Does "More Europe" Mean More Government?

Authored by Daniel Lacalle via The Mises Institute,
“And I will pray to a big god, as I kneel in the big church”
—Peter Gabriel
Imagine for a moment that you are a British citizen with doubts about Brexit.
You turn on the television and listen to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, state the following:
- That the 27 countries of the Union should adopt the euro and be in Schengen by 2019.
- That “we are not naive defenders of free trade”.
- That Europe needs a European superminister of Economy and Finance who is also Vice-President of the Commission and President of the Eurogroup.
- That a European Monetary Fund should be created
Probably, at that moment, many doubts will dissipate. Unfortunately, for those who would like the UK to remain in the European Union, in the opposite direction of their wishes. You would probably think “thank God we are out”.
Juncker’s speech on September the 13th did not seek to find elements for an agreement with the United Kingdom, but to strengthen the current model of the Eurozone at all costs. It was presented as an opportunity to remind us all of his real project for the European Union, clearly based on the French interventionist economic and financial “dirigisme”, and very far from the UK, Finnish, Irish or Dutch open model of economic freedom.
That is the big problem. The message of “more Europe” is always oriented towards “more interventionism” .
A few weeks ago we questioned in this column the triumphant message of the European Commission affirming that “Europe has left the crisis thanks to the decisive action of the European Union“. With Juncker’s speech we can say that the slightest hint of taking advantage of Brexit to improve in freedom, flexibility and dynamism disappears.
Instead of reflecting on the reason why the hyper-regulated and massively intervened Europe has taken more than three times as other countries to emerge from the crisis, we are faced with the classic response of bureaucratic power.
According to Juncker and others’ in Brussels, one could think that if Europe grows less, creates less employment and comes out of the crisis later, it is not because of excessive bureaucracy, but because there is not enough.
The EU runs the risk of falling into the glorification of centralized planning first and foremost, absolute uniformity, and obsolete interventionism that has nothing to do with the plural, free and diverse United States of America and which shows too many coincidences with the Soviet Union dependent on the politburo.
Juncker’s call for efficiency can be interpreted as a breath of fresh air, but it contrasts with reality.
According to the Intelligent Regulation Forum and with the official data of the European Union for 2015, the member countries are subject to more than 40,000 rules by the mere fact of being part of the EU institutions . In total, including rules, directives, sectoral and industrial specifications and jurisprudence, they estimate that there are some 135,000 obligatory rules.
A European Monetary Fund is clearly a subterfuge to give free rein to the uncontrolled financing of white elephants to greater glory of governments and rent-seeking sectors. Faced with the evident failure of the already forgotten “Juncker plan”, no one seems to consider the failure of constant wastefulness in industrial and stimulus plans that have led the European Union to overcapacity of more than 20% and huge financial holes. According to Transparency International, in the European Union, between 10% and up to 20% of all public contracts are lost in excess costs and 5% of the EU’s annual budget is not accounted.
No one thought about it before… A mega Monetary Fund that finances megalomaniac projects with no real economic return with unlimited funds paid with taxpayers’ money, and a superminister that joins to the other superministers and the national and supranational superstructures. A strategy that has worked perfectly … never.
An incorrect model
The fundamental problem of these proposals is that they push forward an incorrect model, which could be improved by learning from those that this “more Europe” message intends to ostracize, be it the British, Finnish, Irish or Dutch.
That none of Juncker’s advisers and assistants have questioned the convenience of including the following phrases is revealing: “We are not naive advocates of free trade”, “We propose a new community framework for the control of investments”.
But no. It is not a question of correcting the evident errors of interventionism. It is not a serious debate on why Europe does not have a Google, an Amazon or an Apple while maintaining dinosaur conglomerates. It is not about improving in openness so that the investment comes to Europe. It is about imposing “dirigisme” above all, whether it works or not. It is about creating a sanctuary of adoration of bureaucracy at all costs, and covering it with unnecessary expenses and burning the printing machine when the evidence of stagnation is imposed after minimal rebounds.
The worst thing is not that the British citizen thinks “it’s a good thing we’re out.” The worst thing is to ignore a part of the European Union that does not want a photocopy of French interventionism.
When Brussels equates more Europe to more interventionism, the EU runs the risk of being less. A lot less.
Do bears shit in the woods?
