US Suspends All Non-Immigrant Visa Services In Turkey

On Friday, we reported that in a move that looks suspiciously like retaliation, Turkish police on Wednesday arrested a local employee of the US embassy in Istanbul and charged him with espionage and trying to overthrow the government. The arrest stemmed from the man’s alleged support for Erdogan's scapegoat for "fill-in-the-blank", US-based Cleric Fettulah Gulen, who was blamed for 2016's fake coup attempt and pretty much everything else that's wrong in Turkey.
Predictably, the US government slammed the crackdown, with embassy officials telling the WSJ that “these allegations are wholly without merit" adding that “baseless, anonymous allegations against our employees undermine and devalue this longstanding partnership."
And, in a move that suspiciously looks like retaliation to Turkey's earlier retaliation, on Sunday afternoon the U.S. Embassy in Turkey said in statement on its official twitter account that "recent events have forced the United States Government to reassess the commitment of the Government of Turkey to the security of U.S. Mission facilities and personnel" and as a result "in order to minimize the number of visitors to our Embassy and Consulates while this assessment proceeds, effective immediately we have suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all U.S. diplomatic facilities in Turkey. "
Until this latest, and most severe deterioration in relations, the American embassy had repeatedly railed against unsubstantiated claims made against Washington in the pro-Erdogan press, including of a US hand in the failed coup which the United States has always denied.
Just like in the Kremlin, Turkish officials had expressed hope of a new page in Ankara-Washington relations under US President Donald Trump. But ties strained after members of Erdogan’s security detail were indicted by US authorities after beating up protesters during an official visit by Erdogan earlier this year. Meanwhile American pastor Andrew Brunson, who ran a church in the western city of Izmir, has been held by Turkish authorities since October 2016 on charges of being a member of Gulen’s group. Erdogan suggested last month that Turkey could release him in exchange for Gulen but Washington showed little interest in the proposal.
The US embassy said that the United States will “continue to engage” with Ankara to ensure its employees and US citizens are accorded “due legal process.”
Shouldn't we stop the immigrants first and foremost?
LoL, stopping immigrants is the least of your problems.
Let's see
- $75 Trillion in Current Debt & Liabilities
- $20 Trillion in Federal Debt
- $4 Trillion Annual Federal Budget
- $1 Trillion a year for MIC, DHS
- $1.5 Trillion for Medicare & Medicaid
- $1 Trillion a year for Social Security
- $40 Trillion in Stocks/Equities
- $80 Trillion in Bond Market
- $70 Billion a year in Welfare
- 40 Million people on Welfare
- 100 Billion US People not working
- 8 Million Elderly on Adult Care Welfare/SSI
- Pension Problems... $1 Trillion?
- Bankrupt cities and states, PR, IL, Chicago, Detroit, Hartford
Negative - 780 Billion Trade Balance
http://www.economist.com/node/21604509
Trade balance Current-account balance Currency units Budget balance Interest rates
Country latest 12 months, $bn latest 12 months, $bn % of GDP, 2016* Feb 16th, per $ year ago, per $ % of GDP 2016* 3-month latest 10-year government bonds, latest
United States -750.1Dec
+666T in derivatives is the real WMD
yeah. No fix on that yet. Was $700 Trillion systemically important derivatives.
figure over last 25 years 30-40 million immigrants newly arrived.
But, but, but , we have apple that makes iphones and we have a fed that can print our way to prosperity.
coming soon:
Russian Su-25's parked at Ancirlik
You, you always get this grin on my face. Simple but lethal.
Good thing we have our nukes there. They seem like great people.
You don't have 'nukes' there, Erdo had you remove them :D
Nukes? You mean those the Americans "lend" to us? Nah, you must mean they geographically stashed for their own convenience. They move around in some states... Nations, you get me. Some countries they have their permanent place. It's useless to us. Not without the USG. Bragging toys with compliments of the USG. Costly. France and the UK have the bad-ass toys on their own discretion.
So Erdo can claim he is an immigrant - and get into the US?
I suppose ISIS immigrants are still OK too?
Erdogan moving Turhish military against US backed Al Nusra terrorists in NW Syria.
i dont understand why they need russian air support? maybe russia insisted on it?
Well they need someone's air support. And only the Russian and Syrian air forces have Syrian government permission to operate there in Syrian air space.
obviously, they have the permission to operate on the ground. There are several obscure nato countries like belgium canada and uk flying in syria without any permissions but not turkey.
i think there is another reason maybe avoid the israel-turkey air skirmishes, but could be trivial like you said just to avoid any aditional complexity
...don't trust the turks...marxist jew is your enemy...
Ataturk's Turkey is history. Turkey is now a de facto Muslim country - so of course it can't be trusted - that much is obvious.
Turkey is still useful however. And, until now, available.
The big question is - How will Turkey retaliate? Perhaps by expelling all non-immigrant Americans from Turkey.
Turkey probably pissed the U S off with this . https://youtu.be/oVQBNZ8mSOM
We'll know Turkey and Saudi Arabia are "LEGIT" when they tell Yankee Jewdle to pack his bags and all that 65 years of accumulated "hardware" (pointed in every direction) for home, making it both public and personal "not to let the door hit that fat lard ass" on the way out!
Good. Now kick them out of NATO and close off all diplomatic ties with KAS
There won't be any NATO left if you kick the Americans out.
That has always been a fact. The same is true for the UN. They exist because they are a tool when needed by the deep state.
