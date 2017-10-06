September "Hurricane" Payrolls Tumble 33,000, First Drop In Seven Years, As Wages Surge Due To Labor Shortages

As noted earlier, Wall Street was completely clueless ahead of today's payroll, with most expecting a small positive print but two brave forecasters went so far as to predict that the recent hurricanes would result in a negative print, and sure enough, moments ago the BLS reported that in September, the US economy lost 33,000 hurricane distorted jobs, the first payrolls decline since September 2010.
While the September number was expected to be noise, the historical revisions were more problematic: total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised down from +189,000 to +138,000, while August was revised up from +156,000 to +169,000. With these revisions, employment gains in July and August combined were 38,000 less than previously reported. After revisions, job gains have averaged 91,000 over the past 3 months.
Offsetting the poor headline print from the Establishment survey, according to the BLS Household Survey, the number of employed Americans soared by 906,000 to 154.435 million, a sharp 1.6% jump from the year prior.
The BLS also reported that the unemployment rate tumbled from 4.4% to 4.2%, on expectations of no change...
... as some 1.47 million people were not at work due to bad weather. This is how the BLS explained it:
In September, 1.5 million workers had a job but were not at work for the entire reference week due to bad weather, the highest level for this series over the past 20 years. This series is highly sensitive to the timing of weather events and thus does not capture the immediate effect of all such events on the job market.
Meanwhile, as jobs tumbled, the labor shortage created by the hurricanes pushed wages sharply higher as we had previewed, and as the BLS confirmed moments ago: in September, average hourly earnings rose by 0.5% M/M, above the 0.3% expected, and far above the 0.2% in August, while on an annual basis, the increase was an outlier 2.9%, also well above the 2.5% expected, and the highest since the financial crisis.
As a result of the spike in wages, the odds of Fed hike by year-end have climbed above 75% for the first time. Which, of course, is precisely as Bloomberg's David Finnerty said earlier:
"Any weakness will be attributed to hurricanes, while a beat on payrolls or wages would be seen as supporting a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December."
Sure enough that's precisely how the market reacted.
Commenting on the Hurricane impact, this is what the BLS said:
In September, a sharp employment decline in food services and drinking places and below-trend growth in some other industries likely reflected the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.
The storms caused large-scale evacuations and severe damage to many homes and businesses. In the establishment survey, employees who are not paid for the pay period that includes the 12th of the month are not counted as employed. Many employees in areas affected by the hurricanes were likely off payrolls during the reference pay period for September.
Our analysis suggests that the net effect of these hurricanes was to reduce the estimate of total nonfarm payroll employment for September. There was no discernible effect on the national unemployment rate. No changes were made to either the establishment or household survey estimation procedures for the September figures. For both surveys, collection rates generally were within normal ranges, both nationally and in the affected states. In the establishment survey, employees who are not paid for the pay period that includes the 12th of the month are not counted as employed. In the household survey, persons with a job are counted as employed even if they miss work for the entire survey reference week (the week including the 12th of the month), regardless of whether or not they are paid. For both surveys, national estimates do not include Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Elsewhere, the participation rate rebounded from 62.9% to 63.1% as the number of people not in the labor force shrank by 368,000 to 94.417 million even as the number of employed Americans surged by over 900,000.
Some more details from the report:
Total nonfarm payroll employment was little changed in September (-33,000), after adding an average of 172,000 jobs per month over the prior 12 months. In September, a steep employment decline in food services and drinking places and below-trend growth in some other industries likely reflected the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Employment rose in health care and in transportation and warehousing.
Employment in food services and drinking places dropped sharply in September (-105,000), as many workers were off payrolls due to the recent hurricanes. Over the prior 12 months, food services and drinking places had added an average of 24,000 jobs per month.
In September, health care added 23,000 jobs, in line with its average monthly gain over the prior 12 months (+27,000). The employment increase in ambulatory health care services (+25,000) was partially offset by a decline in nursing care facilities (-9,000).
Employment in transportation and warehousing increased by 22,000 in September. Job gains occurred in warehousing and storage (+5,000), couriers and messengers (+4,000), and air transportation (+3,000).
