One Angry American Rages: "Obama Lied, My 4th Health Plan Just Died"

Oct 11, 2017 9:20 PM

Authored by Michelle Malkin via Townhall.com,

Cue the funeral bagpipes. My fourth health insurance plan is dead.

Two weeks ago, my husband and I received yet another cancellation notice for our private, individual health insurance coverage. It's our fourth Obamacare-induced obituary in four years.

Our first death notice, from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, arrived in the fall of 2013.

The insurer informed us that because of "changes from health care reform (also called the Affordable Care Act or ACA)," our plan no longer met the federal government's requirements.

Never mind our needs and desires as consumers who were quite satisfied with a high-deductible PPO that included a wide network of doctors for ourselves and our two children.

Our second death knell, from Rocky Mountain Health Plans, tolled in August 2015.

 That notice signaled the end of a plan we didn't want in the first place that didn't cover our kids' dental care and wasn't accepted at our local urgent care clinic. The insurer pulled out of the individual market in all but one county in Colorado, following the complete withdrawal from that sector by Humana and UnitedHealthcare.

Our third "notice of plan discontinuation," again from Anthem, informed us that the insurer would "no longer offer your current health plan in the State of Colorado" in August 2016.

With fewer and fewer choices as know-it-all Obamacare bureaucrats decimated the individual market here and across the country, we enrolled in a high-deductible Bronze HSA EPO (Health Savings Account Exclusive Provider Organization) offered by Minneapolis-based startup, Bright Health.

Now, here we are barely a year later: Deja screwed times four. Our current plan will be discontinued on Jan. 1, 2018.

"But don't worry," Bright Health's eulogy writer chirped, "we have similar plans to address your needs."

Riiiiight. Where have I heard those pie-in-the-sky promises before? Oh, yeah. Straight out of the socialized medicine Trojan horse's mouth. "If you like your doctor," President Obama promised, "you will be able to keep your doctor. Period. If you like your health care plan, you'll be able to keep your health care plan. Period. No one will take it away. No matter what."

Is pathological lying covered under the Affordable Care Act?

Speaking of Affordable Care Act whoppers, so much for "affordable." Our current deductible is $6,550 per person; $13,100 for our family of four. Assuming we can find a new plan at the bottom of the individual market barrel, our current monthly premium, $944.86, will rise to more than $1,300 a month.

"What's taking place is a market correction; the free market is at work," says Colorado's state insurance commissioner, Marguerite Salazar. "(T)his could be an indication that there were too many options for the market to support."

This presumptuous central planner called federal intervention to eliminate "too many" options for consumers the free market at work. Yes, friends, the Rocky Mountain High is real.

This isn't a "market correction." It's a government catastrophe. Premiums for individual health plans in Virginia are set to skyrocket nearly 60 percent in 2018. In New Hampshire, those rates will rise 52 percent. In South Carolina, individual market consumers will face an average 31.3 percent hike. In Tennessee, they'll see rates jump between 20-40 percent.

Private, flexible PPOs for self-sufficient, self-employed people are vanishing by design. The social-engineered future -- healthy, full-paying consumers being herded into government-run Obamacare exchanges and severely regulated regional HMOs -- is a bipartisan big government health bureaucracy's dream come true.

These choice-wreckers had the arrogant audacity to denigrate our pre-Obamacare plans as "substandard" (Obama), "crappy" (MSNBC big mouth Ed Schultz) and "junk policies" (Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa). When I first called attention to the cancellation notice tsunami in 2013, liberal Mother Jones magazine sneered that the phenomenon was "phony." And they're still denying the Obamacare death spiral. Liberal Vox Media recently called the crisis "a lie."

I don't have enough four-letter words for these propagandists. There are an estimated 450,000 consumers like us in Colorado and 17 million of us nationwide -- small-business owners, independent contractors and others who don't get their plans through group coverage, big companies or government employers. The costs, headaches and disruption in our lives caused by Obamacare's meddling meddlers are real and massive.

But we're puzzles to corporate media journalists who've never had to meet a payroll and don't even know what is the individual market.

We're invisible to late-night TV clowns who get their Obamacare-at-all-costs talking points from Chuck Schumer.

