"This Is A Crisis Greater Than Any Government Can Handle": The $400 Trillion Global Retirement Gap

Submitted by John Mauldin of Mauldin Economics
Today we’ll continue to size up the bull market in governmental promises. As we do so, keep an old trader’s slogan in mind: “That which cannot go on forever, won’t.” Or we could say it differently: An unsustainable trend must eventually stop.
Lately I have focused on the trend in US public pension funds, many of which are woefully underfunded and will never be able to pay workers the promised benefits, at least without dumping a huge and unwelcome bill on taxpayers. And since taxpayers are generally voters, it’s not at all clear they will pay that bill.
Readers outside the US might have felt smug and safe reading those stories. There go those Americans again, spending wildly beyond their means. You are correct that, generally speaking, we are not exactly the thriftiest people on Earth. However, if you live outside the US, your country may be more like ours than you think. Today we’ll look at some data that will show you what I mean. This week the spotlight will be on Europe.
First, let me suggest that you read my last letter, “Build Your Economic Storm Shelter Now,” if you missed it. It has some important background for today’s discussiion.
Global Shortfall
I wrote a letter last June titled “Can You Afford to Reach 100?” Your answer may well be “Yes;” but, if so, you are one of the few. The World Economic Forum study I cited in that letter looked at six developed countries (the US, UK, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, and Canada) and two emerging markets (China and India) and found that by 2050 these countries will face a total savings shortfall of $400 trillion. That’s how much more is needed to ensure that future retirees will receive 70% of their working income. This staggering figure doesn’t even include most of Europe.
This problem exists in large part because of the projected enormous increase in median life expectancies. Reaching age 100 is already less remarkable than it used to be. That trend will continue. Better yet, I think we will also be healthier at advanced ages than people are now. Could 80 be the new 50? We’d better hope so, because the math is pretty bleak if we assume people will stop working at age 65–70 and then live another quarter-century or more.
That said, I think we’ll see a great deal of national variation in these trends. The $400 trillion gap is the shortfall in government, employer, and individual savings. The proportions among the three vary a great deal. Some countries have robust government-provided retirement plans; others depend more on employer and individual contributions. In the aggregate, though, the money just isn’t there. Nor will it magically appear just when it’s needed.
WEF reaches the same conclusion I did long ago: The idea that we’ll enjoy decades of leisure before our final decline simply can’t work. Our attempt to live out long and leisurely retirements is quickly reaching its limits. Most of us will work well past 65 whether we want to or not, and many of us will not have our promised retirement benefits to help us through our final decades.
What about the millions who are already retired or close to retirement? That’s a big problem, particularly for the US public-sector workers I wrote about in my last two letters. We should also note that we’re all public-sector workers in a way, since we must pay into Social Security and can only hope Washington gives us something back someday.
Let’s look at a few other countries that are not much better off.
UK Time Bomb
The WEF study shows that the United Kingdom presently has a $4 trillion retirement savings shortfall, which is projected to rise 4% a year and reach $33 trillion by 2050. This in a country whose total GDP is $3 trillion. That means the shortfall is already bigger than the entire economy, and even if inflation is modest, the situation is going to get worse. Further, these figures are based mostly on calculations made before the UK decided to leave the European Union. Brexit is a major economic realignment that could certainly change the retirement outlook. Whether it would change it for better or worse, we don’t yet know.
A 2015 OECD study (mentioned here) found that across the developed world, workers could, on average, expect governmental programs to replace 63% of their working-age incomes. Not so bad. But in the UK that figure is only 38%, the lowest in all OECD countries. This means UK workers must either build larger personal savings or severely tighten their belts when they retire. Working past retirement age is another choice, but it has broader economic effects – freezing younger workers out of the job market, for instance.
