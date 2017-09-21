Are We Really Capable Of Shooting Down North Korean Missiles?

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
According to some analysts, Americans may be overly confident in our military’s ability to shoot down North Korean missiles if the country were to attempt to strike.
Maybe the reason we haven’t shot down North Korea’s test missiles is that we can’t. While we all certainly hope that our military would be able to successfully defend the country against incoming missiles, we need to be prepared for any possibility.
According to an article by Joe Cirincione of Defense One, the reason we don’t shoot down North Korea’s missiles when they fire them over Japan is because…
We don’t have the capability.
Joe Cirincione is the president of Ploughshares Fund and the author of several books about nuclear weapons, including Nuclear Nightmares: Securing the World Before It Is Too Late.
According to Cirincione, when Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, “We didn’t intercept it because no damage to Japanese territory was expected,” this was only partially true. It wasn’t a threat, but they didn’t have the capability to shoot it down due to the altitude.
Neither Japan nor the United States could have intercepted the missile. None of the theater ballistic missile defense weapons in existence can reach that high. It is hundreds of kilometers too high for the Aegis interceptors deployed on Navy ships off Japan. Even higher for the THAAD systems in South Korea and Guam. Way too high for the Patriot systems in Japan, which engage largely within the atmosphere.
All of these are basically designed to hit a missile in the post-mid-course or terminal phase, when it is on its way down, coming more or less straight at the defending system. Patriot is meant to protect relatively small areas such as ports or air bases; THAADdefends a larger area; the advanced Aegis system theoretically could defend thousands of square kilometers. (source)
Well, that’s unsettling. So, what if we engaged the missile before it reached that high?
Cirincione says that too is unlikely to be successful.
There is almost no chance of hitting a North Korean missile on its way up unless an Aegis ship was deployed very close to the launch point, perhaps in North Korean waters.
Even then, it would have to chase the missile, a race it is unlikely to win. In the only one or two minutes of warning time any system would have, the probability of a successful engagement drops close to zero. (source)
But don’t take Cirincione’s word for it. In his article, he cited other experts who echo his sentiments. Jonathon McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, tweeted in response to someone questioning why we didn’t shoot down NK’s missiles:
As well, he quoted Jerry Doyle, deputy business editor for Asia at The New York Times:
“It’s actually virtually impossible to shoot down a missile on the way up. Midcourse or terminal are the only places you have a shot.” (source)
While I’m not sure how a business editor has special knowledge of our nuclear defense system, all of these sentiments certainly raise the question:
IF WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO SHOOT DOWN NORTH KOREAN MISSILES, WHY HAVEN’T WE DONE SO?
If we attempted to shoot down a North Korean missile and missed, it would be a major propaganda coup for Kim Jong Un.
When our military practiced this, they managed to shoot down 2 out of 3 missiles.
A lot of people are putting a great deal of hope in American missile defense systems, but it’s important to note that a couple of weeks ago in a test over the Pacific, our defense system failed. This was subsequent to a previous success.
A medium-range ballistic missile was launched from a test range in Hawaii at 7:20 pm local time, but the interceptor missile fired at sea from USS John Paul Jones, a guided-missile destroyer, missed the target.
“A planned intercept was not achieved,” the statement said. (source)
That’s disconcerting. After the failed test, there was a third test which was successful, but it’s very important to realize that our military isn’t infallible. If our rate is 2 out of 3 missiles shot down, that means that 1 out of 3 still gets through and wreaks destruction.
So, could we actually shoot down a missile “gift package” as Kim Jong Un creepily calls it?
The unsettling answer is, maybe.
Maybe, if we were expecting it, if the conditions were right, if we were close enough, if it was low enough, if we were in a perfect position.
There are way too many “ifs” in there for me to feel fully confident in our ability to shoot down North Korean missiles before they strike the mainland, which experts now believe they have the ability to reach. We also know that North Korea also possesses the ability to create hydrogen bombs. And as I’ve written before, if you believe this is all a big set up for a false flag event, that would hardly matter to those nearby if such a thing were to happen.
If you aren’t prepped for the potential of a nuclear strike, it’s time to start learning what you need to do. (This article and this class can help you.)
We likely have zero capability to shoot down these missiles.
I don't think we want to try...Because
I think we are scared to try...
"If" we fail.......everything unravels.
Does it really matter? NK has no intention of attacking, let alone invading, anyone. It just doesn't want to become the next Iraq or Libya and has, correctly, concluded that having a nuclear deterrent is the best way to prevent that. What theats has NK actually made against anyone? Testing missiles? The US does that all the time so why the hypocrisy? Who gave the US the right to develop and test missiles but not NK?
