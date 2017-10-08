A Mysterious Virus Has Infiltrated America's Drone Program

There’s something deeply wrong at Creech Air Force Base, the notorious home of America’s drone program, where pilots remotely order US Reaper and Predator drones to unleash destructive missile strikes on unsuspecting villagers in Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other war zones.
Less than a week after the Department of Homeland Security advised all federal agencies using anti-virus software created by Kaspersky Labs to remove the programs from their systems immediately, Ars Technica reports that two weeks ago the Defense Information Systems Agency detected mysterious spyware embedded in the drone “cockpits” – the control stations that pilots use to control the deadly machines.
Investigators have been unable to determine the virus’s provenance, or even if it was intentionally introduced to the drone systems, or the result of an accidental infection. But perhaps the virus’s most perplexing feature is its passivity. Instead of hastening away reams of classified information, it has simply logged keystrokes.
More curious still, the virus has resisted all attempts to remove it from the Air Force’s systems.
The virus, first detected nearly two weeks ago by the military’s Host-Based Security System, has not prevented pilots at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada from flying their missions overseas. Nor have there been any confirmed incidents of classified information being lost or sent to an outside source. But the virus has resisted multiple efforts to remove it from Creech’s computers, network security specialists say. And the infection underscores the ongoing security risks in what has become the US military’s most important weapons system.
“We keep wiping it off, and it keeps coming back,” says a source familiar with the network infection, one of three that told Danger Room about the virus. “We think it’s benign. But we just don’t know.”
Military network security specialists aren’t sure whether the virus and its so-called “keylogger” payload were introduced intentionally or by accident; it may be a common piece of malware that just happened to make its way into these sensitive networks. The specialists don’t know exactly how far the virus has spread. But they’re sure that the infection has hit both classified and unclassified machines at Creech. That raises the possibility, at least, that secret data may have been captured by the keylogger, and then transmitted over the public internet to someone outside the military chain of command.
As Ars notes, drones have become America’s weapon of choice for waging stealth warfare across the Middle East and Africa, a fact that was underlined by the killing of four US green berets in Niger earlier this week. The military advisers were serving at a waystation for American drones that were used to carry out attacks on nearby Al Qaeda affiliates.
Drones have become America’s tool of choice in both its conventional and shadow wars, allowing US forces to attack targets and spy on its foes without risking American lives. Since President Obama assumed office, a fleet of approximately 30 CIA-directed drones have hit targets in Pakistan more than 230 times; all told, these drones have killed more than 2,000 suspected militants and civilians, according to the Washington Post. More than 150 additional Predator and Reaper drones, under US Air Force control, watch over the fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq. American military drones struck 92 times in Libya between mid-April and late August. And late last month, an American drone killed top terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki — part of an escalating unmanned air assault in the Horn of Africa and southern Arabian peninsula.
And while they represent America’s most sophisticated weaponry in the never-ending war on terror, the drone program has well-known security flaws. Last fall, the US Air Force investigated a secure network outage in early September at Creech. Around the time of the outage, there were three incidences of drones striking three unintended targets. The Air Force said it was just a coincidence.
But despite their widespread use, the drone systems are known to have security flaws. Many Reapers and Predators don’t encrypt the video they transmit to American troops on the ground. In the summer of 2009, US forces discovered “days and days and hours and hours” of the drone footage on the laptops of Iraqi insurgents. A $26 piece of software allowed the militants to capture the video.
Authorities believe the virus was spread by the use of remote drives used by technicians to upload maps and other data to the drone piloting systems, which are “air gapped” from the rest of the Air Force’s systems.
Use of the drives is now severely restricted throughout the military. But the base at Creech was one of the exceptions, until the virus hit. Predator and Reaper crews use removable hard drives to load map updates and transport mission videos from one computer to another. The virus is believed to have spread through these removable drives. Drone units at other Air Force bases worldwide have now been ordered to stop their use.
But given the hysteria surrounding Kaspersky’s software allegedly being used as a tool for espionage by the Russian government, how long until this breach is connected with a broader narrative about Russian hackers trying to destabilize American society?
Or, worse – how much longer until a malicious actor manages to seize control of America’s drone program and harness its destructive capabilities for its own ends?
you might very well be on it. israel has at least two good reasons to introduce spyware into the u.s. drone program. the u.s. (and britain) have been spying on the israeli drone program for years and russiagate in all its manifestations is a favorite hobby horse of the neocons, none of whom will ever forgive putin's eviction of the jewish zionist oligarchs that had reached such control of russia after yeltsin's tenure:
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=what+israeli+softwa...
It's not a War ON Terror.
It's a War OF Terror.
"But perhaps the virus’s most perplexing feature is its passivity. Instead of hastening away reams of classified information, it has simply logged keystrokes. More curious still, the virus has resisted all attempts to remove it from the Air Force’s systems..."
You're on-the-ball there jeff-m.
Nice to see someone understands the dynamics of the Is-a-hell connection:
*Operation Talpiot* and Palantir Software- (((Peter Thiel))) are good places to start according to the Qui Bono principle.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Peter+Thiel%27s+Palantir+Technologie&t=ffcm&ia...Operation Talpiot - Israel Has Kill Switches In Key Country ...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Operation+Talpiot&t=ffcm&ia=web
They are opening another window of opportunity to blame Russia, North Korea, Iran or China down the line.
It’s called windows 10
That's not a bug, that's a feature...
But seriously, most of what they describe above IS Windoze 10.
