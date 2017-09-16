"Massive Protest" In St. Louis Over Ex-Cop's Acquittal Turns Violent, Tear Gas Deployed As 32 Arrested

Protesters in St. Louis Friday night blocked highways, damaged public and private property, broke windows, threw rocks at the mayor's house and threw bricks at police officers who in turn responded by firing tear gas, after Jason Stockley, a white ex-cop was acquitted in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man earlier on Friday. At least 32 people were arrested, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Ten officers were injured - 9 St. Louis Police Department officers and one Missouri Highway Patrol officer - two of whom were transported to a hospital with injuries sustained after being hit by a brick.
A total of 8 officers have sustained injuries throughout the day. #STLVerdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017
Some officers were wearing protective gear due to items being thrown at them.
Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/LIl2OxKhcO
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017
As reported on Friday, the protests were expected after St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson found 36-year-old Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Dec. 20, 2011, the then-police officer shot 24-year-old Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase and crash.
Protesters march in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former police officer,
Jason Stockley, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a black man
Stockley and his partner at the time, Brian Bianchi, were trying to apprehend Smith for a suspected drug deal at a Church's Chicken restaurant, according to court documents. Stockley was facing up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted of both charges.
Crowds of people gathered today near the courthouse in downtown St. Louis to protest the ruling. Police blocked streets nearby so demonstrators could march. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, anticipating protests in response to the controversial ruling, released a statement saying he understood the verdict is painful for many St. Louisans.
Police guard on-ramps to Interstate 64 as protesters gather, Sept. 15, 2017.
According to ABC St. Louis affiliate KDNL, "hundreds of people were part of the massive protest."
Just after 10 p.m. local time, police declared the gathering an "unlawful assembly," tweeting, "those refusing to leave are subject to arrest."
This is now an unlawful assembly at Lake and Waterman. Those refusing to leave are subject to arrest. #STLVerdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017
Less than 20 minutes after tweeting that the protest was an unlawful assembly, police announced tear gas had been dispersed, tweeting, "Tear gas was deployed because agitators became violent towards officers and destroyed property at Kingshighway & Waterman #stlverdict."
Tear gas was deployed because agitators became violent towards officers and destroyed property at Kingshighway & Waterman #stlverdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017
Police then took to Twitter documenting the violent aspects of the protest, including the blocking by protesters of highways and other thoroughfares and other acts of civil disobedience.
Police line up as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis
"Agitators have converged on Mayor Krewson's house," police tweeted at 9:47 p.m. "Throwing rocks and breaking windows, despite being instructed not to."
Agitators refuse to disperse causing property damage near Mayor's home. Those who don't comply w/police orders subject to arrest #stlverdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017
A subsequent tweet read, "Agitators refuse to disperse causing property damage near Mayor's home. Those who don't comply w/police orders subject to arrest #stlverdict."
Agitators have converged on Mayor Krewson's house. Throwing rocks and breaking windows, despite being instructed not to. #STLVerdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017
According to ABCNews, the violence continued past 11 p.m., with police tweeting at 10:29 p.m., "Destruction of public and private property continues in the #CWE neighborhood. We are doing everything we can to keep you safe #stlverdict." Then at 11:30 p.m. police tweeted, "Agitators are being warned that this is no longer a lawful assembly. If they do not disperse, they will be subject to arrest. #stlverdict."
Earlier, officials also tweeted a video of protesters stomping on the hood of a police car.
Agitators damaging a police car. Those causing destruction distract from the mission of peaceful protesters. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/Rbtpo1gAxc
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017
Video from the protests showed demonstrators marching while chanting phrases including “no justice, no peace” and "if you kill our kids, we’ll kill your economy."
Damone Smith, a 52-year-old electrician who was among the motorists re-routed away from the area, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he believed the verdict to be “disgusting.” “I’m proud of these people protesting,” Smith, who is black, told the Post-Dispatch. “If you look like me, then you feel like there is no other way to express yourself in this kind of verdict. Time and time again, African-American men are killed by police, and nobody is held accountable.”
Meanwhile, some demonstrators were seen openly carrying rifles on the streets, which is legal in Missouri, according to The Associated Press, but there have been no reports of weapons being fired.
This firearm was recovered from the Central West End during tonight's demonstrations. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/io9HXP8TAr
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017
Earlier in the evening, police said the protests have been "for the most part" nonviolent, adding "there have been some tense moments where agitators became destructive."
Protesters march down, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in downtown St. Louis
Several companies -- including Wells Fargo, Stifel and Nestle Purina Petcare -- sent thousands of employees home as protests grew Friday morning, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Stockley told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that he “can feel for” and “understand” what Smith’s family is going through. “I know everyone wants someone to blame, but I’m just not the guy,” Stockley told the local newspaper. Stockley's acquittal also elicited outrage from several local officials, condemning the anxiously awaited bench verdict.
