Trump Sends Second Aircraft Carrier To Korean Peninsula With 7,500 Marines Aboard

Just one week after uttering his now-infamous "this is the calm before the storm" statement to the press ahead of a dinner with military leaders, we now learn that President Trump has dispatched a second nuclear aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, filled with 7,500 marines, to the Korean Peninsula. Of course, this comes after rumors swirled earlier this week that North Korea is preparing to fire multiple short-range rockets around the opening of the Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress on Oct. 18th.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, is en route to the western Pacific after leaving San Diego port last week.
The Roosevelt will focus on maritime security operations in the Pacific and Middle East, the US military announced.
But the £3.4billion ($4.5billion) warship, known as “the Big Stick”, has been sent to boost US defence on the Korean peninsula, according to South Korean media.
It is expected to arrive in region in the coming weeks amid fears North Korea is about to test another missile or nuclear weapon.
Per the following map from Stratfor, the USS Theodore Roosevelt will join the USS Ronald Reagan which is already operating in the region.
According to a statement from Admiral Steve Koehler, a strike group commander on the ship, the Roosevelt is carrying some 7,500 sailors and marines that are “ready as a war fighting force”.
“The US Navy carrier strike group is the most versatile, capable force at sea,” he said in a statement before the ship’s launch.
“After nearly a year of training and integration exercises, the entire team is ready as a warfighting force and ready to carry out the nation’s tasking.”
Of course, as we noted above, this buildup of naval forces in the Pacific follows an ominous warning from the President last week that preceded a dinner with military leaders: "You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," he said: "It could be the calm... before... the storm."
A reporter quickly asked what the storm might be -"Is it Iran, ISIS, what's the storm?" to which he replied... "...you'll find out."
TRUMP: "Maybe it's the calm before the storm."
...
REPORTER: "What storm Mr. President?"
TRUMP: "You'll find out." (via Satellite News) pic.twitter.com/bWMzGrDPNa
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 5, 2017
So what say you? Just more bluster from a headline seeking President and normal-ish naval patrols in the Pacific or have we reached a point of no return in an escalating conflict with a rogue North Korean leader that could turn violent at any moment?
Weren't we told not longer ago about the US getting 3 carrier groups off NK in short order? Looks like a de-escalation to me.
It's a strong show of force, but 7,500 will do what exactly to a land army of 1,000,000?
The other hardware .... is a different matter entirely!
The 7500 number is the number of souls on board, including the ship's crew and air wings.
So perhaps a few hundred Marines?
So perhaps a few hundred Marines?
This is more headline click-bait. I have been trying to find out how many marines the ship can carry, but the crew itself seems to number around 6,000. Can they fit an extra 7,500 marines in on top of everything else they do? Not clear.
There is a great little article at MoonOfAlabama about exactly this type of headline nonsense:Hacked - The Secret Pictures Of Trump's Australian Sexlife http://www.moonofalabama.org/
And if Tyler is peeved about me promoting other people's blogs that denigrate Zerohedge headlines, then stop writing completely misleading headlines just to get clicks.
However, I have no problem opening a page that is purely designed to get Tyler some ad revenue, but how about being honest about it? I'll happily open it; I just don't want to waste my day reading nonsense. Or is the headline the coded message?
Marine here. Agreed. "7500 Marines and Sailors" probably refers to the entire carrier strike group, and any associated amphibious shipping (very few Marines if any go on the "nuclear powered carrier").
The normal complement aboard a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is approximately 5,500 sailors, Naval and/or US Marine air crew, and the normal US Marine Security component. Therefore, if this report is accurate, which I rather doubt, that means that there is an additional Marine component aboard of approximately 2,000. That would mean that the hangar deck would be overflowing with Marines.
No carrier ever travels "alone", it's a misprint. The CARRIER battle group is sailing with a LDP (type of ship) that carries about 7000 marines.
If that is the case, then my previous comment about Tyler writing click-bait articles might be a tad harsh. Do we know the name of the troop carrier?
