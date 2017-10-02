The Globalists Are Systematically Destroying America's Middle Class

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
When people are dependent on the government they are much easier to control.
We are often told that we are not “compassionate” when we object to the endless expansion of government social programs, but that is not how the debate should be framed.
In America today, well over 100 million people receive money from the federal government each month, and the number of Americans that are truly financially independent is continually shrinking. In fact, only 25 percent of all Americans have more than $10,000 in savings right now according to one survey. If we eventually get to the point where virtually all of us are dependent on the government for our continued existence, that would give the globalists a very powerful tool of control. In the end, they want as many of us dependent on the government as possible, because those that are dependent on the government are a lot less likely to fight against their agenda.
Back in 1992, the bottom 90 percent of American income earners brought in more than 60 percent of the country’s income. But last year that figure slipped to just 49.7 percent. The wealth of our society is increasingly being concentrated at the very top, and the middle class is steadily being eroded.
Surveys have found that somewhere around two-thirds of the country is living paycheck to paycheck at least part of the time, and so living on the edge has become a way of life for most Americans.
Earlier today, I came across another article that was bemoaning the fact that the U.S. economy seems to be rather directionless at this point…
- We do not have a real plan for health care, and costs continue to gobble up American wages.
- We do not have a plan for dealing with globalization and economic change, but that change continues to shape our economy.
- We don’t have a plan to update our decrepit infrastructure.
- The one plan we did have — the Federal Reserve’s post-financial crisis program — is about to be unwound, marking the end of the last clear, executable plan to bolster America’s economy.
Ultimately, the truth is that we don’t actually need some sort of “central plan” for our economy. We are supposed to be a free market system that is not guided and directed by central planners, but many Americans don’t even understand the benefits of free market capitalism anymore.
However, that article did make a great point about globalization:
Most people don’t realize that our economy is slowly but surely being integrated into a global economic system. This is really bad for American workers, because now they are being merged into a global labor pool in which they must compete directly for jobs with workers in other countries where it is legal to pay slave labor wages.
Even down in Mexico, many autoworkers are only making $2.25 an hour…
Most of the workers at the new Audi factory in the state of Puebla, inaugurated in 2016 and assembling the Audi Q4 SUV, which carries a sticker price in the US of over $40,000 for base versions, make $2.25 an hour, according to the Union.
Volkswagen, which owns Audi, started building Beetles in Puebla in 1967 and has since created a vast manufacturing empire in Mexico, with vehicles built for consumers in Mexico, the US, Canada, and Latin American markets.
Volkswagen, Ford, GM, or any of the global automakers, which can manufacture just about anywhere in the world, always search for cheap labor to maximize the bottom line.
Would you want to work for $2.25 an hour?
Over time, millions of good paying jobs have been leaving high wage countries and have been going to low wage countries. The United States has lost more than 70,000 manufacturing facilities since China joined the WTO, and this is one of the biggest factors that has eroded the middle class.
In a desperate attempt to maintain our standard of living, we have gone into increasing amounts of debt. Of course our federal government is now 20 trillion dollars in debt, but on an individual level we are doing the same thing. Today, American consumers are over 12 trillion dollars in debt, and it gets worse with each passing day.
The borrower is the servant of the lender, and most Americans have become debt slaves at this point. This is something that Paul Craig Roberts commented on recently…
Americans carry on by accumulating debt and becoming debt slaves. Many can only make the minimum payment on their credit card and thus accumulate debt. The Federal Reserve’s policy has exploded the prices of financial assets. The result is that the bulk of the population lacks discretionary income, and those with financial assets are wealthy until values adjust to reality.
As an economist I cannot identify in history any economy whose affairs have been so badly managed and prospects so severely damaged as the economy of the United States of America. In the short/intermediate run policies that damage the prospects for the American work force benefit what is called the One Percent as jobs offshoring reduces corporate costs and financialization transfers remaining discretionary income in interest and fees to the financial sector. But as consumer discretionary incomes disappear and debt burdens rise, aggregate demand falters, and there is nothing left to drive the economy.
This debt-based system continuously funnels wealth toward the very top of the pyramid, because it is the people at the very top that hold all of the debts.
