Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All" Is 'Good For None'

Authored by Richard Kocur via The Mises Institute,
Recently, Senator Bernie Sanders unveiled a single-payer healthcare plan called “Medicare for All.”
Sanders titled his approach for nationalizing one-sixth of the American economy as “Medicare for All” in order to offer a template for his vision of the U.S. healthcare system.
Unfortunately, using Medicare as the template for the nation’s healthcare system is a little like using the production model for the Lada, the “people’s car” of the former Soviet Union, as the blue-print for the U.S. auto industry.
The “Medicare for All” proposal would transition millions of Americans to a Medicare-style system over the course of four short years, all the while promising to expand benefits, eliminate deductibles, and cut costs. If that sounds too good to be true, it is.
The assumption that Medicare can be a long-term, sustainable model capable of absorbing quadruple the number of current enrollees is flawed from the start.
Medicare covers approximately 57 million Americans and is projected to cost nearly $700 billion this year. Revenue for the Medicare trust fund is generated via beneficiary premiums, which Sanders wants to eliminate, and general tax revenue, which he wants to increase. According to the 2016 Medicare Trustees Report, the Medicare trust fund faces a “substantial financial shortfall.” In fact, the report forecasts that within 12 years the trust fund will be depleted unless further legislation is enacted. Sanders’s proposal would place a significant burden on an already financially shaky system.
Another aspect of Medicare on which the senator’s plan relies is its provider-fee structure. Medicare reimbursement is significantly lower than the reasonable and customary fees routinely charged by those providing care. Providers make up the difference by shifting costs to non-Medicare patients. By moving all Americans to “Medicare for All,” Sanders’s plan would artificially set provider fees well below market levels. Payments below the cost of doing business would likely result in fewer providers as physicians and hospitals are forced out of business and fewer new providers enter the market. Providers that remain would essentially become government employees. From a patient perspective this would mean longer wait times, less control over healthcare decisions, and lower quality of care. Think of it as the disruption caused by Obamacare but on steroids.
Lastly, the senator’s plan makes the case that eliminating the private healthcare insurance industry and utilizing a Medicare model would mean lower administrative costs resulting in substantial savings. While proponents for single-payer healthcare cite a lower percentage spent on administrative costs, the calculation of these percentages is skewed by significantly higher beneficiary spending. On a per-capita basis, however, Medicare administrative costs are nearly equal to private insurance. This despite a greater number of private insurance providers, variability in their administrative efficiency, and higher marketing and promotion costs.
The good news in Sanders’s “Medicare for All” plan is that it has no chance of passing.
The bad news: It now partially fills the vacuum created by a collapsing Obamacare and the absence of market-based reform alternatives.
As a healthcare option now or in the future, “Medicare for All” would be good for none.
he is all juiced in with BIG PHARMA...
Of course Medicare for all will be a good deal. Younger people will also pay, remember. If structured well, it'll get rid of profit chasing insurance companies and also bargain down prices from big phamas.
But it'll never pass...
But the best medicine should only go to the highest bidder...
/s
Yes, that's why it should not cover those most expensive medicines.
Best medicines are mostly not expensive. That's why big phamas spend more on ad than research.
Oh yeah! What a horrible idea to spend money on people when you can spend so much more on the useless f*up military.
There is only one system that delivers constantly increasing quality while constantly reducing the price. It’s call free market capitalism. Why don’t we try that for a change. Fuck the Socialist lie
We gotta go one way, or the other. Totally unregulated free-for-all or totally socialized. Either system would work much better than what we have. This hybrid healthcare marketplace/obamacare crap does not work.
There is only one system that delivers constantly increasing quality while constantly reducing the price. It’s call free market capitalism. Why don’t we try that for a change. Fuck the Socialist lie
More Mises institute hokum. Of course Medicare patients cost as much per capita as privately insured patients, despite much lower restitutions. The kind of people who can afford and are accepted by private insurance have far less chance of medical treatment. The sick (and thus poor) naturally gravitate to the bottom of the system. That is true of any insurance system, and is the bane of the government cleaning up.
The rest is all BS. Talking about quality and Lada's without analyzing why Americans are paying double the price for second-rate care (as all kinds of international comparisons show) means you're just blowing smoke around the issues. The issue is the pricing, geared towards whatever insurance scheme is in the picture. Pricing has nothing to do with costs, and that's where the problems begin.
Anti-racketeering. Posted prices, the same for everybody regardless of insurance. Freedom to compare and shop. Freedom to import drugs. Competition on price.
You think you can find price discovery that will be satifactory to you when you need that brain tumor removed?