Employment in financial activities changed little in September (+10,000). A job gain in insurance carriers and related activities (+11,000) largely reflected hurricane-recovery efforts. The gain was partly offset by losses in activities related to credit intermediation (-4,000) and in commercial banking (-3,000). Over the year, financial activities has added 149,000 jobs.
In September, employment in professional and business services was little changed (+13,000). Over the prior 12 months, job growth in the industry had averaged 50,000 per month.
Manufacturing employment was essentially unchanged in September (-1,000). From a recent employment trough in November 2016 through August of this year, the industry had added an average of 14,000 jobs per month.
Employment in other major industries, including mining, construction, wholesale trade, retail trade, information, and government, showed little change over the month.
The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.4 hours in September. In manufacturing, the workweek also was unchanged at 40.7 hours, and overtime held steady at 3.3 hours. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 33.6 hours. (See tables B-2 and B-7.)
In September, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 12 cents to $26.55. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 74 cents, or 2.9 percent. In September, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees increased by 9 cents to $22.23. (See tables B-3 and B-8.)
The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised down from +189,000 to +138,000, and the change for August was revised up from +156,000 to +169,000. With these revisions, employment gains in July and August combined were 38,000 less than previously reported. (Monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors.) After revisions, job gains have averaged 91,000 over the past 3 months.
Another month..... keep posted
Full Layoff / Closing List: http://www.dailyjobcuts.com
-
Fed QE4 sign flashing in 2018/2019.
Got to keep stocks elevated.
QE 4ever
First drop until they revise it away. Trust me - in a month it never happened.
This should definitely be Dollar negative.
Or at least dollar neutral if you believe the market has already discounted the effects of the Hurricanes.
And yet initial reaction of the dollar is up?!
I don't get it.
But then again, there are many things about these markets that I find to be illogical.
Yeah, the hurricanes had a big effect, but how many more robots are at work now?
And do they count Puerto Rico?
A lot of that island is moving to Florida and arrive jobless.
Yeah but they already know how to collect the welfare
Add Hurricane NATE to the line-up as well as elevated risk of geological event in the midwest and western USA. Heads up: The WATER in the MIGHTY MISSISSIPPI RIVER is DISAPPEARING for some unknown reason.
Also, there are reports of meteors be the root cause of forest fires at various spots around the world including the USA.
Of course, all of this stuff started right after the SOLAR ECLIPSE was seen across the USA. As Indiana Jones would say: X marks the SPOT! For many who live in NORTH AMERICA and the CARRIBEAN for the last 40 days, it has literally been HELL ON EARTH!!
Sign from YHWH Elohim? Inquiring minds want to know. Think about it.
This is definitely good for another 500 points on the DOW and 125 on the S&P.
QE4?
Shit, the fuckers in banking and finance have had (AND STILL HAVE) access to free money (ZIRP/NIRP) for ten fucking years!!!!! We are up to QE14-15 by now. Everyone else has to perform real work and face real risk.
"Full Faith and Credit"
"the unemployment numbers aren't phony anymore, hahahahaha"
-Sean Spicer
This is all unmitigated crap!
We do not have a 4% ue rate!!!! And the people who have a job make 50% of what they did 20 years ago, adj for inflation. The only ones who are keeping up with inflation....maybe the top 2%. But they are not high on their hogs for long because the black hole that is the fed and the top .005% will suck up every last remaining asset.
"The Obama economic MIRACLE is genuine"
-Democrats
Bullish!!!!!
Do not have to be a genius!
Anything is Bulish!!!!!!
Does anyone know what the payroll nuber would have been if there was no hurricane effect ?
+ 800k....at least, that's what the report will say next month. Unemployment will drop to the 3's and stocks will keep rollin as the gov't sends out the welfare checks. BTW, they probably count receiving a welfare check as being gainfully employed.
... while simultaneously removing them from the denominator.
In my neighborhood...that is their job...
And what was the real imaginary number without the birth/death fictitious adjustment?
That's a problem we have with every report. The hurricanre makes this a unique situation. I am trying to figure out why yields are higher after a negative payroll report, and the only idea I have is that the number without hurricane effect was strong.
