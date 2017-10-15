Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
Last week, as I reflected on my recent three-part series filled with bold predictions, I began to question whether or not I was being too negative. Upon hearing Trump’s Iran speech Friday, I became convinced that everything I wrote had merit.
The speech was downright terrifying, serving to confirm all my worst fears about what he’s up to in the Middle East.
There’s no way you can listen to that disingenuous rant and not recognize that he’s already made up his mind about war with Iran. What comes next will be a series of U.S. imposed redlines and demands, which Iran will eventually be said to violate, at which point the U.S. will escalate bigly.
I expect the most wretched cretins in America to rally behind the coming war push, including much of the corporate media. We already saw evidence of this...
Many of you will accuse me of exhibiting unwarranted confidence about where all this is headed, but it’s not that. The reason I feel so strongly about this forecast is because war with Iran has been planned for decades.
For proof, take a watch of this classic video of General Wesley Clark explaining the foreign policy establishment’s post 9/11 plans.
Friday’s speech by Trump makes me even more confident regarding what I wrote over the past few days. In case you missed the series the first time around, links are below.
Yes. The parasitic elites need WW3, to cover up the collapse the world wide Fiat currency scam.
They need WW3 to happen so they can clear the old Holy site of Muslims and Christians so they can build and erect the 3rd Temple.
You cant do that with the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque there.
War With Iran Was Planned Decades Ago
My response: Sorry, it was a lot longer than decades ago. How about over 2500 years ago?
In Ezekiel 38-39, the war of GOG/MAGOG is prophesied to be in the future and involves IRAN.
The Book of Ezekiel was written between 593 and 565 B.C.
Sorry to say that mankind missed the divine memo.
so did you, israel of the flesh is gog, the star of remphan on their flag is a dead giveaway, they came into a land of unwalled villages ( already happened) and cant happen now as israel(of the flesh) is the most wlled up place on earth.
When the zionists created an antichrist "jewish state" and stole the name Israel, it was an abomination. I don't believe they will ever be allowed to create a temple to add even more to their blasphemies against God. I believe the only reason that state is even allowed to exist is to let the harlot "churches" that are teaching their congregations to worship the "jewish state" as an idol, and to support antichrist "jews", to fill up their cup of wrath.
Jesus was a Jew, the people he spoke the Word to were Jews, the first Christians were Jews, and Jews actually started the true Christian church as seen in Acts 2-4.
Jesus Christ is quoted in Revelations as saying the Seat of Satan people ARE NOT JEWS. lol
So, big fella, watcha got now?
John 8:19 and the general message given by Jesus to the Pharisees (who rule the world now) points to another uncomfortable reality that (((they))) do not want to have mentioned.
Jesus was of the tribe of Judah. He was NOT a "jew" as defined today. The word Jew in scriptures was Judahite. The word used in the world has nothing to do with Judahites. If you were really a Christian, you should know what a Jew is. You also should know who Israel is, and the name most certainly doesn't belong to an antichrist "jewish state" created by deniers of Jesus.
You are deceived because you insert your own imagination and definitions onto the scriptures. Try taking the meaning from the scriptures, and you'd be a lot better off. If you care at this point anyway.
As for Revelation 2:9 and 3:9, the Synagogue of Satan quotes, is talking about those who call themselves "Jews" but are not.
How would a Christian know who a Jew really is? Well, Romans 2:28-29 is very specific.
"Rom 2:28-29 For he is not a Jew, which is one outwardly; neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh: But he is a Jew, which is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit, and not in the letter; whose praise is not of men, but of God."
Those calling themselves by the label "jew" today have a definition precisely opposite of the scriptures. Why are you promoting antichrist traditions of the Synagogue of Satan?
I noticed you conveniently took out Synagogue and replaced it with Seat by the way, nad the "nazi" accusation is a cry of desparation at best.
Revelation Chapter 3 Verse 9
"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say
they are Judahites, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them
to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.
There has already been three temples
Solomon
Zerrubbel
Herods
I'm unaware of anything in the scriptures of a third temple or any significance to it
I am a bit confused as to how mention of the Oded Yinon plan is not included, here. General Clarks revelations on Democracy Now are the articulation of the militant vision of Israel and its desire to reshape the ME.
In order to be regional hegemon's in the middle east, they seek to destroy and fracture neighboring Arab countires by destroying the cental governments that hold the diverse factions together.
The strategy is also called Balkinization--breaking down nations into small ethnic and tribal factions that are unable to compete militarily and economically.
Oded Yinon was a mid-level Israeli bureaucrat who articulated the strategy and put it in print in Zionist World News in Hebrew. It was translated into English by Shahak Israel, a chemistry professor, who wanted to warn the world what the militant faction of Israel was up to.
The Israel-loyal Americans (neocons) send the US military into the MENA region to pursue the shattering of Israel's Arab neighbors.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-mi...
The elites need war with Iran because Iran aka Persia was foretold millennia ago to rise out of nowhere to destroy the financial world as we know it. This is their efforts via their demonic masters to try and thwart God's Word.
Of course you know which are the few remaining nations without Rothschild central banks. Two of three of those are on the front burner of the Bankster war machine: Syria, Iran and NK. Going with no need for me to elaborate who controls the banks, that is, who the Banksters really are. The ME BS was not, is not and never will be about oil and other Earth minerals and resources as substantiated by the US' topple and leave ME history.
All wars are bankster wars.
Stop pulling your punches.
