Corker Responds To Trump Slam: "White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center"

The bitter sentiment between President Trump and soon-to-be-former Senator Bob Corker was launched into the public eye this morning.
In a series of early morning tweets, President Trump lashed out at the Tennessee Republican, exposing some 'inside-the-beltway' scoop...
Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement).
He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!
Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!
Senator Corker did not take kindly to these 'facts' being exposed and responded very directly...
“It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Corker said.
“Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”
The latter part of the tweet seems like a clear shot across the bow at Chief of Staff Kelly, who many have opined is responsible for 'managing' Trump's outbursts.
We suspect this feud is far from over.
This will be entertaining, if nothing else...
Hey Corker put a cork in it!!! And if you prefer a cock then so be it! BITCH!
RINOs BTFO once again.
This is what the next 5.25 years will look like. After that, there won't be any left for Trump to squish.
Mueller is getting close and it seems Donald is feeling the heat. Will the generals let Donald go to war with DPRK and/or the Ayatollahs before the coup d'état?
Corker is a goddamn disgrace. He'd be a joke, except that he's actually had the power to make our lives worse, and used it. He was a reliable Obama protecting Swamp Rat RINO for years.
And the only thing Mueller is getting close to is Soros' wang.
There Is NO Rest for the Donald . . .
The man works *very* hard. And the right folks are scared of him.
Been an adult daycare for as long as I can remember.
I expect that Corker knows a lot about daycare. Somebody has to look after all the child prostitutes while he isn't molesting them.
Corker is the guy who wants to keep the rip off of Fannie Mae going to subsidize ObamaCare.
Who are you with on this one?
.......I am not with Corker.
So you know, Gallup Poll predicted that Trump was going to win Florida and that Clinton was going to win the popular vote.
On the electoral college Gallup Poll was too close “margin of error” but they had Hillary wining. Their big miss was Wisconsin.
Anyway, Tea is into something that you all are missing.
Tea Pain @TeaPainUSA
If Bob Corker leads the charge to impeach Trump, he will be the "Savior" of the GOP and win Dem respect along the way. Bob has big plans.
wow.
the trumpflakes are out in force today
protecting
their goldmanite mic loving president
cheers! pass the orange kool-aid
#maga
Because the love for Trump by his base is immune of reality. Trump is not what they think he is.
And Trump is going to learn the lesson the hard way as well, by his presidency turning into a total failure, if not something worse.
A politician to succeed needs to be focus, patient, and not insulting, because the President needs strong coalitions. Trump doesn’t possess any of these requirements so his agenda will never get done.
Don’t let the door knob become a cork up your butt on the way out, Bob.
There is now a no-brainer choice for Tennessee patriots… beauty, brains, great creds... and she carries.
Marsha Blackburn Announces Candidacy for GOP Senate
Escrava we all have Bias. Perhaps you have a presidency bias for Statesman like behavior, diplomatic behavior, participant in multilateral treaties and agreements.
I think I understand. I have not really followed you much since the Trump Election. I say Donald Trump ran as a populist and said the right things and about things that count. What he is or seeks is still up in the air. Billionaire who may not fix anything.
- US is full of systems, we need Massive Reforms for most everything we can think of
- Can USA Reform, Demand Reform while still being a light for the world, the Biased World, the Slanted understanding of the World?
- Maybe I am a broken record like other older folks
- I'm not a Traditionalist, but USA lost it's roots, lost it's understanding of being created as a backlash against European Corruption, European Elitism, European Intolerance
Isn't that Correct?
TeethVillage88s,
US, if one bothers to look at it carefully, will find out that:
US Republic has being working pretty much how it was established by the founding fathers. I believe that the founding fathers would be very proud of the US today. The opulent minority runs the nation. US empire expanded beyond salt water. US has total dominance of its domain ‘The Americas’. The only thing that the founding fathers would be surprised, if not shocked, is why Cuba is not in our domain. So to answer for your question, the US did not lose its roots at all but, it has some immediate problems such as lack of opportunities and inequality.
Now we have a President that told us that he will Make America Great Again and I wish him luck.
Basically, I have three problems with Trump: Healthcare, geopolitical, and taxes.
If Trump would ask my opinion I would tell him to raise taxes on the wealth Americans and government workers.
On the healthcare I would pass an amendment giving power to the government to negotiate hospital, drugs, and administrative costs down. If the prices were cut down 10 percent, your insurance premium would go down 10 percent or that that money would have to be allocate to hire more doctors and nurses.
On the geopolitical arena I would make sure that the oil can never go over $50 dollars a barrel.
However, these three sectors will not solve the job problem. For that new money needs to be created. Given it back to the states will make these matters worse. The federal government needs to lead here.
Beaner! Still trying to spout your statist bullshit, I see- how's that cleanup in that shithole Brazil going? Oh, you don't know because you ESCAPED it to wash dishes in Miami......
.
Are you and "Bes" on some type of crusade to spread would you believe to be the truth, or does each of you prefer to be surrounded by other folks who despise the fuck out of you?
Whichever it is, the basis of it is an organic fundamental defect.
