Germany's East Is Shrinking

According to forecasts from the 'Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft Köln', Germany's population is going to increase to 83.1 million by 2035.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, the main reason for this is the record number of immigrants and asylum seekers which arrived in the country in 2015.

While the overall trend is upward, seven of the country's sixteen federal states will see net decreases - primarily in the former German Democratic Republic (aka East Germany).

The largest decrease is expected in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, where a 10.6 percent fall is forecast.