UK employer-based savings plans aren’t on particularly sound footing, either. According to the government’s Pension Protection Fund, some 72.2% of the country’s private-sector defined-benefit plans are in deficit, and the shortfalls total £257.9 billion. Government liabilities for pensions went from being well-funded in 2007 to having a shortfall 10 years later of £384 billion (~$500 billion). Of course, that figure is now out of date because, just a few months later, it’s now £408 billion – that’s how fast these unfunded liabilities are growing. Again, that’s a rather tidy sum for a $3 trillion economy to handle.
UK retirees have had a kind of safety valve: the ability to retire in EU countries with lower living costs. Depending how Brexit negotiations go, that option could disappear.
Turning next to the Green Isle, 80% of the Irish who have pensions don’t think they will have sufficient income in retirement, and 47% don’t even have pensions. I think you would find similar statistics throughout much of Europe.
A report this summer from the International Longevity Centre suggested that younger workers in the UK need to save 18% of their annual earnings in order to have an “adequate” retirement income – which it defines as less than today’s retirees enjoy. But no such thing will happen, so the UK is heading toward a retirement implosion that could be at least as damaging as the US’s.
Swiss Cheese Retirement
Americans often have romanticized views of Switzerland. They think it’s the land of fiscal discipline, among other things. To some extent that’s true, but Switzerland has its share of problems, too. The national pension plan there has been running deficits as the population grows older.
Earlier this month, Swiss voters rejected a pension reform plan that would have strengthened the system by raising women’s retirement age from 64 to 65 and raising taxes and required worker contributions. From what I can see, these were fairly minor changes, but the plan still went down in flames as 52.7% of voters said no.
Voters around the globe generally want to have their cake and eat it, too. We demand generous benefits but don’t like the price tags that come with them. The Swiss, despite their fiscally prudent reputation, appear to be not so different from the rest of us. Consider this from the Financial Times:
Alain Berset, interior minister, said the No vote was “not easy to interpret” but was “not so far from a majority” and work would begin soon on revised reform proposals.
Bern had sought to spread the burden of changes to the pension system, said Daniel Kalt, chief economist for UBS in Switzerland. “But it’s difficult to find a compromise to which everyone can say Yes.” The pressure for reform was “not yet high enough,” he argued. “Awareness that something has to be done will now increase.”
That description captures the attitude of the entire developed world. Compromise is always difficult. Both politicians and voters ignore the long-term problems they know are coming and think no further ahead than the next election. The remark that “Awareness that something has to be done will now increase” may be true, but there’s a big gap between awareness and motivation – in Switzerland and everywhere else.
Switzerland and the UK have mandatory retirement pre-funding with private management and modest public safety nets, as do Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, and Hungary. Not that all of these countries don’t have problems, but even with their problems, these European nations are far better off than some others.
(Sidebar: low or negative rates in those countries make it almost impossible for their private pension funds to come anywhere close to meeting their mandates. And many of the funds are by law are required to invest in government bonds, which pay either negligible or negative returns.)
Pay-As-You-Go Woes
Pay-As-You-Go WoesThe European nations noted above have nowhere near the crisis potential that the next group does: France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Spain are all pay-as-you-go countries (PAYG). That means they have nothing saved in the public coffers for future pension obligations, and the money has to come out of the general budget each year. The crisis for these countries is quite predictable, because the number of retirees is growing even as the number of workers paying into the national coffers is falling. There is a sad shortfall of babies being born in these countries, making the demographic reality even more difficult. Let’s look at some details.
Spain was hit hard in the financial crisis but has bounced back more vigorously than some of its Mediterranean peers did, such as Greece. That’s also true of its national pension plan, which actually had a surplus until recently. Unfortunately, the government chose to “borrow” some of that surplus for other purposes, and it will soon turn into a sizable deficit.
Just as in the US, Spain’s program is called Social Security, but in fact it is neither social nor secure. Both the US and Spanish governments have raided supposedly sacrosanct retirement schemes, and both allow their governments to use those savings for whatever the political winds favor.
