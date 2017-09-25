The Exit Strategy Of Empire

Authored by Wendy McElroy via The Future of Freedom Foundation,
The Roman Empire never doubted that it was the defender of civilization. Its good intentions were peace, law and order. The Spanish Empire added salvation. The British Empire added the noble myth of the white man’s burden. We have added freedom and democracy.
- Garet Garrett, Rise of Empire
The first step in creating Empire is to morally justify the invasion and occupation of another nation even if it poses no credible or substantial threat. But if that’s the entering strategy, what is the exit one?
One approach to answering is to explore how Empire has arisen through history and whether the process can be reversed. Another is to conclude that no exit is possible; an Empire inevitably self-destructs under the increasing weight of what it is — a nation exercising ultimate authority over an array of satellite states. Empires are vulnerable to overreach, rebellion, war, domestic turmoil, financial exhaustion, and competition for dominance.
In his monograph Rise of Empire, the libertarian journalist Garet Garrett (1878–1954), lays out a blueprint for how Empire could possibly be reversed as well as the reason he believes reversal would not occur. Garrett was in a unique position to comment insightfully on the American empire because he’d had a front-row seat to events that cemented its status: World War II and the Cold War. World War II America already had a history of conquest and occupation, of course, but, during the mid to late 20th century, the nation became a self-consciously and unapologetic empire with a self-granted mandate to spread its ideology around the world.
A path to reversing Empire
Garrett identifies the first five components of Empire:
- the dominance of executive power: the White House reigns over Congress and the judiciary.
- the subordination of domestic concerns to foreign policy: civil and economic liberties give way to military needs.
- the rise of a military mentality: aggressive patriotism and obedience are exalted.
- a system of satellite nations in the name of collective security;
- and a zeitgeist of both zealous patriotism and fear: bellicosity is mixed with and sustained by panic.
These are not sequential stages of Empire but occur in conjunction with one another and reinforce each other. That means that an attempt to reverse Empire in the direction of a Republic can begin with weakening any of the five characteristics in any order.
Garrett did not directly address the strategy of undoing Empire but his description of its creation can be used to good advantage. The first step is to break down each component of Empire into more manageable chunks. For example, the executive branch accumulates power in various ways. They include:
- By delegation — Congress transfers its constitutional powers to the president.
- By reinterpretation of the Constitution by a sympathetic Supreme Court.
- Through innovation by which the president assumes powers that are not constitutionally forbidden because the Framers never considered them.
- By administrative agencies that issue regulations with the force of law.
- Through usurpation — the president confronts Congress with a fait accompli that cannot easily be repudiated.
- Entanglement in foreign affairs makes presidential power swell because, both by tradition and the Constitution, foreign affairs are his authority.
Deconstructing these executive props, one by one, weakens the Empire. When all five components are deconstructing, the process presents a possible path to dissolving Empire itself.
A sixth component of Empire
But in Rise of Empire, Garet Garrett offers a chilling assessment based on his sixth component of Empire. There is no path out. A judgment that renders prevention all the more essential.
That was why Garrett does not deal with how to reverse the process of Empire. Once an empire is established, he argues, it becomes a “prisoner of history” in a trap of its own making. He writes, “A Republic may change its course, or reverse it, and that will be its own business. But the history of Empire is a world history and belongs to many people. A Republic is not obliged to act upon the world, either to change it or instruct it. Empire, on the other hand, must put forth its power.”
In his book For A New Liberty, Murray Rothbard expands on Garrett’s point: “[The] United States, like previous empires, feel[s] itself to be ‘a prisoner of history.’ For beyond fear lies ‘collective security,’ and the playing of the supposedly destined American role upon the world stage.”
Collective security and fear are intimately connected concepts. It is no coincidence that the sixth component of Empire — imprisonment — comes directly after the two components of “a system of satellite nations” and, “a complex of vaunting and fear.”
Satellite nations
“We speak of our own satellites as allies and friends or as freedom loving nations,” Garrett wrote.
“Nevertheless, satellite is the right word. The meaning of it is the hired guard.” Why hired? Although men of Empire speak of losing China [or] Europe … [how] could we lose China or Europe, since they never belonged to us? What they mean is that we … may lose a following of dependent people who act as an outer guard.”