These old sorry fucks couldn't fucking shoot in the fuckin sink! You think that akive dead cocksucker could fuckin shoot. That motherfucker....all he has is his Lindsey dick suckin fruckin last Hurrah! Fuck you motherfucker....just do the fucking world a favor and die motherfucker....while your bullshittin...TODAY, you piece of criminal shit! And while we're running news highights, fuck all of you nitwit motherfucfkers who think your're a deep thinker.....they got their dick sideways up your fuckin stupid ASS and your hopen they don't break it off......look DOWN THERE ASSHOLE THAT BIG CRACK IN THE COCK THAT IS UP YOUR BROKE ASS.....SEE...WHAT YOU GET for sucking the terriostists little cock........fuck you and die motherfucker! by your thousands. You are shit and deserve to be groiund into pig feed!
LoL (((( Things I don't see yet at ZH )))) LoL
Syrian Democratic Forces Capture Key Oil Fields In Deir Ezzor
https://southfront.org/syrian-democratic-forces-capture-key-oil-fields-i...
Russia warns US it will strike back if militia attacks in Syria don’t end
https://www.rt.com/news/404040-russian-mod-sdf-syria/
Russian Special Forces Repel a US-planned Attack In Syria, Denounce the USA and Issue a Stark Warning
https://southfront.org/russian-special-forces-repel-us-planned-attack-sy...
Yes. USA and Russia almost got into a shooting war yesterday. It may have been a trap by Russia. The USA head choppers under IIS/NUSRA/SDF tried to kidnap 40 (?) Russian MP peace keepers who may have been very tough Chechens. Well the Russians knew or quickly found out and sent in Spaetntz plus Russian air power which wiped out 800 USA-backed head choppers and destroyed a number of tanks. Russia was not happy.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/09/syria-russia-accuses-us-of-attacks-...
This is all over including on Saker's web site. Apparently, it was a battle of USA Spec ops/SOF versus Russians. It appears the Russians may have known in advance. Could be from signal intercepts, satellite, drones or even Syrian eyes on the ground or Russian eyes on the ground. ISIS/NUSRA/SDF and the Kurds must be starting to think it is game over.
WW3 almost started. Putin and the Russians do not want this. Putin tried to mend fences but Trump is under control of Deep State. It looks like China is rubbing the USA's face in it with US Navy spoofing/ECM or something that made ships crash and China egging on NK. China wants to see if USA has anything to shoot down NK missiles. China wants to control Asia and the Pacific. China appear to be making their moves.
These sorry fucks couldn't hit the fuckin target on the playboy pic.....even with lotssa "practice"! Bunch of pussy fucks!
All these "shoot-down" scenarios presume a launch from NK.
Why TF would anyone with an IQ > 100, assume that?
You know what they say, when you AssUMe? :-)
(If I were the Norks, I'd perfect the capability of launching from fishing boats, subs and shipping containers. Perhaps they can hire Israel, to help them with these "Sampson Options"?)
The NK have currently managed to launch a rocket only one third of the distance to reach the USA mainland. And even that is speculative of whether or not it can carry a warhead.... that works.
There is no 'threat' to the US. There is 'opportunity' for the US MIC though..... providing they don't manage to escalate the situation globally - or maybe that's their plan anyway?
One problem is Seoul is right on the border of NK. 10.3 million SK in Seoul and 25 million probably in the Seoul metro and outskirts.
30 million dead innocent people. Others think China is egging NK on to see what the USA will do.
Sadly the monsters in contol of America have boxed in the USA. The petrodollar is dying.
i gotta add a new bottle tomorrow to the death shelf. up until now i had been thinking only in terms of people. one of those 750ml bottles of unibroue's fin du monde ought to serve nicely once it's time to "celebrate the life" of the petrodollar.
Exactly right, Mutually Assured Destruction, you fire at me, I fire at you and we're all dead. But these crazy old white guys, call 'em Neocons if you want, think otherwise or just don't care. They don't give a flying fuck about the people that voted them into power in the first place. They are not answerable to the electorate, they are answerable to no-one.
Crazy old bastards like John McCain would be pulling away at his shrivelled little wiener at the thought of millions of dead Chinks / Ruskies, as he watched the big, bright flash of millions of Americans being vaporised. He's led his life, fuck everyone else.
That's why I propose not just 'term limits' but 'age limits' aswell! Fifty, fifty is a good age for an 'age limit' and you have to have a son or daughter serving in the military at that time aswell, I think this would certainly put pay to all the warmongering.
