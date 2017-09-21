One Simple Chart Proves That Facebook Thinks You're A Moron

Last week we jokingly wrote about a Facebook press release that was apparently an honest effort by the social media giant intended to summarize Russian efforts to undermine the 2016 election using their social media platform. That said, at least to us, it seemed as though Facebook unwittingly proved what a farce the entire 'Russian collusion' narrative had become as, after digging through advertising data for the better part of full year, Facebook reported that they found a 'staggering' $50,000 worth of ad buys that 'MAY' have been purchased by Russian-linked accounts to run 'potentially politically related' ads.
Not surprisingly, after being attacked by the mainstream media and even Hillary for "assisting" the Russians, Zuckerberg is once again in the press today fanning the flames of the 'Russian collusion' narrative by saying that Facebook will release to Congress the details of the 3,000 ads that 'MAY' have been purchased by Russian-linked accounts.
And while it seems obvious, please allow us to once again demonstrate why this entire process is so utterly bizarre...
The chart below demonstrates how the $50,000 worth of ad buys that 'MAY' have been purchased by Russian-linked accounts to run 'potentially politically related' ads compares to the $26.8 billion in ad revenue that Facebook generated in the U.S. over the same time period between 3Q 2015 and 2Q 2017....If $50,000 can swing an entire presidential election can you imagine what $26.8 billion can do?
Of course, not all of that $26.8 billion was spent on political advertising so we took a shot at breaking it down further. While Facebook doesn't disclose political spending as a percent of their overall advertising revenue, we did a little digging and found that political advertising represented ~5% of the overall ad market in the U.S. in 2016. We further assumed that political share of the overall ad market is roughly half of that amount in non-election years, or 2.5%.
Using that data, we figure that Facebook may get ~3.5% of their annual revenue from political advertising in an average year, or nearly $1 billion per year...give or take a few million. Unfortunately, as the chart below once again demonstrates, this still does little to support Zuckerberg's thesis that the $50,000 he keeps talking about is in any way relevant to the 2016 election.
Of course, the pursuit of this ridiculous narrative proves that Zuckerberg has no interest in spreading the truth about how his company impacted (and by "impacted," we mean "had no impact at all") the 2016 election, but rather is only interested in shoving his political agenda down the throats of an American public that he presumes is too stupid to question his propaganda.
That said, if Zuckerberg is really just on a mission for truth, as he says he is, perhaps he can stop patronizing the American public and disclose the full facts surrounding political advertising on Facebook. We suspect a simple financial disclosure detailing how much political advertising was sold on Facebook from 3Q 2015 - 2Q 2017, broken down by political affiliation, would go a long way toward proving just how meaningless $50,000 is in the grand scheme of things.
That said, somehow we suspect 'truth' is not really Zuckerberg's end goal, now is it?
The real story is that companies waste 26 billion on ads that don't work.
that was $26.8 billion of liquidity the fed forgot to mop up
The premise of the article is incorrect. Zuck did indeed have an effect on the election, as did the $26 billion. They made the election close vs. the complete blowout it would have otherwise been had they not tried their best.
If it's true than those money are money well spent...
In fairness to zuckerberg, it's pretty easy to understand why he would think Americans are all stupid. Most of them are.
More importantly, this discussion puts a much-needed magnifying glass on the utter pointlessness of online advertising in general.
I don't remember if it was addressed here, but there's a scandal brewing to the effect that hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ad-click commitments are sitting unpaid for the simple reason that they don't generate S A L E S.
Well, I've got to come clean.
I was planning and intending to vote for " HER! ".
But then I must have unwittingly glimpsed a Russian ad or two. And it was all she wrote. Into the poll like a zombie I strode...and voted Trump.
Imagine the difference it would have made if the DNC had spent $50k advertising with FB...
Actually, anyone got the number on what they did donate to Zuckerberg's coffers for the election?
