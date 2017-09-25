"Forget Germany, Spain Is The Real Problem"

Following yesterday's German election, which despite Merkel's 4th victory was a rout for the establishment "grand coalition" parties of CDU/CSU and SPD which saw its worst election performance since the 1940s offset by a surge in the ascendant right-wing AfD, there have been numerous analyst reactions to the "sudden reemergence" of populism in Europe, but one we find perhaps the most insightful and useful, comes from Bloomberg macro commentator Mark Cudmore, who writes this morning that for all the concerns, it's not so much Germany as what is about to happen in European peer Spain, where Catalonia is set to hold an independence referendum on October 1, that should be on traders' radars.
Below is his latest Macro View explaining why...
Euro Crisis Trading May Be Due for an Encore
The euro is once again set to suffer from an outsized political premium. Spain, rather than Germany, is the real problem.
The AfD’s strong performance in the German election and the lack of a clear coalition are both concerns at the margin, but they wouldn’t provide a sustainable headwind for the euro in isolation.
Much more worrying is Catalonia’s planned independence referendum on Oct. 1. Investors have been ignoring this story, but this week will see it take center stage.
The heavy-handed response by the central government in Spain has significantly elevated the probability of civil unrest as well as potentially increasing support for independence for the region.
People opposed to breaking away probably won’t vote, so any poll that proceeds will return an unrepresentative and overwhelming result for independence. If Mariano Rajoy is able to snuff out the illegal referendum, it’ll only intensify the demands for another, more official independence vote. Failing to stop it means there’ll be a symbolic declaration of independence.
Either way, it’s probably going to lead to an increasing clamor for Catalan separation. The seriousness of the situation seems to have been overlooked by many investors, but it won’t be for much longer. The negatives are myriad.
Divisions within Europe are mounting again. Any success by Catalonia sets a dangerous precedent for other want-away regions, not just in Spain.
It emphasizes that many of the structural imbalances in the euro zone haven’t been fixed. Inequality is still growing.
On the back of AfD’s performance in Germany, it’s a reminder that large swathes of the population remain unhappy with the region’s policies. And once again, it’ll be an excuse for euro-bearish financial commentators to hype up the risk from Italian elections next year.
The beginning of the euro’s impressive rally coincided with Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential election and thereby quashing political fears in the region. A correction in the euro is now likely to coincide with Spain and Germany bringing those risks back into the light.
The spanish government has messed it up. This is textbook stuff - the Barbara Streisand effect, the more the government violently fights it, the more the Catalans predictably fight back, even the moderates. Even the region where i am (Costa del Sol) is watching with interest ....
Correct - the only chance of success that the Spanish government has is to 'reason' with the people and avoid confrontation, otherwise they will play istraight nto the separatists hands.
almost too late. The central state has shown its ugly face. No easy way back now for the masters of the holy inquisition.
The only legitimate funtion of government is to secure the freedoms of those governed. If government must force itself upon people, then it is illegitimate.
no, the real problem is those writting articles to struggle for life by telling bullshit such mixing a done election in germany opposed to a simple taxes issue of club med south lazy gays.
it is not a problam at all, even if they succed in their operation, 1st move is EU adhesion, 2nd move is eurozone adhesion.
even real madrid soccer club will gain notoriety, no more sharing victory quotas with barcelona on UEFA champions league.
it is win-win-win
Typical for ZH: first they hype the German election, and when it turns out to be a bit of a dud (which was completely predictable by the way), then they switch gear and shout "Forget Germany, Spain is the real problem."
German election a dud? Dont see how one can avoid the admission that the German election shows the waning strength of the globalist borg.
Spain is another symptom of the globalist borg's disease.
There is a real probability (I would still suggest this is 0.2) that Spain devolves into widespread organized violence. It all depends on how effective the Catalan leadership is, and how quickly an international actor steps up to train and arm those willing to fight for something (might be independence, might be money, might be something else).
Previously there were Comintern and the Nazis. Who now, would you say?
Yes, Germany is a dud, because what will change after yesterday? Jack shit!
