Why Germans Voted For The Far-Right 'AfD'

The main headline from the German election yesterday is not Angela Merkel getting a fourth term in charge, but rather her party's weakened position - caused chiefly by a surge in support for the right wing nationalist party 'Alternative für Deutschland' (AfD).
The AfD is a controversial party - one which not only ran on a program of anti-immigration and anti-Muslim policies, but one which is at least in part represented by people who have expressed racist and xenophobic views.
Nevertheless, provisional results indicate that the party has received 12.6 percent of the total vote, making it the third strongest in the country.
Why then did this happen? As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, AfD voters were primarily motivated by fears of terrorism, fears of crime and dissatisfaction with the influx of asylum seekers into Germany since the 2015 crisis.
You will find more statistics at Statista
Perhaps key to understanding the lurch to the right is the indication that the majority of AfD voters say they made their decision not based on belief in the party, but rather as a reaction to their disappointment in the other parties.
Or
D: Merkel is a crazy bitch...
^.^
She is evil. Nothing but evil. She enjoyed free education in Donezk, Donbass but has no qualms watching it being destroyed by constant Ukranian shelling despite the so-called Minsk agreement. So much for her sense of gratitude.
Her - illegal - open border policy will cost Germany upwards of 40 Billion USD per year for years to come. Every single one of those migrants has been calculated to (net) cost about 5-600.000 $ for the German tax payer.
At the same time the rest of banking secrecy has been quietly shredded in June of this year.
She is, in short and to put it bombastic, the avantguarde of the globalist forces - to destroy West Europe's social fabric and heritage forever so that it looks like a Ghetto in Camden, NJ or West Philly, and ruin any prospect to restore positive relationships with Russia, the natural partner of Germany.
Any further questions?
1 because they have a wife (raping)
2 because they have a daughter (raping)
3 because they have income (€Uro raping)
4 because they see the U$A and UK occupation forces rollin' all aorund
5 ...
oh and check this nice "die anstalt" on 6th dec 2016 https://youtu.be/VtqLDFMbppg
ALL acording to plan...nothing to see here, it is just a plan to turn europe into a future race of mongrel (((bolshevik)))-worshippers...
check also:
-KALERGI plan (miscegenation into low IQ brown mongrels) / also Hooton plan
-George Soros leaks on the Merkel plan http://soros.dcleaks.com
-ESI Merkel Plan Compassion and Control http://journal-neo.org/2016/04/27/how-nato-linked-think-tanks-control-eu...
-Kalergi/ Charlemagne Prize BEARERS list http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates
Merkel here: http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates/angela-merkel-2008/charlemagne-pri...
-Soros professional rapefugee smuggler operation http://gefira.org/en/2017/07/13/soros-sponsored-immigration-network-in-i...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-04/something-strange-taking-place-...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-09/ngo-fleet-bussing-migrants-eu-h...
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/17/major-charities-smuggling-gan...
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/22/public-anger-growing-at-taxi-...
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/migrant-smuggling-business-mea...
-Barbara divörsity™ Lerner Spectre
"I think there is a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural. And I think we are going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the centre of that. It’s a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Europe will not survive." ~ Barbara Lerner Spectre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ
"Instead of destroying European Jewry, Europe, against its own will, refined and educated this people into a future leader-nation through this artificial selection process. No wonder that this people, that escaped Ghetto-Prison, developed into a spiritual nobility of Europe. Therefore a gracious Providence provided Europe with a new race of nobility by the Grace of Spirit...
The man of the future will be a mongrel. Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian–Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals."Practical Idealism - by Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi
http://archives.eui.eu/en/isaar/89
http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates
Even on this site one can still read things like:
"but one which is at least in part represented by people who have expressed racist and xenophobic views."
can one not say this about any political party or large group?
most people who voted AfD , like those that voted for Trump, are far more rational than those who voted otherwise. their choices are based upon genuine concerns which are not even allowed to be discussed in public and are demonized by the out-of-touch political elite.
the AfD is a natural reaction to Tyrannic thinking and action and has been excercised throughout history when government overreach has becom intolerable.
fuck the collectivists and the stolen horses they rode in on.
