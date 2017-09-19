AfD In 3rd Place In German Election Polls: Unhappy Political Marriages Loom

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,
German federal elections are Sunday, September 24. The most likely outcome of the election is another “Grand Coalition” but it will be a much-weakened coalition. And If that coalition forms again, the rightwing AfD party is poised to become the largest opposition party.
Rightwing Turning Point
The Wall Street Journal reports Nationalist AfD Party Moves Into Third Place in German Election Polls
A last-minute surge in the polls has put a far-right party that wants to dial down German remembrance of the Holocaust within striking distance of becoming the country’s biggest opposition force.
The four-year-old Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has moved into third place and double digits in recent polls. If those numbers hold up until the Sept. 24 election and German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeats her current governing coalition with the center-left Social Democrats, the AfD would become the biggest opposition party in parliament.
No matter how exactly the results shake out, Sunday’s election seems assured to represent a turning point in postwar German history. Ms. Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats are set to finish first, and she is expected to remain chancellor. But the AfD, polls show, is very likely to become the first far-right party in more than half a century to win seats in parliament.
“If the AfD in fact gets into the Bundestag, Nazis will be speaking in the Reichstag [building] for the first time in more than 70 years,” Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel recently told German magazine, Der Spiegel.
Political scientists say while the AfD isn’t a neo-Nazi party, it includes a right-wing-radical wing that appears to be strengthening. And without question, the anti-immigrant party breaks taboos in a country that has resisted right-wing populism for decades in the shadow of the Nazi era.
In parliament, AfD lawmakers would receive state financing to hire new staff and to set up offices in their districts, increasing the party’s nationwide reach. They would hold key seats on legislative committees, make nationally televised speeches, and be able to send official inquiries to the government, which ministries are required to answer.
Polls suggest the AfD draws voters from across the political spectrum who are unhappy with mainstream politics, particularly on immigration. A strong showing by the AfD could complicate things for Ms. Merkel by preventing her from being able to form a governing coalition with just one of two smaller parties, the pro-business Free Democrats or the environmentalist Greens. Instead, she may well need to form an unwieldy three-way coalition including them both—despite their ideological differences—and her conservative bloc. Repeating her current “grand coalition” with the Social Democrats would require her to overcome misgivings in both parties.
Eurointelligence View
For many international observers Germany is the exception: In times of Donald Trump, Brexit and Emmanuel Macron, Germans seem to live on another continent of social peace and political harmony. There is nothing of the desire for renewal witnessed during the French elections, or the desire to distinguish themselves shown by the Brexit vote. There is no major populist insurgency. Controversial subjects of our times like terrorism, refugees, immigration, military engagement, or nationalism, are avoided, observes Jean-Dominique Giuliani, president of the Robert Schuman Foundation.
But this peace is superficial, notes Philippe Rocard in Le Monde. There are about 20-30% frustrated voters in Germany, angry about Angela Merkel and her motto “Wir schaffen das” (we can make it) in immigration policy, or her handouts to bailout countries during the eurozone crisis. The three parties that capture the rising protest are the AFD, Die Linke and even the FDP with its radicalised discourse against Greece.
The rise of the AfD, which looks like it could become the third strongest party only four years after its foundation, would be a turning point in postwar German history, notes the WSJ. Never since the 1950s has a far-right party cleared the 5% hurdle. According to the recent polls, the AfD could get as many as 89 out of 703 seats. With its xenophobic and nationalistic rhetoric, the party breaks taboos in a country that has resisted right-wing populism for decades. To be fair, these numbers are still small compared to Austria where the Freedom party is polling 25%, or France where Marine Le Pen received 34% in the presidential run-off. But for Germany it is a major shift.
Unhappy Marriages
CDU (36) + FDP (22) would have a total percentage of about 58%. But many in SPD would prefer the SPD to be in opposition. Should that develop, SPD would be the largest opposition party.
If SDP chooses opposition, Merkel could form a majority government via an alliance of CDU (36), the Greens (7), and FDP (9). Currently, that alliance would have a bare majority with 52% of the vote.
Regardless of what happens, Merkel will be in a much-weakened position compared to now.
And other than a miracle CDU/FDP finish that achieves more than 50%, it may take quite some time after the election for the next government to form.
2017 AfD...
I’m surprised anybody admits to vote for AfD in polls with all the abuse they get from the German media. Propaganda has reached scary shit levels in Germany.