The AfD is still (since the party congress in Cologne in April) in huge internal turmoil as Frauke Petry slammed her political colleagues yesterday when she basically walked out of a press conference, but of course you won't read about that here because none of the Tylers speak German and none of them read German newspapers or websites.
Basically the AfD will continue to be painted as "right-wing extremists" by the other political parties and the mainstream media and as a result they will continue to be quarantined (the same what has happened in The Netherlands to the PVV and FvD, and in Belgium to the Vlaams Blok), while Angela Merkel will form some sort of coalition in order to continue to push through the George Soros agenda of; more 'refugees,' more TTIP, more EU, more bailouts, more "Europe," and more confrontations with Russia.
There's only a few thousand soccer hooligans and radical progressive leftitis and SJW's with iPhones and nice hairstyling.
No revolution with that. A few riots to fulfill the show exèctations of their dumb sheep (including ZH'ers) and that's all.
Yes, it is a dud.
Nothing has really changed. The Hitler faced bitch is still leading Germany into extinction.
Compare that to the Spanish election back in early 2000s when people there were unhappy about their government's involvement in Iraq (helping Bush). The election resulted in new government and Spain pulling out of any of Bush's foreign advantures.
Also compare it to last election in Poland. That government agreed to take a few thousand of Merkel's "guests" and was very aligned with the policies coming out of the EU, so people there voted in a new government that promised to keep out those "guests".
So yeah, the German elections were a very disappointing dud.
But they are a start. Given the huge confirmation bias, media bias and obedience bias in germany any dissent to the status quo is a major challenge. I think the surge in AFD has cracked the ice of consensual obedience in germany. Now, with luck that crack will progress to a shattering of the status quo. So watch and wait, its could be the critical crack that progresses to reform like UKIP cracked the consensus in UK and caused Brexit.
This. WW2 didnt start overnight, and it was a combination of disparate factors, including the severity of the Versailles Treaty, economic malaise, and the rise of new fascist entities, who themselves lined up against a rising Communist tide. Rhyming forward to today, there are increasing burdens of the EU on some of the nations (southern debtors, sandnigger migration), economic malaise, and the rise of new polarized political entitites. We havent seen REAL brownshirts yet (Antifa in the US comes the closest), but I would argue that 70 years ago, the street thugs took 5 years past the national-level recognition of their party to develop.
Famous last words...
EU adhesion NEEDS the acceptance vote of Spain.
(And France, Germany, Denmark, Italy... all of them with secessionist regions waiting to see what happens with Catalonia.)
I would not bet on that.
what I suspect is that any broke off region would be allowed to stay de facto in the EU if not de jure. The EU has probably given assurances to the Cataclowns through back channels in that sense. But here I am speculating, unlike most people on these thread I can tell the difference between facts and speculation.
And then convert 80% of Spanish population in fierce anti-EU? Not to mentin pelople in other secession tensioned countries...
Risky strategy in such a difficult moment for the Union.
Who knows... but I prefer to make may speculations attending to the known facts only. And, anyway, were talking about the impossible.
In a few weeks, when all this farce ends, you and me will have a lot of fun delivering owneds to all these SJW's in ZH!
Correct.
And "the governed people" are the 42M spaniards, including the 7M catalonians, 2M of them are seccesionists.
What rights do you thing the gov sould protect?
Huge majority of spaniards are very happy the gov has finally decided to face this toxic game ruining our coexistnce. All SJW and progressive propaganda telling that the Rajoy's crackdown will push millions towards rebellion. LOL. Rajoy is going to win on a lanslide thanks to these clowns.
What rights do you thing the gov sould protect?
Why, the rights of the 40M Spaniards to continue to force the 2M Catalan secessionists to do their will and keep stumping up for their bennies, obviously.
Will crushing the 2M cheer up the other 40M who wish to parasitise them? Of course! Fascism is always popular; that's why the US was founded as a constitutional republic, not a democracy, so that the unproductive majority would be unable to feed of the productive minority. And to protect the "rights" of White males who just hapopened to own vast swathes of recently... er... "acquired"... land.
