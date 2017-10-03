Despite Opposition, Scotland Announces Fracking Ban - Calls For US To Do The Same

Authored by Julia Conley via TheAntiMedia.org,
“We have so much wind and wave power that it is retrograde in the extreme to lend any support to the fracking industry.”
Environmental groups from around the world applauded Scotland on Tuesday for its decision to ban fracking, following an overwhelming public outcry against the practice - and called for the United States and the rest of the United Kingdom to follow suit.
The Scottish government held a public comment period in recent months on fracking, attracting about 65,000 responses - the majority of which came from people in communities where the natural gas extraction would take place. An overwhelming 99 percent of Scots who participated were opposed to the practice.
"Fracking will lead to an increase in pollution and the decimation of parts of the Scottish landscape and environment,” wrote one respondent.
“People will feel even more devalued as a result of having been ignored, communities wll be damaged by fracking wells and health will suffer as a result of noise, ground water contamination and probably indirect air pollution. Scotland can’t afford to damage the health of its residents any more.”
In addition to environmental concerns, many Scots said they weren’t convinced of the potential economic benefits of fracking; the auditing firm KPMG found that it was likely to only increase the GDP by 0.1 percent. Others said relying on the risky method of energy production would signify a lack of innovation in the country.
“We should be moving to renewables. This is a backwards step,” said a commenter.
In a four-month public comment period, 99 percent of the 65,000 Scots who responded expressed opposition to fracking. (Photo: Friends of the Earth Scotland/Flickr/cc)
Another added that the practice was “likely to be entirely detrimental as Scotland’s international reputation as an innovator in design and engineering projects is undermined by our agreement to proceed with fracking…We have so much wind and wave power that it is retrograde in the extreme to lend any support to the fracking industry.”
Food and Water Watch gave credit to the Scottish people for standing up to corporate entities that supported fracking. “Giant energy company Ineos, which invested heavily in its Scottish facility at Grangemouth, fought hard against this ban, even threatening to explore legal action against the government if it passed,” said executive director Wenonah Hauter in a statement. “But people power prevailed, and it will continue to prevail. We can’t let companies like ExxonMobil and Ineos stop the inevitable march towards clean energy. Bold and swift policy change is our only hope for addressing our climate goals. We applaud the Scottish government for doing what’s right for people and the planet.”
Scotland’s decision leaves its neighbors, England and Wales, alone in their embrace of fracking.
“With all our nearest neighbours having banned or halted fracking, our government is increasingly out on a limb in pursuing it in England,” said Rose Dickinson of Friends of the Earth.
Hauter also called on the U.K. as well as the U.S. to follow in Scotland’s footsteps.
“Banning fracking is a necessary step towards beating the worst effects of climate chaos, and the U.K. and the U.S. should follow Scotland’s example,” she said.
“In the U.S., we already have the means to start moving off of fracking swiftly - the Off Fossil Fuels For a Better Future Act, which would mandate a just transition to 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2035, starting with 80 percent within the next 10 years.”
As in Scotland, public opinion in the UK and the US is not in fracking’s favor, despite officials’ insistence that the practice creates jobs and revenue. A poll by England’s Business and Energy Department this summer found that only 16 percent of citizens support fracking, down from 21 percent last year.
In the U.S., opinions are more evenly split, but a 2016 Gallup poll found that 51 percent of Americans oppose fracking, while 36 percent support it.
Dear Scots - you've understood nothing. Fracking is a Trillion-$ ponzi scheme to park virtual money in high yield junk vehicles while at the same time creating a short-lived production surplus to weaken the Russians and Venezuelans by keeping the oil price below 50$. Countries like your's are a threat to our national security.
Russian mouthpieces all hate fracking, because it crushes Russian oil revenues.
The Saudi's recently signed a deal to buy solar power at 1.5 cents per KWH. Solar and wind are technologies which get cheaper year by year and ovbiously are the future. Super cheap renewable energy is the future.