The Spanish reserve fund at one time had €66 billion and is now estimated to be completely depleted by the end of this year or early in 2018. The cause? There are 1.1 million more pensioners than there were just 10 years ago. And as the Baby Boom generation retires, there will be even more pensioners and fewer workers to support them. A 25% unemployment rate among younger workers doesn’t help contributions to the system, either.
A similar dynamic may actually work for the US, because we control our own currency and can debase it as necessary to keep the government afloat. Social Security checks will always clear, but they may not buy as much. Spain’s version of Social Security doesn’t have that advantage as long as the country stays tied to the euro. That’s one reason we must recognize the potential for the Eurozone to eventually spin apart. (More on that below.)
On the whole, public pension plans in the pay-as-you-go countries would now replace about 60% of retirees’ salaries. Further, several of these countries let people retire at less than 60 years old. In most countries, fewer than 25% of workers contribute to pension plans. That rate would have to double in the next 30 years to make programs sustainable. Sell that to younger workers.
The Wall Street Journal recently did a rather bleak report on public pension funds in Europe. Quoting:
Europe’s population of pensioners, already the largest in the world, continues to grow. Looking at Europeans 65 or older who aren’t working, there are 42 for every 100 workers, and this will rise to 65 per 100 by 2060, the European Union’s data agency says. By comparison, the U.S. has 24 nonworking people 65 or over per 100 workers, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which doesn’t have a projection for 2060. (WSJ)
While the WSJ story focuses on Poland and the difficulties facing retirees there, the graphs and data in the story make clear the increasingly tenuous situation across much of Europe. And unlike most European financial problems, this isn’t a north-south issue. Austria and Slovenia face the most difficult demographic challenges, right along with Greece. Greece, like Poland, has seen a lot of its young people leave for other parts of the world. This next chart compares the share of Europe’s population that 65 years and older to the rest of the regions of the world and then to the share of population of workers between 20 and 64. These are ugly numbers.
Source: WSJ
The WSJ continues:
Across Europe, the birthrate has fallen 40% since the 1960s to around 1.5 children per woman, according to the United Nations. In that time, life expectancies have risen to roughly 80 from 69.
In Poland birthrates are even lower, and here the demographic disconnect is compounded by emigration. Taking advantage of the EU’s freedom of movement, many Polish youth of working age flock to the West, especially London, in search of higher pay. A paper published by the country’s central bank forecasts that by 2030, a quarter of Polish women and a fifth of Polish men will be 70 or older.
Source: WSJ
Next week we will look at the unfunded liabilities of the US government. It will not surprise anyone to learn that the situation is ugly, and there is no way – zero chance, zippo – that the US government will be able to fund those liabilities without massive debt and monetization.
Now, what I am telling you is that every bit of analysis about the pay-as-you-go countries in Europe suggests that they are in a far worse position than the United States is. Plus, the economies of those countries are more or less stagnant, and they are already taxing their citizens at close to 50% of GDP.
The chart below shows the percentage of GDP needed to cover government pension payments in 2015 and 2050. But consider that the percentage of tax revenues required will be much higher. For instance, in Belgium the percentage of GDP going to pensions will be 18% in about 30 years, but that’s 40–50% of total tax revenues. That hunk doesn’t leave much for other budgetary items. Greece, Italy, Spain? Not far behind.
And there is other research that makes the above numbers seem optimistic by comparison. The problem that the European economies have is that for the most part they are already massively in debt and have high tax rates. And they can’t print their own currencies.
Many of Europe’s private pension companies and corporations are also in seriously deep kimchee. Low and negative interest rates have devastated the ability of pension funds to grow their assets. Combined with public pension liabilities, the total cost of meeting the income and healthcare needs of retirees is going to increase dramatically all across Europe.