It means the expansion of the Fourth Reich
As a German taxpayer, if this is the expansion of the Fourth Reich -- I'd glady trade it for either the Second or Third.
This place is going to Hell faster than you can imagine.
If you could only have the view I do out my window in Frankfurt am Main -- the people walking around -- shocking.
Diversity is strength.
Freedom is slavery.
War is peace.
The referendum vote in the 1970s was to join the "common market". Nothing else. The shift of this objective into a federalised EU should have also been put to "we the people" since the original vote did not authorise nor empower any UK government to do more than negotiate the country's trading status within Europe. Even if the Brits had voted to extend their role in the EU experiment, every single bit of sovereignty hand over to the EU should have also been subject to referendum. I know for a fact that my grandparents did not fight WWII just to hand political and legal sovereignty to the Krauts, Frogs and all their toady lackeys. These traitorous scum ministers have all but destroyed this country over the decades, intellectually, morally and materially. What we are clawing back from these pathetic Eurocrats is a sucked dry shell of a nation. Furthermore, the current generation of political class losers could not be trusted to organise a soiree in winery. So even when we get the state back the chances of us becoming a nation again are small without a full cultural revolution, which of course would involve reining in the zionists and their power/money structures.
Yes! If "Government" means "Tyranny"
The Brussles Burocrats are desperately afraid their house of cards will soon implode-hence the attempts to dilute nationalism with "refugee" imports and create an absurd "polylingual army"
Their bennies and pensions take precedence above all else.
The disappearance of the Euro would be the best damn thing EVAH for the USD for the next 10 years!!
Truth is Lies.....etc
Frankfurt, haha, ~ 15 years ago, one lovely sommer evening back on my way to the hotel from work, I came to witness an Albanian (yeeees) sell Heroine to a girl. Somewhat surprised, I was told by that shitface to move on ("You need drugs? No? Then move on!"). So I moved on. 50 mtrs. further down the road two police officers were killing their time near the main entrance of the station. I told them about the dealer scene. Their answer: "We know, but we are told to do nothing. Policy of the city of Frankfurt".
This country is fucked.
Still the same here. Its gotten worse recently, as there is a strong community here from essentially everywhere in the world. Go to the poorer areas of Offenbach of Gallusviertel here in FFM and if you see a *single* German outside of their cars -- I'm surprised.
Read an article about "people" (e.g., third worlders) throwing themselves in front of slowly moving cars to collect a payout from the insurance company. Apparently insurance fraud isn't a big thing here yet, so the insurance normally just payout without doing much digging into it. Even though the cash you receive is nothing compared to other common law jurisdictions, for someone who shows up, gets 638€ from the Bund per month and then gets a 25.000€ payday from Alllianz for getting "hit" by a car, its like winning the lottery in their home countries.
Shame dashcams are illegeal here. I really wish there was someplace left on the planet to run to.
Dashcams are ILLEGAL? How can that be? Oh, Silly me, more EU regulation? What happens if you use one anyway and record blatant illegality on the part of these insurance fraudsters?
Yeah, I mean ... you can have a dashcam, but if it constantly records you are not allowed to use ANY footage in court or insurance proceedings.
Defeating the purpose of a dashcam.
German "privacy" laws.
I fail to see the association between Dashcams and "privacy"? What about if the content was recorded on a Mobile phone? Or a cam in any other device, such as in your shirt? Also inadmissable?
And as for German privacy, didn't the see aye aye make a mockery of that a long time ago when they were caught recording all Merkel's Mobile calls? With friends like that, who needs enemies, hey?
Any video recording device that records public places 24/7 in inadmissible in court, unless its the government. Then special rules apply to them, obviously.
So if your phone is on your dash and records the entire drive -- you cannot use it. You see the guy backing up into you and you turn your phone on -- it can be used.
It doesn't matter what kind of camera it is, if it constantly records you're screwed.
Then there the BND and the Bund itself allowing the NSA to suck up all communiciations within the Bund, but thats okay they're fighting "terrorism" and are our "trusted friends and allies."
Its such a crock of shit.
I am in Frankfurt now waiting to board a plane back to San Diego. When I first got here the taxi driver specifically told me to avoid the druggie areas. I asked what would happen. He just said don't go there. I decided I would take his advice and avoid an unpleasant adventure and remain in ignorance.
Miffed
Apparently there are a lot of Germans who really enjoy that view. Or at least, enjoy it so much that they gave Merkel another term.