Dear *GOD* please let's see AfD pop-up to 15% at the bare minimum.
A solid third place finish would be just the stab in the eye many people here need.
Germany managed to recover from the rule of the NSDAP, Hitler, engaging in genocide and a brutal dictator. But it looks like Germany won't recover from Merkel.
lol good one.
Fake polls in order to generate fake news in order to scare the sheeple into voting for the traditional establishment parties this coming Sunday. It's the perfect excuse for the German brainwash media (= Lügenpresse) to crank up the propaganda volume to 11 in the coming days.
Oh by the way, what happened to that bullshit ZH story of Merkel repatriating the German gold from NY in order to form her next coalition government?
@ Haus-Targaryen
"A solid third place finish would be just the stab in the eye many people here need."
No, just look at The Netherlands where the second (!) largest party is still being ignored in the coalition negotiations.
OT: hey there. I was thinking about our last exchange, and I have a tentative conclusion
- actually, those tests are kind of right. you'd be, if you had no American origin, a typical SPD voter (!) or CDU
- but because of your roots/origins, your wish is for a kind of... privilege. any kind, as long as it's given to you by the system while being acceptable as "way of doing it"
why, you ask me? well, your wish for something like what some workers had in the US, in it's Golden Age. good work, good pay (which you have, in Germany) but coupled with some kind of what I can only, lacking any better term, call "Imperial Preference", which was the way to import/consume, thanks to the Glorious Dollar, the rest of the world "on the cheap"
- see your emphasis on workers and pay, see your emphasis on "I should be able to buy on the cheap a big US truck"
it's OT, it's personal, it's a fresh article and we are on the very top of it, so I'd suggest you think about it and reply on a different day. I'd like to refrain from having a long (and confused/confusing) discussion about it. my conclusion is coupled with this: no idea, as an entrepreneur of the eurozone, how this wish of yours could be ever be served, here, even with a return of the Deutsche Mark. as a political wish, it's a bit of alien, here
"just saying", as the Southern Gentlemen use to say, i.e. no attempt to tweak your tail or anything offensive meant by that. cheers
Thanks for the commentary. Always great to hear what we goyim should be thinking according to a Chosenite. "An educated jew, like Karl Marx himself".
Starting to get nervous, are you?
I am a "popist", i.e. a Catholic. further, mostly self-educated, and a eurozone entrepreneur
you... are just a troll, in this instance, this remark. your attempt at provocation is coupled with zero content, only your identity as a Nazi, very visible in your avatar, which draws from me a... mighty meh
we had Nazism and Fascism, here. "been there, done that". thanks, but no, thanks. "visit" somebody else with your views
meh. why should a keyboard warrior bother me? it is not as if you asked for a duel (perhaps "mano a mano" with daggers? I still have a set of historic ones for such things, somewhere), and... even that, "been there, done that"
begone, little man sporting a little mind and few, questionable manners
Catholic? Ha. How 'perfidious' of you. Perhaps a subversive Jesuit convert.
Ghordo,
The reason many people have such a hard time putting me into a box is not because I'm an American (because I fit into no box there either) nor is it because I'm in Germany (because I definitely don't fit in here, having more incommon with both die Linke and the NPD than any other party) ... our last exchange and an exchange I had with a very intelligent friend of mine got my gears turning.
You see, even nation, group of people or ethnic group has a "Myth" which stands behind their existence. For the Romans, it was Romulus and Remus, for the Greeks it was their mythology, and so it goes. Here in the West, for centuries the myths behind each group of people would change, but something happened in 1945. The "myth" behind each civilization in what we now know of today as the "West" universally changed. It was no longer positive myths such as fraternity, fertility or freedom, but rather the "myth" which justifies the West's existence became negative "never again .... the Holocaust/nationalism/war/persecution based on immutable characteristics/racism/-phobia" etc., etc., etc.,.
We ceased to be a civilization of what we stand for and rather became a civilization of what we stand against.
In doing so we also lost our own identity as to what we are, as no one really knows anymore. Ask your average idiot what your country stands for ... you'll get silence. Ask them what we are against, you'll get a long list of -isms and -phobias ratteled off by even the densest of moron.
What we are seeing now are the logical extremes (and thus I hope conclusion, but I am quite unsure) of what it means to be a civilization that stands for nothing but against everything, including itself.