I have noticed that the "black" people in the USA are becoming decidedly lighter. It will only be a matter of time before we have that bread out of them and they are virtually indistinguishable from the purest of whites.
Sarcasm Off.
There is definitely a plan afoot.
Interesting side note: There is a map of the USA in the article on ZH about the why Hilliary lost the election. election. It show how black voters leaned toward Trump or leaned toward Hillary. I think it also shows the demographic of where the blacks mostly live.
It looks like after the civil war, they expanded out, north and to the mid west, and then stayed put. The did not participate in further westward migration and settlement of later periods.
"According to police statistics released earlier this year, foreigners commit crime at three and a half times the rate of Germans, with the crime rate of asylum seekers around seven times that of Germans. For violent crime, the data showed foreigners commit five times more than Germans, and asylum seekers at a rate 15 times higher than people with German passports."
Cultural enrichment.
please notice PEOPLE WITH GERMAN PASSPORTS, not Germans with German roots
please notice PEOPLE WITH GERMAN PASSPORTS, not Germans with German roots
They might not know that in Germany because I believe the have gag laws and/or extreme social conditioning preventing the reporting of anything the is Politically Incorrect.
Saying anything that reflects negatively on the immigration policy is verboten.
saying ANYTHING is verboten
citizens, media, police and politicians NOBODY can say anything against the status quo
The AFD is popular because the German Government has betrayed the German people by putting the interests of refugees ahead of the interests of the German people. The German Government has failed in its most basic duty to protect the public who pay their salaries and the swing to the AFD is a sign that the German people have realised how they have been betrayed and are not happy. This could well end up with Frau Merkel in jail for treason.
and I find your comment dishonest, giovanni_f
yes, she enjoyed free education... in a system behind the Iron Curtain that was tyrannical... while providing free education
Minsk agreement? how about your sense of gratitude? as a partisan of Russia?
what are the Minsk agreements again? what is Ukraine in the first place?
Ukraine is where unmarked soldiers speaking either English or Russian pop up
whereas France and Germany try to have Ukraine and Russia at one diplomatic table, to solve those problems without soldiers. come on, tell me they should not even try. come on, tell me that both Ukraine and Russia think they are being duplicitous, or too beholden to the US/UK. if that were true, there would be no Minsk Agreements in the first place
you are an "avantguarde", too, giovanni_f
1) of "Russia is right, period" (fine for me, Germany has two political parties for that, the "Die Linke" and the "Alternative für Deutschland (AfD)" and...
2) of something "whatever, globalists under your bed, beware" coupled with "beware the destruction of West Europe's social fabric and heritage"
the second part... well, I could take that more seriously if the first was not so much prominent, and if you weren't so dishonest in it
look, it's simple: after a while, dishonesty shows. in your case, it might take a few years, yet
eventually, you'll suffer the same fate as the fascists and communists. and... it will be your "the means justify the ends" approach that will defeat you
"You are dishonest". My ass. If you are all the Brussel-based Bureaucrat-Junta can muster to troll sites like ZH I remain optimistic. How much does an average German tax payer have to put up to make you produce drivel like that? At least 850,00 €/hr?
ad-homs are not the device of the honest, giovanni_f
nope, I can claim to be not in the employment of anybody. that's a claim I can't/won't prove, here
now, go back to the Minsk Agreements, and tell me what exactly do you want Germany and France to do about them
or, alternatively, talk about those unmarked soldiers. again: Russian and English speaking unmarked soldiers, weren't they?
ZH featured one English speaking one, in a video. and Putin admitted to his own, later. both comes with sources
u call me "dishonest" but blame me for attacking you ad hominem. The hallmark of bureaucrats or snowflakes (interchangeable) - not being able to stand the heat, craving for a job behind a desk, protected by thousands of laws. Pussy.
let's quote me from above: "and I find your comment dishonest..."
yes, I find several of your comments dishonest. and the rest here (not in other articles) is a lot of ad-homs, projections, and claims that are neither here nor there
you seem to want me to be a bureaucrat. well, I can't help you there. I am an old entrepreneur. now, where is your reply? the honest one? sometimes I do see some of them from you. I, for example, appreciate that you don't make your pro-Russian partisanship a half-secret
as a disclaimer, I am all for a normalization of relations between the EU countries and Russia
There is Ghordius the troll agent on duty prompt at the order of its superior at the Ministry of Truth to jump in and fight for the NewSpeak.