Each year it gets worse, and most Americans would be absolutely stunned to hear that the top one percent now control 38.6 percent of all wealth in the United States…
The richest 1% of families controlled a record-high 38.6% of the country’s wealth in 2016, according to a Federal Reserve report published on Wednesday.
That’s nearly twice as much as the bottom 90%, which has seen its slice of the pie continue to shrink.
The bottom 90% of families now hold just 22.8% of the wealth, down from about one-third in 1989 when the Fed started tracking this measure.
So how do we fix this?
Well, the truth is that we need to go back to a non-debt based system that does not funnel all of the wealth to the very top of the pyramid.
Unfortunately, most Americans don’t even realize that our current debt-based system is fundamentally flawed, and it will probably take an unprecedented crisis in order to wake people up enough to take action.
Yes Snyder they certainly are and have been since JFK was killed.
Tired cliché around here, but worth repeating anyway that it started in 1913. JFK at most tried to tap the brakes on the globalist locomotive, and look what happened to him.
"well over 100 million people receive money from the federal government each month,..."
Well, who are the main recipients of all this generosity?
Let's say that 100 million people receive $1,000 each from the federal government; that's $100 billion for the people.
Now to pay the $100 billion the government has to borrow this money, at say 1%; that's $1 billion every year to the BANKS, until the debt is repaid or inflated away or written off.
After ten years the BANKS receive around $10 billion.
After twenty years the BANKS receive around $20 billion.
Because the BANKS are huge beneficiaries of this generosity, they encourage it for their own PROFIT.
Because the BANKS are huge beneficiaries of this generosity, they encourage waste in the social system for their own PROFIT.
Cripes, he doesn't even touch on the domestic wage destruction and destruction of social cohesion resulting from relatively unconstrained immigration.
Indeed
LEGAL U.S. population....about 300million
ACTUAL U.S. population......350 million.
We got...50 MILLION illegal motherfuckers traipsing around in this country..easy
Prove me wrong on that.
Sucking on Uncle Sug-Sugs teat. Draining THE fuck out of the rest of us.
Globalist scum sucks............I fucking hate them.
Manipulated markets, statistics. False flags and hoaxes are increasing exponentially. I really believe 2018 it will show for everyone to see, even non believers. TPTB amassed so much power, they don't even care anymore
The operative term is "destroyed" middle class. Everything that counts for a lower middle class life style is much more expensive now compared to 30 years ago. College costs have gone up five fold or more, text books cost 8X more. Health insurance is 5x more expensive and fewer employers provide full coverage. Drug costs have gone up and new drugs usually don't work well. The fines for traffic tickets has gone from under $100 for minor traffic infractions to over $300, plus your auto insurance gets jacked up. Real estate taxes are way up. Now Trump wants to eliminate SALT deductions (state and local taxes) from itemizers. Statrting about 1981, the IRS started putting in minimum per cent threshold amounts before you could deduct stuff like casualty losses. The biggest blow was the virtual elimination of defined pension plans for workers in private industry and the institutionalization of stock option grants to top corporate executives, a practice the IRS allows. Things will only get worse.
In America today, well over 100 million people receive money from the federal government each month,
Capitalism is great until you run out of other people's money.
Actually...it's 164 million...
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
but total fucking FREELOADERS?
50-70 MILLION MOTHERFUCKERS............MOUTH BREATHING AIR SNATCHERS..........
This article ISN'T news it's HISTORY
They are doing a damn fine job of it. Middle class is endangered. Really.
Healthcare costs alone. Housing, schools, food ...not real food, but crap, everything.
They are priced out.
"It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything." -- T. Durden
The Globalist system relies on people still struggling to be middle class, whilst they are slowly but systematically stripped of their wealth. If the middle class stop doing that rapidly, then the system collapses. Grow some food, homeschool, stop buying new anything.
The great experiment of a ‘middle class’ is ending. We will return to “rulers” and “the ruled”
But the rulers will not be who they are now....
Stocks have never been more expensive relative to production wages. Ever
http://thesoundingline.com/us-equities-are-the-most-expensive-ever-in-te...
yup
Systematically Destroying???....