Uh sorry but even the most perfect windmill is not efficient enough to provide economically efficient energy. Must be subsidized. Simple math calculation. Did it in college with the professor.
not even 60$ will save them, decline rates are way to high. It is almost exclusively cheap money that keeps the ponzi scheme from blowing up. EROI is a beast.
Dill brain, sure you are right But fracking breaks into the earths crust.
This weakens it. Scotland is at the end of a line of pressure from west Pacific plate which passes thru. With the increasing solar minimum/cosmic ray increase/increased earth movements lovely Scotland needs an intact crust.
You Americans might like to google your fracking and crust shattering from the Yellowstone caldera all over the west to the Midwest. Whooppeeeeee
Fk ponzi who cares it's far far worse that's coming to you
Puts more energy in than you get out. Little birdy tells me cold fusion isnt so cold. Long palladium.
the islands of the caribbean are going green. they intend to produce electricity and desalinate their water using environmentally friendly methods. they have the full support of the IMF behind them.
the current price of electricity in the caribbean is about $0.53/KWh. i imagine when the IMF gets finished with them it will be about $2.95/KWh. and ZHers will be singing the praises of the IMF. and dissing all that "economic hitman" false flag stuff.
"desalinate their water using environmentally friendly methods". It really IS possible. I personally saw the processing flow chart. The only open technical issue is where it reads "and then a miracle happens" about halfways.
They just have to harness those big looking storms that pass over, somehow.
Yes, it's wonderful. They will get the US to pay for it.
And if they don't, HAARP will send another hurricane their way and blame 'climate change' or 'global warming', whatever the current talking points of the day are.
So - Scotland has an abundance of wind power........ Yup - that's in their parliament! I used to drive past their massive Eaglesham Moor "Wind Farm" (I do really love these so-called green names for such trash) every day. Most of the days, the turbines were not all moving. Indeed, on some of the days - especially freezing days with high pressure - the turbines would be still...... Producing sod-all power. A great way to power an industrial country.
As to Giovannis' criticism of fracking - for the everyday user, it reduced the price of petrol in the UK from £1.80/litre to £1.40 or lower. A big help for the poor. Meanwhile, "green" power increased in price because of useless wind turbines - penalising the poor heavily.
"it reduced the price of petrol in the UK from £1.80/litre to £1.40 or lower."
I doubt it is because of fracking, and even if it is, I doubt even more that it is sustainable. Whenever something comes with a "free lunch" tag, it simply means it is being / will be paid by s.o. else. In Venezuela petrol is almost for free.
It's the toilet paper and food that took the worst hit from fracking down in Venezuela.
Venezuela does not frack you. Their traditionally sourced crude is almost the consistency of toothpaste and loaded with Sulfur. Worst crude on the planet.
But, NOT fracked.
Fuck the water supply.. .40GBP lower per litre! It's not like water is a staple of life on this planet. Poison away!!!!
It's no problem if they come up short money. The English will give it to them.
Hurrah for your understanding of the UK oil industry. If Scotland were to break away, they would be entitled to the offshore oil. Most of British North Sea oil would be in Scottish national waters.
And to Jo ars, funny how suddenly the poor get the benefit of fracking (or GM) and the greens are preventing them from enjoying these benefits. This all has to happen on the same planet, you numpty
Gee I didn't know Scotland even had any oil to frack. You can't lose what you never had. It would be like Arizonans banning beachfront sunbathing.
The North Sea oil and gas production is holding that shambolic welfare state together.
Wrong again. Scotland had a shale oil industry back in the 1850s:
http://www.scottishshale.co.uk/HistoryPages/
As for the amounts that could be extracted:
http://www.scotsman.com/news/environment/fracking-scotland-s-shale-gas-r...
Isn't it amazing just how much you don't know? But please don't let that stop you contributing to the discussion.
... and called for the United States and the rest of the United Kingdom to follow suit.
Fracking is what you do when you're scraping the bottom, getting the worst quality shit like Shale out of the ground.
Wrong. Fracked oil is cleaner and sweeter than any other source. It does not percolate through ground to pick up sulfur and Mercury. Learn something before posting. Make the world a better place.