Regrettably I assume for everyone around me, but regrettably for me more so than anyone else, I don't "buy into" this "Post-WWII Myth" which our civilization is based upon. I think its actually bullshit. (My life would be easier if I think like you do) Its why, for example, you and I see very rarely eye-to-eye. You have accepted this myth and based your entire ethos upon it; I have rejected it and base my entire ethos upon something else.
Its funny, as this conclusion has been starring at me directly in the face for sometime. Its why everything "relates back" to WWII. You cannot talk about a single issue today, anywhere in the West without someone bringing WWII up in the conversation, and specifically the European theater, as no one in the West gives two shits about the Pacific theater. You accept the myth, I don't.
Its why I think I am the way that I am. As I reflect on my exploration of the topic, the irony of it all and the Myth we base our civilization and society on -- I have come full circle; from knowing there was an objectively good side in WWII and an objectively evil side in WWII; to coming to the conclusion there was no "good side" in WWII; to coming back to the conclusion that there was an objectively good side in WWII and an objectively evil side in WWII.
I have a feeling many more people will experience the same transition as I did in the final paragraph over the coming years. The more people question the myth their civlization is based upon, the more unstable it becomes. I am not the tip of the spear on this, but more and more people are seeing the world my way.
I really like your thesis Haus, that the Shoah story has replaced all other national myths in Christendom. I should have cooked it up myself, but alas did not. Good stuff.
"got my gears turning" -> always good
correction: "Post-WWII Myths", plural. which I do not accept as such. what I accept is reality, i.e. that "the public at large" has accepted most of them and integrated them in their various national cultures
"You cannot talk about a single issue today, anywhere in the West without someone bringing WWII up in the conversation, and specifically the European theater, as no one in the West gives two shits about the Pacific theater"
is that "in the West" a cypher for "in the US"? pardon me, but isn't your experience in Germany that people prefer to not get into any (particularly if awkward) discussion about WW2, while there is this thing, among Americans, to watch endless "History Channel" episodes sporting "the Wehrmacht this and the Wehrmacht that"?
"coming to the conclusion there was no "good side" in WWII"
well, as any war, it featured... the victors and the vanquished. the first get to write history, the latter to... draw lessons, if lucky. the first don't necessarily get to learn anything, note, they can feel... confirmed in their beliefs. the vanquished... "Vae Victis", said the Gaul warlord to the Romans
"In doing so we also lost our own identity as to what we are, as no one really knows anymore, just what we are against."
I feel this pain. honestly and sincerely. it might be the reason that ZH draws me. but I have a question: look at the Germans in Germany or other Europeans in Europe around you and tell me if they feel this loss of identity. in my understanding, it's something that besets Americans (and Russians too, in part)
again, happy if you can prove me wrong, I don't see any of the losers of WWII having this problem
"Identity politics", simplified, contains ("us, please"+"not the others, please")
in other words, positive discrimination/identity, i.e. "us" and negative discrimination, i.e. "not others"
what I mean is that there is a loss of the first, in the US, which has no counterpart in neither France nor Germany nor Italy (while there is a counterpart to the second, in those countries)
my impression, mind
Thank you for your interesting, well thought out commentary.
'Nations' are made up from commonly believed & held storylines. Once a group of human beings gets beyond the size of individual families, some story is often needed to bind them together. This myth usually has elements which are true, combined with those that aren't. No matter. Does the story bring people together for a worthy purpose ?
The foundations of Western Civilization are based on storylines originating in ancient Greece, Rome, and in Christianity. Unless people reconnect with the storyline and see it as worth preserving and advancing, the West will fall into decay and may even be overrun. In America, 'education' was first targeted more than a century ago. Those doing so sought to dumb down the population and make them compliant labor for the factories. The quality of 'education' is appalling today. Not only are American children not taught the Western Civilization and American sub-set storylines, - they are propagandized to believe that they are 'evil'. It is in the 'schools' and in the media where the battle for hearts & minds has been waging. Western Civilization has been losing the war. That can be turned around, but individuals will need to take responsibility for this and take action to do so.
Haus feel the same here in the UK.
They smashed all identity and culture to further their aims ...
This was the flaw in their grand master plan though ...
For without culuture and identity you end up choosing things they did not want with no common ground.
AS for WW2 figuring it was an economic setup to flush the global economics, just so happened you had to have a devil there call Hitler but it could also be a Duerte or Erdogan.
The evil side is formed to give common ground to try and rally support around, bit like hating NK or Russia whilst at the same time providing smoke and mirrors to all the criminality and fraud.