"This not-guilty verdict of a police officer who violently killed a citizen is another slap in the face to the black community in St. Louis,” Missouri state Rep. Michael Butler said in a statement. “And a shot in the heart to the family of the victim,” he said of Smith.
A protester runs from the police, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, as protesters
rally around the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
“This system and all the politicians calling for peace are ignoring the pain this verdict causes our communities,” Butler added. “We will be nonviolent but we will not settle on peace. No justice. No peace.”
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson offered a more measured response, though equally emotional.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Anthony Lamar Smith, our police, judge, prosecutor, our citizens who find no comfort or justice, and everyone involved in this difficult case," she said in a statement. "I am appalled at what happened to Anthony Lamar Smith. I am sobered by this outcome. Frustration, anger, hurt, pain, hope and love all intermingle."
"We know this verdict causes pain for many people," Gov. Greitens said. "I'm committed to protecting everyone's constitutional right to protest peacefully, while also protecting people's lives, homes and communities. For anyone who protests, please do so peacefully."
Stockley's defense attorneys argued that the then-officer acted "reasonably" in self-defense in killing a drug suspect he believed was reaching for a hidden gun. Prosecutors alleged that Stockley planted a .38-caliber revolver in Smith's Buick after he shot him.
In his verdict, Wilson wrote that the court "is simply not firmly convinced of [Stockley's] guilt." And because prosecutors "failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that [Stockley's] use of deadly force was not justified in self-defense," Wilson wrote that he could not address lesser charges of homicide, including involuntary manslaughter.
Is this where I say, "He dindu nutin. He a gud boy."?
"...a suspected drug deal at a Church's Chicken"
And they bitch about stereotypes...
Stereotypes exist for a reason. Only a fool would ignore them.
Why they didn't open fire when they started vandalizing the mayor's house, I will never understand. That borders on fucking insurrection.
I love watching chimp outs.
I seed Ladurrius, JaQuan, and Tyreekus!
How they think it should have gone down:
"Good afternoon, are you aware that you were dealing drugs and engaging in a high speed car chase?"
"Fuck you, pig." *BLAM*
My favorite is the threat to "shut the economy down" in the city. As though they don't do that in every single city they take over, anyways. Never in history has an economy continued to function as before once an area becomes majority black. Give them a city, they'll leave be hind a pile of bricks.
That was racist...but I believe in your right to say it. And BOOBS
Simple solutions really. Stop committing crimes and get a job.
They don't live in China.
China doesn't want them and wouldn't put up with their shit.
And you live in China? Give it a shot and fill us in how you make out.
I have done business in China for 13 years. The Chinese put in 10 hour days and most of the time for six days a week for about 2 to 4 dollars a day depending on their skill level. Jobs usually start at about 100 RMB per week. Most large companies have a barracks for them to live in and they get fed 3 meals per day. They get a scoop of fish or meat and all the rice they want. They work as fast as they can move. I used to be a LUINA foreman and I can tell you from what I have seen the average US black would be shown the exit within the first hour of being hired.
so what a sec....
are we for or agaisnt the militarized police state?
police brutality?
or not?
zh is kind of schizophrenic on this
My suggestion : shoot more of them.
You sound like your just the man for the job. Give it a try and then give us your progress report pussy.
You'll find a diverse group here at zh.... lots of people are against militarization of police, but this story isn't about that. The story is about rioting/looting, and most people here are against that too....
in fact, most people on zh are mostly against stuff...
get off of my lawn!
in a stroke of irony of all ironies.
The African American community is very sensitive name calling. Particularly that of monkey, ape, chimp, etc..
Yet, they do the exact same thing those damn monkeys do to your car at Kruger National Park!! Well, except they don't break windshields. But they will occasionally snap a wiper.
Often they do exist for a reason.
Just like the stereotype of dirty cops who shoot without justification and then place a "drop gun" to cover their tracks, and all the other officers on scene lie and cover it up.
I did not follow this case so this is just based upon the video's of it I watched yesterday. The dead guy ran, he did not try to run over cops, then he was stopped, he did not shoot at cops, he did not point a weapon at cops, he stayed in the car and did not jump out and charge the cops. The cop jumped out of his vehicle, rushed the car and opened fire.
Then, he goes Back to his cop car and retrieves something, goes Into the victims car and is busy in the area where the gun is discovered when he exists the car. Then it is discovered the victim's fingerprints are Not on the gun but the one cops dna Is. And all the other cops saw Nothing.
Some years back, in California, a cop drove up behind a guy sitting in his car, as he started to approach the person in the car simply moved, the cop opened up on him. No crime had been committed prior. The DA said the cop stated he felt threatened, even though no threatening verbal exchange or actions had occurred, and that alone was enough to clear the cop and no charges were filed.
ZHers bitch about the govt but mindlessly worship the cops
You seem like a bit of a simpleton, so Ill explain it. I don't like cops. But I also don't like low rent dindu criminals. I have no dog in this fight, trust me. I just crack up when these criminals burn down their own cities in protest
In regards to unjustified killings by cops, drop guns, false reports, perjury, the blue line etc. -- You do have a dog in this fight.
