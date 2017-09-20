Never Forget: The US Government Has A Known History Of Using False Flags

Authored by Caitlyn Johnstone via Medium.com,
When it comes to 9/11, there are two groups of people: those who don’t know exactly what happened, and those who orchestrated it.
Nearly everyone on earth belongs in the former category, but a lot of folks like to pretend they have a rock solid understanding of the events which transpired on that fateful day in 2001. Scoffing mainstream adherents like to pretend they’re confident that the official narrative is accurate, but they aren’t. A lot of hardcore conspiracy analysts like to pretend they know the real story, but they don’t. There’s simply not enough publicly available information for anyone to be certain exactly how things went down that day; all we can know for sure is that (A) the official story is riddled with plot holes, and (B) the American power establishment has an extensive and well-documented history of using false flags and propaganda to manipulate the public into supporting evil acts of military interventionism.
If you think you know for a fact that the official story of what happened on September 11, 2001 is the true account and that all conspiracy theories have been “debunked”, you are ignorant.
If you think you know the precise details of how what really happened differs from the official story, you’ve spent way too much time diving down conspiracy theory rabbit holes and should probably ease off the weed. There’s no need to get all defensive and go bedding yourself down to one hard doctrine of certainty when the US power establishment has already discredited itself so thoroughly. It’s unnecessary to plunge deep into theory when these people’s track record is so firmly established in fact.
Here are just a few of the times the US government is known to have distorted the reality of events in order to manufacture public support for military intervention, which is per definition what a false flag is:
The False Nayirah Testimony
On October 10, 1990 a 15 year-old girl known only as Nayirah testified before the Congressional Human Rights Caucus about the horrors that Iraqi troops were inflicting upon the people of Kuwait. Her testimony that hundreds of babies had been taken out of their incubators and left to die on hospital floors was repeated as fact by Amnesty International, the mass media, numerous senators, and President H. W. Bush, tugging at the heartstrings of America and manufacturing support for American action in the Gulf War.
It was a lie. Nayirah was in fact the daughter of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US, and her TV-friendly “removing babies from incubators” testimony was false. It never happened.
Former CIA Director Bush with the Kuwaiti Ambassador, who watched his daughter’s false testimony before congress
The Gulf of Tonkin Incident
In 2005 a declassified historical study by the NSA revealed that one of the two incidents which were used to propel America into the disastrous Vietnam War happened the opposite of the way it was reported to have happened, and the second of the two incidents did not happen at all. The allegation that there were “deliberate” and “unprovoked” attacks upon the US Navy in the Gulf of Tonkin on August 2 and August 4 of 1964 was solemnly affirmed by President Johnson, which led to the swift passage of the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution authorizing full presidential authority to commit US military power to the Vietnamese intervention.
In reality the August 2 incident was not in any way “unprovoked”, and it was in fact America’s USS Maddox which fired upon North Vietnamese boats first. On August 4 there was no engagement with any ships whatsoever, with Johnson privately admitting a year later that “For all I know, our navy was shooting at whales out there.”
The USS Maine
“But when the smoke was over, the dead buried and the cost of the war came back to the people in an increase in the price of commodities and rent?—?that is, when we sobered up from our patriotic spree?—?it suddenly dawned on us that the cause of the Spanish-American War was the price of sugar.”
~ Emma Goldman
This goes way back. The video above describes how the Spanish-American war was brought on by a highly suspicious explosion upon the USS Maine while it was docked at the Havana Harbor in 1898, combined with the anti-Spain narratives of the plutocrat-owned newspapers of that time. Like all US wars, it was extremely profitable and benefitted the very rich.
* * *
This tradition of using lies to rally the unwashed masses behind military endeavors on behalf of the rich and powerful has probably been going on since the dawn of civilization, and it is only humanity’s increasing adeptness at networking and sharing information which has enabled us to begin catching on to the deceitful manipulations of the people who rule us. Our history books are doubtless riddled with countless inaccuracies as to the real reasons underlying violent conflicts between various kingdoms and factions, because the few literate people who were permitted to write the official historic accounts of them had full control of the narrative at the time.
This is why we’ve been seeing increasingly blatant panic from existing power structures about alternative media. Whoever controls the narrative controls the world. It is only by general societal consensus that power exists where it exists, that money works the way it works, etc. At any time the public could stop honoring existing power structures and create an entirely different model for itself, deciding to distribute resources and allocate responsibilities in a way that benefits more people more efficaciously than the current paradigm. It is only by their ability to manipulate and control the mainstream narrative that powerful people have been able to keep this from happening.
If the power elites didn’t need the consent of the public to rule, they wouldn’t have to lie constantly about their reasons for war. The public would never consent to military interventions if politicians were allowed to appear on CNN and say “Yeah well America has become a stronghold for the most powerful plutocracy in the history of civilization and it needs to maintain its status as the world’s only superpower in order to protect the investments of that plutocracy. This is why we have to keep knocking the pillars of support out from underneath Russia and China, and why I get millions in re-election campaign donations.”
