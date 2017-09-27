Angry Trump Lashes Out At MSM: "Facebook, Networks, NYTimes, WaPo Were Always Anti-Trump. Collusion?"

President Trump has just hit on a theme that we've mentioned multiple times over the past 9 months, namely the Left's preposterous assertion that somehow $100,000 worth of ads on Facebook outweighed the constant anti-Trump rhetoric being spewed on every mainstream media outlet and newspaper 24 hours a day and 7 days a week for over a year.

"Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?" "..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring"

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Of course, as we pointed out last night (see: Was Facebook Pressured Into Finding "Something" To Implicate Russia?) and on multiple other occasions, the underwhelming amount of evidence offered up by Facebook, a measly $100,000 worth of ad buys, would seem to suggest that the social media giant may have been forced by the Left to disclose something/anything to support the mainstream media's 'Russian collusion' narrative...even if it made Facebook and it's founder look foolish in the process.