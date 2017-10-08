Corker Responds To Trump Slam: "White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center"

The bitter sentiment between President Trump and soon-to-be-former Senator Bob Corker was launched into the public eye this morning.

In a series of early morning tweets, President Trump lashed out at the Tennessee Republican, exposing some 'inside-the-beltway' scoop...

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Senator Corker did not take kindly to these 'facts' being exposed and responded very directly...

“It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Corker said. “Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

The latter part of the tweet seems like a clear shot across the bow at Chief of Staff Kelly, who many have opined is responsible for 'managing' Trump's outbursts.

We suspect this feud is far from over.