Macron, the new French president, really is trying to shake up the old order, to his credit; and this week he came out and began to lay the foundation for the mutualization of all European debt, which I assume would end up on the balance sheet of the ECB. However, that plan still doesn’t deal with the unfunded liabilities. Do countries just run up more debt? It seems like the plan is to kick the can down the road just a little further, something Europe is becoming really good at.
In this next chart, note the line running through each of the countries, showing their debt as a percentage of GDP. Italy’s is already over 150%. And this is a chart based mostly on 2006 and earlier data. A newer chart would be much uglier.
I could go on reviewing the retirement problems in other countries, but I hope you begin to see the big picture. This crisis isn’t purely a result of faulty politics – though that’s a big contributor – it’s a problem that is far bigger than even the most disciplined, future-focused governments and businesses can easily handle.
Look what we’re trying to do. We think people can spend 35–40 years working and saving, then stop working and go on for another 20–30–40 years at the same comfort level – but with a growing percentage of retirees and a shrinking number of workers paying into the system. I’m sorry, but that’s magical thinking. And it’s not what the original retirement schemes envisioned at all. Their goal was to provide for a relatively small number of elderly people who were unable to work. Life expectancies were such that most workers would not reach that point, or would at least live just a few years beyond retirement.
As I have pointed out in past letters, when Franklin Roosevelt created Social Security for people over 65 years old, US life expectancy was about 56 years. If the retirement age had kept up with the increase in life expectancy, the retirement age in the US would now be 82. Try and sell that to voters.
Worse, generations of politicians have convinced the public that not only is a magical outcome possible, it is guaranteed. Many politicians actually believe it themselves. They aren’t lying so much as just ignoring reality. They’ve made promises they aren’t able to keep and are letting others arrange their lives based on the assumption that the impossible will happen. It won’t.
How do we get out of this jam? We’re all going to make big adjustments. If the longevity breakthroughs I expect happen soon (as in the next 10–15 years), we may be able to adjust with minimal pain. We’ll work longer years, and retirement will be shorter, but it will be better because we’ll be healthier.
That’s the best-case outcome, and I think we have a fair chance of seeing it, but not without a lot of social and political travail. How we get through that process may be the most important question we face.
I haven’t even thrown in the complications that are going to arise because of changes in the nature of employment and the future of work that will be caused by technological change in the next 10–20 years. That will mean even fewer workers for each retiree. Facebook’s Zuckerberg talks about a basic minimum income. I think that is the wrong thing to do. It is the nature of human beings to need to do things that contribute meaningfully to the lives of their family and society. But the reality is that increasing numbers of people are already having trouble finding that sort of work.
Maybe we should think about basic minimum employment. FDR put a generation of people to work building public projects that helped get us through the Great Depression. Our world is going to change in ways that we don’t yet understand and that we are not prepared for, psychologically, socially, politically, or economically.
In the US and much of Europe we have developed social echo chambers in which we talk just to ourselves and those who are like-minded, ignoring or demonizing the other side. We have lost the ability to disagree rationally and productively. When the children’s books written by Dr. Seuss are considered by some to have been written by a white racist and are therefore deemed unacceptable to be in a public library, you know the quality of civil discourse has spiraled downward.
I do not like that, Sam I am.
Since the 2008 and onward bailouts there is no such thing as money, or savings, or "retirement".
When that CRISIS happens, it'll be KARMA for-
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/15/the-greatest-injustic...
A society that strives on debt is a doomed society.
" Dingus sums up the opinions of most experienced observers when he says, “Governments taking over the private pension business is a bad idea. Public pensions are a disaster and combining private pensions with them is the equivalent of ‘tying two rocks together and hoping they will float.’”
And, from the venerable Python, we now only two things float.
Ducks…
…and witches. "
http://fiduciarynews.com/2014/08/are-pensions-merely-ponzi-schemes/
There's more than enough stuff (housing, food, medicine, etc) to take care of these people. I know I'll be supporting my parents soon enough. Its a forgone conclusion at this point.
