U.S. B-1B Bombers Fly Just Off Coast Of North Korea: 4 Reasons Why This Time It's Different

Just before North Korea’s foreign minister was due to address the United Nations, the Pentagon announced that U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighter jets flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea on Saturday, in a show of force which "demonstrated the range of military options available to President Donald Trump." The flight was the farthest north of the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea that any U.S. fighter jet or bomber has flown in the 21st century, the Pentagon added.
B-1B Lancer prepares to take off from Andersen AFB, Guam, Sept. 23, 2017
According to Reuters, the B-1B Lancer bombers came from Guam and the U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter escorts came from Okinawa, Japan. The Pentagon saod the operation showed the seriousness with which it took North Korea’s “reckless behavior.”
“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, calling North Korea’s weapons program “a grave threat" adding that “we are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies.”
The DMZ is a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula near the 38th Parallel, separating North Korea from South Korea. It was created in 1953, following the armistice which ended the Korean War.
The patrols came after officials and experts said a small earthquake near North Korea’s nuclear test site on Saturday was probably not man-made, easing fears Pyongyang had exploded another nuclear bomb just weeks after its last one. Reversing its original assessment, China’s Earthquake Administration said the quake was not a nuclear explosion and had the characteristics of a natural tremor.
While the US has flown similar sorties before, according to The Aviationist, the show of force is a bit more interesting than usual, for four reasons:
- it is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any U.S. fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea’s coast in the 21st century;
- unlike all the previous ones, the latest sortie was flown at night, hence it was not a show of force staged to take some cool photographs;
- no allied aircraft is known to have taken part in the mission at the time of writing, whereas most of the previous B-1 missions near the Korean Peninsula involved also ROKAF (Republic Of Korea Air Force) and/or JASDF (Japan’s Air Self Defense Force) jets;
- it was a U.S. Air Force job: no U.S. Marine Corps F-35B stealth jet took part in the show of force this time, even though the STOVL (Short Take Off Vertical Landing) variant of the Joint Strike Fighter has taken part in all the most recent formations sent over Korea to flex muscles against Pyongyang. The photo here below shows the “package” assembled for Sept. 14’s show of force.
Munitions from a U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF)
bilateral mission explode at the Pilsung Range, South Korea, Sept 17, 2017.
Probably to test NK defense capabilities and the extent to which these "targets" would be locked onto by NK missile radar etc. Remember there is no such thing as stealth; long wave radar sees them.
Engdahl says Kim Jong Un is false opposition.
Engdahl says that Kim Jong Un lived in Switzerland from 1991 until 2000. He attended the Liebefeld Steinhölzli school in Köniz near Bern. The strongest hint that Kim Jong Un is a "Pentagon" puppet and not a communist (Chinese) puppet is that he had China's best friend in Pyongyang, Jang Sung-taek, executed. He also ordered the systematic execution of all other members of Jang's family including children and grandchildren (and others that were considered too close to China).
Other hints are that he is usefully (to the US) provocative and doesn't seem to listen to China.
Engdahl also thinks North Korea is an Pentagon Vassal State, but it seems more likely that Kim Jong Un is indeed a "Pentagon" man but that North Korea is (i.e., will be treated as) an enemy state.
https://journal-neo.org/2016/11/01/north-korea-is-an-pentagon-vassal-state/
Remember: The first rule for fighting a (real) war is to place your own puppet as the leader of the enemy.
Also, one should not forget that Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton are all Jews.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
If we bomb NK, it will be the first time a nuclear capable country has been attacked. No country has even been attacked with the aim of overthrowing the government of said country, and not use every weapon available to them inorder to defend themselves. When faced with defeat, little Kim will opt to make a big statement, like when Saddam Hussein when he set Kuwait's oil fields on fire in retreat, and Nuke South Korea, Guam and Japan and maybe even his own country in a scorched earth policy . Who knows what chemical or biological weapons he possesses? If they can make a hydrogen bomb, they are quite capable of other WMDs
Cuck? Cred lost. I'm bored, which is the only reason I dignify your post. If you mean by "cuck" that the warmongers swirling around him might get their way, imagine how you would do in that situation, if you ever got there.
