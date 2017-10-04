16 Unanswered Questions About The Las Vegas Shooting That Mainstream Media Doesn't Want To Talk About

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
The public is not being told the truth about what really went down in Las Vegas.
As you will see below, the evidence is mounting that there were multiple shooters and that this was an operation that was planned well in advance. But according to the mainstream media, a 64-year-old retired accountant with a flabby physique that had no military training whatsoever and that wasn’t very experienced with guns was able to pull the whole thing off all by himself. We are being told that Paddock was a “lone wolf” that didn’t have any ties to terror groups, and since he is now dead nobody is ever going to be able to interrogate him.
But the American people definitely deserve some answers about what took place, and that means that all of us should keep digging.
The following are 16 unanswered questions about the Las Vegas shooting that the mainstream media does not want to talk about…
#1 Photos of Stephen Paddock’s hotel room have been leaked, and one of those photos appears to show a suicide note. Why hasn’t the public been told what is in that note?
#2 Were there additional shooters? A taxi driver reportedly captured video of an automatic weapon being fired out of a lower level window. A video from another angle and brief footage captured by Dan Bilzerian also seem to confirm that automatic gunfire was coming from a floor much lower than the 32nd floor room that Stephen Paddock was located on. And if you weren’t convinced by the first three videos, this fourth video should definitely do it.
#3 Why were law enforcement authorities discussing “another suspect on the fourth floor”, and why isn’t the mainstream media talking about this?
#4 As Jon Rappoport has pointed out, it would have been impossible for Stephen Paddock to kill and wound 573 people in less than five minutes of shooting with the kinds of weapons that he is alleged to have used. So why won’t law enforcement authorities acknowledge this fact?
#5 How in the world did Paddock get 42 guns and “several thousand rounds of ammo” into his hotel room without anyone noticing?
#6 How did someone with “no military background” and that wasn’t a “gun guy at all” operate such advanced weapons? Because what we are being told by the mainstream media just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. I really like how Natural News made this point…
Far from what the firearms-illiterate media claims, these are not systems that any Joe off the street can just pick up and use to effortlessly mow down 500 people. Running these systems requires extensive training, experience and stamina. It is physically impossible for a guy like Stephen Paddock to operate such a system in the sustained, effective manner that we witnessed, especially when shooting from an elevated position which throws off all the ranging of the weapon system.
Far from being a Navy Seal, Stephen Paddock is a retired accountant senior citizen with a gambling problem and a flabby physique. The only way he could have carried out this shooting is if he were transformed into a human superweapon through a magic wand. I’m calling this “Mission IMPOSSIBLE” because of the physical impossibility of a retired, untrained senior citizen pulling this off.
#7 Why was one woman telling people in the crowd that they were all going to die 45 minutes before the attack?
#8 Why did it take law enforcement authorities 72 minutes to get into Stephen Paddock’s hotel room?
#9 Why did Paddock wire $100,000 to the Philippines last week?
#10 Why was Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, in the Philippines when the attack took place? Did she know what was about to happen?
#11 Was Paddock on antidepressants like so many other mass killers in the past have been?
#12 Why was ISIS so eager to take responsibility for this attack, and why was the FBI so quick to dismiss that connection?
#13 Apparently Paddock had earned millions of dollars “through real estate deals”. If he was so wealthy, why would he all of a sudden snap like that?
#14 Why did he move so frequently? It is being reported that Paddock had 27 different residences during his adult life.
#15 Why were nearly all of the exits out of the concert venue completely blocked?…
In essence, the concert trapped the people, preventing them from escaping, and denying them the ability to seek cover. From there, sustained, full-auto gunfire is almost impossible to survive.
From Fox News, a caller named Russell Bleck, who survived the shooting, said live on air, “There were ten-foot walls blocking us in. We couldn’t escape. It was just a massacre. We had nowhere to go.”
#16 Why was a country music festival chosen as the target? Was the goal to kill as many Trump supporters and other conservatives as possible? And is there evidence that Stephen Paddock was connected to Antifa in any way?
At first I thought that this was a fairly straightforward story too, but the more I have dug into it the more complex things have become.
Personally, I have come to the conclusion that Stephen Paddock definitely did not act alone. That means that the others involved in the shooting are still out there, and they must be brought to justice. Let us never forget what these extremely wicked individuals did to innocent civilians such as 27-year-old Tina Frost…
A 27-year-old woman has lost her right eye after a bullet ripped through her face during the Las Vegas concert massacre.
Tina Frost remains in a coma in hospital after undergoing surgery to remove the bullet that became lodged in her eye when a gunman opened fire on the crowd of country music fans on Sunday night.
Frost, who is originally from Maryland but moved to California several years ago, is expected to remain in the coma for a week.
Whoever did this is going to pay greatly. Yes, I do believe that Stephen Paddock was involved. But he did not act alone, and the mainstream media is doing the public a great disservice by ignoring all of the evidence that this was not just a “lone wolf” operation.