We're pariahs to social justice health care activists and Democrats who want us to just shut up and subsidize everyone else's insurance.

And we're expendables to establishment Republicans who hoovered up campaign donations on the empty promise to repeal Obamacare -- and now consider amnesty for immigrants here illegally and gun control higher legislative priorities than keeping their damned word.

We're the canaries in the Obamacare coal mine. Ignore us at your peril, America. You're next.

TeamDepends's picture
TeamDepends Oct 11, 2017 9:26 PM

If you like your doctor...

SafelyGraze's picture
SafelyGraze TeamDepends Oct 11, 2017 9:30 PM

OT -

This Is Your Police Department - The operations & ceremonies of the Detroit Police Department

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7o0_PMv72A

 

toady's picture
toady SafelyGraze Oct 11, 2017 9:34 PM

I dealt with that shit for years. I finally went out and got a part time job just so I wouldn't need to deal with obamacare anymore. Just worse and worse every year... I just couldn't take it anymore.

Paul Kersey's picture
Paul Kersey toady Oct 11, 2017 9:35 PM

"Obama Lied"

I believe that's what some might call, "stating the obvious".

jcaz's picture
jcaz Paul Kersey Oct 11, 2017 9:41 PM

In other news, Barry Obama is collecting $400K per "speaking" gig, while flying around with his Secret Service detail boyfriends-

Homeboy got hiz,   y'all.......

nmewn's picture
nmewn jcaz Oct 11, 2017 9:46 PM

             Executive Summary

All Democrats with a few RINO's help refuse to stop the financial suffering. 

The End Bitchez.

TeamDepends's picture
TeamDepends nmewn Oct 11, 2017 9:52 PM

Can we scalp 'em like the India- er, Native-Americans used to do?

SillySalesmanQuestion's picture
SillySalesmanQu... TeamDepends Oct 11, 2017 10:02 PM

Let’s bury them up to their necks, next to a fire ant mound and pour honey over their heads...just like the Ind, errr, Native Americans used to do, then scalp em.

Son of Loki's picture
Son of Loki SillySalesmanQuestion Oct 11, 2017 10:18 PM

Even I got stuck on that shit, Obamacare.

The premiums were outrageous, the deductibles laughable and it was almost impossible to find a docotr who accepted it!

I hope pelosi and Reid, Soweeto Nobma and McShame encounter a painful untreatable [painful] ailment so they can experience what they forced millions of Americans to suffer through ... on purppose!

gildedtime's picture
gildedtime Son of Loki Oct 11, 2017 10:27 PM

It's not like a health care premium, its less than a cell phone bill.

 

-obama- to the Congressional Black Caucaus 

 

http://www.weeklystandard.com/obama-obamacare-offers-health-insurance-fo...

MozartIII's picture
MozartIII nmewn Oct 11, 2017 10:29 PM

The salaries of the corporate officers for the health care insurers keeps going up. Thus more donations to the swamp criters of both stripes. The masses can starve as long as the POLS get theirs.

 

Not the end yet. We do keep getting closer!!

WorkingFool's picture
WorkingFool Paul Kersey Oct 11, 2017 9:41 PM

MozartIII's picture
MozartIII WorkingFool Oct 11, 2017 10:31 PM

Worse than that, by fucking miles!!!

Rapunzal's picture
Rapunzal Paul Kersey Oct 11, 2017 9:43 PM

Don't get me wrong all Bushes have been worse, but that was expected.
Don't get me wrong all Bushes have been worse, but that was expected.

nmewn's picture
nmewn Rapunzal Oct 11, 2017 9:48 PM

And all the progs believed it.

Some people shouldn't be allowed to vote.

MozartIII's picture
MozartIII nmewn Oct 11, 2017 10:36 PM

Most of them voted so many times for obama that they are probably done for life.

Rule of fucking no-law!!

man from glad's picture
man from glad nmewn Oct 11, 2017 11:53 PM

I believe if one doesn't pay taxes they don't get to vote. Same if one is taking welfare.