It has a keystroke logger built into the OS that sends your keystrokes to Redmond to "better serve your needs and tailor your experience"
Yep, big brother has been looking over the shoulder of Windoz users for decades... Most don't realize it or care... It's the "I haven't done anything wrong, why should I care" crowd giving away all of their internet activity, free of charge to big brother... There is a reason that all internet browers are free and it's not because the manufacturers are feeling generous...
can these drone chumps not know this? more likely whipped up hysteria to excite the sheeple into another two minutes hate against russia. thanks for the technical info commenters.
Someones collecting evidence of WAR-CRIMES..... (hopefully)
I think I read here on ZH that one of Mericas enemies said we should fear AI. Perhaps a wayward drone will return with its Hellfires and fire upon Creech. Kind of like a drone has a sense of right and wrong and wants justice for the hospitals and wedding parties that got shot up "by accident".
Russians ... again and always
The Pentagon was hacked in 2012 of all military and civilian
employee data. In 2013, all mercenary contractor data was
also hacked. It is estimated that in the 15 years since SecDef
Rumsfeld admitted that $2.3T was missing at the Pentagon,
that number has now risen to $21T, near our National Debt.
A drone virus is nothing compared to $54B that Pentagon
blew out their 2017 budget in just seven months. A drone
virus is nothing compared to the $745B the Pentagon will
burn through in 2018. Before Trump leaves, it will be $1T,
and not one cent of your last life savings is coming back.
The “$21 trillion” figure just destroys the credibility of your post.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cooking-books-dod-hud-defrauded-taxpayers-...
Perhaps he is referring to this article, which states $21 trillion missing from the military budget...
https://usawatchdog.com/21-trillion-missing-u-s-government-a-criminal-en...
So now if they wanted to use them for a false flag they could and blame anyone they want?
Ground the fleet now.
The keys to the armoury are being copied as we speak. The kingdom has fallen, its just a matter of when the new masters formally introduce themselves.
They didn't need keys to Fort Knox when they ransacked the place, no need for keys to the armory either...
"There’s something deeply wrong at Creech Air Force Base, the notorious home of America’s drone program..."
More Russia blaming, when the crew cuts are spreading it themselves with infected portable hard drives.
Probably some employee is a spy.
Doubt it's just a keylogger.
Probably just bullshit advertising malware from the manufacturer of the flash drives... Vendors have been infamous for embedding this crap on their products for years, which causes it to install itself on any machine it comes in contact with... People would be amazed just what the hell is running on their systems without their knowledge...
Because who ever heard of a disgruntled drone operator before...
Wait until they find out the drones ignore instructions and target American assets on their own.
They even tried "Format c:" and re-installed Windows-XP.
Nothing worked.
You remember when they were crowing about this shiny new tech toy and we asked what if something like this happened.
"it has simply logged keystrokes."
That is a feature of Windows 10.
Hey SCreech, give this a try:
https://www.pcworld.com/article/2974057/windows/how-to-turn-off-windows-...
I have tried to kill Cortana, but that bitch won't die.
" When you are using Cortana on Windows 10, Microsoft will collect and use information including your device location information and location history, as well as your contacts, voice input, search history, calendar details, content and communication history from messages and apps, and other information from your device. In fact, Cortana also collects and uses your browsing history in Microsoft Edge."
Keylogging a feature? Like anal probes are fun? How can the military use that crap, when free, secure software is available? Oh, yes, the Gates Tax.
So that's why they leave me alone. I photo shop myself with all the big nobs and have a calendar that has a years meetings in the White House and with the Clintons,FBI, NSA and some shitty pizza shop. My Phone opens only to my dick print and I have a rubber mask I throw on for chuckles. Just fuck them up any way you can.
So basically unremovable / reinstalling nasties. Such as the NSA lost techniques, like infecting HDD firmware and OS reinstall wont get rid of it, or infecting one of the multiple uefi/bios separate firmwares slash operating systems (like the intel management ones, which were hacked and they created a completely new OS there, which also has now been hacked), or the ones where NSA or someone else can send files (and maybe nasties) from one machine to another using inaudible (to human) audio signals over speakers / microphones, and even motherboard small speakers suffice.
Hey do you guys remember when NSA lost all those source codes and made the statement "but all US agencies are safe because we can protect against all the nasties in the Pandora's box we lost"?
Anwar al_Awlaki was killed by drone in 2011 in Yemen. Must be a shite Microsoft system, since a keyloggger, which likes login names & passwords, cannot install itself on a real *nix-type operation system. They can't get rid of it because it's embedded in the registry, another MS screw up. By now it's in the server if each terminal is connected to a LAN. Sorry, folks this story, and US military security, is a mess. How do they even get out of bed in the morning?
I knew 20+ years ago that we were ultimately doomed when I found microsoft installed all across US military installations. Coudda shoudda used a BSD OS or even Linux. Why? Because infections and injections of malicious code cannot be made executable without admin's explicit instruction. And network penetrations cannot be initiated from outside. not with default ESTABLISHED,RELATED permission set. But on microsoft, you can do anything. No protections. swiss cheese. microsoft OSes have always been just a bunch of video game loaders.
Cause every day is a day where they get paid to play a video game all day long and then go home to a hot meal and clean sheets. Not like slogging up a snowy mountain in Afghanistan with 150 lbs on your back, an ambush at any turn in the trail, cold MREs and a sleeping bag set that requires you to wear all your clothes to stay warm at very low temperatures.
"Charlie never went on R & R, all he ever got was an extra bowl of rice, and a little Rat Meat".
