Fire Breaks Out On The Roof Of The New York Fed

Oct 7, 2017 11:20 PM

Dozens of firefighters are fighting a blaze which broke out on the top of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, NBC New York reports. The fire broke out sometime before 8:40 p.m. on the roof of the 14-story building at 33 Liberty St. in Lower Manhattan, the location of the world's biggest gold vault as Simon Gruber knows too well.

Several videos show numerous fire trucks at the scene around 9 p.m. 

Contrary to recurring rumors that the fire was created from excess money creation, the FDNY said that a generator on the roof of the building caused the fire in a chimney, although the severity of the damage to the building is not known.

No injuries have been reported.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is the most important of the 12 regional Reserve Banks that are part of the Federal Reserve system, the central banking system of the United States. As previously reported, the world's most important trading desk, also known as the "Plunge Protection Team", is located on the 9th floor of the New York Fed.

Here are some snapshots.

Blake Gwinn, left, and James White in the operations room at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (source)

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Trader Monitors Four Computer Screens on the Open Market Trading Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (source)

 

 

 

 

 

Open Market Trading Floor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (source)

 

 

 

 

 

 

And just because...

 