My more pessimistic readers won’t like hearing this, but the reality is that Americans are basically good people who generally want what’s best for the world. If they weren’t, the unelected power establishment which rules over them wouldn’t have to keep making up lies about babies in incubators and protecting their family from Weapons of Mass Destruction in order to secure US hegemony. If they ever told the public the truth, they’d be dealing with hundreds of millions of heavily-armed Americans telling them to get their sociopathic asses out of here.
What this means is that those of us who want what’s best for America and the world instead of endless war and economic oppression are necessarily locked in a media war with the plutocracy and its cronies. The populist alternative media owned and operated by ordinary people is the natural enemy of the plutocrat-owned mainstream media designed to prop up the existing power structure with establishment propaganda. Our ability to win this media war increases the more networked and internet-literate our society becomes, which is why the oligarchs have been working overtime to shut us down with corporate censorship.
There is no reason to believe anything these lying sociopaths say, especially not about something that has served such a crucial role in their openly stated agenda to ensure US dominance over the world using its military and economic might. When you’ve got the extremely influential neoconservative think tank Project for the New American Century saying in September of 2000 that it would require “a new Pearl Harbor” to advance this agenda, and then getting exactly that one year later in an American tragedy which was used to manufacture support for greatly expanded US military interventionism, there’s no good reason to take all that in with a trusting “Yeah, that sounds legit.”
These people are liars, and they are depraved. They have no problem using lies to kill a million Iraqis and thousands of US soldiers to advance their agendas, and there’s no reason to believe they wouldn’t kill US civilians as well. There’s no harm in familiarizing yourself with all the details about the various conspiracy theories surrounding 9/11 if that’s what you want to spend your brainpower on, but really all you need to know is that these people are known liars who have no problem slaughtering countless people to advance their agenda of global domination. There is no reason to trust them and many reasons not to. End of.
* * *
Politicians lie, people die.
Sure politicians are a criminal class. BUT you are promoting a "low trust" meme. Back when the USSA was successful, it was a "high trust" society. If we're ever going to get out of this, we're going to have to embrace honesty and other "virtues" concomitant with sustainable success.
Creating reality in the form of a delusion is the established elites MO.
Allow me to control the currency of a nation and I care not who makes its laws.
So, the American government is going to kill some of us. North Korea is going to be blamed and we will kill million$ of innocents for all the wrong reason$ but none of us will do anything about it.
Then the question is, What can we do about it? I know what my grandfather would have done but I don't have his balls.
Not many of us do.
Genocide the pedophile elite.
The real question is who do you shoot? Are you going to shoot the local postal clerk? Are you going to shoot some national guardsman handing out food and water as part of a hurricane disaster relief? Are you going to kill some social security worker? Whoever you kill will more than likely have no true connection to the fraud that kills so many people. You may opt for the positon that war is war and innocents die. If you do that, then you are no better than the machine you are trying to resist.
I think a better tactic is to assume the position that they are all liars and if they take a moment to talk to you it is to manipulate you into supporting one of their schemes. Assume the moment one of them makes eye contact with you that you are being played. Point this out to everyone that will listen. Keep a tally of their campaign promises. When they fail to follow through, point out the points of their lies and mobilize a vote for the opposition. Vote the bastards out.
The two parties are mere shells of themselves. If either of them survive beyond another decade I will be surprised. Push for open primaries in your state and register independent. Never, never vote the party line. And for God’s sake never vote for the lessor evil. Force them, whoever they are to put up a better candidate or pull out of the game.
Leave the working stiff alone.
Except War is the only thing that has ever been in the Minders of the White House.
Nunber 1 is War
Number 2 is How do we make it so that [insert name] wins the election in [insert country]
Number 1 is money. All, else, flow$ from that.
Sure everything needs money.
War is essential to the survival of Privatized Military Industrial Complex
The MIC fuels the economy and boosts Jobs Jobs Jobs, which in turn sloshes more money around, which leads to more Corporate War Builders.
There's only one way the MIC can increase sales and profits, People must die, and the only way that can happen is more Wars.
If it wasn't for Wars (Fake Wars) the Ju S A would have died decades ago.
FWIW - I’ve personally held a belief that wars are a means of population control. One of them at least.
You 'Murcans have been progressively ethnically genocided since 1965 and you'll never wake up to that fact.
Since 1916. Europe too, Russia too. History of Zionism.
Yes the U.S. has created some false flags however there was no need to create a conspiracy for the attack on 9/11. Did the U.S. create a conspiracy in 1784 when the Barabary States seized the first U.S. ship from a fledgling country? Forcing Thomas Jefferson to create a Navy and thus throwing us into the first foreign war of our history? This is a continuation of Islamic aggression going back 1400 years. From the invasion of Andulusia (Spain)in 711 to the Gates of Vienna in 1683 (final battle occurring on Sept 11, not a coincidence) to the attacks in NY and Washington, this 7th century cult will never rest. Not everything is a conspiracy. At least by our government. Others conspire as well.