I would have thought 95 million Americans out of work would have meant passed tense already "Destroyed"?!!!
Collectivism will always eventually destroy the economy of any nation, no matter how great it may be.
Current example - Venezuela
Whenever the standard of living for the majority of citizens drops significantly in a jurisdiction, the voters will be ripe for empty promises. In every such case, collectivism will appear to be the best solution.
Collectivism is by its very nature is a parasitical system that creates nothing. It therefore will always eventually destroy the economy of any nation where it is implemented, no matter how great that nation may be. The only uncertainty is the number of years required for destruction.
Today, we’re witnessing the collapse of the primary jurisdictions of the former “free” world. They’re operating on a quasi-capitalist system that has been eroded by repeated injections of collectivism (primarily socialism and fascism). Increasingly, voters in each of these jurisdictions are becoming convinced that the promises made by collectivist candidates “just make sense.” As the system continues to spiral downward, as it inevitably will, the scales are likely to tip, not in the direction of a return to the free market, but in the direction of full-on collectivism.
DEMOCRACY IS THE ROAD TO SOCIALISM...KMarx..... THE ONLY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN COMMUNISM AND SOCIALISM IS THE MANNER IN WHICH EACH ENSLAVES MEN: COMMUNISM BY FORCE AND SOCIALISM BY THE VOTE...ARand Looks like if we want to live free and pass it on to the next generation then we need some changes around here... Everybody knows get rid of the marxist jew gets rid of the problem and we get world peace as a bonus... sign up stand up and suit up...gird your loins...lick your wounds, oil your guns: stay ready ... Freedom requires occasional refreshing with patriots and tyrants blood...TJefferson... FREEDOM IS NOT FREE... FREEMEN ARE NOT EQUAL; AND EQUAL MEN ARE NOT FREE... UNROLL THE PIANO WIRE ...
Freedom is an action word. It means turning off your screen devices - or at least greatly reducing your viewing time - and getting active to take to stave off the emerging authoritarian government. Aldous Huxley, George Orwell, and the countless science fiction writers and commentators have warned that we are in a race between getting actively involved in the world around us or facing disaster.
Patience. Still a couple hundred million or so, give or take, left to destroy!
Fucking fabian socialists
Indeed. And the cunts will have one of their own ruling UK whenever the next election is.
Reason : The king only wants stupid slaves from this point on.
Pockets of money, energy, and resources identified for plundering. Then acquire!
"The bottom 90% of families now hold just 22.8% of the wealth, down from about one-third in 1989 when the Fed started tracking this measure."
What was like in 1913 when the Fed started destroying USA?
Globalist are not destroying the middle class. This is propaganda. More accurately, the middle class is allowing globalist to destroy us.
If you still believe voting matters, then get out to the primary and vote for whatever local person is running, not the two or 4 party endorsed moneyed candidates that send you mailers. Read the ballot.
If you are black pilled enough to know that it does not matter how you vote, then do the best you can to fulfill your own life. Take part in your community, focus on your family, work hard to be something better. This is how we win in the long run. The blood and violence happens regardless - it is the cycle of life. The way you win for your race and species is to keep trying hard.
If you are a man, know that your role is to lead your family. A woman without a man is lost, but a man without a woman is his own master. If you don't understand how dangerous that is, the rest of the above will make no sense either.
Money printing(The Fed) and people printing(immigration) are destroying the middle class.
My old daddy told me 30 years ago that 80 to 90 percent of US citizens are broke at the age of 65... marxist jews want it all... first page of their sacred text: GET THE MONEY...second page is also the last page: KEEP THE MONEY.... are their any moderate jews... I think so... but still they are irrelevant ... this migrtion is what the jews did in Spain and we know how that worked for em... what ya doin rabbii?
The adults are speaking now. Please reserve your childish fantasies about Marxist Jews for the children's comment board.
Just wait until they your guns away from you. You're life as you know it is over.
Not true. Not just "as I know it", but permanently and forever. However, I would take as many of the bastards who do it with me as possible. Cold dead hands, and all that. If it ever gets to that point, I would not want to go on living anyhow.
