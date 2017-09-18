Ben Garrison's Guide To The Deep State Swamp

Trump’s election confirmed one thing for certain: The Deep State is real.
As Ben Garrison writes, the Deep State's dedication to removing our president from power is relentless. They will continue to work against him and if Trump backs off from any of his campaign promises, they’ll use that against him and claim victory. This is currently being done with his ambivalence on the ‘dreamers,’ which is a lefty name designed to garner sympathy for illegal aliens.
My cartoon shows some of the central players involved in the Deep State. Prominently featured is George Soros. He wants to break America and Europe and see western civilization replaced by a feudal, collectivist, globalist system.
The source of the swamp is evil itself. We know that many at the top are Satanic pedophiles. It’s sickening that we’re forced to cough up tax dollars as tribute for these monsters. We are forced to endure complicated tax forms and cough up our hard-earned money because the Deep State wants us kept poor, fearful and compliant. The tyrants know most people don’t want to lose their stuff and be hassled by the IRS. We go along and don’t push back enough. That attitude puts us on a slippery slope.
We slide into the swamp and the Deep State wins.
Currently they’re pushing for more taxes and control by means of their ‘climate change’ con, led by Al Gore. Those who question it are ridiculed, marginalized, or even threatened. Slippery slopes are created to keep people going along with the Deep State program when we should be rounding up people such as Soros. Hillary should have been locked up by now. The central bankers should be broken up and their Federal Reserve needs to be ended.
There are many good people on the Internet who are exposing the Deep State and its legion of lies, but can it lead to real change?
OK, Rape Reservoir with Bill Clinton's face on it is pretty good.
And nicely Nixon-ite at that!
There is so much truth in this cartoon. Thanks Ben!
I prefer Zyklon Ben's hardcore Nazi cartoons
jesus this is the best master work yet, he is america's rembrandt.
Outstanding! Only question is where is Chucky?
Trump's post-election actions confirmed one thing for certain: Trump is Deep State.
In fact, Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton are all Jews;
CFR Landing
Oh boy, if this were not real, it would be funny.
#Pizzagate
Fine, but let's not get wrapped around the axel here.
The real Q is... WTF are We The People going to do about it?
Bitch, moan, complain, hide? Or take action? 1776 rev.2.0 action?
Bitch, moan, complain, and hide. I don't see any revolutionaries. Do you?
Best to let it burn down to the rims. Good luck everybody, see you on the other side.
"Good luck everybody, see you on the other side."
Except that isn't how this is gonna play out. Just because the ass end falls out doesn't mean they won't go door to door killing infidels. YOU!
Where are the revolutionaries? Where were the Patriots in Boston when they shut down a whole section of town and went door to door. You (and me) keep looking for that spark, that 1 thing that says "It's Time". That isn't going to happen. It will never come and we will keep looking for it right until the time they are knocking on our doors.
Join a militia... (if they will have you)
I asked a long time ago here. We are the unregulated militia. By the time the militia acts because shit is that bad, they expect us to be in FEMA camps or dead. This is what you need to prepare for when everyone speaks of prepping.
I should have started a new account to post this.
So, you are ready to take on Apache helios and M-1 tanks?
Dumb need to die before you can salvage and rebuild anything
dial up a few more haarp disasters
Yeah, what are YOU doing about it?
yep, i watched tele once 30 years ago and this is exactly what i saw
Anytime you see a political parasite speaking they are lying. That's a fact.
Anytime you see an Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media talking head speaking you can safely assume that they are lying.
Anytime you an academic or an expert being interviwed you can safely assume that they are lying.
There three kinds of LIARS: sociopaths, psychopaths and political parasites. And political parasites are all either sociopaths (~97%) or psychopaths (~3%).
PLAYBOOK!
And most of them are tribesters.
The ultimate type of parasite: Der Ewige Jude
There are a lot more psychopaths than you think,but all the rest are all sociopaths.
You are blackballed from joining the big club if you aren't.Unqualified.
Yes, the sons of Cain 2.0 insist you be cruel and a deviant.
We are Governed by Children and Psychopaths.
It's why in conversation I make certain to out them in public as much as possible by referring to them as:
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton
Or
Pure Evil Evil Criminal Psychopath ___fill in the blank ___________.
and anytime you believe an immoral piece of shit like trump is a nationalist, you are lying to yourself.
What happened to putting Soro's rotten-assed head on a buzzard? Janet Yellin blowing those bubbles is funny!
Climate Change Creek with Gore constantly urping and holding out his hand. That's quite good, Ben!
My favorite is dingbat Pelousy saying Donald Bush
Didn't see MIC mangrove and Bay of Zionists.
Then you know who rules us.
Ben. Stay away from nail guns.
...and pillows.
Who Rules America?
The Power Elite in the Time of Trump
James Petras
Introduction
In the last few months, several competing political, economic and military sectors
- linked to distinct ideological and ethnic groups - have clearly emerged at the centers of
power.
