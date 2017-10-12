Trump Sends Second Aircraft Carrier To Korean Peninsula With 7,500 Marines Aboard

Oct 13, 2017 7:15 AM

Just one week after uttering his now-infamous "this is the calm before the storm" statement to the press ahead of a dinner with military leaders, we now learn that President Trump has dispatched a second nuclear aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, filled with 7,500 marines, to the Korean Peninsula.  Of course, this comes after rumors swirled earlier this week that North Korea is preparing to fire multiple short-range rockets around the opening of the Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress on Oct. 18th.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, is en route to the western Pacific after leaving San Diego port last week.

 

The Roosevelt will focus on maritime security operations in the Pacific and Middle East, the US military announced.

 

But the £3.4billion ($4.5billion) warship, known as “the Big Stick”, has been sent to boost US defence on the Korean peninsula, according to South Korean media.

 

It is expected to arrive in region in the coming weeks amid fears North Korea is about to test another missile or nuclear weapon.

Per the following map from Stratfor, the USS Theodore Roosevelt will join the USS Ronald Reagan which is already operating in the region.

Ship Positions

According to a statement from Admiral Steve Koehler, a strike group commander on the ship, the Roosevelt is carrying some 7,500 sailors and marines that are “ready as a war fighting force”.

“The US Navy carrier strike group is the most versatile, capable force at sea,” he said in a statement before the ship’s launch.

 

“After nearly a year of training and integration exercises, the entire team is ready as a warfighting force and ready to carry out the nation’s tasking.”

Of course, as we noted above, this buildup of naval forces in the Pacific follows an ominous warning from the President last week that preceded a dinner with military leaders: "You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," he said: "It could be the calm... before... the storm."

A reporter quickly asked what the storm might be -"Is it Iran, ISIS, what's the storm?"  to which he replied... "...you'll find out."

So what say you?  Just more bluster from a headline seeking President and normal-ish naval patrols in the Pacific or have we reached a point of no return in an escalating conflict with a rogue North Korean leader that could turn violent at any moment?

Kamehameha's picture
Kamehameha Oct 13, 2017 4:17 AM

I smell defeat.  Be careful.

Haus-Targaryen's picture
Haus-Targaryen 07564111 Oct 13, 2017 4:59 AM

Nothing happens, there will be no cannon fodder or dead bodies or a war. 

Equities, debt and real estate markets continue to skyrocket higher, AG and AU will continue to be suppressed and the cryptos will continue their vertical launch higher to ever more stupid figures. 

The status quo makes me fucking miserable. 

Slack Jack's picture
Slack Jack Haus-Targaryen Oct 13, 2017 5:03 AM

Engdahl says Kim Jong Un is false opposition.

Engdahl says that Kim Jong Un lived in Switzerland from 1991 until 2000. He attended the Liebefeld Steinhölzli school in Köniz near Bern. The strongest hint that Kim Jong Un is a "Pentagon" puppet and not a communist (Chinese) puppet is that he had China's best friend in Pyongyang, Jang Sung-taek, executed. He also ordered the systematic execution of all other members of Jang's family including children and grandchildren (and others that were considered too close to China).

Other hints are that he is usefully (to the US) provocative and doesn't seem to listen to China.

Engdahl also thinks North Korea is an Pentagon Vassal State, but it seems more likely that Kim Jong Un is indeed a "Pentagon" man but that North Korea is (i.e., will be treated as) an enemy state.

https://journal-neo.org/2016/11/01/north-korea-is-an-pentagon-vassal-state/

Remember: The first rule for fighting a (real) war is to place your own puppet as the leader of the enemy.

Also, one should not forget that Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton are all Jews.

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630

http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf

And as an example of how real wars are fought,....

Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.

http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174

It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.

Slack Jack's picture
Slack Jack Kamehameha Oct 13, 2017 6:05 AM

Here's something you might like:

Yesterday I grabbed a copy of David Irving's "Hitler's war."

Irving presents the view that Hitler would only attack Gibraltar if Franco gave the little boy permission.

Franco never gave the little boy Hitler permission so Hitler couldn't attack.

On page 460 Irving says "Hitler sadly reflected that if he could capture Gibraltar it would solve the whole problem with one blow, but without Spain’s consent this was impossible."

What a joke.

It couldn't be more obvious that Hitler was false opposition.

It couldn't be more obvious that David Irving is false opposition.

Irving presents the view that Hitler insisted on abiding by the Geneva Convention even if it meant losing the war.

On page 11 Irving says "He (Hitler) had opposed every suggestion for the use of poison gases, as that would violate the Geneva Protocol; at that time Germany alone had manufactured the potentially war-winning lethal nerve gases Sarin and Tabun."

Really, could it be more obvious that David Irving is false opposition.