All good things come to an end, of course, and the US, thanks to increasing "democracy" now has full-blown participative fascism. Yay for democracy!
You don't know who is parasiting who.
Check debt, budgets and corruption in Spain, and see.
And no, 2M can't force 42M.
"Rajoy is going to win on a lanslide thanks to these clowns."
Not if repressive tactics result in increased Catalan separatism leading to a split or a major unrest. Already the Catalan Police are rebelling against Madrid's orders. It would adversely affect Spain and the rest of it's population if the centre loses it's Catalan cash cow or engage in force to prevent secession, and lead to wider unrest. It's getting past whether or not the referendum itself is legal, and more to whether or not sufficient Catalans wish to still be governed from Madrid. Madrid is in danger of losing its' mandate by it's actions, even if the technical arguments should support its' rule.
rebellion of the police? they are dragging their feet that is it. If the Catalan police rebels then there is going to be dead people, so far not a single injured, not even by heat stroke. I don't see those guys risking thir jobs but of course anything can happen if other countries intervene.
I agree with you, it is too late now. I live here in Catalunya and can confirm that with every central govt attempt to deny the referendum another bunch of undecided voters move over to the independence side of the argument. The govt are showing themselves to be clueless about this
The separatists are conspiring with the Argentinians to ensure the return of the Falklands.
so tell us what you would do if you were in their shoes, share your wisdom. Do nothing and abandon half the population of Catalonia to those clowns? allow the referendum and face the justice for having allowed an illegal and unconstitutional act? what would you have done?
are the Catalan going to let vote the 4 provinces? If they do, the provinces of Barcelona and Tarragona would choose to stay in Spain. And are the provinces going to let the counties vote? at what territorial entity level does "freedom" count? at federal level? at regional level? at province level? at county level? at town level? at neighborhood level? and so on.
If you agree with the Catalan vote then you must agree that lower Catalan territorial entities should be able to decide whether they want to become part of Catalonia or not.
Right down to the individual. The vast majority of individuals will not want to go through customs every time they leave their house, so will consent to being part of the larger group. Work your way up from there.
There is more to independence than an extra level of customs upon travel. Would you watch your woman be cucked to save you from an extra level of customs when you travel?
at what territorial entity level does "freedom" count?
It is curious that people tend to regard government as a quasi-divine, selfless, Santa Claus organization. Government was constructed neither for ability nor for the exercise of loving care; government was built for the use of force and for necessarily demagogic appeals for votes. If individuals do not know their own interests in many cases, they are free to turn to private experts for guidance. It is absurd to say that they will be served better by a coercive, demagogic apparatus.
MN Rothbard
You still didn't answer his question. If Catalonia becomes independent they will still have a government. And they are equally corrupt as those in Madrid.
Much more corrupt. It seemed difficult, but they managed to.
Catalonia sums more corruption cases than Madrid and Andalucia together, and they alone get about 35% of cases being 15% of population.
That's why those clowns are playing independence and sendig their poor sheep to streets, it's a last minute attempt to avoid prosecution.
Subpoena is coming, Puchi!!
I totally agree with you. I have been posting similar remarks last week.
... and I have found out why you two agree so much:
Zorro (Spanish for "fox") is the secret identity of Don Diego de la Vega
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zorro
Unmasked! ;-)
try wearing Spanish boots of Spanish leather... and then walking back a ways on the forgotten viaducts of your own history. To the point where the presaging of modern -rule by decree from Brussels- is found in the midadventures of Charles 1 the Woebegone, who left a Dutch bishop to rule in his stead, while he wandered off to play "holy roman" something or other.
That bit of arrogant misrule created the Comuneros movement, which lead to a widespread, armed revolt by a coalition of social forces, from merchant, to peasant, artisan and guildsman - all united in common cause to drive out the tax farmers, indigent nobility and various and sundry court hangers on whose lifestyles were dependent pon the draining of socieities lifeblood.
There can be no doubt that Rajoy and the silverware socialists in Madrid rule as dogsbodies of the Brussels HQ, which is nothing but a satrapy of international finance capitalism, and that past is prelude to future...
a future where 'the STATE' in all its' multiferous and omniverous guises, is consigned to the dustbin of history, replaced at last by the functional local democracies which were already the mainstay of what you think of as "Spain" long before that entity existed.
