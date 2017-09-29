Monitor Releases Simulation Of What Nuclear Explosion Near North Korea Would Look Like

A scientist tasked with monitoring the proliferation of nuclear weapons has published what he described as a “rough simulation” of what would happen if North Korea follows through with threats to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.
The upshot of the simulation – which was published by Lassina Zerbo, the head of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization - is that such an “atmospheric burst” could spread a “radio-isotope cloud” of radiation across the planet, potentially leading to the catastrophic loss of life.
In response to inquiries: Rough simulation (Sept15-29) of #radio-isotope cloud from hypothetical atmospheric burst over Pacific:
Simply a rough simulation of potential cloud that cld carry isotopes! In response to specific inquiries and nothing more.
To be sure, some criticized the graphic as misleading, arguing that such a test probably wouldn’t lead to a world-wide cataclysm.
This is very misleading. Folks will interpret as cataclysmic. Localized rad levels and global fallout totally different.
A Harvard PhD professor said that people “will confuse it with the kinds of fallout clouds they are used to reading about” the “shelter in place for two weeks kind.”
They will confuse it with the kinds of fallout clouds they are used to reading about, the "take shelter for 2 weeks" kind.
US President Donald Trump warned earlier this week, North Korea’s nuclear weapons threaten “the entire world with unthinkable loss of life,” adding that the US has several “devastating” military options to choose from in dealing with North Korea.
Last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told the UN General Assembly in New York that the US had effectively “declared war” on North Korea, and that the isolated country wouldn’t hesitate to retaliate with a nuclear strike. Since then, there have been reports that the North could be planning another show of force – and possibly its seventh nuclear test – to coincide with a local holiday next month.
According to Ri, the “most powerful detonation of an H-bomb” would be one of the North’s “highest-level” actions against the US, as Russia Today reports.
“It could be the most powerful detonation of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific,” Ri told Yonhap while in New York. “We have no idea about what actions could be taken, as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un.”
North Korea completed its sixth successful nuclear test earlier this month when it tested what’s believed to have been a hydrogen bomb. However, it’s unclear if the country has developed a thermonuclear warhead small enough to fit inside the tip of one of it’s ICBMs. Monitoring groups estimate the explosion caused by the Sept. 3 test was 16 times the size of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.
Yesterday, China announced that it had ordered all North Korean businesses operating within its borders to close, part of its obligations under the latest round of UN Security Council sanctions that were passed earlier this month.
Ultimately, Russia and China have called on both the US and North Korea to sit down for diplomatic talks. The two countries even proposed a peace plan where North would agree to suspend its nuclear and ballistic missile tests in exchange for the US halting its military drills with the South Koreans. However, neither the US nor North Korea have expressed much interest in talks.
Didn't the US do multiple above-ground tests of nuclear weapons both on land (in the desert southwest) and over the ocean (Bikini atoll) back in the 40s/50s?
I'm fairly certain I've seen old footage of this being done.
Several underwater tests as well as several surface and ground surface burst tests all over the pacific and US mainland, with much more powerful weapons, like 10 megaton bursts etc.., they also did at least one atmospheric test.
NoDebt @ Sep 29, 2017 7:10 PM "Didn't the US do multiple above-ground tests of nuclear weapons both on land (in the desert southwest) and over the ocean (Bikini atoll) back in the 40s/50s?"
Indeed. And every single plant and animal on the planet that was alive around that time has a radioactive signature from it. A signature that is easily detected.
I agree. I just don't see how we jump from that to "Hundreds of thousand will die if Kim pops a nuke over the Pacific. It will be an unimaginable ecological disaster from which the planet will never recover."
Does this rhetoric not strike you as being a bit over the top? (Considering I just made it sound really REALLY over the top)
"Does this rhetoric not strike you as being a bit over the top?"
Of course it is.
The increase in radioactivity does actually lead to more death, but it is more death through an increase in cancer rates, and such.
What was that BIG ONE the Russians detonated back when, the Tsar Bomb. Believe it was 50 megatons. Supposedly the largest ever air dropped and detonated in the atmoshpere. We're still here.
"Supposedly the largest ever air dropped and detonated in the atmoshpere. We're still here."
Not exactly true.
All those that died due to the general increase in radioactivity are dead and buried. Hard to say they are still with us.
Granted. But I meant life in general is still here. No "catastrophe happened. We all have an appointment with Charon. Fortunately, most of us do not know when that is.
I'd like to see the simmulation of the more than 1,000 nuclear detonations that the United States conducted.
And.....how powerful were these tests? Laughable comparisons. Starfish Prime was 1.8 megaton - the bomb that ended above ground nuke tests among US and USSR in 1962....Such morons on ZH anymore.
Nuke NK and you've nuked the west coast too. Dumfukkin president and murderin generals.
Wait a minute please. I'm not a nucular scientist. Does Red mean BAD?
Yep, liberal snowflake info.
The Soviets detonated a 50 megaton nuke above ground.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_weapons_testing
Hundreds of atmospheric nuclear tests.
"Hundreds of atmospheric nuclear tests."
That's true and these tests, for one thing, DOUBLED the amount of radioactive carbon C14 in the atmosphere.
This radioactive carbon is now found in increased quantity in every single plant and animal on the planet that was alive around the time of the tests. This has led to many extra deaths through an increase in cancer rates.
The fact that you and all other living beings from that time have a very visible radioactive signature has been used for some interesting things.
For example, it can be used to prove that ivory from African elephants is of recent origin and has thus been poached.
Yep, they did. But after we did all those Nuclear tests we had to get metal that had been forged before the nuclear tests for use in medical applications, metal was taken from the German High seas fleet at Scapa flow for example. The problem is that the general atmosphere had enough radiation in it that meant any metal forged would be slightly radioactive making it useless for really sensitive applications.
So this isn't a global nuclear winter, but it is a reckless event that's going to cause a few thousand extra cancers and inconvenience much of the civilised world.
I say, if the mong really does do that then we might as well go all in and nuke the North Korean peninsular.
"So this isn't a global nuclear winter, but it is a reckless event that's going to cause a few thousand extra cancers and inconvenience much of the civilised world."
THAT I can believe. That sounds much more consistent with reality, should such an event take place.
Ahh, so misleading, more ZH ignorance. Starfish prime which was the very last above ground test among nuke powers USSR and US occurred in 1962 and was 1.8 megaton. Starfish prime created an EMP, at 1.8 megaton, what do you think today's H -bombs are going to do whether it's EMP or nuke fallout?
A Time-Lapse Map of Every Nuclear Explosion Since 1945 - by Isao Hashimoto - YouTube
we had no idea what radiation and contamination would do. we were like cavemen when they discovered fire.........the strenght of warhead was 100th of what we are playing with today.
Also, if you detonate a bomb in the air you don't get fallout.
There's a video somewhere of a map of the planet, with a timer ticking away and little blips of light every time a nuke was detonated by the US, UK, Russia, China, France, etc.
I seem to recall that by the end, there were more than 2,000 tests, and most of them were above-ground.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDMUekfOR-E
Showing your youthful age debt.
To DoDebt : This what you're lookin' for?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLCF7vPanrY