SDShack's picture
SDShack Rapunzal Oct 11, 2017 10:15 PM

0zer0. That's zero (0) not (O) followed by "zer" followed by another zero (0). I chose that to describe him when he was running in 2008 and have used it ever since. He did nothing positive before then, did nothing positive during his entire presidency, and I predict will do nothing positive after his presidency. A zero bookened by zero's equals... 0zer0. And his motto "Hope & Change" was nothing but "Hoax & Chains". 0zer0care is just one example of it.

peddling-fiction's picture
peddling-fiction SDShack Oct 11, 2017 10:33 PM

That is what a community (dis)organizer does. Nada.

IH8OBAMA's picture
IH8OBAMA Paul Kersey Oct 11, 2017 9:45 PM

Ah ha!  Someone else who hates that MFer Obama.

 

SomebodySpecial's picture
SomebodySpecial Paul Kersey Oct 11, 2017 9:44 PM

Should be able to sue these people for fraud.

Shouldn't be too difficult to find an unbiased jury either!

vato poco's picture
vato poco TeamDepends Oct 11, 2017 9:30 PM

not to worry! GOP congressmen & senators will set this to rights in no time flat! whyyyyyy, they passed 7 or 8 bills to repeal o-care, so it won't take any time at all

espirit's picture
espirit TeamDepends Oct 11, 2017 9:31 PM

...or try one of the FDA daily approved meds. One is bound to cure you or kill you.

Win/win

FoggyWorld's picture
FoggyWorld TeamDepends Oct 11, 2017 9:53 PM

Most of ours retired a bit young and our GP moved from NJ to Florida.  None of the doctors we had before OC are available today.

Sitting here right now with something that screams out for minor but rarely done surgery and it isn't even being taught in medical schools now.  Been looking for a replacement surgeon and cannot find one.  

The New Feudalism's picture
The New Feudalism FoggyWorld Oct 11, 2017 10:42 PM

Very sorry to hear this. Have you looked overseas for treatment?

Abby Normal's picture
Abby Normal TeamDepends Oct 11, 2017 10:34 PM

Our 4th plan just got cancelled too...and it's already gone up over 100%.   Not sure IF we can even buy it anymore, but premiums and deductibles alone are over $30,000 for 2 people.  Who has this kind of money?  Where's our doctors?  The only doctors under our current plan are the same ones that serve medicade pationts and finding a specialits means driving over 50 miles and a series of hurdles that take months to get assigned one.

Dukes's picture
Dukes Abby Normal Oct 12, 2017 7:26 AM

Same here. On our 4th plan since early 2015. I thought it was par for the course for everyone with this disaster.
Every year it costs more and provides less. ITs an absolute sham that appears to only enrich the insurance industry as far as I can tell.

a Smudge by any other name's picture
a Smudge by any... Abby Normal Oct 12, 2017 12:26 PM

Doctors are on the pay side of this equation. They have no interest in disrupting the status quo.

aloha_snakbar's picture
aloha_snakbar Oct 11, 2017 9:27 PM

Osama lied, people died....

kahplunk's picture
kahplunk Oct 11, 2017 9:28 PM

I think the plann was for you to just shut up and die.

Cruel Aid's picture
Cruel Aid kahplunk Oct 11, 2017 9:45 PM

No it's to show you that private sector is no good... gov to the rescue. This is a lot of flailing for a plan that is working perfectly and on schedule.
Shut up and bend over is how they roll

SDShack's picture
SDShack kahplunk Oct 11, 2017 10:17 PM

The plan was "shut up and die... after you paid your "tax". FIFY.

Catahoula's picture
Catahoula Oct 11, 2017 9:28 PM

Barry Soetero lol

Stan522's picture
Stan522 Catahoula Oct 11, 2017 9:50 PM

There's always at least one o-bot unwilling, or unable to handle the truth that the chairman is a piece of shit and his signature bill stinks worse than he does.

justin423's picture
justin423 Oct 11, 2017 9:29 PM

sheikurbootie's picture
sheikurbootie justin423 Oct 12, 2017 12:13 AM

I've had 3 Obamacare caused insurance cancellations.  None of my doing.  Received a letter that my insurance was not compliant with Obamacare and was canceled.  The other 2 were Obamacare approved plans that the insurance carrier canceled due to loss.

How is this story a lie?