I meant kick the Turks out. Almost 10% of school children in Turkey go to de facto madrassas. It’s a joke. Fuck our bases, Turkey can join an alliance with their worthless neighbors to the south.
Well Turkey tortured some folks to get the truth... is there doubt?
"... claims made against Washington in the pro-Erdogan press, including of a US hand in the failed coup which the United States has always denied".
"recent events have forced the United States Government to reassess the commitment of the Government of Turkey to the security of U.S. Mission facilities and personnel"
Translation: The Turks don't seem to like our imperial presence on their soil, nor our arming of the Kurds next door.
Which seems fair if you ask me. Time to unwind the empire, all those imperial bases are a huge waste of money, doing the bidding of Zionists and military racketeers bent on full spectrum megalomania. What for? Who in the 99% fucking cares. Better focus resources at home. America just doesn't understand the Middle East, it simply isn't good at it; doesn't "get it". Enough evidence has accumulated to support this fact.
Putin can do what America hasn't been able to do in decades, in a matter of months.
Who else in the Middle East maintains good relations with Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, China, Iraq, Egypt, Qatar....because America certainly can't. It's Russia of course. The US might want to learn a few tricks off Putin, rather than fall for cheap fucking propaganda on the level of first graders, and call him names.
Russia "gets it", they have a good policy plus without all the stupid trash talk. This is pragmatism that can deliver peace, cooperation and security in the Middle East. America can't.
So was it a fake coup attempt or a real one? How would I know which is correct? Just asking.
Gullen is still in Pennsylvania - Washington won't give him up
So what do you think?
How does Gulen in Pennsylvania prove anything? Your logic has a huge gap. Try again.
if someone told that Iranian Intellignce learned of planned coup,
that Erdogan had been personally targeted,
contacted info to Russia, which alerted Erdogan near too late, his flight
approached by two fighter aircraft of coup control, which then found
themselves painted by Russian radar, backed away and ran,
would you believe such? or does sound fiction?
which is more interested, fiction or truth?
So what's the official Russian story? Link?
little bird told to me
you expect an official release such? no
though you might find little something on web English
main Q ask yourself what cause make sudden Erdo turn?
Fuck the Israelis and fuck the Americans, Erdogan.
I don't know what your actual understanding with them is, but you would not be acting in your or your country's interests any longer by accommodating the Americans in any shape or form.
Erdogan,
If you don't kick the pieces of shit AMERICANS out of the Incirlik airbase NOW, I cannot take anything you say at face value.
And neither will anybody else, including your "great friends" the Americans and their idols, the Jews and the Freemasons.
I'm tired of telling you the same shit over and over again.
Nothing personal. Only reality.
The turn of Turkey to the East is a process.
He will keep squeezing the US until it decides to pull out.
The sooner the better.
I don't know. We'll watch it all unfold together, friend.
> Who else in the Middle East maintains good relations with Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, China, Iraq, Egypy, Qatar....because America certainly can't. It's Russia of course.
And how does Russia achieve that?
By being open with people is how. No hidden agendas. US will never ever copy that.
Less services, less personnel needed.
fake coup?
then explane Erdogan sudden awake realize he need Russia
So then why doesn't Erdogan close down NATO bases?
Bargaining chips. They'll close them until they are certain NATO is against their long term interests - and that's where things are headed.
I'm almost 99% sure the people who shot down the Russian plane, assassinated the Russian ambassador and instigated the coup are from NATO countries or pro-NATO Gulenists within Turkey.
The Su-24 was shot down just after Turkey and Russia signed Turkish Stream gas pipeline. One month later Karlov was assassinatd. Somebody ((((NATO))) fears closer Turkish-Russian cooperation. Then there was the coup and the arming of the Kurds. That was almost the final straw for Erdogan to turn his head East. The West are running off old tricks, and now Iran, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Qatar even Saudis to some extent are sensing what the West and their Zionists really are - enemies to peace and security in the Middle East.
And behind Gulen is the CIA.
You are right about Turkey turning East.
look Brazen Heist post below..
kinda explanes.
I am loving it how US is isolating itself. What did you expect from Turks when you are arming Kurds. That is defacto like declaring that you wish to carve a large portion of their country away from them. Your failed idiotic policies , absolute disregard toward your vesels needs means they are running away from you.All you acomplished with your Middle eastern adventures was Iran and Iraq becomming partners, KSA bowing to Putin for the first time, Quatar getting in bed with Iran, Turkey becomming big energy hub for Russia, turning Europe into hotbed of terrorism( well lets be honest those stupid twats are responsible for that as much as US with their utter stupidity) and the most importantly with your beautiful sanctions allowing Russia to speed up their diversification of economy away from oil and gas. Truly amazing work.And you accomplished this beauty with 20+ trillion $$ debt .
Yes, it's amazing how the US keeps pushing harder and harder to make the same mistakes again and again.
The sooner the US is defeated, neutralized, or exhausted, the better for the world.
The end of the US Empire of Insanity can't end soon enough.
Then the American people just might have a chance to resurrect the republic.
Soon, US will have zero allies...
But the media told me the US was exceptional and Russia was isolated?
Oh remember those ones.
Just as well. Erdogan is Putin's puppet. We should stay at Incerlik, like we stay in Guantanamo, a perennial thorn in the side of the enemy.
Does anyone - with the intelligence above that of a glow-worm - actually WANT a visa to get into the USSA?
Coup:
