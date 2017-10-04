Inflation Watch: Central Banks Just Printed the Equivalent of Germany's GDP

The world’s Central Banks have finally succeeded in unleashing an inflationary storm.
The first pickup has only just begun to be felt. But this time next year, when inflation is well north of 4% globally and the big price moves have already occurred, everyone will be screaming “INFLATION!”
How did this happen?
Globally, Central Banks are now printing over $120 BILLION per month. And this is happening at a time when most major economies are out of harm’s way.
Put another way, the economies of the EU, Japan, and the US are all growing rather than contracting… but Central Banks are printing MORE money today than they were during the depths of the last systemic crisis (the EU crisis of 2012-2013).
Moreover, Central Banks have been printing money at this pace (if not higher) for well nearly two years now. So we’re talking about nearly $1.5 TRILLION in “hot money” hitting the financial system annually for two years.
Put simply, Central Banks have printed the rough equivalent of Germany’s economy and funneled this money into the financial system in the last two years. And the markets have taken notice. Already inflation expectations are roaring higher having broken out of a long-term downtrend.
This is THE BIG MONEY trend today. Already the financial system is showing signs of it. And smart investors will use it to generate literal fortunes.
Hurry up already. Been waiting for the sale a long time
The more IOUs they print , the greater the deflationary wipe-out that awaits.
i am still pondering what happens if central banks and governments exchange letters that simply have the governments say "we are not repaying you any government debt that you hold" and central banks wrtie back to say "we will just leave the ones/zeros/cash in the system".
that ought to bring debt to gdp down.
rinse and repeat and pretty soon, governments have no debt at all!
That money will make it to main-street but you have to borrow it and become a bigger debt slave. At a lesser value then the banks get it.
That is why we have the fake news concept ...
Between government fake news and deceit about a fantastic economy and the real news and truth is the economy is poor.
This reveals how much governments in the west are selling out their populations with fake news.
Throw it against the wall and see if any sticks. They are trying to stave off a liquidy crisis.
Fiat Currency is going to be the Death of Modern Civilization working Hand In Hand Withis Radical Islam.
There is a current total of $1.53-Trillion in U.S. legal tender (fiat) in circulation around the globe. Of that, $280-Billion is in circulation within the U.S. Of that, $72-Billion is held in bank vaults.
That $72-Billion held in bank vaults backs the $1.9-Trillion in credited demand deposit accounts (bank debt). It also backs the $9.3-Trillion in credited savings deposit accounts (bank debt). It also backs the $billions in debt/credit transactions, from Main Street to Wall Street and all points between and beyond, that occur on a daily basis. It also backs all U.S.G. payments.
And that, is the true meaning and reality of 'Fractional Reserve Banking'.
You want to do your part to reduce the national debt? Pull your legal tender money out of the bank and close your accounts. Transact only in legal tender.
MONEY
.
Haven't you heard- White is the new Brown as far as Public Enemies go.
As long as I am not a creditor for any of that lovely funny munny debt and am able to avoid being coerced to pay up value for those who are, what do I care, debt away. Business will get bad and some creditors who think they have assets will starve (pension and bond holders) and eventually the econonic system will reset, probably led by the East.
This money does not come out of thin air. There is a good portion of it that is public debt. That is YOU.
You SHOULD care.
It does come out of thin air.
If you want to loan your neighbor $100, you can't do that unless you physically give him the cash, and that also means you are now short $100 until it's repayed.
This does not happen in the banking world, just a bunch of ones and zeros are added to somebodys account.
Money was never subtracted from another account. It was just created out of thin air, and you made a promise to repay money that never existed.
There is a difference between CENTRAL BANK money creation and (the subject of this article) and fractional reserve lending. I do not dispute that fractional reserve lending creates money out of thin air. That is true. But CENTRAL BANKS put the nations citizens on the hook for that money in the form of DEBT. In effect you are getting screwed twice by the central bank devaluing your currency making anyy savings you have worth less and then they put you on the hook for their reckless fiscal policy.