Does Smurfette have blue nipples?
Lol. Does a bear crap in the woods?
Kind of a dumb headline. It should have been presented as a statement rather than question.
Damn. I should read all replies in correct order before I post
EU is not Europe. EU is a Junta ruling over Europe. As to the Brits, they are increasingly irrelevant, it doesn't matter therefore for Europe or the EU if the Brits are in or out. The EU as Junta is both pro-US (TTIP) and anti-US (EURO) at the same time, depending on the issue at hand. The long-term goal of the US is to weaken the EU in order to gain absolute control over Europe. Rest is noise.
when you say the "EU is a Junta", you mean the EU Commission, don't you?
don't you forget the bosses of this commission, by that? it has two bosses: the EU Council and the EU Parliament
the first is the heads of government. from Orban to Merkel to Gentiloni, etc. and all the ministers
all people that respond to the elected parliaments that appoint them, and can recall them any time
the second is the elected EU parliament
a "Junta" is something different. it's a commission, yes, but one after a takeover from the military
yes, the EU has some "pro-US" and some "anti-US" stuff going on, all the time
how about not looking it from a "what's in for the US" but from a different point of view?
like... the national interests of the countries that are members? depending on the issue at hand, as you write?
the shared interests? always a product of votes on the matter at hand?
Lol. There does seem to be a little general anti Europe from us Mericunz that slips in to specific comments. It goes both ways though.
Even you as a European can probably see that adding layer upon layer of government is not the route to efficiency.
"adding layer upon layer of government"
that's not how the EU works, actually. it's either a matter for the Nation State or it is given to the EU to care of
meanwhile, having 1 agency instead of 28 is more efficient
and that's 30 agencies that Brexiteers are finding out if they want to build their own up or further sharing with the other 27
Right, because once there is an EU-agency we don't need no national agencies anymore. Oh wait, we do. They are still needed "to translate EU directives into local policy", and "to implement EU directives on a practical level."
I'm pretty sure GhordEUs is not an Austrian so his reponse to this one should be fun?
I, however, completely agree with the author on all points. Although, being charitable, perhaps Juncker was (as is normal) drunk at the time? And no, not "drunk with power"!
I used to think Ghordo was Austrian as well -- he's not -- nor is he German.
When you frustrate him, and he doesn't have the chance anonymize his posts, you'll notice he uses apostraphies to seperate thousands .... 1'000 as opposed to 1,000 or 1.000.
The 1'000 is very common in both Switzerland and Italy -- yet his errors in the English language indicate a native German speaker; telling me he is likely from either Süd-Tirol or the German speaking part of Switzerland.
He insisting he is "Austrian" makes me lean more towards Süd-Tirol over Switzerland, as most in Süd-Tirol identify as Austrians and not is Italians. Then again, him saying he is "Austrian" could also be in reference to the economic system he aspouses to believe in.
On one of my 'previous' visits here I'm almost certain that Belgium was mentioned in a long exchange of thoughts.
He could be German-Belgian (part of the German minority) -- but from my understanding of the Belgians, they denunciate thousands like the Germans do: 1.000.000,00
@HT. Apologies for my lack of clarity. When I said "Austrian" I actually meant to refer to the Austrian school of economics as the article was penned by the Mises Institute.
That said, I surmised that he was Belgian also because only the Belgians and French have such zeal for the EU "project"?
No worries. I wasn't sure.
I can assure you the Germans are the biggest brain-dead cheerleaders of the project, for no other reason than our "special historical obligations." I wish I was kidding, but I'm not.
So, to brighten the mood, I'll share with you a few German jokes about the Belgians.
--
Interesting fact -- the Belgians have the best autobahns in all of Europe. Throughout the entire country they are six lanes, well lit, beautiful white concrete, perfectly maintained and all bridges for the autobahn there can handle more than 150 tons at once. Regrettably per lineral kilometer of autobahn in Belgium they have fewer exists than any other European autobahn system, and although Belgium is surrounded by Germanic speaking groups -- they never use the German word for "exit" on their autobahns. I always wondered about the Belgian autobahn system, as its so ... IDK strange, so I asked a Belgian colleague of mine who told me the lack of exits and lack of German-language signs were no accidents, and were done quite intentionally -- that way next time the Germans and French decide to go at it -- the Belgians can stand at the border; hand out beer and instruct the various Panzer divisions running through their country "This way, yes this way please ... no stopping, yes this way"
--
What are English speedbumps made out of? Concrete.
