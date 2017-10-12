CNN Loses Its Mind – Claims Russia Used ‘Pokémon Go’ In Effort To Influence Election Through Liberal Activism

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
This has got to be some sort of mass social experiment to determine how stupid people are.
CNN is reporting that Russian propagandists used the popular Pokémon Go 'outdoor scavenger hunt' game in an effort to stoke racial tensions, sending players to areas in which police brutality had occurred. Players were then encouraged to name their Pokémon after black victims, such as Eric Garner, who died after a NYPD officer put him in a chokehold.
To be clear, CNN is claiming that Russia tried to trick Americans into taking up a traditionally liberal cause, in alignment with Black Lives Matter (BLM), to divide America through racial tension and somehow drive voters into the arms of Donald Trump. The other logical conclusion which CNN somehow overlooked, is that said propaganda would have encouraged left-wing political activism – bringing sympathetic social justice warriors to the polls – ostensibly voting for Hillary Clinton.
CNN reports:
The campaign, titled “Don’t Shoot Us,” offers new insights into how Russian agents created a broad online ecosystem where divisive political messages were reinforced across multiple platforms, amplifying a campaign that appears to have been run from one source — the shadowy, Kremlin-linked troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency
A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that the Don’t Shoot Us Facebook page was one of the 470 accounts taken down after the company determined they were linked to the IRA. CNN has separately established the links between the Facebook page and the other Don’t Shoot Us accounts.
The Don’t Shoot Us campaign — the title of which may have referenced the “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” slogan that became popular in the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown — used these platforms to highlight incidents of alleged police brutality, with what may have been the dual goal of galvanizing African Americans to protest and encouraging other Americans to view black activism as a rising threat.
The evidence…
CNN reports that the “Don’t Shoot Us” campaign Facebook page was linked to one of 470 Facebook accounts deemed to be linked to a Russian propaganda effort. The campaign’s YouTube videos lead people to donotshoot.us, which links to a Tumbler account. In July 2016, the Tumbler account announced the Pokémon Go contest to go find areas with reported police brutality
Their evidence that “Don’t Shoot Us” is Russian? A guy named Daniel Reed, described as the “Chief Editor” of DoNotShoot.us, emailed interview answers for an article to student-journalist Arpita Mitra of the website IPF (International Press Foundation) in a Word document, which Mitra forwarded to CNN. Upon analyzing the document’s metadata, CNN claims the Russian word for "name" was found in the document’s properties.
From that, CNN says two cybersecurity experts who reviewed the document said it was likely created on a computer or program running Russian as its primary language.
Not quite a smoking gun - but CNN has decided to run with it.
The motive…
CNN can’t really figure out why the Russians would take up primarily liberal social justice causes, writing “It’s unclear what the people behind the contest hoped to accomplish, though it may have been to remind people living near places where these incidents had taken place of what had happened and to upset or anger them.”
Who participated?
Nobody, apparently.
CNN has not found any evidence that any Pokémon Go users attempted to enter the contest, or whether any of the Amazon Gift Cards that were promised were ever awarded — or, indeed, whether the people who designed the contest ever had any intention of awarding the prizes.
There you have it – Russians influenced US politics by taking up liberal social justice activism in alignment with Black Lives Matter, their endgame being to stoke racial tensions and somehow, some way, influence the election in favor of Donald Trump.
I wonder if Comrade Silverman is in on it too?
they done gone Full Retard
I hope someday Dr Seuss's Cat in the hat turns "Thing One and Thing Two" loose inside CNN headquarters...
Please keep in mind the people running USS America are the 50's, 60's and 70's generation; imagine the group coming up that will be running the USS America in 40 years from now. They will be living in la-la land; we may not even survive this current generation.
If the morality that God gave us continues to be ignored in the current generation, the next generation will have absolutely no moral compass in which to guide. This is suicide and it is accelerating downhill folks. God be blessed and every man proven to be a liar.
The FUTURE of the world:From new moon to new moon, and from Sabbath to Sabbath, all flesh shall come to worship before me, declares the LORD. "And they shall go out and look on the dead bodies of the men who have rebelled against me. For their worm shall not die, their fire shall not be quenched, and they shall be an abhorrence to all flesh." - Sadly - the latter is probably you!
