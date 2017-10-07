Fire Breaks Out On The Roof Of The New York Fed

Dozens of firefighters are fighting a blaze which broke out on the top of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, NBC New York reports. The fire broke out sometime before 8:40 p.m. on the roof of the 14-story building at 33 Liberty St. in Lower Manhattan, the location of the world's biggest gold vault as Simon Gruber knows too well.
Manhattan: *2 Alarm Fire* Box 061 at 33 Liberty St, heavy fire of a federal reserve bank. Fire on the roof.
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 8, 2017
Several videos show numerous fire trucks at the scene around 9 p.m.
Uh the Federal Reserve is kinda on fire. pic.twitter.com/fK5ndqnzPd
— the ghost of jay (@jaydestro) October 8, 2017
Contrary to recurring rumors that the fire was created from excess money creation, the FDNY said that a generator on the roof of the building caused the fire in a chimney, although the severity of the damage to the building is not known.
Just a fire atop the Federal Reserve @nytimes @wsj @nypost anyone know what's going on pic.twitter.com/mgODXKtlAB
— Daniel Feldstein (@feldstein) October 8, 2017
No injuries have been reported.
Must be a fire going on at the Federal Reserve... Never seen so many fire trucks in my life at least 15 pic.twitter.com/CByRumxRWN
— Michael Rothman (@TheRealRothman) October 8, 2017
NYC News Fire Erupts on Roof of Federal Reserve Bank https://t.co/1E1GB65iVc pic.twitter.com/QVwfDEDZ9i
— NYC NewsChannel (@NYC_NC) October 8, 2017
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is the most important of the 12 regional Reserve Banks that are part of the Federal Reserve system, the central banking system of the United States. As previously reported, the world's most important trading desk, also known as the "Plunge Protection Team", is located on the 9th floor of the New York Fed.
Here are some snapshots.
Blake Gwinn, left, and James White in the operations room at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (source)
A Trader Monitors Four Computer Screens on the Open Market Trading Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (source)
Open Market Trading Floor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (source)
And just because...
Audit it.
Let the motherfucker burn!
no no. audit first then follow with stakes and fires. ;)
Aren't the feds meant to get soon a new lead - that would explain it, the old guard needs to clean-up the sheet before the arrival of the new guard.
Somebody needs to tell Dudley to quit lighting his farts.
This shit gets better every day, one can only imagine what they were doing in there. Leave it to ZH to bring me a gut laugh at the Joominati at this hour.
Your house? One FireTruck, 10 minutes late.
Federal Reserve? Every Firetruck in a mad scramble.
You can't make up reality. It's just way funnier than even South Park.
Shredders are a lot safer!
They raised the debt ceiling higher than the sprinkler system.
Or they’re trying to reduce their $4T balance sheet ‘by unconventional means’.
Yellen: Audit?? The fire ate it all.
Damn you fools but I said light a fire under their asses, not the roof!
Good reason but to move all that luverly AU metal to a 'safe' location in case of another obvious Russian sponsored terrrrorist attack (or diversion).
Plenty room in 'other' vaults when SHTF or 'Goldfinger' event and someone comes looking for obvious place of pet rock storage.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttockski
Probably some kind of satanic ritual got out of hand throwing Yellen a farewell party.
Yellen and Weinstein were playing 'Naked and Afraid'. Looks like they really did make a friction fire...details forth cuming!
Breaking News: Lone gunman robs NY Fed and takes all the gold. <— still more believable than Vegas story. Probably only has 3-4 bars left anyway.
Suspect in question is believed to be Conan the Barbarian.
Paper shredding machines DO have a thermal limit...
^.^
Musta been those 20,000 paper gold contracts set on fire Friday morning at the jobs release in about 2 minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChmUC0OysoU
They were up on the roof burning stacks of $100 bills with Hillary's portrait on them. Choke
It will collapse in its own footprint. Why? Because.
It will collapse into its own footprint, but only if they use jet fuel (kerosene).
It will not. Because Russians.
"We don't need no water, let the mutherfucker burn!
Burn, mutherfucker, burn!"
Ol' Wilson B. Goode inspired music.
JUMP YOU FUCKERS!!
jump into the fire...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=era7iVv2WPE
Burn, baby, burn! Disco inferno!
...Fiscal inferno...
burnin' down the dox
I have it from a good source that gold and silver don't burn like the man's confetti
and they are water proof as well.
Silver will tarnish but gold....always shinny
Why, so they can spend milions more $s of taxpayer funds to rebuild it?
With William Dudley in there.
Wonder what books and records they will destroy to blame on the fire.
Bet it's gonna be a good lie.
*gets popcorn*
"It's not our fault, all the gold burned up! There's nothing left. We CERTAINLY didn't sell it all on the open market to supress prices!"
"...all the gold burned up!"
Oh, shit, musta have laughed for maybe 30 seconds on that one. Good shot!
But, you know, CNBC is just dumb enough to try that...
Aren't the feds meant to get soon a new lead - that would explain it, the old guard needs to clean-up the sheet before the arrival of the new guard.
Baby's on fire
Better throw her in the water
Look at her laughing
Like a heifer to the slaughter
Brian Eno ,1973
https://vimeo.com/45359290
That's the smell of tungsten and gold-colored paint burning.
Fed "Unfortunately, all the gold in the vault was destroyed during the fire on the roof."
"Wonder what books and records they will destroy to blame on the fire."
At least a cruise missile was saved for airport runways.
ferreting out more gold through sub-terrane tunnels.
they know the shit's about to hit the fan & djt is nads deep init.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPV5rY3nO7I
abeldanger...
No, but they might have to use QE4, to offset losses.
Fire Breaks Out On The Roof Of The New York Fed
My response: ROFL!!!! BURN BABY BURN!!!!!
First good piece of news we have had in months!!!
Crinimal bankster haven has a fire....Burn!!!
Nah, it will rather collapse into its footprint than getting audited.
No standby generator means no FED activity during a power outage. Sounds like a setup. Power outage in NYC soon before it can be repaired. Trump's crisis within a week.
But what to do with that creepy club named Eurogroup that is jewing us? We can't really audit that...
They started to burn the evidence.
If it was arson, may the man be forever remembered with a statue in every city.