What are French speedbumps made out of? Plastic.
What are Polish speedbumps made out of? Asphalt.
What are German speedbumps made out of? Belgium.
I always thought that "Ausfahrt" was a bit of a joke? (The Fart part) But that's because I'm English I guess...and the Belgians are not known for having a sense of humor!!
And yes, young Germans, whom in many respects I like for their outlook, do seem to be totally indoctrinated. We have some Villas in Bali and many of our guests are from Germany. We had a lovely young couple from Bavaria recently and we got talking about the refugee issue. They immediately responded that "We need the labor and Germany is a big country which can absorb them". This seems to be quite consistent amongst young Germans who seem to be well versed in Neoliberalism. It astounds me that thet Europeans continue to accept the Muslim onslaught without any recognition that these people will not assimilate and that their own unique culture is at risk of survival. In other words, the Globalist propoganda seems to have been been very effective in Germany? Is this still "conscience" after the World Wars and, if so, for fuck's sake how long will this self-flagellation continue? Germany is a modern, successful economy built on superb science and engineering and has nothing to be ashamed of?
I hear ya' man.
Being a fellow anglo and living in Germany; the self-flagellation and the exceptionally warped view of self and history is often a form of mental disorder, I find.
Its as if the collective here has been indoctrinated to such an extent, they willingly sacrifice their children's future to try and make "amends" for the past. Many Germans, behind closed doors with people they trust openly admit it cannot continue, but will not do anything to stop it ... waiting for someone else to do something; then when someone else does somthing, they immediately jump back into the "our special historic obligation" bandwagon and the process repeats.
Then there are the Germans who think Germany and Germans shouldn't exist anymore. They won't come right out and say it, but spend five minutes talking with them about the outcomes of their policies taken to their logical conclusion, and you'll normally get a response similar to "Due to our historical obligations, I'm willing to risk that to 'do the right thing'" or some other similar nonsense.
The media here makes BBC3 look conservative and the political process is beyond dysfunctional.
The horribly interesting thing about all this is how the average "do-gooder" German reacts; they move out of brown and black neighborhoods, the send their kids to the best possible schools, they shop and eat out in completely different locations than the people they bring in. My sister-in-law (a Green/Left voter) said she wanted to leave Germany for Sweden after the AfD got almost 13% last week. I mean, these people are objectively mentally ill.
On /pol/ there are jokes about the "eternal-anglo" the "eternal-jew" the "eternal-pol" and the "eternal-German". According to /pol/ and I think there is something to it -- Germans get an idea in their collective head, and for some reason are required to take it to its logical conclusion -- e.g., the destruction of Europe.
When I look at Germany (and Sweden) -- how they have this open-door policy for third-worlders and refuse to do anything about it; they're flooding not just their own countries but all other countries in Europe with these people. Once again, the German mind will destroy Europe taking seemingly good ideas to their logically extreme conclusions.
Spending some time of /pol/ re; their "eternal-XXX" theories is interesting, and despite the crudeness of it all; most of them I find fairly accurate. For example, the "eternal-anglo" isn't necessarily hell-bent on destroying Europe over and over again -- the "eternal-anglo" is hell-bent on controlling the world, and if that requires the destruction of Europe, so be it.
Anyways, Germany continues as is and it will get worse and worse and worse here until the economy collapses. Poverty is the only thing Germans cannot process well, and I anticipate that will be the only thing that gives Germany a *chance* of saving itself.
Yup. As evidenced by the fact that Frau Merkel was again re-elected. The MSM "sensationalism" that the AfD have shaken things up might, to some extent, be reasonable but they actually only received about 13% of the vote. So only 1 in 10 Germans actually understand the threat to their society and culture? The NWO/Globalists have really been very effective in understanding the German psyche and taking advantage of it.
I'm guessing still that Merkel's Stasi dossier is being used by the alphabet soup Agencies as her "Control File"?
Nahhh, she has something dark in her control file. Plenty of German politicians over the past 75 years with open ties to the Stasi, Gestapo or SS.
No idea what it is -- but its enough to take her from "Multicultarism doesn't work; time to send the Turks back" in 2010 to what we have today.
