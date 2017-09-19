Russian Collusion? New Emails Reveal Hillary Clinton Invited Putin To "Pay For Play" Event

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
In newly released emails which the mainstream media is willfully ignoring, Hillary Clinton invited Russian president Vladimir Putin to a Clinton Foundation event. The Russian collusion between Hillary Clinton is becoming very apparent.
Hillary Clinton likes to talk a tough game about Russian President Vladimir Putin. And she likes to put him on the list of those at fault for her loss in the election last November to Donald Trump. But that didn’t stop her from inviting him and other top Russian officials to a Clinton Foundation gala right after she became Secretary of State.
Clinton Foundation director of foreign policy Amitabh Desai sent dozens of invitations to world leaders including then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, emails recently obtained by Judicial Watch revealed.
While Democrats blast any Republican who has the nerve to even look Russia’s direction, Hillary and her minions in the Clinton Foundation were begging the Russians to come to an event put on by the “pay for play” organization.
Hillary offered political favors in exchange for money filtered through the Clinton Foundation.
On March 13, 2009, Desai emailed the list of invitations to Assistant Secretary of State Andrew Shapiro, who then forwarded the email to top Clinton aide, Jake Sullivan. This happened at approximately the same time that the newly appointed Clinton tried to “reset” U.S. relations with Russia. Yet, Donald Trump has been blasted for trying to do the same thing. The propaganda in the media is becoming clear as they continue to brush this story under the rug too.
Hillary Clinton repeatedly attacked Putin during her 2016 presidential campaign and often tried to link president Donald Trump to the Russian leader. Clinton and her staff, with help from Barack Obama and the media also allegedly concocted the “Russian hacking” narrative within 24-hours of her election defeat, as documented in the Clinton campaign tell-all book, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign:
That strategy had been set within twenty-four hours of her concession speech. Mook and Podesta assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up.
For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.
Clinton’s public display of contempt for Putin does not match her track record of how she interacted with the Russian leader in the past as controversy swirled following a uranium deal she approved while at the State Department. The deal was quickly followed by a massive donation to her foundation, proving the “pay for play” policy she herself used to become wealthy.
“One year after inviting Putin to the Clinton Foundation event, she approved the sale of 20% of America’s uranium capacity to Russia,” Conservative Review noted.
“Shortly thereafter, donors connected to the company that was sold to Russia contributed $145 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation.”
These newly released emails simply prove what most already knew – Hillary Clinton’s collusion with Russia is far deeper than Donald Trump’s.
I just finished reading all of the emails. There is nothing in them. A big nothing burger
Anyone getting sleepy?
Wish she'd just go back to that fucking forest she was hiding out in ....
cant WAIT to see how far Louise Mensch shoves her head up her own ass over this news
The fact that Trump keeps the conflict with Russia alive proves it's deeper than petty politics. https://goo.gl/nKJndT
This shaboy cunt won't stop until she and her handlers manage to completely destroy america.
Dear White People…Why Shouldn’t Whites be Supreme in the Nations of Their Forefathers?
http://dailywesterner.com/news/dear-white-people-why-shouldnt-whites-be-...
She and Donald could have really connected on so many levels. Maybe they'll be BFFs in prison together some day.
You all want some comedy.... watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=98&v=Uz9PNoecNxU
These purple wearing, POS traitors are unbelievable.
To hell with Morgan Freeman. I always thought he was OK.
I'll never watch another MF movie again!
Its one thing to invite many world leaders to a public event, another to collude with them secretly against your opponent.
You mean like when Sessions "colluded" with the the Russian Ambassador by shaking his hand along with dozens of other diplomats at a a convention in front of thousands of people? Like that?
Die you fucking evil cunt. Do the world a favor. It’s not all bad, Hitler saved a seat next to him at the fire pit in hell. You’ll be in good company.
Hitler is overrated.
I stand by my coined psychological term—Pathological Projection
Mensch is a white Maxine Waters.
Hmmm, they didn't go, so the Dems decided to overthrow Ukraine to fuck with Russia?
Is that what all this anti-Russia shit is about? Vlad didn't pay his fucking protection money to the Clinton Mafia, so now we have to play a game of nuclear brinksmanship?