This point you made though is good ... "Ask your average idiot what your country stands for ... you'll get silence."
ABSOLUTELY NOTHING IS SILENCE :-)
lol. "You don't have a clue why the EU was created..."
you really ought to embark on a career as comedian
EU 101: never again war among members. result: positive, so far
EU 102: "Viribus Unitis", i.e. together we are stronger. result, so far: trade conditions with other huge blocs like the US or China that are way more favourable then if the 27 would make them separately. result: positive, so far, we are the champions of trade, on this planet
I could go on and on. seriously, don't project your ignorance about our own affairs upon me
It was advanced as being for trade purposes. And now foreign bureaucrats dictate to citizens of various former sovereign nations, and they have no say in the decisions.
yes, trade purposes
but who commands those "foreign" bureaucrats? the EU Council
and who is that? That's the national governments. it's Italy's Gentiloni, Germany's Merkel, etc. etc.
and who puts Merkel in that seat? the German Parliament, which is going to be elected anew
Well, do we think TPTB are actually protecting us from cyber-danger like they said, using the tax money allocated for it?
propaganda is rampant here in Chermany.
almost all media is thoroughly under the ministry of propaganda's large thumb.
as in the US, i hope the polls are trying to manipulate by reducing expectations. the things i was ranting about here a few years ago are now being discovered by the Mann on the Strasse.
Schulz and Hogan must not be allowed to continue running the stalag.
One wonders where they find politicians.
Politicians are vetted at local and regional levels ... saw it in California years ago when I dated a aspiring local politician ... only people willing to do what they were told by interest groups were funded or allowed to run ...
Teachers, local government employees mostly.
As the German adage goes: "Der Bundestag ist mal voller und mal leerer, aber immer voller Lehrer"
Always lots of teachers there. If you're a low performing teacher who doesn't spend time on training or taking care of your students' work after class as good teachers do, then yes, you have time to work on your political career.
true. and... being a state employee, you can embark on a political career and... go back to your previous employment with all privileges and perks as if you had continued to work as a teacher or other state employee
Germany, Italy and France share this little thing about state employees having a "golden path" to politics... at state's expenses, but yes, Germany excels in it
I have often wondered if there is a better way. the only thing I came up is a kind of endowment/fund thing, which then is essentially the same writ in a different colour
the essential problem at it's base is that politics is the kind of "profession" with the smallest chance of "success" of the sustainable kind. in other words, what if/when the electorates disses you? then you are unemployed, aren't you?
alternative: only rich people can become politicians. question: is it an alternative?
other alternative: only people "owned" by corporate or oligarchic interests can go into politics. do you like this better?
This system was never meant to work for the people, it was an illusion all along. It's all about controlling the herd, you only got the freedom the overlords allowed you to have. All politicians are part of the system. Every politician who is not questioning the killing of Kennedy, 9/11, 6 mio Jews, etc. is on board of the NWO. It's fascinating to see how well oiled the machine is. Almost no dissent, it doesn't matter what party. Elections in Germany are a farce, the same as in all other countries of this planet.
this article is about AfD, and how many seats it will get in the German Parliament
meanwhile, your point of view is typical, imho, of a country where such things... don't happen, not this way, at least
neither in Germany nor in Europe at large do I witness people wracking their brains about who killed Kennedy, or 9/11, nor how many Jews were killed, nor what exactly NWO is supposed to be, nor the question of "all politicians are part of the system" since we have politicians like Nigel Farage or Marine Le Pen or, as in this case, AfD's
imo your comment is a splendid example of projection. a wish, perhaps, of everybody having the exact same problems and issues as you do. a return of "the West, all the same"
neither in Germany nor in Europe at large do I witness people wracking their brains about who killed Kennedy, or 9/11, nor how many Jews were killed, nor what exactly NWO is supposed to be, nor the question of "all politicians are part of the system" since we have politicians like Nigel Farage or Marine Le Pen or, as in this case, AfD's
sweetheart: IF you question any of the WWII lies within Germany, YOU GET JAILED (and censored) IMMEDIATELY.
ask Ursula Haverbeck https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClkGTQ3PweAACm3BTN7N5xw
yes, if you go against the accepted consensus, you can get trouble
and? my point was a different one: it's not of interest to most
again: ask anybody on a German street how many Jews were killed, and you get a blank stare, or a suspicious question: why do you ask?
sure, German Nazis hate that. the rest... I'll spell in capitals: DOES NOT CARE ABOUT THIS NUMBER
do you want the reason? it's simple, really: it does not change anything, for them
6'000 or 60'000 or 600'000 or 6'000'000 - no difference
and again, for the nth time: while many in other countries have a vivid interest in "everything WWII", the typical German wants to put a lid on this past, and call bygones bygones
Largest opposition, but still insignificant. AfD is a collector of German white trash resentment, a proper place where to store and isolate all that hate in an harmless way.
