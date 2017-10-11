Vegas Hotel Worker Warned Police Of Shooter Before Massacre Began

In one of the most shocking developments to emerge in the week-and-a-half since Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 others during the worst mass shooting in US history, NBC is reporting that a maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before Paddock began firing on the Harvest country music festival below.
Worker Stephen Schuck told NBC News that he was checking out a report of a jammed fire door on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay when he heard Paddock shoot security guard Jesus Campos in the leg. After the shooting, Campos peeked out from an alcove and told Schuck to take cover.
“As soon as I started to go to a door to my left the rounds started coming down the hallway,” Schuck said. “I could feel them pass right behind my head. “It was kind of relentless so I called over the radio what was going on,” he said.
“As soon as the shooting stopped we made our way down the hallway and took cover again and then the shooting started again.”
Paddock fired more than 200 bullets into the hall and nearby rooms at the beginning of his deadly rampage on Oct. 1.
Somehow, Schuck avoided the bullets.
"I am incredibly blessed that somehow I came out of there alive," Schuck added.
Before Las Vegas Police unveiled the latest "narrative change" during a Monday press conference, it was believed that Campos had been shot after the rampage, not before. The changeup has raised questions about why Paddock chose to end his rampage and take his own life with a gunshot blast to the head when evidence in his room and truck suggested he intended to escape.
According to the official timeline, Campos was injured at about 9:59 p.m. Six minutes later, at 10:05 p.m., Paddock fired the first shots on concertgoers.
A police SWAT team got to the 32nd floor at 10:17 p.m., and a minute later learned that the security guard was hit and where the shots were fired from.
Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts said in a statement that it cannot comment about the ongoing investigation, but raised questions about the timeline since "many facts are still unverified."
The report has raised questions about whether there was a lapse in communication among first responders that delayed their arrival on the scene.
The police's latest timeline means it took 19 minutes for Las Vegas police to learn where the fire was coming from, information that Schuck had already relayed to hotel dispatchers.
In an audio recording of Schuck's dispatch call released by NBC earlier today, Paddock's first shots into the hallway are clearly audible.
Did either of these guys actually witness that Paddock was the one who shot at them through the door? Obviously not, because they were shot THROUGH a door.
Yet the media-- including ZH-- simply claims that Paddock was the one who shot at these two men, even though no evidence has yet been found to verify this assertion.
Pay close attention, because this is how you meme propaganda into reality.
Caught that too. They just kinda slip it in, kinda sly like...
And in fact, exactly ZERO evidence has been produced that definitively proves that Paddock did ANY of the shooting that night. His body was found (conveniently) wearing gloves, which means that his fingerprints won't be found on any of the weapons-- and in fact, we don't know if his fingerprints were found ANYWHERE in the hotel room. All we know is that somebody used Paddock's room key to access the room, and that Paddock died in the room (presumably that's where he was shot, too, given the bloodstains). LVMPD is claiming that Paddock used the freight elevator...OK, where's the surveillance cam video? And even if we have that video, it won't show Paddock actually going into the room, because we know for a FACT that there are no cameras in the Mandalay Bay hotel hallways.
Every single thing about this case STINKS.
A fair bit of evidence suggests that the dead guy laying in the room on the 32nd floor wasn't even Paddock......
the hotel footage should come out sometime...hopefully the real footage.
Can an unverified "fact" still be a "fact"?
Anybody notice that firing 200 rounds BEFORE you start shooting at the crowd, is not exactly the best way to conceal your masterplan?
He must have need to reload several times to fire that amount of rounds, and must have made everyone on that floor (and the one above and below) screaming like crazy and all calling 911 at same time. Yet no one seems to say anything about this???
NBC "News" guy cuts off the on-the-scene witness telling his story!! Excuse me, but WTF?
As many already said up thread, this wording sucks -->"In one of the most shocking developments to emerge in the week-and-a-half since Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 others ...".
They always, always say 'alleged'. Stephen Paddock doesn't rate an alleged until all the facts are in? Is that actually Stephen Paddock on the floor? (With the shell casings somehow sitting on top of the blood instead of the other way around. Defying the Law of Gravity ... again.)
Imo, this maintenance guy could be real, as in describing what really happened or a patch on a wounded narrative. The narrative is wounded, regardless.
SOTN had a story in which they were going to explain why the narrative is so shaky. Does their psyop require a shaky narrative?
I'll try to find the link.
The public is the jury. The state is presenting its evidence in the form of a narrative. If the narrative phase shifts in mid narration, reasonable doubt is raised. If the gloves don't fit then the body politic must quit the narrative. A partial truth is merely a half truth and a half truth is not the truth at all.
Second shooter
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JxmEFeKy8aI