Mtnrunnr: There's more than enough stuff
Ohps!
You forgot one minor detail: Capitalism, meaning, you can’t afford to lose or you’ll fall behind.
Sorry.
Just get a job and stop making up excuses as to why everyone else owes you a living.
When the sun comes up I'm heading down to Job's Hole to cut some firewood for the winter. If I listened to you I'd sit here freezing while demanding that you owe me a blanket.
One simple and quick solution to the world wide pension problem would be a world wide nuclear war. America, always at the forefront, is already working on this solution.
Loads of able people collecting Social Security disability.
Free medicare to go along with that as well.
Imagine the filth we'd live in if everyone "cut fire wood for the winter" like yourself. Third world pollution levels and lung cancer for all. If wood burning is so great, try sealing your chimney instead of dumping your waste off into the sky. "But-but-but I live in a rural area, mah neighbors live way down yonder, etc". Might as well urinate in someone's well, not much different than inhaling toxic wood smoke. But you're such a rugged, wood chopping individualist. No way are you a pig.
Well, its a better alternative to socialism, where you fall behind no matter what you do, unless the elites like you or you happen to be in the "golden generation" that has a lot of other people's money to steal.
I doubt we'll have the same level of entitlement, and want freedom again, once *ism finishes spending all of the wealth, and puts humanity back in the dark ages for another 4-6 centuries.
Socialism should be partner to capitalism. Too much either way is a problem.
By what standard is their enough? My mother’s last stay in the hospital was, $47,000. Fortunately Medicare picked up the lion’s share of the cost. Without subsidies, elder care will bankrupt you in a heart beat.
Wood. That's why we burn them.
Not Natalie
This just sounds like more "buy the dip, retard".
No problems for me.. I'll be sending 2 girls to college soon, so i'll just work till I drop dead..
Just get them to work on myfreecams. Those girls there make a killing, if you're hot.
Time is running out!
Theta_Burn: No problems. I'll be sending 2 girls to college, so i'll just work till I drop dead..
This is what all the other species do…….Of course, not for college.
Holy shit! This guy has got diarhea of the keyboard. Who gives a fuck about the UK? People are living beyond 100? Have you heard about the epidemic of fatsos in the US? Most people are 30 to 100 pounds over weight! Even the little kids are lard asses! Type 2 diabetes is rampant! Its like a plague, killing people by the zillions!
Mauldin, why don't you STFU and get a real job, try to do something useful for once in your life. Maybe do some landscaping.
Next time do the math yourself.
Thank you, half of these people have no idea what is coming.
D-Wave Founder Eric Ladizinsky and The ComingQuantum Computing ...
Just lastnight, we were discussing this. It blows over liberals fucking heads. They just steal money. No math involved. Bonnie and Clyde.
Some light quantum mechanics (with MinutePhysics) - YouTube
Math is comparable to eating a box of trix cerial. It's not liberal frendly
The Central Banks!
Compound interest! 104 years!
The scam has run its course.
Government promises, it was always a Ponzi scheme!
The day of reckoning approaches.
Save yourselves
Fucking Boomers.
On the bright side, I don't think the American civilization will survive until I am retirement age. By the time I reach what we call "retirement age," this will not be a country for old men. And I don't necessarily see that as a negative. I see it as an opportunity for current and future generations to improve the United States.
Hi Navy,
I understand your statement as it was meant and agree. In my location outside US, I expect to work until I die, and fall at least a quarter century shy of the mythical life span of 100. If I get my three score and ten, I will count that as a success. But the way you framed the statement with the future death of American Civilization got me thinking.
Everyone can make their own definition of what they consider American civilization. The post WW2 Imperial/consumer/entertainment civilization of the US is all that most living people can remember. Yet, I do not see anything American about this model. Britain was much better at running the Empire. Currently at least a score of nations enjoy a higher standard of living than the US, so if broad based first rate prosperity is the metric, US civilization is already dead.