Dude, you are so easily predictable even appearance wise that you are boring.
Ghordius, why do you find it suspicious that people in eastern Ukraine speak Russian?
It is the native language of most of the population there.
Prior to the coup, it was one of two official languages of Ukraine.
read again. it was my definition of Ukraine: where unmarked soldiers pop up
some of them spoke English, ZH had an article about them
some of them spoke Russian because they were Russians. I am talking about the little "green men" in Crimea
those Putin admitted, later, on RT, that they were Russian soldiers without insigna
why am I mentioning this? well, again, read the exchange. this guy criticizes Germany because of Ukraine, and Germany's role in the Minsk Accords
to which I point out that neither Germany nor France send unmarked soldiers to Ukraine
what they do is sit, at a diplomatic table, with Ukraine and Russia. that's attempts at peace instead of war
No, what the West did is engineer a coup to overthrow a properly elected government that wasn't sufficiently pro-European and pro-NATO. Once Putin saw where that was going, he knew that the Russian fleet would be put out of their only warm-water naval base, one they have occupied for 200 years. Crimea was a DIRECT result of the West's brutal Ukraine regime change operation.
Unlike Fake Thump, at least AfD is not backed or sponsored by GS or AIPAIC billionaires.
It's composed of regular Germans, who elected their parry leader someone who won a significant local seat for Parliament.
Unlike the US, where both political cartels have the same (((owners))), there are multiple parties to deal with in Germany (and most of Europe). Which makes a takeover by (((Global-Lusts))) more difficult.
Meet Alice Weidel, the Former Goldman Sachs Banker and Lesbian Leader of Germany's Far-right here: http://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/1.813858
Meet Alice Weidel, the Former Goldman Sachs Banker and Lesbian Leader of Germany's Far-right here: http://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/1.813858
tje hehe (((bolsheviks)))
"Unlike Fake Thump, at least AfD is not backed or sponsored by GS or AIPAIC billionaires"
that's correct
because AfD is backed by Russian billionaires. in the same way as France's FN, which was financed by a Russian bank, for a while
meanwhile, if you mean Frauke Petry as their party leader (note there were three local seats won directly for AfD), note that she is trying to split the party's moderates from the main group
is there a way to write Russian like (((Jews!)))? no? perhaps it should? how about <<<Russian>>>?
like "AfD is sponsored by <<<you know who>>>"
of course we would need something like that for China, too. oh, and Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, etc. etc.
who is more "globalist"? China, Qatar or Saudi Arabia? is Iran "globalist"?
smell that?
I smell a rat...
No wait , its a PC yurocrat
ask him for links about the Russian billionaires financing AfD - but don't hold you breath. Or expect something similar to a staged gas attack brought to you by BBC.
excellent. I mark this spot as you denying that there is Russian money behind Alternative für Deutschland
links to any russian conspiracy evidence are very welcome
I can only link to Goldman Sachs https://global.handelsblatt.com/politics/the-unconventional-new-face-of-...
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/09/24/meet-the-lesbian-goldman-sachs-econo...
http://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/1.813858
can you substantiate your russian conspiracy charges Honey?
even better. so AfD, for you, is a Goldman Sachs thing? is that what you are trying to "substantiate"?
They voted AfD because
EVERY SINGLE GERMAN IS SECRETLY HITLER...
Oh, and crime is up a tick from last year. Slightly.
Many Nazis emigrated to the US after the war (on "invitation") or worked in institutions created by the US. The experience the Nazis made with torture have been continued by the Americans and in the US. The result was a.o. the CIA torture manual widely applied and distributed through the US-run School of Americas.
So you might say as well that every American is secretly Hitler.
The experience the Nazis made with torture have been continued by the Americans and in the US. The result was a.o. the CIA torture manual widely applied and distributed through the US-run School of Americas...
enhanced interrogation Verschärfte Vernehmung ?