This article tells us something about the Mises institute -- perhaps the "Misers" institute might be a better name.
However, the first priority not touched on by Sanders or this article is how to reform the medical system whose rationale is to create pharmaceutical drug addiction and massive consequent illness. But great profits for a narrow group of owners....
Does .Medicare for all include congress and all the other gov employees? No more Cadillac plans for senators?
If so I'd be willing to try... you know those Congress critters aren't going to be on a shit plan for long...
They will never pass it. FUCK them clowns.
It should. That alone would portend that they won't do things to fuck it up. All congress people that want an employer subsidy have to buy Gold Plans on the DC Business Obamacare Exchange.
As long as Congress people are forced on it, then I will consider this Communist system of health care which is essenitally zero health care.
Few doctors accept Obamacare right now so it tells you what the future looks like.
Screw Obama and Pelosi!
They should be forced on it, then they would at least try to make it work
Very few members of Congress are capable of making any organisation work. Their main role is to accept bribes and inducements from corporate and Israeli lobbyists.
72% of doctors and about 98% of hospitals accept Medicare.
You can already see "medicare for all" in the UK with the NHS. I believe administration/management takes up at least 18% of costs, all nationalized industries go this way, they become stuffed full of middle management.
That is over double the admin costs of insurance companies. Fyi.
2% vs. 17%
administrative costs in Medicare are only about 2 percent of operating expenditures. Defenders of the insurance industry estimate administrative costs as 17 percent of revenue.
http://healthaffairs.org/blog/2011/09/20/medicare-is-more-efficient-than...
Sarc? I can't tell.
Big funding hole. Big black funding hole...
You think Medicare is solvent as is let alone expanding? You think Medicare dollars have no slippage?
Might as well just flush all our $ in the toilet and drink as a miracle cure
All these assholes like Finance Sector taint-lickers and the Mises Institute types pretend we somehow aren't paying out the asshole for healthcare now. Ooh, Ooh, Medicare only covers 1 out of 6 Americans now, and it costs $700 Billion? Oh, my, that sounds TERRIBLE!!!!1!
Except that's the sickest and oldest 1 out 6 Americans. And all told, we spend about $3.4 Trillion per year all told. So treating the oldest and sickest 1/6th of Americans costs about 1/5th of what we spend overall on healthcare. Me, my wife and our two teenagers paid in about $14k this year, and took out about $1k. We're super-cheap to cover.
Oh, and Medicare's going to go BROKE!!!!!1!!! Of course, only the first $118k you make in earned income is taxed to pay for it. Now that I make more than $118k, I pay less percentage of my income to Medicare tax than I did when I made $25k. Nice, eh? And I pay $0 Medicare tax on my unearned income. If I had inherited real estate from my great-great-great-grandfather, and lived off renting it out, I'd pay exactly $0 in Medicare tax.
So, take the cap off income subject to Medicare tax, apply it to all income so as to stop penalizing people who work for a living, cut the tax in half, sign up all the healthy people who currently pay in already and don't use much healthcare, and we could pay for Medicare for everyone and spend a shit-ton less than we do now on private insurance premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket, etc.
I've heard all the bitching about Medicare from my parents, grandparents, parents of friends, etc. It all sounds valid to me. I'm not looking forward to dealing more with government bureaucrats, not that it's such a fucking treat to deal with private-sector bureaucrats.
All these assholes have a lot of loot to lose if we stop propping up our current, failed, collapsed, system of private insurance and corporate healthcare. There's pretty much no way we in the US could possibly spend more than we do now, for worse results. Healthcare in America is great. Healthcare finance in America is a dumpster fire, and has been since well before 1973, when the Nixon Administration (for fuck's sake!) introduced HMO plans because US Healthcare Finance was already uck-fayed.
The Mises Institute assholes should just shut up about healthcare until they're willing to list everyone they're willing to let die because they can't pay for care. If they can't or won't do that, then they're just talking bullshit like usual. Fake libertarians, assuming they'll always be the beneficiary of the status quo, looking down sneeringly on everyone who actually has to work for a living, pulling up the ladder after themselves.
Medicare and medicaid pay for the sick, elderly, unemployed, and those with pre-existing conditions and operates at a loss. Private insurance pays for the healthy, young, and employed, and those with no pre-existing conditions--and insists on 20% ROC or refuses to cover.
I mean it is so stupid. Private insurance is adding nothing to the equation; just sucking all of the money out of the system, not innovating, and denying coverage until they are sued. SICK.