SOMETHING ISN'T ADDING UP!
11 Signs of a False Flag
So much shit in the narrative being presented this whole timeline stinks.
Added questions;
1) How was the shooter able to uttilize bipods when he was shooting down at the angle was shooting. He could not have been shooting from the back of the room due to the elevation and angle down to the target.
2) Why use scopes on bump-fire modified rifles firing fast semi-auto?
3) Why is the sound of the rifle fire so eerily similar to the M240B belt fed mg? The sound of fire does not seem in any way similar to the arsenal presented in the photos.
4) Where is the black powder residue from nostrils and mouth due to suicide by firing a bullet through his mouth?
5) Why is there a gun lying across his leg after death?
6) Where are the photos of the mounds of used casings?
7) Where are photos of his hands after firing so many rounds of ammo? They should show visible gun residue unless he used gloves.
8) How the fuck does he transport that amount of guns into a hotel room?
9) WHY the fuck does he transport that amount of guns into a hotel room?
10) How the fuck did Hillary Clinton know there was any suppressor/silencer involved in this incident at such an early time? Did she get a plan of the attack before it was carried out?
11) How the fuck does a 64 year old with shitty physique carry out an operation like this? Look at the video of him slipping on the floor. This guy is not Arnold Schwarzenegger.
12) What happened to the 13 scar/tattoo clearly visible in the photos of him compared to the "after death" pictures.
13) Why was the concert arena lit up like daylight after the shooting started?
Too much shit, too much stink.
1, Who says he did? He had a LOT of guns, didn't neccessarily use them all.
2. Who says he did? He had a LOT of guns, didn't neccessarily use them all.
3. Need a side by side comparison. I suspect this is just a meme.
4. He had a lot of modern guns, not a lot of muskets.
5. Prolly because he killed himself with it.
6. The photos did not include the areas where he was shooting from. They would be around there, not piled up in the inner part of the suite. And that is assuming they didn't go out the window as he was firing.
7. The photos were leaked by a policeman. You are lucky to have what you have.
8. Inside a suitcase. He was there for something like a week beforehand. Not very difficult.
9. To kill a bunch of people. What kind of question is this?
10. She didn't, and there wasn't. She is just a dumb cunt trying to politicize the issue and attack Republicans, who are trying to legalize suppressors.
11. You don't have to be Arnold to fire a rifle.
12. Good question.
13. Some idiot stagehand probably turned on the lights thinking it would help people to get out.
TBH, the conspiritard BS is off the charts around here.
Our government shill at work again ;) making his bucks worthwhile, selling out the people to the parasitic elites.
He is right about a lot of it. It doesn't take a fit guy to sit there and fire a rifle. You should see some of the lard assess the range I go to. Even worse shape than this guy, and they'll sit there all damn day and shoot and would have no problem pulling this off. It's just sitting in a chair and shooting downwards. Sure, it's a long way off, but he shooting at a huge area. These guns are hard to operate. Anyone can do it. With guns like the ones from Daniel defense, it's doubtful he would have had stoppages. Getting that up to a hotel room isn't hard. The light flashing on the 4th floor was flashing when there wasn't gun fire, both during and after the shooting.
I don't trust the government either, nor would I put it past certain parties to pull something like that. This may well have been a false flag of some sort, I'll wait and see, but not for the reasons listed in this article.
Just another moronic, conspiracy-mongering Snyder article.
Speaking of morons and then you show up.
For those digging for clues (#2 & #3 in this list), don't get thrown off by the strobe on the 4th floor or whatever. It is not a muzzle flash and continued well after the shooting stopped and the psycho-lefty died.
OMG, Snyder for Congress, lol.
Excellent analysis in this video, this event was planned and predicted in advance.
Wow, interesting! Thanks
When I look at this video linked in the above article under #2 ("the fourth video") at about 34 seconds the light keeps flashing for at least 2-3 more seconds, even while the gunfire sound has already stopped. That is a clear indication that the flashing light can't be related to the gunfire.
??retracted?? hmmm...
Paddock "worked as a mailman"...explains everything....went 'POSTAL'!
Was also a pilot...Jack Strack flying his airplane into IRS Austin building...
Puzzle starting to come together...
Eyewitness: multiple shooters and police chasing person dressed as security:
It will come out soon that Michael Bennett was there being chased by the PoPo !
Just in; Diazepam onboard, as suspected. Also waiter suggested that room service may have indicated more than one person in the room, though I'm not convinced that the receipt is a smoking gun...
How about the fact that this slaughter occurred directly across the street from a capped pyramid, a sphinx, and an Osiris obelisk boner? Our masters are sick blood-lusting satanists. It's shown to our faces everywhere—tv, movies, halftime shows.