Err - the official version of 911 is a conspiracy by arabs (Saudis) and Bin Laden, so your 'there is no conspiracy' meme is bunk.
Additionally the laws of physics need to be obeyed and they simply are not if you take the OBL official conspiracy theory.
The reality of what happened is easy to deduce as the evidence is everywhere you look:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3MtYuazrow
It's a simple attack on American goys by Israel, and every scrap of evidence backs that up.
You're going to have to do a hell of a lot better than reading a popular mechanics article and calling yourself informed there, mister.
Yep once you know thet are FOS you dont really need to prove anything. Its one of those walking the dogma things. The very idea that a person with real doubts needs to prove anything is silly. Its enough to be able to discern it aint truth.
Intellectual sloth big time. That whole me first thing kinda sucks too.
What?!
The blockage here is the medication. On observation, the primary 'symptom' to be placed on the 'pill a day' program is the patients inability to cope with the constant 'chatter' inside their head which the medication successfully halts. While body functions appear normal, the patient increasingly becomes non-confronting and generally complient with whatever situation they find themselves in. Now this may sound like a good idea until you understand this 'chatter' is a normal human process everyone has that is also referred to as 'thinking', a term seldom used by today's medical practicioners. Once the 'chatter' stops, well, you can see why no one is standing up to the government. If you are taking them, the best thing you can do is wein yourself of them, regain your ability to think clearly and fight back like your life depends on it. It does.
Racak
http://ajitvadakayil.blogspot.co.uk/2017/05/massacre-genocide-at-racak-f...
One of the most blatant and least known.
It enabled Bill Clinton to attack the innocent Serbs
http://johnpilger.com/articles/provoking-nuclear-war-by-media
on behalf of the US created KLA a precursor of Al Qaeda and ISIS.
A islamic Saudi aligned terrorist bunch, who sold Serb body parts to help fund their mass murder.
And to whom Kosovo - illegally grabbed from what we now know was an innocent Milosevic and his people - was handed - now a narco/terrorist/criminal state.
Its exports - jihadis to ISIS and the processing and distributing of CIA poppies coming in from Afghanistan.
It is also an ISIS training camp and US military base.
That figures
https://southfront.org/kosovos-isis-camps-creche-for-young-terrorists/
WWI: Sinking of the Lusitania, "passenger" ship which blowed up real good 'cause it was illegally carrying munitions for Britain and destroyer escort support was "conveniently" removed upon entering English waters allowing German subs an easy target. (and yet we were neutral according to that NWO lying sociopath Wilson (remember him, the lying SOB who allowed the establishment of the FED and the unconstitutional income tax, setting the stage for the debt ridden welfare/warfare state we know and hate)
WWII: Break the Jap naval codes yet ignore the planned bombing of Pearl Harbor. But move out the aircraft carriers first 'cause you might need them to redress this "day of infamy" with yet another war. Then sell out all of Eastern Europe to your Marxist Russian friends you seditious traitor Roosevelt. Yeah it was a day of infamy alright-but not due to the Japs.
Sinking of the USS Liberty by our 'ally" Israel. (With friends like this getting us into proxy wars who needs enemies).
Latest FF: Poison gas use by Assad even though he's kicking our "moderate rebels" collective ass in Syria. How does this benefit Assad? Sorry Israel, you played the old 9/11 false flag once too often, we goy are on to you. You'll have to pull the plug on the internet, but that will cost you mucho shekles-a real dilemma for any member of the tribe (continue your program to destroy white culture or lose all that internet commerce, what to do, what to do?).
Its so old, yet no mention of Israel and their interest in getting us into another ME proxy war? In any crime motivation is a prime consideration. (Maybe the author fears getting banned from the net for anti-semitism like the Daily Stormer) Funny how the tribe bankers are behind all the false flags-probably just a coincidence! Back to reality TV stupid goy.
The Liberty was not sunk.
Just so you know, the USS Liberty didn't totally sink. It was badly damaged, though.
And where is it today?
In the case of 911 there is ample evidence the govenment is lying. The best thing to do is suport a real crimminal/forensic investigation of 911. Let the professionals handle it.
The crime continues.
It's not just the evidence, quite a lot of the build-up to the attack is well documented and not even a secret.
Christopher Bollyn has something to teach even us who knew it was an inside job as he points out things we missed and explains the entire Israeli/Zio web of power that made it possible for public (Port Authority) property to end up in the hands of zionists and the security companies of zionists with zionists owning the floors that were hit by the drones: which is why the planes didn't simply crumple and fall to the ground - as ordinary planes would have done on an untampered building.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3MtYuazrow
That would be the final nail in the coffin for Uncle Sham if this truth got out. People would be throwing themselves off buildings and the like, a total mind fuck.
I think throwing Bush Jr, McCain and L Graham off the buildings would be a better scenario. Keep throwing another CFR and MIC "patron" off the roof until you get one to tell the truth. Kind of like Mueller is doing with Manafort. I'm sure it wouldn't take long to get one to turn on the other pusses. Like the nervous lawyer on SNL... All their crooked fingers will point to...