All wars are Zio Global-Lust Bankster wars.
But they're still struggling for a plan to not let it go large-scale nuclear...
You apparently know very little about the history of Iran and the difference between Persians and Arabs.
Troll harder you fucking wing nut.
You, apparently, know very little of Iranian support to Islamic terrorists groups. Iran is the MAIN support of Hezbollah and is also a major supporter of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Christians in Iran are arbitrarily arrested and interrogated because of their faith. They face "severe physical and psychological torture (UN Report)" during detention, and simple prayer or Bible study meetings are regarded as political activities that threaten the national security of Iran.
Churches can be closed down if they use the national language, Farsi, and Christians are regularly given long prison sentences and beatings. The worst punishments are reserved for those who convert to Christianity from Islam, when they are caught gathering in their informal house churches, and for their pastors. They are simply executed.
But please, do go on. Tell us how the Iranians are the "good muslim jihadists" because they are not arabs.
The Iranian shills & apologists & paid govt agents on these threads have an anti US spiel all handmade & ready to go. Facts are inconvenient to them.
Meanwhile, every single one of them owes their freedom to post their drivel on the internet to the good 'ol USA.
From WWI-WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf and on and on....killing commies, fascists & rabid radical Islamic terrorists for mommy.
Ezekiel & Revelations baby. Russia + Iran = GOG/ MAGOG.
Rev 20:8 And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.
Clearly not just a couple of countries. You're pushing the zionist death cult propaganda, not prophecy. You are deceived.
is that what your rabbi taught you or was it john haggi or hal lindsey? fake israel = gog/magog, it is on their flag hidden in plain sight
And what CAUSED that situation? You conveniently IGNORE the facts stated above and instead change the subject to fit your own historical bias and bullshit narrative. The Shah was a brutal dictator and US CIA puppet that led DIRECTLY to the regime now in place BECAUSE of US intervention. Ever hear of the term blowback?
Fuck me. ZH s full of Neocons and Zionist shills these days.
Also, they talk about Iran's persecution of Christians (which is true), but what about the persecution of Coptic Christians in Egypt after the Arab spring? What about China, where Christianity is "legal" so long as it is under a state-controlled church? How about the Syrian Christians and Alawites, what happens to them when Assad goes?
Do we not know that the socialists here would gladly do to believers what the Iranians do, if it was to their advantage to do so? Don't be played.
truly is. the only time it's okay to shit on Iran (which it sometimes is), is in order to provoke them into taking action against Israel. But beating the "ebil muslims" war drum and thinking people are going to buy into it? Gtfo
Like when they took over the US Embassy (an act of war) and held them hostages for 444 days (another act of war)?
We should should have bombed every single oil field, refinery and oil port to ruins. And buried Khomeini in a hail of B-52 strikes.
There would have been much more peace in the world today if these first muslim jihadists were taught what happens when you do stupid shit.
STFU you stupid jackass- the line of countries with a legitimate beef with the US goes all the way around the block
Depends how youy (locally) define a grudge - there are as many Countries who (in their view, justifiably) hold a grudge against US for interference / "active disadvantaging" (by trade embargoes / interference) as those who have "actually" been damaged by direct (or "assisted") US interference.
The line stretches far, FAR more than ONE "City Block".
Guess you need a history lesson.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/aug/19/cia-admits-role-1953-irani...
And let's not forget the wonderful job the CIA did in Chile: (Before fake news)
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/inatl/longterm/pinochet/overview.htm
"The Chilean military, aided by training and financing from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, gained absolute control of the country in less than a week. The new regime waged raids, executions, "disappearances" and the arrest and torture of thousands of Chilean citizens - establishing a climate of fear and intimidation that would remain for years to come."
And they're still at it.
I guess you forget the CIA toppling their freely elected government in the 1950's and installing the US puppet the Shah?
#1 carter was pro-palestine
#2 reagan's october-surprise (pro-zionist)
#3 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war {(iraq backed by Britain/ussa)(both pro-zionist)}
#4 Russo-Afghan War (top priority)
#5 Zionist Israel doing anything and everything in Palestine and Lebanon/Jordan with USSA and Russia preoccupied
#6# not one hostage hurt!!!
Bullshit. The oil fields were valuable assets. We should have bombed their damn population centers - until there wasn't a population to bomb. Then we could have started a colonization program like was done in the 19th century. Go there. Get free land. With our allies in Iraq and and elsewhere we could have returned civilization to a region that has not known it for millennia.
Deluded Zionist piece of shit, I'll have a drink every time I hear of DEAD U.S. invaders...
I'll raise my glass as well.
BTW, acheron2016 is a compulsive murderbator.
If you only knew what it was like to be on the receiving end of the violence you preach you'd change your attitude pretty quickly.
My view is, if he wants to do that, then why doesn't he set up a GoFundMe page and chip in some of his own money to pay Blackwater/Academi to do it?
No respect for people who talk tough with other people's blood and coin.
There would have been much more peace in the world today if the Yanky pricks had of stayed behind their own borders!
Go and fuck yourself you prick, If the U.S. regime attacks Iran I hope to see thousands of DEAD U.S. troops!
Trump is the best president ever....for Israel!
Fat, orange, slovenly, piece of zioist shit that he is!
...and NO I didn't vote for (or support) Hillary in any way, so get the fuck out, shit for brains...
Fuck you, asshole.
Same here, and I'll cheer every time Iran sinks one of "our" ships. This country will deserve everything it gets.