An empire thinks that satellites are necessary for its collective security. Satellites think the empire is necessary for territorial and economic survival; but they are willing to defect if an empire with a better deal beckons. America knows this and scrambles to satisfy satellites that could become fickle. Garrett quotes Harry Truman, who created America’s modern system of satellites. “We must make sure that our friends and allies overseas continue to get the help they need to make their full contribution to security and progress for the whole free world. This means not only military aid — though that is vital — it also means real programs of economic and technical assistance.“
In contrast to a Republic, Empire is both a master and a servant because foreign pressure cements it into the military and economic support of satellite nations around the globe, all of which have their own agendas.
Garrett also emphasizes how domestic pressure imprisons Empire. One of the most powerful domestic pressures is fear. An atmosphere of fear — real or created — drives public support of foreign policy and makes it more difficult for Empire to retreat from those policies. In his introduction to Garrett’s book Ex America, Bruce Ramsey addresses Garrett’s point. Ramsey writes, Empire has “‘less control over its own fate than a republic,’ he [Garrett] commented because it was a ‘prisoner of history’, ruled by fear. Fear of what? ‘Fear of the barbarian.’”
It does not matter whether the enemy is actually a barbarian. What matters is that citizens of Empire believe in the enemy’s savagery and support a military posture toward him. Domestic fear drives the constant politics of satellite nations, protective treaties, police actions, and war. Foreign entanglements lead to increased global involvement and deeper commitments. The two reinforce each other.
The fifth characteristic of Empire is not merely fear but also “vaunting.” Vaunting means boasting about or praising something excessively — for example, to laud and exaggerate America’s role in the world. Fear provides the emotional impetus for conquest; vaunting provides the moral justification for acting upon the fear. The moral duty is variously phrased: leadership, a balance of power, peace, democracy, the preservation of civilization, humanitarianism. From this point, it is a small leap to conclude that the ends sanctify the means. Garrett observes that “there is soon a point from which there is no turning back….The argument for going on is well known. As Woodrow Wilson once asked, ‘Shall we break the heart of the world?’ So now many are saying, ‘We cannot let the free world down’. Moral leadership of the world is not a role you step into and out of as you like.”
Conclusion
In this manner, Garrett believed, Empire imprisons itself in the trap of a perpetual war for peace and stability, which are always stated goals. Yet, as Garrett concluded, the reality is war and instability.
It is not clear whether he was correct that Empire could not be reversed. Whether or not he was, it is at its creation that Empire is best opposed.
The exit strategy is Bankruptcy.
Declining marginal returns...
Empires morph into new ones and the current zio-extension of the Roman Empire, has been paying for all sides of every war since Waterloo.
This Empire is NOT going away at all. It will simply change colors, flags and currencies.
The secret handshakes will continue to be the same ones.
"To plunder, to slaughter, to steal, these things they misname empire; and where they make a wilderness, they call it peace." "The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws."
---Tacitus
Entitlements and welfare, not wars, are what has done in this experiment in liberty. We voted ourselves goodies from the public treasury. As expected, until we were far beyond broke. Now we are just extending and pretending. Our little bit of foreign adventuring has stacked nothing like the debt of our domestic vote buying programs.
Afghanistan - The Graveyard Of Empires
The US will be butchered by the NWO on the world stage for all to see. Vilified for all people to hate and being seen as a salvation even by us, in shame what the oligarchs made of our constitution. The time afterwards will be terrible, neofeudalism under a banking oligarchy, run by the Rothschilds and Rockefellers.
As long as the NWO butchers the NFL players first
The ruling ELITE will create a war and use it as cover to wash debts, convince the rest that the war cost us so much, its why we are in financial trouble(the war cost too much, not the 25yrs of barrowing to hide a recession/depression)
"Empire" is a term that implies a great power held by many, when in fact it is the expression of power and wealth held by a few in the name of the many. The Queen of England still seems to be doing okay. There are still people on this planet who have untold wealth from the days of clipper ships. But let's worry about standing for the national anthem, because that is the most important thing.
@ Let,
Hedgemony is difficult & expensive to keep Centrialized for long periods of time.
Rome comes to mind.
"I know not why any one but a school-boy in his declamation should whine over the Commonwealth of Rome, which grew great only by the misery of the rest of mankind. The Romans, like others, as soon as they grew rich, grew corrupt; and in their corruption sold the lives and freedoms of themselves, and of one another. [...] A people, who while they were poor robbed mankind; and as soon as they became rich, robbed one another."
Samuel Johnson: Review of Thomas Blackwell's "Memoirs of the Court of Augustus"
Admirable find, C.
The american empire is the condition for the US still being able to suck world resources (through the dollar and allied procurement of US weapons) in unsustainable amount.
Bankruptcy is the only exit : if the empire falls as well as if the empire goes on.