You think so? I don't... I simply refuse to care about blm and cops.... I don't interact with any of that....
So what do suggest they do? They gave the system the chance, but it keeps breaking down. Tell us all your ideas. I'm all ears.
Maybe bring back the family unit, Mother, kids and a Father in the home. Get some semblance of an education and learn a trade, get and maintain a legitimate job, or, if you dont believe in that gig, move off grid for sustinance living. Quit being a leech on society, holding hand out to the very people you claim to despise, waiting for them to throw some crumbs. Stop killing each other, stop dealing poison within and to your own communities. Stop telling kids they have no chance in America because of 400 years of oppression and that any other group OWES them something. Lose the victim mentality. After all that, if one still truly believes that they and their children have NO chance of being treated equally and fairly here, consider finding a new home. Other groups of people do this all the time and have done so throughout history.
The system fails all groups on a regular basis, nothing is perfect. Looting and burning your own neighborhood, or any heighborhood for that matter, is not the correct way to respond.
The Judicial System only works when it gives the thugs the verdict they want?
Go Back to Africa.
Leave!
Move to Germany.
Three solutions.
"Move to Germany"
please tell me you mean white folks of german descent.
And there's the problem right there. The "system" is the problem. Not any personal responsibility for committing crimes that have the police on your ass in the first place. Your kid a criminal? What kind of parent were you in the first place that they learned criminal behaviors vs reading, writing and arithmetic? Want a way out of the hood, you might have to work harder to make it out, but seriously any harder that being a criminal and trying to get by that way?
You are a total faggot.
"I did not follow this case so this is just based upon the video's of it I watched yesterday"
Good thing our evidentiary standards are a bit higher than your taste for research.
The case is fishy, to say the least, as are many such cases. The evidence to convict frequently isn't there, being limited, compromised or ambiguous. In the present case, the CCTV and dashboard footage offer only limited perspectives and the footage stops at a critical moment, so we can't confirm the cop's story or fully prove the prosecution's claims.
Even the DNA on the gun fails a clear-cut test, as the weapon was allegedly retrieved and emptied by the cop whose handling would have contaminated it. We can't say definitively if this is true or if he's a dirty cop who planted it. Therefore, he walks.
"Beyond a reasonable doubt": we have this standard so that people aren't railroaded when others glance at videos and see cause to massage their prejudices.
The press shows a picture of the only white guy in the crowd for what purpose?
The other joke: "we'll shut down your economy" (not a direct quote but similar). HA! Half those fuckers are probably on SNAP and other welfare. Go ahead, stop taking money from the state, you'll really drive the economy into the ground.
Not a big fan of the cops using violence against groups committing civil disobediance but the crowd can't just shut down highways. This is when a law like they have in N. Dakota should come into play whereby people intentionally blocking roads no longer have any right not to be run down by autos trying to access the highway. If they ever pass that law in that state, sales of Ford F-350's will skyrocket.
The Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. sets a precedent to all other Corp. government agencies (like local police) that it's ok to flout the "law."
When the top dog tells the public "fuck" off, we'll do what we like and not hold anyone accountable", all the smaller dogs follow suit.
So, when you see local police abusing the public and no one doing anything about it, you're seeing the smaller dogs following the Criminal Tyrannical Lawless "UNITED STATES, CORP. INC".
Parallel Construction along with Criminal Sting Ray Tech will be the Police Surveillance State modern version of "Night of the Long Knives."
I lol-ed.
Next stop was Waffle House.
Fucking niggers! Every. Single. Time.
Are these the same Negroes who protested when BLM slaughtered over 18 cops?
If you were going to Church's Chicken anyway...
Back in the day, when Rodney King and OJ were in the news, I would say, "Niggas they just be-in Niggas. "
But dammed if this police state hasn't turned us all into niggas!
That firearm could be standard police issue. Not like they found an AK-47.
Why the fuck isn't the CIA arming these moderate folks as well as they arm the Syrians?
That is Soros' job.
Don't be so impatient. Just give them a little more time.
Load Up; St Louis
The new hit reality show.
Then they could expand to Chicago, Oakland, Baltimore...
I need to trademark this right now...
BYE!
Hey sucka, where's mah free stuff!
Who in their right mind would attend such a rally.... Looks like a great place to possibly have your life taken.....
the police are doing this on purpose becasue they can use it to militarize the police.....the system is very corrupt. its almost like having termites.
Watched some of the livestreams last night. Appeared to be a near level 3 chimpout at one point. Hoping for a level 5 tonight. The popcorn is ready.
Its hard to deal with prehistoric cretins in a civilized way
Like Baltimore give them space to protest...
Where can someone find the Chimpout Scale?
Does it go higher than 5?
Level 5 chimpout sounds kinda bad. Like door-to-door genocide and kill all the White people kinda bad.