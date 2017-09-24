In Major Disappointment, Merkel Wins German Election Despite Worst Result Since 1949; AfD Surges To Enter Parliament

Update: FX markets just opened and as expected there is some Euro-selling pressure in the early going...
Update: here is the latest breakdown according to ARD:
- Merkel’s CDU/CSU projected to win 32.9% of votes
- SPD projected to win 20.8%
- AfD projected to win 13.1%
- FDP projected to win 10.5%
- Greens projected to win 8.9%
- Left projected to win 8.9%
The following Bloomberg projection of the Bundestag's projected seat breakdown shows just how strong the AfD surge has been in context, and how splintered Germany's establishment is as a result.
* * *
The German polls have officially closed, and the first exit polls numbers come in, confirming the expected fourth victory for Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU, however getting a unexpectedly low 32.5% of the vote, which according to Europe Elects was the worst result for Merkel's CDU/CSU (EPP) since 1949. Merkel's main challenger, the SPD, got 20%, also its worst result since Nazi era 1945; furthermore, the SPD has said it plans to enter the opposition, collapsing the current CDU/CSU-SPD "grand coalition."
In other words, just like in the recent Franch elections, the German establishment was just trounced:
- Worst result for Merkel's CDU/CSU since 1949
- Worst result for SPD Since 1945
Meanwhile, there was an unexpected surge for the newcomers: the dramatic (late) surge for the nationalist AfD party, which got a higher than expected 13.5% of the vote, has made it not only the third most popular German party but also the first far-right German party to enter the Bundestag in 60 years.
The first exit poll breakdown from ARD is as follows.
- CDU/CSU - 32.5%
- SPD - 20%
- AfD - 13.5%
- FDP - 10.5%
- Greens - 9.5%
- Left party - 9%
An exit poll from ZDF has a similar breakdown:
- CDU/CSU-EPP: 33.5%
- SPD-S&D: 21%
- AfD-ENF: 13%
- FDP-ALDE: 10%
- LINKE-LEFT: 9%
- GRÜNE-G/EFA: 9%
Even more troubling for the German establishment is that the far-right AfD was the second strongest party in former Eastern Germany:
According to the Exit Poll, the likely coalition options include CDU/CSU-SPD or CDU/CSU-FDP-GREENS. The various possibilites are shown below.
However, according to SPD's Schwesig, the leadership is united on entering opposition, meaning a grand coalition is unlikely and the CDU may have to settle for a government with the FDP and the Greens, a so-called "Jamaica Coalition."
* * *
Contrary to earlier reports of muted participation, Europe Elects predicted today's turnout could be as high as 80 per cent, potentially the highest turnout of the past two decades.
Germany, turnout:
2005: 77.7%
2009: 70.8%
2013: 71.5%
2017: ~80% (prognosis)#btw17 #gehtwaehlen
Furthermore, as Europe Elects adds, today could mark the highest turnout in a key German state since 1988. In Sachsen-Anhalt, as of 4pm, turnout today is around 56 per cent - quite a bit higher than in 2013, 2009, 2005 and 2002. Turnout is not quite as high as 1988 yet, when turnout was around 62 per cent at the same time.
Turnout is particularly significant in this election, as fewer CDU and SDP voters heading out to their booths means a larger vote share for the AfD.
What is wrong with those people?
13.5% have their heads screwed on right
The rapefugees are rejoicing.
Forward (over the cliff)!
This country is fucked.
sad day HT, sad day. I truly thought that Germans would stand against Merkill, but it was not to be. :(
Don't blame me, I voted for Hitler.
no point in blame game now, what's done is done.
You want raping muzzie's? You got raping muzzie's.
BTW, NO OCTOBERFEST THIS YEAR AFTER CENTURIES OF CULTURE AND TRADITION. But if you stay home, you won't get raped or beaten.
NEIN NEIN NEIIIIN !!!!