I think Kim Jong Un is a 'dick' as was his father and grandfather before him, but I could never condone killing 25 million people, just to take out one 'dick'. People shoud think before opening their big fucking mouths (I'm looking at YOU America) I don't like Bono, but that hardly justifies killing 15, 000 people in the Hollywood Bowl!
There's alot of hate in the world right now, hell, there's alot of hate right here on ZH!
Drink a beer, smoke a spliff, fuck the wife, fuck somebody elses wife, but let's just all calm down a bit, eh?!
Canny argue with you son! I say son, not knowing if you like myself are approaching 50 in the next few years. 65 would be a better number ( i'm mean 10-20% of these so-called Representatives are pushing 80 and near senile, falling asleep during the important stuff, lol ).
For the fact that these sleaze politicians around the globe keep raising retirement age, one should therefore have the choice to embrace that number if so desired.
The Political Parasite regardless of ability is in the Club for life, for fear of having to break-in, get on board, the next dummy who's entering politics with an opinion.
Money should also be part of the political equation, in an ideal world. i.e. You can't have more than one million in the bank during your political career.
I should never be in politics, because if Saudi Arabia offered me 50 million to do something in their favor I would definitely do it, this is also the reason people like Hillary Clinton should never be allowed in to politics!
A million is not a lot these days, though. I spent £1.5 million between 2008-2010, mostly on travel, opposite sex, gambling, booze and blow, frittered away the rest.
Obama & Blair came from humble beginnings but have left with 10's of millions off-shore, having sold out their countries.
The Clinton's on the other hand have accumulated a $billion but still require that limelight, the Power Trip.
A better idea for the US might be to disqualify anyone who's been to Harvard (where they recruit the next batch of Skull&bones ), Yale, Ivy Leagues etc as these people are unqualified, not fit, to represent Main Street.
We will know the launch and heading - so we can get 'some'. But with nukes, and horseshoes, close counts.
If it is anything built by raytheon or Lockheed Martin then good luck.
I was on a financial video where they were talking about the uSA losing Syria, plus Navy ships probabl;y zapped by China and the death of the petrodollar.
The author suggested that China is just using NK to push the USA to see if they will react and try to shoot down a NK missile.
China is trying to see if the USA has the technology and the thought is the USA does not.
They also suggested that the US Navy ships mishaps in Asia were China. China using some technology or possibly even a missile. The thought is if the US Navy is now essentially useless then the USA will have lost control of the Pacific.
This is all pretty depressing because the USA has been destroyed internally by a certain parasite state that controls Congress and the US Govt plus the USA has been destroyed internally by rampant corruption, neocons and the left.
Each day seems to get worse. My impression is this is not want Russia or Putin wanted. Putin for maybe a minute thought Trump might actually end the genocide in Syria and behave rationally.
Even if Trump was going to try, the left/neocons and deep state boxed him in on Russia and gave him his Neocon Deep State orders.
The Chinese? They play the long game and are the real enemy but the bigger enemy to Americans is Wash DC/Fed/NYC, etc.
Good comment, I agree with what you said, but this...
'The Chinese? They play the long game and are the real enemy... '
No, they're not. I've lived in China for nearly six years now and I can honestly tell you that the Chinks fucking love America, Americans and anything connected with America (T.V. shows, clothes, cars, food, designer gear, music, writers, people)
Don't believe the hype!
There's alot of misconceptions and falsehoods in the West about China, aparrt from not being able to vote (Doesn't affect me) and Internet censorship (I can still access ZH) it's a pretty free society, you will never be bothered by cops (They're usually asleep at the side of the road in their patrol cars) There's no gangs of youths looking to sell you drugs or rob you, never heard of anyone's house being burgled, leave your car unlocked, hell, leave the fucking door open, nobody will touch it!
There's nobody shitting at the side of the road, in fact public toilets here (Apart from South Korea) are probably the cleanest in the world. Want to keep chickens, nobody is gonna stop ya, want to grow veggies, nobody is gonna stop ya, want to sell copied CD's on a tressle table in front of your home? Nobody is gonna stop ya. Want to start a Barbecue on the street and sit around with all your family getting pissed? Nobody is gonna stop ya!
Yeh, its got its faults, but where doesn't. If you just want to be left the fuck alone and get on with your life then this is a good place.
I've only ever been to court once in my life, when I lived in England during the nineties...for not having a licence for my T.V.? WTF? I don't want to drive it around the streets, motherfuckah, I'm just sat at home fucking watching it! Mental!