That's it, I'm throwing out my Nintendo Switch... wouldn't want those evil Rooskies to use it to spy on me while I play through the new Zelda game!
CNN is shit for news but nobody can beat them for a good laugh. Someone should tell them that pokemon go! has been a has been game for more than a year.
Cartoon Narrative Network - no news.
The Onion has nothing on CNN.
Well, add Pokemon to Hillary's blame list.
Her book is going to need an addendum.
And more will come.
The 2nd edition is going to be huge!
I read Pok-e-mon go was code for Weinstein poke 'em and go - Sarah Siver-mon is his virus...... Ok I made that up but sounds as reasonable as either one of those two Zionist hacks.
Pokémon for POTUS! Or should that be "Poke 'em on the po' to us"?
Sounds legit...
I suspect that the Russians are somehow tricking CNN into making a fool of itself - CNN thus discredits itself and ceases to be a force that people take seriously, leaving the field open for news broadcasts that appear sensible, truthful, serious and well presented - RT.
Anyone at CNN who actually cares about CNN itself should take a careful look at just what its being tricked into presenting..
Or maybe it's not the Russians - maybe CNN is just stupid.
If the Russkies really did this, why couldn't they put Pokémon Go about 100 yards off of the end of a pier so the lemmings would drown? Serious welfare relief for working Americans!
I see it clearly now:
Nobody was taken in by this game, and
Nobody voted for Hillary.
Diabolical.
Com'on CNN. Your establishment slaveowners need better and more realistic fake news in order to increase the US military budget upwards of $700 Billion annually. The establishment needs more malarky from John "I never saw a war I didn't like" McCain. And what is Russia's military budget.....you guessed it.....$66 Billion annually. The world is looking at the USA, and they're shaking their heads in disbelief with a sheepish grin muttering to themselves "This can't be happening unless they're all on drugs."
I suspect this is Trumps discretionary war chest for MAGA. He is commander in Chief.
Drugs and sex go with money and corruption. So Even the Justice dept. focus on Drugs and Asset seizure could be a prelude to a big take down.
I know many think this is deluded thinking and its same old same old. Trump said some things that hit some nerves never touched before. If Trump doesn't lead us there then I will stand up and support whatever George Washington comes next because a new 1776 is right around the corner. I believe I am not alone. It is in the air. I can smell it. It is like sweet nectar and black powder gun smoke.
There you have it. They have searched the entire Internet and found the proof of Russian Interference. Now can we call it done and go home? Please?
How is Mueller doing on that full scale working model of Trump tower he is trying to build with Popsicle sticks?
Comrade Pikachu:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3sdiAhScpeM/maxresdefault.jpg
DoNotShoot.us is registered to someone in Illinois.
Russian operative or Obama operative?
Comrade POS Shiteyes is, as they say, so typical, so shockingly edgy- so Whinestein.
"LOSES"????
Jeesys h keerist, the jews at CNN have long ago lost their intellectual moorings and in the disaster that followed the loss of their Saint Hillary in the most humiliatingly conducted election in hisotry, wherein the first hermaphrodite would have assumed the jump seat of Air Force One, once again, CNN's (and PMSNBC'S among several others, mortally embarrassed) claim to objecitivity and reporting the truth is as believable as the actresses who are now claiming that Harvey Weinstein ruined them for life, by making them watch him take a shower in order to get juicy star-making roles, or that $100,000 for copping a feel wasn't enough.
Even if this theory was remotely possible, that would mean that CNN (and their like minded ilk) played right into it. They were the ones constantly beating the BLM drum. If anyone drove voters to Trump (besides the obvious answer of Hillary), it was CNN.
It was during the campaign that CNN had an analyst at the Mexican border saying basically:
Trump couldn't build a wall.
Specifically:
1. Because previous "politicians" couldn't do it.
2. Trump couldn't acquire the land and build on it.
3. That would be too hard even impossible for Trump.
It was Trump the experienced real estate developer builder they were talking about not some Washington goof ball or politician.
I laughed. CNN was either totally stupid or secretly pushing Trump.
Could be. I question how muxh Hellary was set up to lose from within. APerfect example being who advised her to wear her Chairman Mao pantsuit to the first debate?