Here is a program with the official Bierkrug for Oktoberfest 2017:
http://oktoberfest2017.com/
It looks like Germany is going the way of South Africa. Pretty soon the Swiss will have to build a country ring wall to keep all the Notherern European refugees out.
Of course we have been through all this before. First they kvetch and beg you to get you to let them hide their stolen loot in our country in special numbered accounts made just for them. Then, after they are finished Morgentaueing millions, they come back and accuse us of participating in the Holocaust, laundering Nazi gold, and force us to accept millions of their pets, er, "refugees". Finally they claim that those numbered accounts are being used to hide money from their globalist tax collectors, so they fine those same banks that had protected them 60 years earlier billions upon billions of dollars. It doesn't repeat, it rhymes.
“This country is fucked.”
Yeah Haus,
Pretty much so…
We are pretty F’d, too and our leader seems to be plenty off the wall, but at least he is trying to preserve the culture.
Central governments only benefit the 1%.
Especially in the US, where the 1% got us by the balls. https://goo.gl/bFYusM
How real wars are fought,....
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
The real Nazis in Germany (the Left) are on the streets protesting the AfD seats win just like the left came out and continues to protest the Trump win here.
At some point in time, these disgruntled genuine leftist Nazis on both sides of the pond are going to have to be treated like the subversives they are.
The gloves are going to have to come off.
For those that do not know, Nazis are far left not right.
There is only a small CH difference between them and Marxists/Communists
The far right are anarchists. anarchists are not bomb throwers…that is a state sponsored false narrative.
Real anarchists want government out of their lives and believe in the non-aggression principle.
The bomb throwers, shit throwers, rock throwers, stick wielders and the like tend to wear black, wear hoods, masks and are violent.
They are the Soros funded Open Society offshoots, Antifa, BLM and most thin skinned white and black university liberals.
Obama, Clinton, the rich sports malcontented players, poverty pimps like Al Sharpton and almost every Democrat in government feed the hate and keep it alive for their own power and control purposes.
They are subversives, seditious and need to be treated as such.
This is not spurious bullshit, is important to know… I will post it again as appropriate.
Are you drinking?
Don’t waste space here with stupid bullshit.
News Flash for you…
Early Catholics were Communists.
Approximately 8th – 18th century Catholics were Nazis
You could go back to the 5th century for Nazi if you wanted to count the start of that little Spanish Inquisition thing.
Modern Catholics are Communists, generally.
I am Catholic… I am neither Nazi nor Communist … but regarding the guns… you will have to guess.
I am closer to Anarchist, but not necessarily full bore..
The actual Nazis believed in the subjugation of the individual to the state, where one of the core missions of the state was to further the German Folk. Think of it as fascism+. Contrast that with Communism, where the ideal end goal is a stateless, class society where the ownership of the means of production are community owned. It sounds good, but it always gets stuck in the subjugation of the individual to the state phase until it collapses (USSR) or turns into something different (China.) In the context of authoritarism, the difference seems to be that Communism is worse, i.e. While the Nazis killed a bunch of people, Commies killed not only more, but more of their own.
But they're both very different from our founding values.
Funny times ahead! :D
Merkel will fall within the next two years over bad and costly brexit compromises.
The coming brexit fallout is not yet fully calculatable.
Central governments are owned by the 1%
but Merkel will celebrate Ramaden noodles.
88 seats in the Bundestag. Slow and steady. 88
Can't the SPD and AfD form a Coalition government?
NO.
Voting on this planet is useless.
We've lost every single coin flip.
Gotta wonder what the real numbers were. To give them what they got they probably were better than 25 percent...
"Major disappointment"
No, wasn't even paying attention. Select Kermit the Frog for all I care.
Maybe not. The tide is beginning to turn, and history is a long & winding road.
Now that the AfD has access to public funds the real game can begin. Expect Spanish like civil strife within a decade. I'm calling it now. Partitoning of countries ala the yugoslavian states based on religious / political / ethnic lines is all but a done deal. Only a zio war can send things I'm a different direction.