Try the bitch, along with all else involved, for high treason. Execute every last one. In public. Hung from the neck until dead.
Bastille Day and the 4th of July - "...the rocket's red flare, gave truth...."
Maybe just a loose association.
My response: It is time to end the Mueller investigation on the RUSSIAN/TRUMP connection and fire the S.O.B. In addition, it is time to start an investigation in the DNC, Corruption, HRC, OBAMA and OBAMA'S KKK group.
UNBELIEVABLE!!! Makes me SICK!!!!
You realize the end of the Trump administration has begun, right? Manafort will be indicted within weeks, and likely is facing life in prison. He absolutely 100% coordinated with Russians during the campaign. Think he'll take a deal and roll on his former employer? I do. Flynn was looking for a deal within days of getting fired.
Those were yesterday's drone talking points. You must be way down the totem pole of importance.
Is Muller a dirty cop like Comey?
Finding anybody in Washington who isn't a filthy corrupt piece of scum would be practically impossible.
Does a Russian bear, or any other bear for that matter, shit in the woods? Mueller has been a key player in nearly every dirty government operation for over 25 years. It doesn't take long to find dirt on Mueller's career with a quick internet search.
https://www.opdeepstate.com/2017/06/01/fbi-director-nominee-mueller-help...
"Does a Russian bear, or any other bear for that matter, shit in the woods?"
Russian bears are extremely talented!
See for yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thZTZk09Cp4
Dupe.
Master Chef,
Actually I don't realize that. Do you have any evidence other than hearsay?
I say u'r FOS. Fight club.
Idiot! You mean the Blue party is an option..it eats its own for snacks...follow the example the Flyover's are setting...dump your party's selected rep and find Your own honest uncompromised candidate and we'll meet up next election..Best candidate wins. Dump the corrupted ones..they're really not into you...well, except your back pockets. FFS
I heard Mueller eats the shit out of John Kerry's stench diaper.
What? Was anyone under the impression that she was not covering her own motives .. ?
I mean say what you want, the don fucked some things up ..
And the thing is, being the swampsters all swim/swam/swum in the same dirty cesspools, naturally things are seldom, if ever, what they are attempted or made to appear. This back and forth shit is a caged death match. A fight for personal survival (I mean theirs.)
Passing the F'ing popcorn ...'
what? you got all 33,000 emails from the russians?
would you mind slipping winkieleaks a copy?
She did a hell of a lot worse than that. Just DuckDuckGo "Uranium One". Then imagine this CUNT getting the electric chair treatment for TREASON.
Edit: OK, he mentioned it. Sorry, the foam sometimes gets in my eyes.
Yes, she's the most crooked witch in politics.
Oh... she gives crooked witches a bad name...
Gets an up vote from me just for mentioning DuckDuckGo, use it all the time now. That's the way to put an end to Goolag.
I hope this bitch dies soon.
For The Love of God go away.
She's running the fucking Foundation from the Department of State.
Planning and arranging galas on State, resources and using other State employees to do this.
That right there is pretty glaring.
Well what you're not considering is that she didn't know it was illegal and there was no intent to break the law. Therefore, no harm done. Let's not bicker over who killed who.
"Let's not bicker over who killed who."
Hillary?
Yes Bill?
One day, all this will be yours.
(sorry, couldn't resist)
Death is to good for her. Hillary needs a publicly funded spider hole in the ground to spend her remaining years with all the canned soups her little heart desires.
Psychopathic grifter in a pantsuit.
Skankosaurus...
woops, posting to wrong thread
Cull the cabal that propels her up.
This is rich...
Bitch is going to be entertainment for years to come... hundreds of these emails will drip out at a time for the nexr 6+ years.
I'm betting that NBC will give her a reality show.
You have to call it "What Happened". Am I right...?
Other title ideas? This could be good.
Poor me, or sexists and misogynists and chauvanists.
Whine kamph
Soooo....Hillary is a lying bitch? I'm shocked, shocked I tell you.
Her favorite strategem seems to be accusing her opponents of her own behavior. Works like a charm with dumbed-down voters.