We can identify some of the key competing and interlocking directorates of the
power elite:
1. Free marketers, with the ubiquitous presence of the ‘Israel First’ crowd.
2. National capitalists, linked to rightwing ideologues.
3. Generals, linked to the national security and the Pentagon apparatus, as well as
defense industry.
4. Business elites, linked to global capital.
This essay attempts to define the power wielders and evaluate their range of power
and its impact.
The Economic Power Elite: Israel-Firsters and Wall Street CEO’s
‘Israel Firsters’ dominate the top economic and political positions within the
Trump regime and, interestingly, are among the Administration’s most vociferous
opponents. These include: the Federal Reserve Chairwoman, Janet Yellen, as well as her
Vice-Chair, Stanley Fischer, an Israeli citizen and former (sic) Governor of the Bank of
Israel.
Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and an Orthodox Jew, acts as his top
adviser on Middle East Affairs. Kushner, a New Jersey real estate mogul, set himself up
as the archenemy of the economic nationalists in the Trump inner circle. He supports
every Israeli power and land grab in the Middle East and works closely with David
Friedman, US Ambassador to Israel (and fanatical supporter of the illegal Jewish
settlements) and Jason Greenblatt, Special Representative for International negotiations.
With three Israel-Firsters determining Middle East policy, there is not even a fig leaf of
balance.
The Treasury Secretary is Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive,
who leads the neo-liberal free market wing of the Wall Street sector within the Trump
regime. Gary Cohn, a longtime Wall Street influential, heads the National Economic
Council. They form the core business advisers and lead the neo-liberal anti-nationalist
Trump coalition committed to undermining economic nationalist policies.
An influential voice in the Attorney General’s office is Rod Rosenstein, who
appointed Robert Mueller the chief investigator, which led to the removal of nationalists
from the Trump Administration.
The fairy godfather of the anti-nationalist Mnuchin-Cohn team is Lloyd
Blankfein, Goldman Sach’s Chairman. The ‘Three Israel First bankerteers’ are
spearheading the fight to deregulate the banking sector, which had ravaged the economy,
leading to the 2008 collapse and foreclosure of millions of American homeowners and
businesses.
The ‘Israel-First’ free market elite is spread across the entire ruling political
spectrum, including ranking Democrats in Congress, led by Senate Minority leader
Charles Schumer and the Democratic Head of the House Intelligence Committee Adam
Schiff. The Democratic Party Israel Firsters have allied with their free market brethren in
pushing for investigations and mass media campaigns against Trump’s economic
nationalist supporters and their eventual purge from the administration.
The Military Power Elite: The Generals
The military power elite has successfully taken over from the elected president in
major decision-making. Where once the war powers rested with the President and the
Congress, today a collection of fanatical militarists make and execute military policy,
decide war zones and push for greater militarization of domestic policing. Trump has
turned crucial decisions over to those he fondly calls ‘my Generals’ as he continues to
dodge accusations of corruption and racism.
Trump appointed Four-Star General James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis (retired USMC) - a
general who led the war in Afghanistan and Iraq - as Secretary of Defense. Mattis
(whose military ‘glories’ included bombing a large wedding party in Iraq) is leading the campaign to escalate US military intervention in Afghanistan – a war and occupation that
Trump had openly condemned during his campaign. As Defense Secretary, General ‘Mad
Dog’ pushed the under-enthusiastic Trump to announce an increase in US ground troops
and air attacks throughout Afghanistan. True to his much-publicized nom-de-guerre, the
general is a rabid advocate for a nuclear attack against North Korea.
Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster (an active duty Three Star General and long
time proponent of expanding the wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan) became
National Security Adviser after the purge of Trump’s ally Lt. General Michael Flynn,
who opposed the campaign of confrontation and sanctions against Russia and China.
McMaster has been instrumental in removing ‘nationalists’ from Trumps administration
and joins General ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis in pushing for a greater build-up of US troops in
Afghanistan.
Lt. General John Kelly (Retired USMC), another Iraq war veteran and Middle
East regime change enthusiast, was appointed White House Chief of Staff after the ouster
of Reince Priebus.
The Administration’s Troika of three generals share with the neoliberal Israel
First Senior Advisors to Trump, Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner, a deep hostility
toward Iran and fully endorse Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s demand that the 2015
Nuclear Accord with Tehran be scrapped.
Trump’s military directorate guarantees that spending for overseas wars will not
be affected by budget cuts, recessions or even national disasters.
The ‘Generals’, the Israel First free marketers and the Democratic Party elite lead
the fight against the economic nationalists and have succeeded in ensuring that Obama
Era military and economic empire building would remain in place and even expand.
The Economic Nationalist Elite
The leading strategist and ideologue of Trump’s economic nationalist allies in the
White House was Steve Bannon. He had been chief political architect and Trump adviser
during the electoral campaign. Bannon devised an election campaign favoring domestic
manufacturers and American workers against the Wall Street and multinational corporate
free marketers. He developed Trump’s attack on the global trade agreements, which had
led to the export of capital and the devastation of US manufacturing labor.