Just for a laugh, and to prove how utterly fucking useless his medium is for advertisers who even have Google algos 100% in their favour to nudge the sheeple of the matrix in the right direction.
With WPP performance and some of Sorrell's comments in recent times as a barometer, that penny is beginning to drop.
Just a shame FB was able to become the monster it is today, enriching and empowering Zuckerberg beyond his wildest dreams as a result of mass market stupidity (and a healthy dose of mass population self-obsession in the first instance). A seriously morally fucked individual to be granted that much control.
Ditto Google/Youtube and the CIA man Schmidt.
I may be incompetent to run a big business, but investing 1.2 B to promotion and losing the battle to 12000 fold less money for alleged opposite views would be an embarrassment. I can not afford such a capital misallocation.
Ya, I've had a similar thought. If I spent 1.2 billion losing when I was supposed to be a shoe in, the LAST thing I would be doing was admitting someone beat me with a measly 50k. That shit would be embarrassing. It makes her look like an even bigger tard. You would also think it would be hard for them to raise a bunch of money when the ROI is pretty much nonexistent.
Very true, Carl. If you look at her entire career in that light, tho, it's pretty clear that the chick is just pretty fucking stupid. Bill carried her ass in a lot of ways, hid her shit from direct view.
Her complete lack of hubris now is par for the course for Hill. I'd have to believe that- despite her bluster- her backers are finally catching on that investing more money in her is just lighting it on fire.
Oh ya, she has done nothing but ride her husbands coat tails her entire life. Bill Clinton is a complete scumbag, but he is also a skilled, smooth talking politician, and is pretty smart. I can admit that, even though I despise them man. She is none of those things. Aside from becoming a lawyer, a job from which she was quickly fired for ethics violations, she has never gotten anywhere on her own. She won her senate seat in NY because JFK Jr. Died in that plane crash. There was much anticipation that he would run for that seat, and had he been around to, she never would have had a chance. Next she tried, and failed to get the dem nomination. She was given Sec state as a consolation prize after losing, despite using a lot of dirty tactics. The country got nothing good to show for her tenure there, just added a few more countries to the list of failed states. Then she ran again, got the nomination through super delegates, and by cheating and using underhanded tactics, and then lost to a political neophyte that kept putting his foot in his mouth and was massively outspent. And they STILL want to blame her lose on 50k in Facebook ads that MAY be linked to some Russian people.
The Democratic-voting target audience for this Fakebook Russian ad spending story doesn't understand the difference between $50,000 and $1,200,000,000.
I think the recent report from P&G stating that sales went up slightly after they pulled their $100m online advertising budget may have to disagree with you. Straight advertising and propaganda are slightly different things. Not all of crackbook‘s $26bn of shit ads went on political propaganda. Lots of it went on trying to sell you shit you don’t want and will never need
That is exactly my point. If marketing propaganda did not work, we would not buy Tesla , would not drink coca cola , would not have a credit card .
Correct. And this is why so many critical thinkers are figuring out for themselves that Teslas are a bad investment, soft drinks are unhealthy, and debt is a thing to be eliminated.
We may have just had our last "free" election. This points to Zuckerberg and the feds coming in to "save" us from the outsiders like the russians and thereby "regulate" all political ads. We are so in need of wiping these assholes out.
The fact that people use a site that enables them to make 27 frickin billion inrevenue from selling them out is what proves people are dumb as dirt. Every penny that they get is money that you dont get. Therefore it is the same as if it came out your own pocket. Therefore the average crapbook user pays something like $500 a year to get raped.
Oh please, this is news? The government treats us like morons. The corporations treat us like morons. They use cartoon characters to try to induce me to make decisions that involve thousands of dollars. And when I bring up any issue that even remotely suggests intelligence or at least awareness to any number of people I meet, their silence and their deer in the headlights gazes tells me the government and the corporations are correct. Give them shitty sitcoms, the sports page and sales on shoes and handbags and they'll follow you anywhere.
$26.8 billion in ad revenue and not one penny influenced me.