I have at least 15 years experience dealing with street niggers. Lets not give credit for my disgust with them to Russians, blacks earned it themselves.
This just shows how diabolical the Russians are to have used a seemingly innocent game like Pokeman Go! to advance Putin's agenda of electing his puppet, Trump. We were supposed to have gotten the most qualified person there ever has been in the history of all time as our President but then this happened!
This just showes how important it is that DHS monitor and filter out anything on the internet that might change people's minds.
i really hope we can have the kind of censorship we need before Hillary's next run in 2020.
I hope that Cankles Clinton lives long enough to run in 2020. I got a laugh at her head nodding during that seizure and when they threw her carcass in the Scooby van, HILARIOUS!
I wonder if they ONLY JUST got her into the van before she completed her transformation into her true lizard self!
Are you a raving lunatic or did you forget to put your <sarc> on?
with all the mass shootings that CNN claim, why CNN was spared??
Are you sure CNN didn't take one in the brain?
President Putin said it many time, it does not matter who is the us president because they have no power whatsoever, the men in black suits let the president know the policy for the next 4 years and he cannot change course. so the election is irrelevant.
If president Putin want to influence the election and give the us a real democracy, he would arm the militias which give them what is needed to grab the power, empty the swamp completely, execute the swamp creatures and neo-cons and start all over with a brand new government from the people for the people and by the people.
Putin knows what he is talking about, the Amerikanski Politburo, or as we call it the Shadow Government (MIC) / Deep State.
Continuing the Russian theme:
Trump, Be our Boris Yelsen
He "drained the swamp" in Moscow.
Putin keeps it drained.
DemonRats Hate Russia:
1. Russians are Christian DemonRats are Satanic.
2. Russia is a model of good government. Good Government is like holy water to DemonRats. It burns their skin.
3. DemonRats are Communist at heart and the Russians, former commands, have betrayed communism. The DemonRats are extra pissed because the Russians threw off communism many years ago but the DemonRats just learned the news.
Recall when the Obomination whispered in Dmitry's ear "Don't worry, we will be comrades after the next US election."? Boy where those DemonRats pissed to learn that the Ruskis where not Commies anymore.
That is when they decided to go with Chinese exclusively and ripped down all their hammer and sickle posters and it was the red star all the way, and the porky chinks little red book.
In a comment yeterday, I said the "Russia did it" thing would get more stupid every day. Winning!
where is the bottom? I could never have guessed this level of mental retardation existed...........let alone printed.
That dumb JewCunt Silverman should actually look at the statistics regarding young black males getting shot by police officers before she opens her shithole mouth. She is completely wrong. 100 fucking percent wrong.
Absolutely. Cops kill 30-50 unarmed black people every year... blacks kill 4000+ blacks every year... It's easy to see the cops are not the biggest problem in violence against blacks.
And... mostly black victims, except for the rapes...
Two can play at this game. I have (secretly) posted on Sputnik-book that Putin has ordered all vodka to be tainted with dick shrinking steroids that causes facial hair to grow on rotund women. Better vote for the other guy.
They think they’re actually speaking reality into existence. They believe their own ludicrous lie. Don’t think they don’t.
It worked for Shrub when he wanted to go to war in Iraq. Maybe creating your own reality is considered fashionable.
Shits not gonna fly here on Shrub Hedge.Everythings the niggers fault doncha know.
Settle pettle.
You've got to haul your own arses out of the fire. You can't rely on whitey anymore.
He's going the way of the Dodo.
Troo dat.
You apparently do not know who really runs this country to think that it would be left in the hands of a single or two individuals who have relatively average or less inteligence, but who are connected to the MIC's like mating earthworms.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=sgm&hsimp=yhs-sgm_fb&hspart...
The Syndicate: NeoCons one and all..
Pathological liars always believe their own lies.........
Their confusion and anger, when people don`t believe them demonstrates their belief in their own lies......
Not so. That's their frustration that they aren't putting one over on you. You can tell because they always switch tricks right away, until they leave, pissed off and holding a grudge against you for life for not falling for their bullshit. Take the failed Clinton election. She's still pissed off at the entire nation, including everyone she duped.