AfD is a collector of German white trash resentment, a proper place where to store and isolate all that hate in an harmless way.
actually the AFD speech is very dense and difficult to understand by poor stupid white trash,
have you read anything from the AFD?
if they talked more to the stupid (like the governments BMAS leichte sprache) they would win FASTER.
"if they talked more to the stupid (like the governments BMAS leichte sprache) they would win FASTER."
They should express clearly, that
- they want Germany back for the Germans
- are against the ban of cash
- let down the TV fees as long as there is no independent media work
then there are the next 5 %. Can be done till Sunday.
They should express clearly, that
- they want Germany back for the Germans
then there are the next 5 %. Can be done till Sunday.
Yeah right, try to explain to ANYONE that Germany is a US Vassal in less than 5 minutes.
"AfD is a collector of German white trash resentment..."
please don't try to "import" such a term in the German political discourse, which does not recognize such: "white trash"
one truth about AfD is... well, it's beauty or uglyness is, as often, "in the eye of the beholder"
there is a "hard core" in AfD, and it's mostly neglected: Germans of Russian origin (see: Russians_in_Germany)
roughly, it's 3.5 million of them. sure, the US has a similar number, but it's way bigger to start with
roughly, 2 million of them "consume" regularly news from Russia, in Russian, and frequent Russian social media
from the linked wiki article: "A 2006 study by the German Youth Institute revealed that Russian-Germans face high levels of prejudice and intolerance in Germany, ranging from low job opportunities, to problems in the real estate market.[22] The same report also found out that most Russian-Germans still identify as Russian, rather than German.[20]"
the issues of this minority in Germany came suddently on the surface while Russian media went on a frenzy about a missing 13-year girl, and it was reported she was abducted and raped by three men of some Middle Eastern origin (sure, Muslims)
it escalated in a public spat between the German and the Russian Foreign ministers until... the girl returned home, unharmed
yes, it is a minority. yes, actually it would be better if they would form their own political party. no, for obvious reasons of fear from being singled out as a minority, they tend to prefer to support AfD. such things happen
as a reminder, they used to be staunch supporters of the CDU, in gratitude for this party's efforts to let them come to Germany. but then the "German-Russian Info Wars" broke out (remember all the articles on ZH?)
all this as an effort to explain, not defend nor attack anybody (and a big meh to all participants to fake news and info-wars)
hi Honey, do you think AFD speeches are for the lower class masses?
actually, I still find difficult to describe what AfD really is, at the moment
yes, I agree with you that most of what they publish is not for "lower class masses"
but we are talking here about Germany, a very "typical", in many ways, Continental European country. the whole concept of "classes", so strongly seen in the UK, for example, is a political no-no-no, here
hence my negative reaction to the "white trash" talk above. you don't collect any sympathy by talking this way on this continent, even among what many would expect to be the most "receptive" groups, both on the "haters" and the "lovers" side
AfD, to be both frank and fair to them, started in universities, among professors. and yes, some of their speeches still reflect that origin
AfD started as an anti-EUR party, btw. and yes still pro-EU, btw
my suspicion is that then they grew because they attracted people from all sides "looking for alternatives"... while by that diluting their messages, which then changed, including the founders leaving in disgust, btw
now, they seem to have forgotten nearly all about their anti-EUR origins. note, in this, that Russian media has also mostly left that hobby-horse, and came back to shoot mostly only on the dollar
my point, here: AfD's path, in the last years, can't be disintangled from neither this minority of Russian Germans nor from what I call the "Russian-German Info Wars". it's a "horse and carriage" thing
note, further, that the Russian-German relationships have somewhat stabilized, and so the tone has gone down, too
as a party, it still has a lot to go and do, until it's message becomes more coherent. but it is a sizable force, and will have an impact on German politics, of that I am sure. it's one of the features of multi-party electoral and political systems, btw