Medicare, Medicaid and employer based group insurance, all of which make up about 85% of all people insured, cannot deny people coverage for prteexisting conditions, since 1996.
"Oh, and Medicare's going to go BROKE!!!!!1!!! Of course, only the first $118k you make in earned income is taxed to pay for it."
No, there is no salary cap on Medicare taxes. Just Social Security taxes.
If the bankers say something isn't going to happen, then it's in the cards. And don't feel too sorry for doctors and hospitals. Hospitals keep on expanding and I personally believe that physicians get kickbacks from drug companies for everything they prescribe.
If 57 million Medicare recipients can affect how politicians treat them, because they vote, then why can't 230 million voters demand Medicare for All?
His clique gets juiced with the blood of infants. How do you think all these ghouls like Soros, Kissinger, Buffet, Ginsburg, etc., etc. live so long while literally looking like the Emperor from Return of the Jedi?
Medicare is only about $28 Trillion in debt so how exactly does this make sense? Rhetorical question...it doesn't!
Source: http://www.usdebtclock.org/ and US Treasury
That $28 trillion is the unfunded liability of paying for future recipients. If everyone is on Medicare there is no future liability.
Rather than taking a pre-programmed posittion, let's think this through, using Aristotlean logic...
If there were only 1 HCP (Health Care Program) for all, it means that the rich (1%) and elite (0.001% - 0.1%) would also be using it.
Q1: If they can't escape on their own life boat, would the rich and elite not want to make the HCP effective and efficient and affordable?
Q2: How long do you think it would take, before the rich and the elite would force positive change - even if it means throwing insurance companies under the bus?
Q3: before the above happens, would they not do everything to avoid having a level HCP playing field?
Q4: do you not think that this (resisting) is what they're doing now?
They are always excluded. Just look at Canada. The rich will travel for health even some poor folk go back to India for treatment. Someone will set up a cruise ship off shore and it will be a nice vacation for their perfect healthcare while the rest die on wait lists.
Exactly. The super rich never have to play by the rules as they can buy their way into what they want.
If the only system here is Medicare for All, there is no other place to go in the country for your care.
Then you'll have to go out of the country for competent, English-speaking doctors. Canada, Mexico, or hospital ships parked in international waters. God help you if you have an emergency in Kansas!
A. 1. Not only them, but all the government employees and politicians would be using it.
A.2. Ever wonder why Medicare gets good treatment from politicians? Because the current 57 million old people on Medicare VOTE. Imagine 230 million people voting on their healthcare.
he's eating bread from the medical lobbyist hands...
In light of how long Vermont has voted for this......whatever.. you got to wonder when the opioid epidemic actually got started in Vermont
Give them more! Let them off themselves on that crap.
trust me, not everyone here is infected with that *ass* burn. in fact, it has become as divided as i've ever seen, and i watched vietnam as a kid. the amount of pent up anger is staggering.
Obama care is a disaster. He is being a used cars salesman.
We got sold a clunker in last years. Now hes pushing a wreck on us.
You are a racist and homophobe
Oh come on Bernie.
yeah, every other white-majority nation can do this (as well as some asian nations), but somehow we just cannot get it done here, huh?
FUCKING SCAM NATION!
Exactly! The US has created a healthcare nightmare where it has to be 'free enterprise' and 'market driven' and 'profit motivated' which makes the US dumber than a box of hammers, a nation in clown suits who demand a 'free enterprise' rope so the people can hang themselves upon their own dumbass financial philosophy, as if the chickens are demanding that the foxes should run their 'chicken house of healthcare.' If the rest of the western world can manage a 100% cover medical system why can't the shining 'light on the hill?' Look at your own military medical system which is 'socialist' and 'government owned.' Idiots!
Exactly! We are a land of assholes and brainwashed tards!
Maybe usa should regulate the medical industry and set rates charged by doctors, instead of letting them gouge the patients.
Last week friends returned from usa holiday. While there the wife needed to see a doctor. Was charged $180 usd for a standard consultation which took about 12 minutes. $180!!! That converts to $229.84 aud. Looks like highway robbery to me.
Here a consultation costs about $65 and you get a roughly $30 government rebate. If unemployed the charge is ZERO.
Usa spends trillions of dollars every year bombing the shit out of people all over the planet. Everyone is sick of it and that's a type of sickness a doctor cannot fix.
Less wars and more concern for people in the homeland should be considered.
I thought Trump campaigned on that issue but he has since become a swampy dotard.
Wait till you go to emergence room: You could easily be charged 5k without anything done on you! There's a case a canadian broke his arm without buying insurance in US and had to sell his house.