A better model is to consider American civilization to be an experiment in self government defined by the Declaration, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. The spirit and letter of those documents were violated from the outset. The violations grew more severe and irreversible over time. But, as late as the 1990s, the state at least pretended to be constitutional. Post Patriot Act, under Continuity of Government rule, the experiment in self government is now 16 years dead.
What comes next, I have no idea, but it certainly will not be good for old people. As in Europe and everywhere else once colonized by Europeans, the under 30s are a much different type of population compared to the over 60s. The young who share no common blood or culture with the old are more likely to murder us than support us in our old age. So it goes ...
If the US follows the same pattern as most civilizations, what comes next is a benevolent dictatorship, which then becomes evil.
"benevolent dictatorship, which then becomes evil."
Because?In the end as the minority 1% entitled ones position is threatened they will kill all they neede for the sicko psychos that they are.
You would be amazed how even your moderately entitled next door neighbour who already looks down upon you will turn violent if all that was stolen and handed to them is threatened.
navy62802: On the bright side, I don't think the American civilization will survive until I am retirement age.
On the bright side? So, what’s your darker side?
American civilization? Are you kidding? America is 240 years old.
Are you in the navy ‘military’? If so, you ought to know better.
“I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped make Mexico, especially Tampico, safe for American oil interests in 1914. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. In China I helped to see to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested. War is a racket. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.” -- Smedley Butler
Switerzalnd wastes 3.3B a year in develpment aud and 2.2B in refugess. Voters refused the reform because it was a scam. Why should we go to retire later, with less and pay more taxes (VAT) when the .gov is literally throwing away our money to finance our enemies?
Because they want you dead and are not the kind of people that they would like for you to believe they are ? Retire Today and withdraw from financing your own Assassin. It's the only sane maneuver.
Your government thinks those invaders are more likely to vote for them than you are.
Beat the retirement fund collapse. Buy a small farm with enough pasture to keep a herd of a dozen beef cows, and a good woodlot. Keep a big garden. Plant some fruit trees. Keep a few dozen laying hens. Have a wood cook stove and free standing wood heater. Have your own water well, and septic system.
The farm work will make you live longer, the home grown food will help keep you in better health than otherwise, and you will have most of the food you need while you enjoy your comfortable shelter. When you retirement check is cut or doesn't arrive at all you will be far better off than if you stay dependent on the failing system.
I know many people who did just as you described in Rhodesia and South Africa. They now live as expats in expensive cities around the world, working long hours and struggling to pay the rent/mortgage. Farming only works if you can defend your land, both from murderous gangs and property confiscation by the government itself. Obama was not quite a Mugabe, but the US has a Mugabe in its future, count on it.
This sounds wonderful, but try doing it. It depends entirely on your being able to perform a lot of hard physical labour. While it is true that staying active will be generally good for your health, you will rapidly find that the various ills of old age cannot be evaded. Osteoarthritis is extremely common and can be very painful. It is not conducive to doing a lot of bending over (think weeding that big garden) if it affects the spine. If it is in the hands all kinds of things become difficult. Diminishing vision is another problem - it gets harder to see all those little things. Plain old loss of muscle mass is not helpful when you need to lift heavy items. And then there is the dreaded dementia. The list goes on... and on... and on...
What I continually see around me is that folks get into their 70's and things start to go wrong. They slow down and their plans are continually being revised and usually curtailed and simplified. The Bible says "three-score years and ten" is our allotted span and not much seems to have changed over the centuries. We may be living longer in the sense that we have more years but those years are hemmed about with a lot of limitations. Even having lived a virtuously healthy lifestyle does not, in the end, seem to make much difference. Your genes decide for you.
I'm doing roughly what you suggest, and I'm definitely going to raise beets.
I haven't eaten beets in maybe 50 years, but had some for dinner last night and woke up this monring waith a raging hard-on. That's not altogether uncommon for me, but this one was exceptionally strong, in a Jedi Force kind of way.