#DesparateNeedForAttention
I supported Trump and to a degree still support him. Of course, the man is a very dangerous person to put in charge of the United States, as there is no way of knowing what he is actually thinking and what he will actually do. He appears to be a master of propaganda. And ultimately we have no clue what his long game is, although we can speculate.
You fags really need to start all your shit with something other than "I supported Trump but...."- even my 7yr old sees thru that......
Trump provides the chaos that allows alternative political theories to have a chance at reaching the sunlight of reality. The disruption is welcome in and of itself.
STILL better than crooked HildaCunt.
Bullshit. Calling out Corker doesn’t equal supporting Trump across the board. Exposing these useless RINO’s is great news for the entire country.
Get your own head out of your ass.
We knew his faults well and supported him anyway. It was the right choice considering the alternative and really is mostly an expression of contempt for commie, faggot vermin and vag helmets like yourself. I would have voted for literally anyone over that corrupt, satanic, murderous bitch and her pedo brigade.
Trump has already served his purpose. He has finished off the old media and showed how weak the establishment really is.
As a president he's the perfect parody of an authority figure and his antics are endlessly amusing. The fact it triggers dick jugglers and Marxists is like a gift that keeps on giving.
So the "calm before the storm" was really a lull before another "Tweetstorm " ?
Aside, the fact that Corker is a cunt is irrelevant to the compelling argument put forward by Tillerson .
How is it that everytime the Iranian Mullahs speak, Bob Corker's lips move?
Baaaaab Corker- doing the work of the Left since 1996.......
Oh look- Baaaab just got busted Friday for hiding assets- let's hear him explain that away......
tmosley: This is what the next 5.25 years will look like.
Unlikely.
The Republican Party is looking at the polls and Trump is becoming a major liability.
http://news.gallup.com/poll/203198/presidential-approval-ratings-donald-trump.aspx
Wait. You're saying the polls "conducted" by a leftwing propaganda agency indicate that no republican will ever win again if they don't start adopting the ideals of the leftwing media establishment?
Luckily I know the billionaires who control the media have only my best interests in mind.
Oh shut up with your pretend two-party bullshit. Anyone can tell that even the Right is completely divided by Trump. If anyone is a Leftist it is him, as his divisive stupidity has the Right at each other's throats over nothing.
The only people who support this hyper-ziocon are alt-ziocon dotards. I'm sure there's a lot of alphabet idiocracy in there too.
Hes going after the establishment - most do not give a fuck whether he divides the republican party or not. They are divided because of the scum. The scum on either side cant have someone with no political experience suddenly win the Presidency AND then undo everything theyve done while keeping his promises to American people. The establishment would automatically never be elected again. Its quite simple.....Also whether he is with Goldman or not doesnt matter - Goldman is too powerful anyway. Trump realizes that.
What a coincidence. :)
I can't wait to see what the new Federal election investigation unearths. They've gone reeeeeal quiet.
But I think the Awan's or Seth Rich may be even juicier.
Don't forget about me and Brock.
--Podesta the Molesta
Now, it turns out Tennessee Senator Bob Corker - who you might recall had a run in or two with Ben Bernanke and once penned a scathing FT Op-Ed about the market’s unhealthy fixation with the Fed - failed to disclose millions in income from hedge funds and real estate investments.
As WSJ reports, “Mr. Corker late Friday filed a series of amendments showing that his personal financial reports as originally filed included dozens of errors and omissions.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-12-14/prominent-tennessee-senator-fai...
great catch, thanks
Corker is a swamp rat...nothing more.
Both parties are the same and work for the same masters. Read the report from Full Measure -Bucking the System. http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/bucking-the-system
You see no difference between guys like Trump, Cruz, Rand Paul and guys like Ryan, McConnell, Pelost, Schumer? Really?
Sorry, we're doing OK. We get some more of these thieves replaced things will look different in WADC.
It's called Draining the Swamp.
"Errors and omissions." Yeah, right...
Omissions yes, no error ..
Turbo Tax catches another error and omission.
--Timmy
Who cares? Drumpf is praising the black stock economy and pushing for its acceleration. It makes Goymerica Great...
lol
A daycare center is an honorable undertaking.
Corruption, payoffs and undertaking conspiracy to assist the corporate oligarchy in killing, robbing and selling the future out from beneath unborn feet is not.
Corker would have joined Menendez in disgrace if he hadn't gotten out. Still might.
Independent Investigation into the financial filings of all these scumbags will uncover mass fraud.
Did Corker, long time ago, change his name? Did he used to be Judge Smails? Bushwood Country Club ?
If Mueller was a bloodhound, he wouldn't be able to sniff out his own food bowl.
Is the entire Mueller thing a media-fuelled spectacle? I'm sure there is far worse dirt on many if not all of the scumbags that populate the powers that be, but of course that never sees the light of day and any journalist who goes within a million miles of it finds himself without a job and/or suicided. Extreme skepticism is warranted when dealing with the narrative put out by the status quo...
@ tmosely...I’m missing something here. Why 5.25 years?