Which American Cities Will File Bankruptcy Next?

We harp on the massive, unsustainable, yet largely unnoticed, debt burdens of American cities, counties and states fairly regularly because, well, it's a frightening issue if you spend just a little time to understand the math and ultimate consequences. Here is some of our recent posts on the topic:
- America's Pension Bomb: Illinois Is Just the Start
- Stanford Says Soaring Public Pension Costs Devastating Budgets For Education And Social Services
- Pension Consultant Offers Dire Outlook For Kentucky: Freeze Pension And Slash Benefits Or Else
Luckily, for those looking to escape the trauma of being taxed into oblivion by their failing cities/counties/states, JP Morgan has provided a comprehensive guide on which municipalities haven't the slightest hope of surviving their multi-decade debt binge and lavish public pension awards.
If you live in any of the 'red' cities below, it just might be time to start looking for another home...
To add a little context to the map above, JP Morgan ranked every major city in the United States based on what percentage of their annual budgets are required just to fund interest payments on debt, pension contributions and other post retirement benefits.
The results are staggering. To our great 'shock', Chicago residents win the award of "most screwed" with over 60% of their tax dollars going to fund debt and pension payments. Meanwhile, there are a dozen municipalities where over 50% of their annual budgets are used just to fund the maintenance cost of past expenditures.
As managers of $70 billion in US municipal bonds across our asset management business (Q2 2017), we’re very focused on credit risk of US municipalities.
The chart below shows our “IPOD” ratio for US states, cities and counties. This measure represents the percentage of a municipality’s revenues that would be needed to pay interest on direct debt, and fully amortize unfunded pension and retiree healthcare obligations over 30 years, assuming a conservative return of 6% on plan assets. While there’s no hard and fast rule, municipalities with IPOD ratios over 30% may eventually face very difficult choices regarding taxation, non-pension spending, infrastructure investment, contributions to unfunded plans and bond repayment.
So, what will it take to fix the mess in these various municipal budgets? How about massive tax hikes of ~30% or a slight 76,121% increase in worker pension contributions in Honolulu...
Anyone else feel like the winters in South Dakota are suddenly looking much more manageable...
All of them?
Seattle deserves to pop next. F U LIBERALS!
Overlay this map with states that voted for Democrats in the national, state, and local elections, and where union embership is big and see the parallel.
I don't consider them Democrats any more, they are Socialist, short and simple.
How right you are. http://rebelpundit.com/media-cover-up-at-chicago-teachers-union-strike-a...
Yeah, if any of those jurisdictions were run by Democrats for the last 20 or 30 years, then they would be in …
oh, the shape that they’re in. ………
UHAUL
City by city bankruptcy is just a taste.
The whole country will soon feel the full force of the CURSE. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-3z
I just wanted to say "I like South Dakota". Phenomenal prarie dog shootin, great pheasant hunting, and fantastic people. Gals from south dakota will make your head spin with the insane amount of work they can do. Put that in your iphone and smoke it!
Yeah the Chicago union President, aka a puppet for the dual shitizens really running the union, Bertha Lewis was this fat disgusting blob just like Michael Moore.
I think that fat pig retired. Probably with a huge pension.
Phoenix is also almost broke? Wow. A insanely hot shithole. McCain-land.
Maff Is Hard.
Whoah, a rare double.
Maff Is Hard.
I endorse the double.
Maff "BE" hard.
You are too kind , in your biased , correct label.
in Houston....honestly, they aren't really socialist.
#1 They are politicians representing Parasite Nation and redistributionism....based on envy and a perpetual ignorance of the lack of willingness of those they represent to do anything to improve their own condition other that figuring out how to take what others have worked for
#2 In Houston...the City, the County Flood Control District...are all owned by the Developers. The developers get permission for their multi-hundred-million(even billions on occasion) dollar projects....then the taxpayers have to cover all the downstream traffic/road expansion/flood control issues.