'Fractional reserve lending' is a Fed fostered fiction. Banks create debt/credit based upon the perceived value of the assets tendered as collateral, irrespective of reserves or money held.
The Fed does not create money. The Fed creates debt/credit in the same manner as the banks except the assets tendered have a fixed value,
MONEY
.
Where is this money going ?
Where's my cheque for $20 every month ?
Ain't that the truth ... you got to have an entitlement card to collect.
You, me we don't have one.
You can't just inflate one thing and not another forever.
It's actually done with lending if you pay close attention if you can get a loan for it or if it's hooked to the .gov as payee then it will inflate to infinity, except of course SSI and such.
The idea is to balance the books by inflating revenues to such heights that our current expenditures are kept afloat by the skim on the new hot money.
This will NOT work for very long though as it will literally rape the living standards of almost everyone not in the 1 percent.
That's all this is and it's reaching the end game where peoples lifestyles have no more room for cutbacks and then massive bankruptcies will hit wiping out all consumer lenders who will need bailed out and then they will print it then ZOOM to infinity and beyond.
The problem they have now is all the slack is gone it's a slog dollar by dollar now.
Next to go will be all retail as people literallly give up shopping.
Shadowstats has US GDP growing at minus 2% this year.
I see Debt, people.
The Deficit doesn't matter. Nor does the national debt. (Dick Cheney said so)
It's like me writing an IOU to myself and going to my lockbox, taking a different IOU but the same IOU out of the bank, hustling my fanny down to the Porsche dealer, buying the new 911 Toyota Kimona----the IOU, the dealer and everyone else takes the IOU as cash---- most of which they use to buy some more 911 Toyota Kimonas from Japan, and round she goes, the closest we will ever get to perpetual motion.
And the deficit is just a buncha IOUs that have miraculously, without even alchemy, turned to a medium of exchange.
See?
Same game for decades, inflation in the things you need: food, healthcare, housing (and of course STAWKS). Discretionary items? Not so much. So what do they count? Discretionary items of course. Of course you COULD see this with monetary metals, but the tools of naked shorting to monkey hammer them and no FTD's (no one takes delivery) on the exchanges you are blinded. Until that changes, it's the same game. And the game is still BTFD.
If you havent realized by now that they are conspiring to hide inflation in ways that wont be counted in their bogus official statistics, then you probably never will. Just bend over and pay your $12k deductible lol.
This is only the beginning. Now that they know they can get away with this scam, expect massive explosions in jsut about everything that isnt counted in the official inflation statistics. I cant wait to see these people talking with a straight face about how inflation is only 1.7% when healthcare costs are blowing out to $50000 a year and college costs $70,000 a year.
The total cost (estimated) for one year at SMU has surpassed $70,000 (as per their own estimate published on their website):
http://www.smu.edu/Admission/FinancialAid/Costs
4×$70K= $280K- which will buy you a home in a decent small-to-midsized town
So what, right now none of that money is making it to main street!!!
And because it does not make it to main street there will be no growth in the real economy to service all the debt they are creating.
The "And smart investors will use it to generate literal fortunes" in Zimbabwean dollars.
The bankers though will soon realise their folly, see standing from their position and 0% growth they will see deflation and will now be forced to adopt an ever larger level of NIRP whilst the FED / BOE attempts to raise interest rates.
FLUSH THE BAD DEBT it is the elephant in the room and you will never normalize until it is gone.
And lots of interest will be owed eventually, when the rates rush into positive territory.
You might not see rising rates in our lifetime- you will see them go negative here in the US, though
By definition, inflation is the increase in money supply... and we all know what that has been over the past 10 years of emergency measures.
If Joe & Jane Public have felt their purchasing power already significantly diminish over the past decade... imagine the consequence when inflation ((truly)) happens.
Just keep stacking. One day, when looking with hindsight, it will be seen to have been one of the only sound, rational investments to remain in the middle-class... and likely even improve your socio-economic status markedly.