340K added via BD phony jobs.
Unemployment rate 4.2%
B U L L S H I T
The household survey sed to calculate that number is bogus, but the government likes it that was because it makes the economy look stronger than it probably is.
Don't worry. It's all bullish
Bullish++
Thanks Obama
Thanks Greenspan, Bernanke, and Old Yeller....
Wow, this simply confirms that rates really should have been going up back in 2010...
Perhaps we should not have bailed out all those corrupt fuckers in banking anf finance after all...
"Full Faith and Credit"
"But we did because we were 3 hrs away from total collapse"
nothing changes until you all hear the sound of the blade wooshing from the guillotine.
Well said. Blood pudding for everyone!
speak softly and carry a big axe
The USSR had full employment too. The USSA employment numbers are always suspect.
Bingo! Soon gold and food will be "free"!!! (good luck taking delivery of either at that point)
"Full Faith and Credit"
.......so this means that to get to the 'normal'/great jobs growht of 180k/month (which is below the growth in the workforce each month btw)....october should see nearly 400k...anything under 300k would indicate a net weaker situation.
hourly rates climb b/c --if working post hurricane, while white collar is home b/c the computers are down, blue collar hourly people who CAN work now get paid bank. putting storm shutters up $375....two days before the storm $675...then ALL want them down at the same time, two guys can do 5-10 houses a day.
Like I was saying... Lots of layoffs going on. Actual number is probably twice that.
111k jobs lost in leisure and hospitality...
Profits have been under duress in the restauarant sector for more than four quarters.
Why would anyone be surprised they are going to shed jobs to return to profitable growth?
they took your jerb!
When this economy has the punch bowl pulled away, the next round of deflation will be so severe, and most don't see it coming. 8 years no wage growth, the next down-wave is going to be something that makes 2008 look small.
The lack of quality employment, companies skirting healthcare, consumers squeezed by it, the next show down.. going to be proof "that nobody could understand" why wages didn't increase? And oh.. we can't find skilled people for the job, and finally the greatest challenge: how to find somebody smart enough to do a job and dumb enough to take it.
It's ugly out there and this is what failure looks like, this is what failed institutions look like.
+50 up arrows
....given the confluence of kondratieff, elliot, share of gdp to capital (not labor) since 1929, etc...its hard to imagine something occurring when there are no living persons around to have told the stories to the current generations. imagine all the possibilities that are palatable...now throw those all away, b/c a multi-generational reset (boomers to millenials who cant take the baton due to debt, the baton is about to get dropped) isnt something hears about, only reads in history books. you cant prop up the price of equity via debt/fiat if the profits that follow arent comensurate (inflation), but to occur the masses would need to see $20/hour at mcd's, and higher participation rates. high prices and low profits with debt is a neg equity proposition. resetting prices via massive wage and price inflation or destrution of debt/money and equity prices fall 90%, no one is working but the guy with $100 is a king....thus allowing people to work for low wages again. low wages, low prices and accurate interest rates make for a good foundation to begin again.
Well said
There's a hurricane in Yelllens underpants every 30 seconds
So the unemployment rate goes down because people are looking for jobs due to the hurricane. But people still have faith in this made up numbers. Sad! MAGA
Hey fucking Fed, raise those rates now.
Muhahahahaha!
Laughing.. 2nd best post today behind the guy in LV didn't choose Chicago because it would go unreported
Excellent news folks, no December rate hike ..... Big Suprise, lower forever..... Party like its 2017....
2016,2015, 2014,2013,2012,2011,2010 and 2009. Fuk Yeah
So low unemployment = long
I do not understand the multiple revisions reporting. If they can't count it correctly the first time, why should we trust the -/+50k revised number per revision. Maybe we should hire someone who is better at the job in the first place? We can't because from the 4.2% currently unemployed, they must suck at it as well.
Ef em all
Participation rate 63.1%
26.9% not looking for work / not included in the stats.
Indeed, here's to hoping that the 26% are buying assault rifles...
NO really, I just bought more gun stocks...
(watch them crash)
Janet! You're Fired!!