63 and viagra free...
Eat your beets.
Be warned, the red stool in the morning is not internal bleeding. It's just another gift from the beet, or beet root, as some call it.
I've met several 90+ year old women, in the last several years. all their husbands had died many years earlier.
they boinkable?
The Conquest of Bacon by Peter Kropotkin
Until you're 65, you bring home the bacon!
You are, as they say, l'homme de la maison!
After 65, SS brings home the bacon, not you.
You have become, shall we say, un petite main.
You have to walk the dog and take out the trash.
If you drop dead, SS still brings home the bacon!
Poor dog had to be put down. No more cooking!
Gramma eats out every day with her single friends.
The minute The Old Girl slips up, your kids slam her
into a nursing home. Now SS brings them the bacon!
But when Gramma kicks, sadly, there is no more bacon!
Ce n'est pas possible! Incredible! Comment se peut-il?
The ((hey no cussing!)) have stolen le bacon!!
Complètement disparu! La, la, la, la.
And that's the story of the conquest of bacon!
If you enjoyed this story, please upvote it!!
ISRAEL GOT MORE AID THAN HOUSTON OR PUERTO RICO!!!
"Today we’ll continue to size up the bull market in governmental promises."
I suspect a few of you flag humpers will be kneeling soon enough too, except you'll be crying to your corrupt government then! It's odd how it's so obvious the governemnt is F'ing every single American yet so many still want to force everyone to sing it's praises, they call that Stokholm Syndrome! Your government is F'ing you, stop "respecting" it! It does NOT deserve your respect or worship!
Why are you confusing the idea of nation with state? Is it because you're dumb?
Very few of us respect our governments. Many of us still have respect and affection for our countries.
If you're looking for a bull market, especially if you're male, might I suggest retired teachers.
Many of these women are divorced or widowed, and can't do heavy lifting or lots of other stuff, even down to mowing their own lawns. Indentify the retired teachers in your area, offer your services as a handyman, make some dough and reap the side benefits, which include, in no particular order, nice cars, occasional BJ, oftentimes, well-prepared home-cooked meals.
They have the cash, for now, and some of them are still pretty trim. Avoid the fatties (disgusting) for anything other than work for pay (well, maybe their cooking is OK), and get yourself some while the getting is still good. It's not going to last.
After all, if you owned or still own property, you're likely paying their pensions. You might as well get some of it back in some manner.
sheesh...
Sure, FDR had it all "right". Let's just go all "Bernie" and wait for the best results.
The derivatives shell game scandal is unfolding.
The 3 Shell Game - YouTube
I suspect that a lot of people bare a little malice towards the people who have reaped the rewards of "Public" employment many generations when the entire model was clearly unsustainable from it's beginning. Being a Scribe or a Body guard for the Pharaoh's in ancient Egypt was probably a pretty good long term gig with job security but it did continue to evolve and the whole thing became endlessly consuming in recent decades, like a black hole consuming all energy.
Doing the math would probably be a good idea before signing up for some lifetime consuming career path that can no longer succeed. Just because working for the man worked out nicely for Grandpa and Ma and Pa, back in the day, doesn't mean that the world is the same place they lived in, as it ain't, not by a long-shot.
Everybody and his Mother would like to a have a Cushy Government gig and the fuckers are hiring 24 / 7 / 365, particularly if you are a Minority ( I.E. Not a White male.) It obviously can not continue at the most basic levels of rational consideration, that much is clear.
An (Imaginary) .Gov worker sitting behind a desk handing out Green Cards and Food Stamps and Drivers Licenses will make a lot more money than a man standing in front of a Coalface with a jack hammer, 1000 feet below ground. The fucking Harm-Joy is palpable now. That German word, Shnoodle Froodle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schadenfreude . Kennedy let the Government employees Unionize and we have been sliding into the shitter ever since.