My insurance is now $22,000/year with a $7500 ded.  Obama is the only one that lied.

justin423's picture
justin423 Oct 11, 2017 9:29 PM

Boris Gudonov's picture
Boris Gudonov justin423 Oct 11, 2017 9:31 PM

You fucking liberal liars  never stop, do you?

Scuba Steve's picture
Scuba Steve Boris Gudonov Oct 11, 2017 9:39 PM

and they stutter like fukkin retards too ...

peddling-fiction's picture
peddling-fiction Scuba Steve Oct 11, 2017 9:43 PM

The Harvard stutter, when the teleprompter dies on the "alumni".

seek's picture
seek justin423 Oct 11, 2017 9:39 PM

Yeah... no. I've documented my self-employed healthcare situation on this very site every year since OC passed. At least I had the money to keep a plan in place. Others close to me have had to forego coverage or work exclusively for the healthcare benefits.

It is not a pretty picture. Anyone that thinks everything is A-OK is either beyond delusional or outright lying at this point.

FoggyWorld's picture
FoggyWorld seek Oct 11, 2017 9:48 PM

But that was the idea all along.  Have these plans;  let them fail;  push everyone onto socialized medicine which is the pits.

NoDebt's picture
NoDebt seek Oct 11, 2017 10:04 PM

Seek-  so, I assume you're good to go for "free" government healtcare now?  You're had enough pain you're willing to give in?  I mean, that's how it was designed to work.  Make you hate it so much you'll be BEGGING for govrnment-run healtcare.

How are they doing?  Had enough pain yet that you're ready to "join the resistance"?  It's only going to get worse for you (and me) from here out.  You really should just join the socialist zombie horde and stop fighting.

I am not trying to make light of your situation AT ALL (I'm in a similar position, actually).  I'm just wondering if you are getting to the point of "fuck it" yet that they intended you to arrive at.

 

 

seek's picture
seek NoDebt Oct 11, 2017 10:50 PM

Actually rather than "free" I'll opt out. While I have some minor chronic conditions, they're all ones that I manage through diet. Literally had my new doc (old one was a very smart dude and bailed out) jumping up and down over test results, because I'd knocked off a few pounds and of course all the blood-based health indicators skyrocketed due to that.

There's two alterntatives that are starting to intrigue me: one is simply concierge care, flat fee per year and cover your own meds. Doesn't help a heck of a lot with a heart attack, though, and other than some regular blood testing it's probably a waste.

The other that is really starting to get my attention are some of the religion-based expense-sharing programs, which are both lower in cost and a big FU to the Feds. I just haven't found one that's open-ended enough regarding beliefs that I'd feel I it was appropriate, but their costs are literally rounding error on my current plan -- because they don't let unemployed obese drug addicts participate.

I'm assuming at some point enough healthcare businesses will go Galt that we might see the re-emergence of sane fee-for-service arrangements and some kind of catastrophic coverage outside of the the mandated plans. My local insurer is already offering non-compliant "bridge" policies that sound an awful lot like the old catastrophic plans.

We both know socialized medicine won't work in the US, and that the current implosion is due to trying to implement it and a bunch of sick, fat fucktards that would rather pound down another 1/2 lb burger and a cup full of statins than eat a vegetable or take a walk sucking the system dry.

You probably know this already, but 1% of patients account for 22% of dollars spent, and the top 5% account for 50%. The bottom 50% account for a whopping 3% of spending. This health care crisis literally is one that can be fixed by telling a very small number of people to go fuck themselves -- and Ocare did the exact opposite. Insanity. Some basic health screens determining what "appropriate" care is (smoker? Obese? "Here's your aspirin") and problem solved.

Meanwhile I'll keep eating and walking to stay in that bottom 50%, and complaining about how absolutely fucked I'm getting just so I can afford the off chance of been hit by a drunken idiot going the wrong way down the road.

NoDebt's picture
NoDebt seek Oct 12, 2017 7:23 AM

Thanks, Seek.

My father does the concierge thing (but he's on Medicare so there's less to cover).  It was my suggestion to him and one of the few pieces of advice he's actually taken.  He says it was a good call.  Very happy with the arrangement.

 