Concerning the German psychie, I think after WWII, there was a discussion about how to control the Germans in the future. Based off recent experience (at the time) they knew bankruptcy, mass death, poverty and complete destruction of their nation wouldn't do it -- so they'd shame them to death. Its worked.
The AfD is almost exactly where they wanted to be -- opposition with a large command of the microphone. Now they simply need to get some articulate and charasamatic people in there to get soundbites on YouTube and I imagine in 2021 (if the Bund survives that long) they'll be the single largest party in the Bundestag.
Then again, democracy in Germany is just a fascade to placate the population. The Bundestag could have gone 100% NPD and nothing would change.
I've built a theory in the past twelve months, and the more I look into it -- the more convienced I am that its correct.
Adolf Hitler was a globalist and worked for the globalists. He got his seed funding from (((them))) in the US in the 20s and was abnormally successful, almost too successful. He takes power, and then out pops the "night of the long knives". My theory was it was this point where he went off the Globalist reservation. He in a 12-hour period purged all members of his government, finance, police and armed forces who were there to "keep him in line" from a (((globalist))) point of view. It was then they decided he had to be destroyed.
Its why, in part, England and France delcared war on Germany after the "invasion" of Poland, but not the USSR, who invaded a few hours later. Although the USSR hated the UK and vice-versa, they were both at the time supported by the same (((globalists))).
Its why Hitler in the US press went from "Golly gee this guy sure is swell" to "hes the devil kill him" within a twelve month period after the NotLN.
Even looked into what Hitler said would happen to Europe if he lost? Its happening, exactly like the guy said -- back in 1943. Being turned into a negroid race so as to be easily controlled by (((them))).
Its why I am so convienced they turned this guy into the devil, but the Japanese who also lost the war and basically did the same shit as the Germans in WWII don't have the moral outrage about what happened. His description of who the adversiary is and what will happen if they win was far too accurate for them to tolerate as acceptible opinion.“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum....” -- Noam Chomsky -- The Common Good
Just a theory.
Interesting contrast between the Germans and the Japanese. Of course, the Japanese have always been Xenophobic and protective of their culture; refusing to allow immigration. Europeans, historically, were also proud and protective of their culture(s) although never to the same extent as the Japanese.
Interesting article recently regarding the fact that with the trend towards AI and Robots, Japan doesn't need to worry so much about its demographics and can continue to insulate itself from the ROW. But doesn't that also apply to industrial powerhouse Germany? And if so, why doesGermany need to "Import" so many "workers"? I guess that brings us back to the earlier issues?
he is a whining pussy. But at this point, what difference does it make?
P.S. Nothing has been heard from this whining pussy since he's been asked to provide links for his unsubstantiated claim the German AfD party hase been supported by a Russian billionaire
I don't care if the AfD get seed funding directly from Putin.
Anything from anywhere that destroys this neo-liberal "we are all the same" degeneracy I support at this point.
MlP -- support
NordFront -- support
AfD -- support
FPÖ -- support
Catalonian independence -- support
PiS Party wanting $1 trillion from Germany -- support
Russia invading Poland -- support
War in Korea -- support
Assad -- support
Iran -- support
DPRK -- support
Dig up Pinochet; Mussolini; Stalin; Hitler all at once -- support
Literally anything that will bring this godforsaken monetary system, but more importantly, anything that ends this unforgivable social system and order his generation created is fine by me.
This is no longer simply a fight about money, finance and power -- this is a fight to save various European cultures and civlizations and the lifestyle that goes along with them. Its a difficult fight as the (((powers))) that be that want to destroy Europe have convienced a good chunk of the European population to destroy themselves and that its a good thing.
Things will get very scary here. Can I recommend MeckPom. Farm house there with 1ha of land goes for about 50€k.
You forgot:
Brexit - Support!!
Brexit -- Support
Scottish Independence -- Support
Flanders Independence -- Support
Wallonia Independence -- Support
Süd Tirol independence -- Support
The only topic I have mixed emotions on is the refugee crisis. If we could get some 5 million of these people to show up in a very short time frame totally overwhelming Europe -- it would be game over, but it would make the fight to come that much more difficult.
Yes but remember that "The Globalists" are quite smart? They know exactly what they are doing and how to implement their Agenda. Actually, the "European Refugee Crisis" is actually a US problem and the US should be taking all these refugees that THEY displaced as a result of all their illegal wars. Hence Trump's policy off refusing entry! Remember also that the EU was, in its conceptual foundation, a See Eye Aye project to make Europe "Easier to manage" as dealing with only 1 vassal was much easier than dealing with 27 vassals?