Irving presents the view that Hitler didn't invade Britain because he liked the English. [Even though he "accidently" killed hundreds of thousands of them. I guess he didn't like the French, so he invaded them.]

Really, could it be more obvious that David Irving is false opposition.

So much for David Irving.

cossack55's picture
cossack55 Slack Jack Oct 13, 2017 6:42 AM

WTF. Freezing your nuts off north of the 38th, humping thru the f'ing jungle in 200% humidity and stumbling over expended DU rounds in 115 degree heat.....can't the US fight in France and Italy just one more time?

OverTheHedge's picture
OverTheHedge Slack Jack Oct 13, 2017 8:40 AM

Weird. I keep getting this deja vu feeling.....

Slack Jack's picture
Slack Jack OverTheHedge Oct 13, 2017 8:50 AM

Weird. I keep getting hearing this flushing sound.....

Akzed's picture
Akzed Slack Jack Oct 13, 2017 8:54 AM

So, you’re from Moronton?

OverTheHedge's picture
OverTheHedge Slack Jack Oct 13, 2017 8:39 AM

Odd - I could have sworn that I read that before, somewhere...

07564111's picture
07564111 Haus-Targaryen Oct 13, 2017 5:17 AM

Yeah we know, but why ruin the jokes and fun with serious comment ??? ;)

Vageling's picture
Vageling 07564111 Oct 13, 2017 8:26 AM

Depends on what you call "fun". This BS is getting tiresome. I want a refund! This bread sucks and the circuses are lame. 

This ain't Sparta. DaFuQ a handful of marines will change? Boring... 

lester1's picture
lester1 Haus-Targaryen Oct 13, 2017 5:38 AM

We all hate the status quo. Which is why we voted for Trump.

Haus-Targaryen's picture
Haus-Targaryen lester1 Oct 13, 2017 5:46 AM

Who has done literally fuck all to change it. 

Where was his tweet after taking office "Hey everyone, stock market is MASSIVE bubble, sell everything before its too late and you loose everything" 

No?  Never happened?  Oh yes "STAWKS UP 25% GOLLY GEE I CREATED THIS"

The guy is Judas. He sold us out for his ego.  Would have been better for Clinton to win so the collapse could be tired around her neck and not the conservative movement, which it most definitely will. 

charlewar's picture
charlewar Haus-Targaryen Oct 13, 2017 6:05 AM

I've crying towels and butt salve to sell you to care for your bruised ego.

svayambhu108's picture
svayambhu108 charlewar Oct 13, 2017 8:19 AM

> The guy is Judas. He sold us out for his ego. 

 

At least Judas although a traitor had the decency to hang himself

buttmusk's picture
buttmusk Haus-Targaryen Oct 13, 2017 6:50 AM

you could put the best president possible in the white house and it means fuck all if Congress is intent on sabotaging their agenda.

FreeShitter's picture
FreeShitter lester1 Oct 13, 2017 7:14 AM

Lester, voting for trump will hopefully prove to the braindead american sheep, that it solves nothing. Next time when its time to vote, carry the pitchfork instead.

Vageling's picture
Vageling FreeShitter Oct 13, 2017 8:32 AM

I wish. I don't see any of that happening until the sheeps figure out what democracy is and why it's failing them. Until then they keep voting for clowns that promise free shit and/or change. Like a junkie in need of his fix. 

wafm's picture
wafm lester1 Oct 13, 2017 9:07 AM

now you've got a madman in power...happy?

Sirius Wonderblast's picture
Sirius Wonderblast Haus-Targaryen Oct 13, 2017 9:04 AM

Weren't we told not longer ago about the US getting 3 carrier groups off NK in short order? Looks like a de-escalation to me.

Crazy Or Not's picture
Crazy Or Not 07564111 Oct 13, 2017 8:06 AM

It's a strong show of force, but 7,500 will do what exactly to a land army of 1,000,000?
The other hardware .... is a different matter entirely! 

JohninMK's picture
JohninMK Crazy Or Not Oct 13, 2017 8:35 AM

The 7500 number is the number of souls on board, including the ship's crew and air wings.

So perhaps a few hundred Marines?

OverTheHedge's picture
OverTheHedge JohninMK Oct 13, 2017 8:54 AM

This is more headline click-bait. I have been trying to find out how many marines the ship can carry, but the crew itself seems to number around 6,000. Can they fit an extra 7,500 marines in on top of everything else they do? Not clear.

There is a great little article at MoonOfAlabama about exactly this type of headline nonsense:

Hacked - The Secret Pictures Of Trump's Australian Sexlife http://www.moonofalabama.org/

And if Tyler is peeved about me promoting other people's blogs that denigrate Zerohedge headlines, then stop writing completely misleading headlines just to get clicks.