Hillary wanted to take on the Russian Bear! Obama the same in the Black Sea, so who's the war monger? Yep! Deep State needs a war cause the Dollar is Doomed in this current global set up.
Listen, my daughter is 20, and is in Seol, SK. I want you to closely consider my feelings on this. A war with NK in my mind means my daughter is dead. A NK that launches ballistic missiles over Japan (violating sovereign air space) means a war comes this way- no two ways about it. Same with Iran (who desires to wipe Israel off the planet) That war comes as well, but in due time. These things were delayed by nuclear sabotage, and EVERY non war effort for decades! No talk will stop it. Once the cart is in motion it will roll until it reaches the bottom of the hill. As for my child is concerned, many more children, including mine would be dead had Hillary and her Russiaphobia taken the white house. I wish we could just try and hang the warmongers in the CIA. But that will never happen.
Pay the chinese to have a Kim coup d’état. Install sock puppet to destroy nukes.
I think the US has extra pallets of money in Iraq and Iran.
He will just start WW3 elsewhere given his 'war' cabinet.
So true about the stealth point...or lack thereof. If stealth worked they would be launching those sorties with B2's and not B1's. Mind you, even though they may see both coming, the BOne sure as hell moves pretty fast. A lot faster than the B2.
I also believe that NK will not launch a first strike. Kim isn't suicidal. He's just trying to avoid being the next Gaddafi or Hussain and to a lesser extent Assad, by gaining a deterrence. If anything happens which makes it look like NK launched first strike, it'll be a false flag to make it look that way, allowing the US to do as it pleases without the Chinese interfering. God help the North Koreans. The psychopathic west is on its way!
"I also believe that NK will not launch a first strike. Kim isn't suicidal. He's just trying to avoid being the next Gaddafi or Hussain and to a lesser extent Assad, by gaining a deterrence. If anything happens which makes it look like NK launched first strike, it'll be a false flag to make it look that way, allowing the US to do as it pleases without the Chinese interfering. God help the North Koreans. The psychopathic west is on its way!"
He doesn't have to worry about being the next Libya, Iraq or Syria - he has no oil to sell in Euros rather than USDs, and nobody wants to build a natgas pipeline through his country, so this is probably all just theater to keep the masses entertained. Seems it's working like a charm.
Thanks. Yeah this whole EMP thing is complete utter bullshit. I work in the semiconductor industry and you can't take out a circuit until you are at mililimetwr wavelengths. Think microwave or over 2GHz. Sorry but last I checked, an EMP magnetic pulse wave is in the MHz range. Meaning a single wavelength is nearly a mile long. Yes, solar CMEs can and will eventually cause overloads and blackouts but that is because the power lines are hundreds of miles long and have the distance to generate tremendous voltage differential. (Carington Event)
But a car? A phone. Bullshit. If an "EMP bomb" ever supposedly goes off, all that will be not working is the shit they shut down. Most pre- '03 cars will run until they are out of gas. All your radios will work as will your off-grid solar. Unless you live in Florida...
Yeah, it bums me out to see how many here buy into the bagging on US made goods and manufacturing narrative. I travel the world and US made good command a huge premium in Asian countries. All European and Asian countries impose a 50-100% import tariff. On American made cars. Can you imagine if a Buick broke down as often as a BMW or a Mercedes or an Audi? Fuck me, we would never hear the end of it.
Just wondering why pre '03 cars will still run. Many have lots of electronics in them.
Standard electronics WON'T be fried in any car but around 2004 all cars sold in the US have a GPS connection that can be hacked and shut down by a signal. So, to fool the public that there has been a nuclear EMP, cars and mobile phones along with the power grid could be shut off by the powers that be and blamed on a Korean EMP. Standard False Flag tactics.
So my 1978 El Camino will be okay! Awesome.
But someone said something about solar panels in Florida. I've got those too- why will those fail?
You ever hear of Star Fish prime? You do realize today's electrical components are actually more sensitive then yesterdays right? You realize there are 3 separate and completely different pulse components in a EMP right, each capable of destroying different types of electronics and systems? The first travels at 94% the speed of light, takes about 5 nanoseconds to reach peak value and ends in one microsecond? The E1 would fry your invincible circuits by the time you realized a nuke detonated. There's so much more you are leaving out it's insane. Theres plenty of reasons why this has been studied by every military power since Star Fish prime and there's a reason why after starfish prime, the world agreed to never test nukes in the atmosphere again. Underground only. Frying nearly every piece of electronic not protected by a quasi Faraday cage is one of them.