"Actually, the "European Refugee Crisis" is actually a US problem"
Yes. But you would never EVER hear this seriously discussed in German MSM. NEVER. WHEN you mention it in a discussion, the maximum of reaction you can expect is a shrug. I can tell you from first hand: Germany is game over.The country may exist for another 100 yeas as the a kind of economic high performance zone with skilled labor, managed and controlled by a cartel of bureaucrats, inernational corporations and the US/EU deep state.
As to Japan, they will fall back to some modernized form of the EDO era. Full, total, absolute control, no free movement - but good sex for 300 years.
Take care, we are on the hit list.
I think he is Belgian. Someone so fanatical about the EU failed project could only come from that shit hole. Its the Mordor of Europe with the Eye of Sauron at the Schuman Station , Brussels.
and I think it's strange that you guys have a dozen comments just about my identity or nationality (peppered with a few ad-hominem like your "fanatical")
I'm here often defending the euro from false accusations and lies. for what it is, not what it is painted to be. or, at least, that was my intention, originally. interestingly, I am often called to defend the EU, which is a different club with a different membership
another strange thing, that confusion about a club of 27 and a club of 19
oh, well. I'll punch some holes in the bubbles I see, lazily, for fun, as requested
P.S. I say that I am Austrian in the sense of Austrian School. do you guys know what it is? the "Mises Club" that wrote this article portrays itself as a defender of the Austrian School
I still find it fascinating your steadfast adherance to the idea you're an Austrian Economist, while supporting the ECB's QE program.
oh, that's simple. I am not wedded-till-death-will-part-us to some typical US Austrian School dogma
"Austrians" in the US tend to take the Austrian School and run away with it with often impossible policy requests
but they have the same problem as many Americans have with policies: they tend to confuse "the US" with "the West" or even "the world"
sure, I would have preferred the FED to refrain from embarking into the QE series
but... it did. as expected, actually. the same expectations that led me to join the pro-euro side... in the 70's
the FED "did it". that's action. now, what was the reaction? from China to Japan to the UK... and the ECB?
one of the designed purposes of the ECB was to deliver that exact reaction to that exact action of the FED
a concerted reaction. and if you look properly, it was actually 6 out of the 19 central banks that did 80% of the job
problem is, do you understand the "Austrian School"? you often write as - sorry, no offense meant - you belong to the "Magic Money Tree Believers". what I do is to compare the AS principles to monetary history, and go on from there
Hang around. Its fight club.
I tend to agree one can be Austrian school but have to deal within the parameters of the system one finds oneself in. In the middle of a monetary velocity crisis is probably not the beat time to go hard money lol
in the middle of a monetary velocity crisis... hard currencies get huge problems
in the past, the result was one currency after the other dropping their link to gold, during the time of the crisis or war
example: before and after WWI
1. "Jean-Claude Juncker, state the following:
no, that is not what he said
he was urging the 19 countries that do use the euro to extend the invitation to those who want to use it
even those who don't... qualify
it was a gentle invitation to 19 countries to extend an invitation to other 8 countries
and he added the Schengen Area to that, which is again another club, and again a voluntary club
and... no chance for that, for a while. because the 19 sovereign countries will stick to the qualifications necessary to join
2. That “we are not naive defenders of free trade”
now, what is the EU, when it comes to trade? free trade or protectionistic?
the answer is... both
the 28 countries inside the EU trade freely among each other. it's one of the 4 Freedoms of the EU, remember?
meanwhile, yes, the accusation of being protectionistic through regulations kind of sticks
and what are those regulations? those 1'000s of regulations against which the "Mises Club" here rails?
it's the same regulations that kind of nobody, even the most convinced Brexiteers can name
safety and health hazard regulations, for example
thank you, but I prefer them. but go on, name one, and we'll discuss
3. "That a European Monetary Fund should be created"
well, that would be a kind of "ersatz", a kind of repeat of the IMF... but only for european countries
as a reminder, the IMF and the World Bank are the two institutions that make the pair
as a reminder, China founded the AIIB, which is the same thing... under Chinese supervision
think about this for a moment. JC Junker seems to be thinking that the IMF... is not going to go on this way for long