However, I have no problem opening a page that is purely designed to get Tyler some ad revenue, but how about being honest about it? I'll happily open it; I just don't want to waste my day reading nonsense. Or is the headline the coded message?

 

 

Vageling's picture
Vageling Crazy Or Not Oct 13, 2017 8:39 AM

Show of force? Either you guys make your marines braindead and thus cannon fodder or this is just netflix BS. Stay tuned... I'm guessing the latter. 

Yellow_Snow's picture
Yellow_Snow Kamehameha Oct 13, 2017 4:21 AM

The smell of dead bodies...

charlewar's picture
charlewar Kamehameha Oct 13, 2017 6:03 AM

that's hilLIARy you smell.

shining one's picture
shining one Kamehameha Oct 13, 2017 6:34 AM

I smell shit, bullshit. Chump already did the "i'm sending carriers over there", three times. That makes, what, four of them over there now? No becuase they etiher don't go there or just go and move away again.

philipat's picture
philipat Oct 13, 2017 4:20 AM

7,500 Marines should be really effective against a NK armed force of over 1 Million?

07564111's picture
07564111 philipat Oct 13, 2017 4:22 AM

extra special crispie marines ;)

philipat's picture
philipat 07564111 Oct 13, 2017 4:24 AM

Yup, perhaps thay are all "Super" Marines like the Vegas "Lone wolf"?

philipat's picture
philipat philipat Oct 13, 2017 4:32 AM

BTW, do those Carriers have targets painted on the decks yet or was that deemed to be unnecessary?

Grumbleduke's picture
Grumbleduke philipat Oct 13, 2017 8:02 AM

Norks will be chartering container ships...

LA_Goldbug's picture
LA_Goldbug philipat Oct 13, 2017 4:27 AM

I smiled as I read that myself ;-)

researchfix's picture
researchfix philipat Oct 13, 2017 4:29 AM

"7,500 Marines should be really effective against a NK armed force of over 1 Million?"

It depends on your governments distance to reality.

Squid Viscous's picture
Squid Viscous philipat Oct 13, 2017 4:46 AM

maybe they're headed to Guam and Okinawa to rape some more of the local girls?

Txpl9421's picture
Txpl9421 philipat Oct 13, 2017 5:38 AM

It's a Bullshit title.

There is NO WAY there is room for 7500 Marines on a carrier. Nor would any sane naval commander put so many Marines in one place.

Whoever wrote this did not take notes or they simply did not listen.

Vigilante's picture
Vigilante Txpl9421 Oct 13, 2017 5:57 AM

Probably a millenial dumbfuck 'journalist'

thePablo's picture
thePablo Txpl9421 Oct 13, 2017 6:50 AM

Marine here. Agreed. "7500 Marines and Sailors" probably refers to the entire carrier strike group, and any associated amphibious shipping (very few Marines if any go on the "nuclear powered carrier").

gregga777's picture
gregga777 Oct 13, 2017 4:21 AM

The normal complement aboard a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is approximately 5,500 sailors, Naval and/or US Marine air crew, and the normal US Marine Security component. Therefore, if this report is accurate, which I rather doubt, that means that there is an additional Marine component aboard of approximately 2,000. That would mean that the hangar deck would be overflowing with Marines.

sheikurbootie's picture
sheikurbootie gregga777 Oct 13, 2017 4:31 AM

No carrier ever travels "alone", it's a misprint.  The CARRIER battle group is sailing with a LDP (type of ship) that carries about 7000 marines.

OverTheHedge's picture
OverTheHedge sheikurbootie Oct 13, 2017 8:56 AM

If that is the case, then my previous comment about Tyler writing click-bait articles might be a tad harsh. Do we know the name of the troop carrier?

sheikurbootie's picture
sheikurbootie Oct 13, 2017 4:24 AM

That's naplam you're smelling.  Napalm sticks to Kim.  I love the smell of napalm in the morning, you know, that gasoline smell. 

It smells like VICTORY.

It would be nice to be finished with keeping troops in SK after 65 years. 

1. We just pick up and leave.

2. War restarts and we kick Kim's ass.

3. SK's liberal gov't asks us to leave.

All 3 options are we leave.

07564111's picture
07564111 sheikurbootie Oct 13, 2017 4:47 AM

4. You decide to take a shot a Kim and there is no one left to leave. 

ThePhantom's picture
ThePhantom Oct 13, 2017 4:29 AM

has anyone notified the merchant vessels in the area to watch out ?

philipat's picture
philipat ThePhantom Oct 13, 2017 4:45 AM

Nah the Pentagon found some funds from the missing Trillions and installed this new fangled technology called "Radar" on Navy vessels....

Sirius Wonderblast's picture
Sirius Wonderblast philipat Oct 13, 2017 9:08 AM

Or took the lense caps off their binoculars.