Hmmmm, I recall that in 2008 quite q few banks received corporate US Government welfare which was sleeved through foreign banks, notably Deutsche Bank. Why wasn't capitalism allowed to do one of its main jobs - punish inefficiency and ill conceived risk taking with bankruptcy ??
Being rewarded for failure, as our Overlord Bankers are, was a recipe for the disaster, that's playing out now.
It is not just bankers who cannot lose, and some of the poor are, likewise, too fertile to fail, not just the citizens, either. We have a pay-per-birth system at the bottom, ensuring a low-wage workforce with an incentive to work only the 20 hours required to meet the welfare-reform requirements. They then get rent, groceries and other household bills paid by taxpayers in increasing amounts per birth, with child tax credits up to $6,269 added on.
This isn't Infowars, they're not "Globalists"
they're F'ing Zionists with ONE goal, total and absolute control over all governments.
And if you control the Government, you control the people
No this is not Infowars. Zerohedge once had adult, sophisticated, and intelligent commentaries until it was overrun by simple-minded people who are unable to think about anything with reason and fact, and instead just throw out ridiculous Jewish-conspiracy comments. Combine these simple-minded schoolchildren with all the Trump-fan bigots that joined in the last year, who constantly use racially derogative terms, and the ZH commentary board has become a poster-board for alt-left propaganda. It is almost as if all these people are paid "left" trolls posting to prove that conservatives are the hateful racists and anti-semites that the modern left describes.
They're making a fortune off of near-slave labor abroad and welfare-supported labor here, but as automation replaces human workers, so goes their labor expense and their customers, serfs, rentiers, whatever.
They've successfully dumbed down the "young ones." It took two generations but they did it. Absolutely no critical thinking skills what so ever. They've off-shored manufacturing jobs by the tens of millions. They've made college education next to useless. Even if you take up a worthwhile area of study when you graduate you'll be pitted against H1_B visa holders and might not get a job in your chosen field. The banks have blown a 9 year hole in pensions and savings.....and bailed out themselves at our expense. The Stupid Box still rules most peoples lives. Just the thought of turning off the "programming" would be enough to send most people into withdrawal or depression. The corporate take over of food production is nearly complete as well as the systematic reduction in nutrients. Fluoridation of water, check.
It goes on and on. It sure seems like every politician is an operative of a foreign corporation or Government.
People are dumb because they do not know and refuse to learn the real history behind world events. Educational institutions do not function as seekers of truth, but as gatekeepers for narratives that defy common sense and defame historical facts. Society fosters the ultimate taboo against chronicles that differ with the established story of distortions and misdirection. Anyone who dares waver from accepted limits and suppositions immediately is a quack or an extremist. The dreaded label of being a conspiracy theorist, used to smear and marginalize researchers and pundits, is the height of anti-intellectualism and character assassination.
The dim-witted public, told to shun contradictory accounts, interpretations and disturbing explanations accepts sham history. The accurate course of events must remain hidden from the masses. The subject of a New World Order is not newfound. The process of world domination is as old as the formation of the first empire. Despite the annals of war and governments, the actual power that enslaves civilizations and humanity, is evil itself, in its purist form and manifestation.
The entire globe, engulfed in a prison of authoritarian control, already pays the price of scholarly surrender. Use whatever term or description you like or accept. The definitive fact is that the moneychangers operate and pull the institutional levers that keep locks on your mind and pocketbook, while keeping your vision focused on a make-believe reality.
In order to break the blockade that stifles all those Edith Bunker brain surgeons, especially in academia, grow a set of gonads and reach deep down inside for that which is left of your moral courage. Elites and enemies of Western Civilization want to dumb you down. It takes unembellished chutzpah to come to terms with truthful history.
We have about 10,000 years of history to show the more intelligent sociopaths always take advantage of the less intelligent. It's human nature, because humans want to be lied to. The human brain eats up bullshit because it wants to return to more remedial tasks. Our brains think they are becoming more efficient when they accept bullshit, so they glady pass it for truth; then return to it's addictions and devices. The smart sociopaths of any society understand this and take full advantage. The bottom 50% of any society become prey to the socios. Always have, always will. To change this would require genetic modification.