DEMOCRACY IS THE ROAD TO SOCIALISM...KMarx ------------------------ THE ONLY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN COMMUNISM AND SOCIALISM IS THE MANNER IN WHICH EACH ENSLAVES MEN: COMMUNISM BY FORCE AND SOCIALISM BY THE VOTE...ARand.... the MARXIST JEW IS YOUR ENEMY...
Collectivists. This article was also featured in ZH.
http://www.alt-market.com/articles/3289-catalan-independence-why-the-collective-hates-it-when-people-walk-away
"Overlay this map with states that voted for Democrats in the national, state, and local elections, and where union embership is big and see the parallel."
Did you even look at the data? Or perhaps Texas is heavily Democrat and Union?
Worst Cities:
1) Chicago (IL)
2) Houston (TX)
3) Austin (TX)
4) Dallas (TX)
5) Batton Rouge (LA)
6) Fort Worth (TX)
Fort Worth is the only city on that list with a Republican mayor. Are you being intentionally stupid, or do you really think Austin is full of Republicans?
Fair enough. But the guy did say "States".
I'm just really, really tired of the endless comments denegrating Democrats and acting like Republicans are much more honest, upright, thoughtful, and fiscally responsible. The Republican party is just as corrupt and vile as the Democrat party. Republican politicians are every bit as bought and paid for. Any politician who climbs the seniority ranks of their respective party has a 98% probability of being a lying crook with endless hidden agendas.
In my area there's a great rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. I live in Packer Country, so they are the good guys with white hats who can do no wrong, and the Bears are the dirty, cheating, unsportsmanlike evil bastards. Drive 200 miles south across the Illinois border and the rolls are reversed. The fans are idiotic. They don't seem to realize that both teams play for the same league.
Quite possibly the dumbest analogy ever written.
Yeah, the killing stats in Green Bay and Shitcago are the same ... dont be a fukkin liberal FIB from Illinois or Milwaukee or Madison for that matter and act like you are comparing Apples to Apples.
The Illinois fukked up situation isnt even in the same stratosphere as anything 200 miles north.
You're 1 of those fukkin queer libs smack-talkin on JSOnline about Walker just becasue he bitch-slapped the teachers and public unions back into line. Koch Bros backed or not its some semblance of common sense unlike the socialists that have been putting the state down the shitter for years.
BTW, its obvious you are a FIB because EVERYONE knows the Packers are the real Americas Team and Bears have always been the black knight in the area.
Plus Chicago and cook county keep giving their fat pensioneers ever-more yearly cost of living increases.
Many of them moved out of Illinois.
Texans are college fan boy retards who love their Trayvon NFL, NBA, College and high school Trayvons like dumb retards.
They took a knee with their shit beloved Cowboys. They too a knee for that BLM Trayvon who murdered 5 Dallas cops in cold blood.
Well Dallas killed JFK and the Dallas PD was in on it with the FBI, CIA, PentaGram, Secret Service and the rest. JFK wante dto kill teh Fed, CIA and stay out of Viietnam. The Dallas PD's pensions have also blown up., they just have bad karma.
What's wrong with Trayvon?
You don't like the daisies he's pushing up?
Texas has a HUGE refugee problem. It is VERY expensive to cover the costs for millions of illegals. Education, Health Care, etc...
....but we really appreciate all the liberals in Vermont who've never seen a person with brown skin voting on immigration policy. Pick your own potatos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_61hzuGGJX0
Tejas has a HUGE CAB bond problem...it is VERY expensive when they come due 15-20 years...
https://americansforprosperity.org/capital-appreciation-bonds-no-way-to-...
https://www.texaspolicy.com/blog/detail/15000-owed-by-every-texan-for-st...
FYI: 'Loan' Star State is on the hook for most local debt...Wall Street loves Tejas...
Gov. Brown signs law limiting risky capital appreciation school bonds
October 02, 2013|By Dan Weikel
http://articles.latimes.com/2013/oct/02/local/la-me-ln-school-bonds-2013...
Hawaii is the textbook example. Unions run the show here, not a single republican in the senate and only 5 in all the house.
State hire as many as they can, pay them great with large benefits and barely get much work out of them.