((dormouse 32nd floor; 32nd degree mason))
CONNECTIONS TO INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY
Registration history :
30-Aug-2013 VOLANT LLC ROANOKE VA
10-Dec-2010 ROGERS JOHN W ROANOKE VA
13-Feb-2010 USH INC LOS ANGELES CA
25-May-2007 PADDOCK STEPHEN C MESQUITE TX
02-Jun-2006 PADDOCK STEPHEN C HENDERSON NV
Volant Associates:
"INNOVATIVE SCIENTIFIC, ENGINEERING, AND TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE SERVING THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY AND THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE"
It was ANOTHER IsraHelli false flag to be blamed on ISIS so Trump could destroy Syria/Iran like IsraHell wants. http://wp.me/P4OZ4v-2Mq
US Intelligence nixed it and blamed Paddock, like they blamed Bin Laden for 9/11 to cover up for the Jews.
release of state dept FOIA cuntlary emails buried AGAIN by "mass murder" attack
I agree. That would bring the entire house of cards down if they went to court outside the ninth circuit.
MDB's aircraft registration info got me thinking about the weird emplacement strategy used by the alleged shooter.
The high-elevation hotel room's smashed out window duplicates the slant range and look-down angles typical when using a pole or door mounted ISR aerial sensor/weapon platform. I.e. the shooting could have been done with an optically computer targeted, gimbaled gun cage which the hit-men moved to another room or offsite at minute 11. A defense company used the plane to do the R&D testing for the system.
Maybe Paddock was an investor or took the plane off their hands. The patsy being already dead and staged for suicide and the armory of guns to ban previously fired and just scattered around the room, that's why so few casings and magazines.
Kind of crazy and I hate adding to the noise but I know a guy with experience in that line of work. Also we won't receive useful info from the govt. because we never do.
Very interesting.
There is only one question: Cui bono?
Exactly
Two sources for more evaluation:
Lame Cherry
Jimstonefreelance
imo quite interesting
Anger. That is my usual feeling though, so I could be biased. Thanks for the psyhcological analysis Bama.
I wonder if anyone interesting was staying in the penthouses there. I'm sure they would like to watch.
Granted, that pyramid has been parasitizing people for waaaay longer than this incident.
The person who ordered the (((Bagel & Cream Cheese))) and San Pellegrino was an (((Agent))).
Dead giveaway.
(I tend to look for Behavioral anomalies -- things that don't fit into a Perps psych profile)
Most of the questions in this article either contain incorrect facts or are irrlevant. Others have already been debunked. Why not wait for for more information to come out before jumping to your "conspiracy theory?"
Just like the Orlando gay bar shooting, some are ready with a conspiracy theory before they knpw anything about the facts.
@IH8OBAMA Best reply here. Thank you. Settle down people. Focus instead of the theft of your money via tax.
I would agree with your 'why not wait for more information to come out' thing.
Problem is that 'what comes out' is usually conrolled by people with vested interests.
Who the fuck knows anything?
Believe none of what you read and half of what you see. Even there, the problem is choosing which half!
Surely a tragedy for many people and their families but the event will be made use of by cynical politicians.
There ain't no Sanity Clause!
- The Marx Brothers
Is this another shooter?
I'm still wondering. The guy is on the ground amongst the crowd.
72 minutes or so of firing before the guy is taken out? LOL! The first round shot in a hotel room would have been heard by people on that flooor and the one above and below.
Rifles are loud as hell. This casino hotels are gigantic but the sound would have been heard and they could have pinpointed his location within 5 minutes.
The offcialstory stinks and is a lie.
If you listen to the police radio traffic, they were outside the room 17 mins after the incident began. Pretty fast IMO. Since shooting had ceased the police showed reasonable delay before entering concerned the room maybe boobytrapped, etc. Waited for SWAT, etc.
Use extreme caution when approaching flying mailmen?
Why not use one of his two planes on the crowd?
So he worked for the FedRes-connected IRS, and the MIC-connected Lockheed.
I still think this guy was just a useful idiot. Maybe he was highly suggestible/aka easily hypnotized/brainwashed/mind-controlled.
The idea that it took LE over an hour to find and neutralize him is just ridiculous. Should have taken about 3 minutes for casino/hotel security, tops. Esp. if the windows are alarmed.
BINGO. The moment the first window was broken, alarms should have started going off in central hotel office. That is but one of MANY problems with this entire incident. What is clearly obvious is that the official story is....one again....mostly bullshit.
BTW, watch for the scumbags at the (((Chertoff))) Group to quickly and aggressively start lobbying for backscatter x-ray style machines to be installed at every hotel in the country ($$$$$), just like they did to get them installed at our airports after 9-11. Actually, I believe one of the Chertoff board members was doing just that on CSPAN within 48 hours after this happened.
Slithering one-world globalist vipers, all of them.
The girlfriend is said to be Indonesian.
Indonesia is majority muslim.
Why is the MSM ignoring this?
FFS! Why don't people read before they comment. She is a Filipina speaking Tagalog, so is from the Manila region, no where near the southern island of Mindanao where the Muslim problem exists! 99% sure to be a Christian, if not a practicing one.
Clear indication of multiple shooters
agree.