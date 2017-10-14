Ron Paul: "The Fed's Massive Bubble Is Creating A World Of Economic Pain"

There shouldn't be a Federal Reserve, but it exists, and it's constantly creating a world of economic pain.?
Each Federal Reserve bubble must turn into a bust. It's unavoidable.
Ron Paul discusses the latest bubble below...
According to the central planners, the "solution" for the bust is more creation of new money and credit.
That's the only way they can keep their "system" alive.
When the Fed's stock market bubble burst in 2000, it responded by creating new money and credit. Lo and behold, this led directly to the next bubble that was even bigger.
When the housing bubble burst in 2008, Wall Street was bailed out by taxpayers, and TRILLIONS of new dollars were created as the "solution."
And now, almost 10 years later, we have an even bigger bubble than 2008.
The central planners at The Fed have done it again.
How much longer will we allow this "system" to last? How much economic pain will it take to return to sound money again?
Right on, Ron Paul.
Ron nail gun Paul
No way to return to sound money except through debt cancellation and that will never happen because then it means money is worthless if debt can be cancelled when somebody feels like it.
I think some us knows where this ends.
But none knows when
Engineered Collapse.
It’s occured in 2008.
The restructuring has been & is being conducted behind the curtain.
"The Fed's Massive Bubble Is Creating A World Of Economic Pain"
But for the Goldmanites, a world of pleasure and generational wealth.
Of course Ronnie, why dont you just come out and say why though....tell the sheep about usury and the evil reasons behind fractional reserve banking.
Usury is Criminal.
Productivity stolen.
It’s perpetrators should be arrested, indicted, enprisoned. & Executed.
I don't want the Fed nullified.
I want it destroyed.
Middleclass lives matters......