The legislature year in year out continues to find ways to raise or impose new taxes on business in particular and the whole people in general. It's sickening. But the citizens keep voting for the dems "because they care" haha. What a farce.
why wurk for moar, when moar can wurk for less? Get rid of unions.
As you can see in the tables above Seattle has managed to load much of the burden they have created onto King County. Through the King County Council (among others). Even those of us who live far away from Seattle still get stuck with much of the bill. Seattle has a deserved reputation for being "creative". As in "creating" one insane right and mandate after another that the taxpayer gets stuck paying for. One wonders when the public will finally run dry and vote the bastards out? I have lost faith. And am relocating far away where I will no longer have to pay for heroin shooting galleries et al.
According to this data, half of metropolitan America is going to be relocating to clogged gutters.
Another side effect of ZIRP
Actually ZIRP was a side effect of this, not the other way around. They needed ZIRP to prevent these Ponzi schemes from blowing up many years ago.
But the time they bought with it is very close to over, and now the fun begins when we can tell all these government pensioners to go fuck themselves and they get nothing.
ZIRP is a function of declining ERoIE.
We cannot afford the luxury of interest anymore.
The Sanity Bear is correct. ZIRP/NIRP allows the debt slavery ballon to be filled more. When the ponzi blows it will be a way bigger mess than without it. This will allow more government and more control to "fix" it, after the war.
The only problem, of course, is that the imbalances will remain. You cannot expect a rapidly impoverishing populace to willingly starve for their masters.
Take a page out of Chinese history: once the population gets hungry enough, the old regime comes to an end because it cannot pay to keep the system together. I would hope we could learn from the example of other nations, and make the transition as painless as it can be, but I don't think it will happen. The political class burns down everything before it gives up anything.
how many are run by the GOP?
Why is nobody blaming The Federal Reserve ???
Blaming The Fed is like calling the sky blue, just a waste of time to say it.
Moving on...........
On ZH, you may be correct in regard to blaming the Fed, but try saying anything about banking or the Fed the next time you are sitting in a sports bar.
The vast majority of folks have no clue how badly they are being screwed and, by extension, by whom.
I've spent thousands of hours trying to inform people regarding banking and government. I'm pretty sure I've got through to a few.
Doing my bit.
because blaming the federal reserve is like blaming trump for the vegas shooting, dumbass.
Right! Because everyone knows that the Federal Reserve does not own the United States currency [USD] and therefore, has absolutely no influence over every aspect of the U.S. financial system.
For what? the Pension crisis?
You still don't understand about government unions and employees and how their contracts are negotiated?
You have politicians that negotiate wage increases etc (arbitrators, don't make me laugh). Unions always ask for the moon and settle for something less. The unions guarantee their members votes to whoever pays them off at the negotiating table. There is NO TAXPAYER ADVOCATE negotiating on behalf of the taxpayers.
Or are you saying blaming the Fed for ZIRP? Again, the Fed does not spend money, congress does and when there is a deficit, the fed gets to create money. We're like Japan and that was easy to predict. Interest can NEVER normalize or our deficit would explode and its doing that anyway. Puerto in 10, Venezuala in 20.
You are one of the few that understands it. In the salary/pension "negotiations" there is NO ONE representing the taxpayer. It is absurd and, duh.. why so many states have a huge problem and won't be able to pay the outrageous pensions they promised. Note, and it's a fact, mostly all Dem states.
But if rates were 8% today on T-bonds, you wouldn't know it.
Blame the people for being ignorant of the mechanics of money and how the FED works. Also, the ignorance in the mechanics of the law is as bad as it gets. The educational system did a fine job dumbing most everyone when it comes those topics.
If your neighbors are gonna bail en masse, you'd best be one of the first ones out, before the resultant real property value collapse.
But is it really going to happen. Are Chicagoans really going to move to Des Moines?
What happens when property values collapse? Property taxes fall, revenues collape, and they are forced to cut.
Property taxes won't fall. With a 50% drop in property values, they just double the millage rates. Double millage rate on 1/2 the value produces unchanged tax revenue.
BS article. HARTFORD is not even red and is literally bankrupt.