Every nuclear bomb air burst tested caused short distance interference. There were 1000s of airburst bombs done all over the world. There were no blackouts. No radios fried. No Carington events.
There were no microchips then either. I remember my fathers computer at work when I was a child. It toom uo the entire room, had reel tapes, and later a 12" floppy disk- or damn close to 12" when I was 6.
Wires and tubes are of another design.
All true. But today's' semiconductors have 2kV of ESD protection built in. A diode structure shunts a voltage spike to the rails, thus protecting the (typicaly) CMOS structure behind it. This, along with other design features, is why your iPhone does not fail when you walk across the carpet and discharge 25,000V into it when you hear and see that little blue spark when picking it up. As someone mentioned above, a huge 1+Mton nuclear airbust test (Starfish Prime) produced only 500V per METER of charge in Hawaii which was only 800 miles away from the blast. That blast had a rise time of around 10ns. Semiconductor ESD protection can handle down to 1ns of rise time. Translation: Semi's don't fry from EMP unless they are within a few miles. Well, guess what - they are vaporized within that distance anyway.
I read it thanks.
So....how long were power lines in the 1800's circa Carrington?
While I am quite sympathetic to the enormous BS surplus we have, a closer look at the physics and US and Russian EMP tests would be helpful.
Also, MHz wavelengths run from meters to centimeters, not miles. For a practical example, the lowest frequency and 'longest wavelength' in the basic amateur radio service is in the 'mile' range at 136 KiloHertz (2200 meter band).
Mil-188 standard for EMP shielding effectiveness stretches from microwaves at 2 GHz down to 10 KHz. A lot of everyday wiring can resonate in that range.
Tech work by Radasky and Kappenman are really pretty comprehensive and worth a read. Kappenman's post mort analysis of the province wide Quebec geo-mag triggered grid failure was impressive. Search their works and judge for yourself. Only 12 amps of D.C. In their bulk grid shut the province down. (Geo- magnetic induction like the E3 portion of a high altitude EMP)
Here is one example of their tech work. :
https://www.ferc.gov/industries/electric/indus-act/reliability/cybersecu...
If their works are all BS, truly there is no reason to have a care in the world about EMP.
Should they be correct in their analysis, each of us have a new form of Pascal's Wager in front of us to consider for our belief system.
Yes. Very good. All good work and makes my point exactly. Long wavelength circuits such as power lines are susceptible to large magnetically induced current spikes and large voltage differentials that one would see with a CME. NOT an EMP.
Sorry but last I checked, an EMP magnetic pulse wave is in the MHz range. Meaning a single wavelength is nearly a mile long.
huh? wavelength*frequency = c = 3.0 x 10**8 meters/sec
YOU do the math mr. semiconductor engineer
Sorry - my slide rule was stuck. You are correct. 300 meters long, not 3000 meters. Which still backs up my point. If light travels at about 12" per 1nS and an EMP slightly slower, how would you expect a 5,000V peak differential requiriing a 10' long wafelength (10ns rise time) to resonate with a semiconductor, hell the entire PC boards it's sitting on, that is only mm or at worst a foot across?
Perfect opportunity to show on your little map exactly how far north of the DMZ they flew. It is your number one point after all. But nope. Not gonna do that.
An EMP could cause a nation wide issue. However without the weather on your side, it would need to be fargin enormous. Just like any battle, the weather is crucial. The Earth's magnetic field swirls around in all sorts of ways as well as reacts to the sun. The X37-B launched not very long ago and I'm sure is in a close orbit to NORK[I'm also confident it is a lot faster than the shuttle]. If they had a rickety rocket with maybe a small H-bomb, they would need to have the magnetic field being stronger down south, maybe some CME disruption and avoid whatever the fuck it is we have flying around in orbit, right now. Notice that they have taken our eyes off of space. Do you think we quit putting shit up there?
Puerto Rico bonds worth much anymore? Break a window.