When the family of Federico Garcia Lorca, the poet whose assassination by fascists at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War symbolised the terror which would envelop all of Europe, finally secured a death certificate in 1940, it stated that he had died of "war wounds" - the implication being that he had died on the battlefield, not at the hands of falangist terrorists. If the Euro-proxy central government further mishandles the crisis in Catalonia, in echoes of the "May Days" counter-revolution by the Stalinists and their socialist sidekicks in Barcelona 1937, it will be Spain itself for whom the death certificate is issued, killed by a self-inflicted slash of it's own throat, in a dark traji-comedy only "the Duende" could bring about! To Lorca, therefore, the last word must belong -
Lincoln....what fkn irony of a quote...
Are the Basques going to get a vote too?
Good question. And they should be subtracted from the supporters of the "Spanish" position against any referendum.
Just visited Bilbao, Basque identity very visible there, especially during their Semana Grande festival. My guess is - sooner or later, yes, they will get a referendum, too.
Or all of Spain will get a referendum to turn into a federal republic. That would be the best solution for all.
Why don't you hang a placard around your neck with big bold black letters that say "Franco lives". The swastika is optional.
I already do, if you knew anything about Franco's biography my avatar would have already given you an indication. Since my avatar does not tell anything to you then I assume you are absolutely ignorant about Franco and you are just mouthing off platitudes. It is alright, nobody knows about everything but when you do not know about a subject, the best is to shut up until you learn.
Don't waste your time trying to teach BtB anything.
He/she should take his own advice and go back to basics and do some real research.
Insteat, he spouts what he learned in his NWO "history" books.
He probably thinks that the brutal Spanish Civil War was about freedom and not NWO subversion from within, funded by the Federal Parasite Reserve, and fought against Spain by international Marxist misfits looking for a bloodfest.
Divide et Impera.
Franco saved Spain from the Communists.
Franco saved Spain from the Communists.
Incorrect, revisionist history.
\the communists/socialists saved Franco from the real Spain... and Franco saved the commie/socialists from the real revolution.
Underneath the polemical smoke and mirrors, ALL statists are the same. Left, right, right left... lockstep in marching to the beat of international finance capital.
Nice try tho bro!
do some light reading and go back to sleep.
https://www.revolvy.com/main/index.php?s=Red+Terror+(Spain)
Why would I bother to read your confirmation bias backup sis?
Jus keep punchin yur vote button and hopin the world will come round to your revanchist dreamscape! History is clearly outside of your gambit!
just google "Citas de Largo Caballero"
(Largo Caballero quotes)
The Commies saved Franco from the real Spain!!
Can you explain that a little? Please, sounds amazing!
"whatt would you have done?"
Make an offer moderate Catalans can't refuse. The "extremists" would have been isolated. Now the "extremists" have more sex-appeal than Penelope Cruz.
they have given them concessions for 40 years, they have their own government, their own police, their education instills to the children the hate of Spain, but the problem is that there is no more concessions to give other than independence. Actually there is only one concession left to give and that probably would be the end of the crisis: the Catalans will probably have their own taxation (like the basques) although this would be a messy legal question and some other territorial entities will want the same. They want their own taxation, partly to pay less (I am ok with that) and partly so the local politicians can steal more. If it was up to me I would agree, knowing full well that in a few years time they will come back with more demands. We are used to that, it is like having a half retarded family member that you love dearly but he is a pain.
Yes, i know all that - and I still say (which you know I'm sure) that despite the idiots who want a referendum, the normal people of Catalunia would not vote for separation. You know that right? It sounds like you live in Spain, so you must. Yes i would allow freedom down to the individual - when it comes to it, people do want to be a part of a larger group, it's common sense for most of us. But now they have morfed the issue into "us vs PP", and that's not exactly good for PP!!
Gov. can not negotiate with someone that wants something illegal.
They can not. Even if they wanted to.
What would you negotiate with a thieve claiming property on your house?