HOMELAND (HEIMAT) security?
prussian education system? hot dogs? donuts? beer? Horten 9 stealth bomber?
https://www.theatlantic.com/daily-dish/archive/2007/05/-versch-auml-rfte...
I say they just MERGED, and in every M&A there is some blood sacrifice...
AfD is not far right. It is the equivalent of UKIP in the UK.
Exactly, they are realists. Only MSM tries to put them far right.
The anti-AfD campaign runs full throttle: One day after the election Spiegel (the "Stürmer of the Liberals" as it was aptly termed by the Philosopher Paul K. Feyerabend (worth reading)) ran an article titled: "Where do the AfD and NSDAP (Hitlers party) differ and where they don't".
career politicians are chameleons. They change to suit the political wind. Only power matters to them.
and the AfD is perhaps in the process of splitting
one prominent candidate, Frauke Petry (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frauke_Petry), has, just after the election, told the party that she will not be part of the fraction in the Bundestag. if others join her, and she forms her own fraction, then we'll witness a "moderate" AfD vs an "extreme AfD"
meanwhile, those articles are just this: journalists in a process of finding out what this party really is... with all their biases and the reader's biases thrown in, of course. the best out of them point out that roughly one third of the party is "hard right" (or "alt right", in US parlance) while the rest is still a bit amorphous on many, many points
we will see
Always throwing around labels like "hard right" to further an argument in favour of the rotten political system. That works in German/Western mass media (wiith decreasing tendency) but I wonder what makes you think this works _here_ on ZH...
Look, "old entrpreneur", it took the so-called democratic parties decades to rid themselves of _old_ Nazis - olnly partly successful. You may Yandex "Filbihger" to find out, just ine example, Helmut Schmidt was high officer, denying he knew anything about concentration camps, which is entirely incredible as it was well known among the populace - but nobody asked him for that. The Greens are proud of having a confessing Pedophile, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, as figurehead. The FDP had a working group tasked with preparing the legalization of child sex, believe it or not.
rotten political system?
I prefer it to whatever you have in mind, nevertheless. what do you have in mind, actually?
the Jewish mainstream media you mean.
if you squint your eyes hard, then Europe is "the same as America"
if you open them... well, you would have to take in details you would have to do some homework on
example: Israel. it's a different thing in Europe. go and ask Corbyn's UK Labour about Israel. they say things that would be impossible to say about Israel, in the US
if you squint your eyes hard, then Europe is "the same as America"
come on Honey, it is very well documented that German media is still a NATO office TODAY:
Die Anstalt here: https://youtu.be/hnH10TfhkOQ
wiki here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlantik-Br%C3%BCcke
and here http://meedia.de/2014/07/29/einstweilige-verfuegung-gegen-die-anstalt-zd.
"Die Anstalt" is comedy, isn't it? and "MSM", to boot. on state TV, note
and yet I see you here quoting them being critical of NATO's role in Germany, and getting a legal process for what they said
yes, you are squinting. and, again, if you squint enough, then Europe becomes "exactly like the US". QED, of sorts
"Die Anstalt" is comedy, isn't it?
Sweetheart, it is satire, political satire.
Now, Jean-Claude Juncker... THAT is comedy.
AIPAC controls Congress. It no longer functions as a representiative of the American People, as the interests of the American People lie diametrically opposed with the interests of the Jews and Israel. That we have a single "dual citizen" in any position of politics in the United States of America is an unforgivable war crime.
perhaps, but it's OT, isn't it? this is an article about AfD, which is a party that does not exist, in the US
more simply: Israel's relationship to the US can't be compared with Israel's relationship with Germany
if you really want to compare, then you would have to whip up Germany's troubled relationship with Turkey
oh, and do a huge lot of that squinting business I was writing about above
Israel's relationship to the US can't be compared with Israel's relationship with Germany
True that: Germany does not have to "gift" a nuclear dolphin submarine to the USA every two years...
+1000000
In the UK the 'far right' have an unfortunate narrative-busting habit of looking out for the most vulnerable people.
Who are the most vulnerable people?
Those born without parents - the sexual playthings of the elite.