-Dave
The public funding of parties, similar to the public funding of churches, is a surefire way to corrupt them. In this case, a good thing.
I disagree. This much support for afd would have been unthinkable 10 years ago. Nationalist parties are clearly on the rise in Europe and those countries are still better off than the US. The demographic problem here is far worse.
"those countries are still better off than the US. The demographic problem here is far worse."
REALLY? Why don't you tell that to the Italians, Portuguese, Greeks and Spaniards! Let's see if they would agree. Unemployment in most of S. Europe is approaching 40% for the youth, while the EU Central Bank and the German elites have been sucking money out of Italy, Greece for several years. Not much is left of their health care system while the elderly have lost millions from the EU/German thievery.
The US's "demographic problem" is closely related to the last three decades of self-absorption and the extreme dumbing-down of the American public. No nation of people are as placid, and as politically/financially illiterate as 85%+ of the American public.
... those were the one's clearly influence by Russian hackers and propaganda. I wanted you to hear it from me first.
Russia!Russia!Russia!
All the muzzy invaders really liked her so they voted for her.
Nonsensical blather: recently arrived refugees don't have the right to vote.
Recently arrived cannot vote, but what about those who have been there for a few years?
Want to talk about the current situation in London in regards to muslem's moving into politics. It is obvious it is happening in Germany.
Or perhaps try to compare the situation in the US 20 yrs ago to the power the latins now have today. There are parts of the US that are right at the tipping point, (Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado getting there) where in 5 to 7 yrs the latins will compete for real control.
Usually takes a generation, at least a quite long time, for new arrivals to become citizens and get the right to vote in Germany.
Seems you are now finding out that the White Anglo Protestants are just a tiny minority on this planet, and not the most intelligent, either. Welcome to the real world!
I don't follow German politics in detail, but obviously their controlled opposition must be horrible. Like Clinton on quaaludes.
Also nonsense: unlike in the USA, in Germany (like in most European countries) you can choose between a dozen parties of which six made it into parliament. The parties vary between far right (AfD) and far left (Die Linke). Such a can of worms is far more difficult to control than the US' two-party system, which are both controled by the deep-state.
But yes, at the end of the day, all European countries are US vasal states. However, there's far more potential for seeping changes when one day the US looses its grip on them.
If you tell the truth you will be ostracized from the politics and the economy of Germany. The constitution was written by the allies. What was done to Germany after the war is unspeakable. The people have been cowed ever since.
Here is one I learned today: The Canadian civil rights court has made it a part of procedure to deny "haters" the use of the Canadian postal system. It happened to Ernst Zundel. Yet at Auschwitz the Germans had a post office for use by 4 million "death camp victims". Makes a lot of sense doesn't it?
Auschwitz was a planned work camp paid for by the German state to fulfill the private interests of one IG Farben. Facilities like those were planned because they were required for the original intention of the camp itself; to be part of IG Farben's production chain and at the time, the publicly-funded postal system was integral to any corporate entity of the time. However, facilities such as those were only usable by German officials only and most of them, like the post office, were either repurprosed or never brought into service at all.
The history and evolution of Auschwitz from a run-of-the-mill forced labour camp to a death camp is fascinating and troubling at the same time. I'm upset that the Soviets repressed much of that history for 50 years. Reminds me of the Prussian general's saying about how any battle plan falls apart once it comes into contact with the enemy. So did the original vision and plans for Auschwitz end up dramatically altered by the Eastern Front.
60 years of jewish mind control propaganda and insular communities sticking their heads in the sand about the rising ghettos of foreign invaders
In short, the same thing wrong with America: The middle class still has hope, for the most part. The middle class has not yet felt the full force of treasonous policies of their governments. In 10-15 years when the last of the boomers are dead and the gen Z start taking power, it is all going to blow up spectacularly in the entire Occident.
“For me, the new Germany exists only in order to ensure the existence of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.” -- Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and President of the European Parliament from 2012 to 2017.
read more: http://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-1.574332