Not a single SS check will bounce...
"We can guarantee cash benefits as far out and in whatever size you like..."
-Greenspan, Senate Banking Committee 2005
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gqUzQjXNliU
You've been warned....
You can't reverse "empire" without an injection of humility -- both in places of Control and an entire populace with false expectations.
You can still care about Rule of Law, while a new equilibrium finds its way.
Else, all bets are off.
One improvement as the devolution unfolds is that the would be tyrant is local. That puts him within range.
America, a Short-Lived Empire
Since 1945, the US has developed a number of fatal disorders:
1. inability to recognize failure
2. inability to adjust
3. inability to accept truths
4. inability to manage money
5. inability to resist corruption
6. inability to give its citizens a basic education
7. horribly incompetent leadership
8. inability to reduce drug and alcohol abuse
9. inability to establish a national mission/elan
10. inability to restore moral purpose
Inability to see who is in charge, hail to the money changers.
Garrett identifies the first five components of Empire:
And one Rothschild's bank to rule them all, 104 years since 1913,
with the forced substitution of Star Spangled Banner by the Globalist
Calvin Coolidge, as he marched America's men off to die in Europe
for the Rothschild's WW1, then forced Star Spangled Banner and a
Pledge of Allegiance on American schools, for the next generation
of cannon fodder used in Rothschild's WW2, and 26 US wars after that.
When the Fed Bank charter came up for renewal in 2013, our Congress
voted UNANIMOUSLY WITHOUT DEBATE to give Fed another century.
Five years later, Pentagon is approaching $1 TRILLION a year.
If only he was around today to assume authority and to educate the current bozos Trump hired, in the folly of their ways
If you mean Gen. Butler....?
Recently, on the Mathis site, a two part installment laid out compelling info re Smedley Butler. See dates : 7-14 & 8-14
Interesting data.
Hello Johnny,
Couldn't find the info you referenced re Gen. Butler via search.
How about a link or two?
Sid
Pay to play - valid for hegemon(s).
There is no empire. It is an evolving process with defined stages toward one world government, one world bank, one world currency and one world religion of worship of the state. This is the long term goal of International Communism known by many names ie. Zionism. The US isn't an empire, but a beast of burden being used for a generational take down of mankind. I was trained by CIA when I was a child, I am trained to see it and most have been brainwashed not to be able to see it. It is slow and methodical moving like a snake with stealth until it is too late.
"There is no empire."
I agree with everything you say about what's happening (by stealth), except that you describe it as not an empire. But the move towards one-of-everything is actually ((the empire)) and it's moving in the direction you say.
Whether the US is the driver of this empire towards these objectives or simply being manipulated by unnamed others from the shadows is an interesting point.
You say, "Whether the US is the driver of this empire towards these objectives or simply being manipulated by unnamed others from the shadows is an interesting point." There is a third alternative: The US (whatever that abstract noun means) is perhaps an active collaborator in this empire project.
"It is an evolving process with defined stages toward one world government, one world bank, one world currency and one world religion of worship of the state."
It is....
The Agenda...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VllwRgSECcw
The Brits washed their hands of empire and so can you.
America is NOT an empire, it is a nation. We have no colonies, nor do we war war of conquests to gain territories or power. If you are going to compare us to an Empire, at least understand what one is.
As for the British washing their hands of empire, it was not their choice. It was forced upon them by the end of the Mercantilism era. They were no longer the industrial giant of the World and they could not longer afford the expense of maintaining a large military. They have declined further since then, becoming a Third World nation in military strength. Military strength is a function of economic might, not the other way around.
We, as a nation, are on a similar path. After World War 2 we were the only major power to not be devastated by the war as our industrial base was still intact. We became the World Police, stationing forces around the World. That was the unfortunate consequence of there being a power vacuum around the World during the period after World War 2. Now, the entire World is industrialized and has tremendous manufacturing output. We are no longer able to afford the policing of the entire World, but with the increased power of all the smaller countries and their increased abilities to make war, we face a World with much greater risks and fractional-ism. What will happen is a great war and a period of everybody against everybody else. All believe they "have the power" and now want to use that power. Ever hear of the "warring states period" in China? That is what we are facing now, a Worldwide free-for-all with every nation for themselves. Even the ones in coalitions will be vying to be the "Crown Prince" of nations, much as the nations who made up the Axis powers in World War 2 all had plans for World Domination once the war against the Allied powers was won. The old Chinese curse "May you live in interesting times" is very applicable to this era we live in.