Equally significant, Bannon crafted Trumps early public opposition to the
generals’ 15-year trillion-dollar intervention in Afghanistan and the even more costly
series of wars in the Middle East favored by the Israel-Firsters, including the ongoing
proxy-mercenary war to overthrow the secular nationalist government of Syria.
Within 8 month of Trump’s administration, the combined forces of the free market
economic and military elite, the Democratic Party leaders, overt militarists in the
Republican Party and their allies in the mass media succeeded in purging Bannon – and
marginalized the mass support base for his ‘America First’ economic nationalist and
anti-‘regime change’ agenda.
The anti-Trump ‘alliance’ will now target the remaining few economic
nationalists in the administration. These include: the CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who favors protectionism by weakening the Asian and NAFTA trade agreements and Peter
Navarro, Chairman of the White House Trade Council. Pompeo and Navarro face strong
opposition from the ascendant neoliberal Zionist troika now dominating the Trump
regime.
In addition, there is Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, a billionaire and former
director of Rothschild Inc., who allied with Bannon in threatening import quotas to
address the massive US trade deficit with China and the European Union.
Another Bannon ally is US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer a former
military and intelligence analyst with ties to the newsletter Breitbart. He is a strong
opponent of the neoliberal, globalizers in and out of the Trump regime.
‘Senior Adviser’ and Trump speechwriter, Stephen Miller actively promotes the
travel ban on Muslims and stricter restrictions on immigration. Miller represents the
Bannon wing of Trump’s zealously pro-Israel cohort.
Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s Deputy Assistant in military and intelligence affairs,
was more an ideologue than analyst, who wrote for Breitbart and rode to office on
Bannon’s coat tails. Right after removing Bannon, the ‘Generals’ purged Gorka in early
August on accusations of ‘anti-Semitism’.
Whoever remains among Trump’s economic nationalists are significantly
handicapped by the loss of Steve Bannon who had provided leadership and direction.
However, most have social and economic backgrounds, which also link them to the military power elite on some issues and with the pro-Israel free marketers on others.
However, their core beliefs had been shaped and defined by Bannon.
The Business Power Elite
Exon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump’s Secretary of State and former Texas
Governor Rick Perry, Energy Secretary lead the business elite. Meanwhile, the business
elite associated with US manufacturing and industry have little direct influence on
domestic or foreign policy. While they follow the Wall Street free marketers on domestic
policy, they are subordinated to the military elite on foreign policy and are not allied with
Steve Bannon’s ideological core.
Trump’s business elite, which has no link to the economic nationalists in the
Trump regime, provides a friendlier face to overseas economic allies and adversaries.
Analysis and Conclusion
The power elite cuts across party affiliations, branches of government and
economic strategies. It is not restricted to either political party, Republican or
Democratic. It includes free marketers, some economic nationalists, Wall Street power
brokers and militarists. All compete and fight for power, wealth and dominance within
this administration. The correlation of forces is volatile, changing rapidly in short periods
of time – reflecting the lack of cohesion and coherence in the Trump regime.
Never has the US power elite been subject to such monumental changes in
composition and direction during the first year of a new regime.
Here's the whole thing:
The Israel-firsters are not pro- "free market"
He uses the term "free market" more loosely than I would, but I think he's mainly referring to the group of people who want unchecked Wall Street influence on policy and for Wall Street and major corporations to be able to do whatever they want.
they own trump
They own all of us.
thanks
nice bio, well done
Fuck you. GO stalk someone else, bitch.
"interestingly, are among the Administration’s most vociferous
opponents", IT'S CALLED ACTING!
That's an understatement..... check this shit out.....
Paul Manafort was wearing a wire when meeting with Trump..... thanks to FISA court order.
Not wearing a wire...wiretapped. It means they were listening in on his comms, not that he was miced up. Although, he could been for all we know. There ain't a dime's worth of difference between all these assholes.
Clinton, Bush, Obama and now Trump. How many Goldman Sachs "folks" worked for them? Over and under is 65. You define "work" and "them".
Do you know how to tell the difference between the deep state and Satan? YOU CANT!
One is seemingly real while the other is some fiction humans made up ages ago to explain why bad shit happened and why humans act the way they do. Then again, maybe the deep state is fiction too so if that is the case, there wouldn't be a way to tell the difference between the two.
The bad shit and that humans do it is real.
Saying satin is a fiction is like saying the electron is a fiction invented to explain charge movements.
its the same as covering your eyes and trying to tell the difference between Clinton, Obama, Bush and Trump...you can't.
Can tell Benny is a 'murican since he has the dindu nuffin mentality most 'muricans do in the sense that somehow all the sheeple have zero say and that *poof* the 'deep state' just appeared from outer space.
"Trump’s election confirmed one thing for certain: The Deep State is real."
I think that is the most important development.
They people gave the finger to the globalists, and they broke it off.
EVERYBODY knows their vote don't matter and the news is Fake.
I think everybody is mentally regrouping and deciding their personal/family's direction given the reality.
Sadly, but obviously, Trump is also a globalist, and if you don't think so by now, your why we are in such terrible shape. people need to be real with themselves.