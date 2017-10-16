How The Elite Dominate The World – Part 1: Debt As A Tool Of Enslavement

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Throughout human history, those in the ruling class have found various ways to force those under them to work for their economic benefit. But in our day and age, we are willingly enslaving ourselves.
The borrower is the servant of the lender, and there has never been more debt in our world than there is right now. According to the Institute of International Finance, global debt has hit the 217 trillion dollar mark, although other estimates would put this number far higher. Of course everyone knows that our planet is drowning in debt, but most people never stop to consider who owns all of this debt. This unprecedented debt bubble represents that greatest transfer of wealth in human history, and those that are being enriched are the extremely wealthy elitists at the very, very top of the food chain.
Did you know that 8 men now have as much wealth as the poorest 3.6 billion people living on the planet combined?
Every year, the gap between the planet’s ultra-wealthy and the poor just becomes greater and greater. This is something that I have written about frequently, and the “financialization” of the global economy is playing a major role in this trend.
The entire global financial system is based on debt, and this debt-based system endlessly funnels the wealth of the world to the very, very top of the pyramid.
It has been said that Albert Einstein once made the following statement…
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it … he who doesn’t … pays it.”
Whether he actually made that statement or not, the reality of the matter is that it is quite true. By getting all of the rest of us deep into debt, the elite can just sit back and slowly but surely become even wealthier over time. Meanwhile, as the rest of us work endless hours to “pay our bills”, the truth is that we are spending our best years working to enrich someone else.
Much has been written about the men and women that control the world. Whether you wish to call them “the elite”, “the establishment” or “the globalists”, the truth is that most of us understand who they are. And how they control all of us is not some sort of giant conspiracy. Ultimately, it is actually very simple. Money is a form of social control, and by getting the rest of us into as much debt as possible they are able to get all of us to work for their economic benefit.
It starts at a very early age. We greatly encourage our young people to go to college, and we tell them to not even worry about what it will cost. We assure them that there will be great jobs available for them once they finish school and that they will have no problem paying off the student loans that they will accumulate.
Well, over the past 10 years student loan debt in the United States “has grown 250 percent” and is now sitting at an absolutely staggering grand total of 1.4 trillion dollars. Millions of our young people are already entering the “real world” financially crippled, and many of them will literally spend decades paying off those debts.
But that is just the beginning.
In order to get around in our society, virtually all of us need at least one vehicle, and auto loans are very easy to get these days. I remember when auto loans were only made for four or five years at the most, but in 2017 it is quite common to find loans on new vehicles that stretch out for six or seven years.
The total amount of auto loan debt in the United States has now surpassed a trillion dollars, and this very dangerous bubble just continues to grow.
If you want to own a home, that is going to mean even more debt.
In the old days, mortgages were commonly 10 years in length, but now 30 years is the standard.
By the way, do you know where the term “mortgage” originally comes from?
If you go all the way back to the Latin, it actually means “death pledge”.
And now that most mortgages are for 30 years, many will continue making payments until they literally drop dead.
Sadly, most Americans don’t even realize how much they are enriching those that are holding their mortgages. For example, if you have a 30 year mortgage on a $300,000 home at 3.92 percent, you will end up making total payments of $510,640.
Credit card debt is even more insidious. Interest rates on credit card debt are often in the high double digits, and some consumers actually end up paying back several times as much as they originally borrowed.
According to the Federal Reserve, total credit card debt in the United States has also now surpassed the trillion dollar mark, and we are about to enter the time of year when Americans use their credit cards the most frequently.
Overall, U.S. consumers are now nearly 13 trillion dollars in debt.
As borrowers, we are servants of the lenders, and most of us don’t even consciously understand what has been done to us.
In Part I, I have focused on individual debt obligations, but tomorrow in Part II I am going to talk about how the elite use government debt to corporately enslave us. All over the planet, national governments are drowning in debt, and this didn’t happen by accident. The elite love to get governments into debt because it is a way to systematically transfer tremendous amounts of wealth from our pockets to their pockets. This year alone, the U.S. government will pay somewhere around half a trillion dollars just in interest on the national debt. That represents a whole lot of tax dollars that we aren’t getting any benefit from, and those on the receiving end are just becoming wealthier and wealthier. In Part II we will also talk about how our debt-based system is literally designed to create a government debt spiral. Once you understand this, the way that you view potential solutions completely changes. If we ever want to get government debt “under control”, we have got to do away with this current system that was intended to enslave us by those that created it.
We spend so much time on the symptoms, but if we ever want permanent solutions we need to start addressing the root causes of our problems. Debt is a tool of enslavement, and the fact that humanity is now more than 200 trillion dollars in debt should deeply alarm all of us.
Debt or debasement. Either way long term we are going to get screwed to the bone kiddies.
Central banks have their claws in all those loans. Almost as if planned.
Almost? Chuckle.
Just finished reading "The Richest Man in Babylon." One very valuable lesson there is what some today would call an ideal gas law of expenses.
No matter how much money you make you always want more lifestyle than you have to spend.
Master those desires, and you will have power over your money and will not fall into debt. Keep an attitude of "I deserve it!" and before long, you will be enslaved.
Guess which attitude is promoted 24/7?
I tried to read that book, but I didn't like the old English. It was very difficult to read.
Yeah, I think they were trying to write it like a King James Old Testament. But it screws with you because the Babylonian gods are obviously not favored in the Old Testament, even though they are talking very positively about such gods in one particular story (Meet the Goddess of Luck, which is about prepping so you can seize opportunity).
However, there were a few quotables in there. What they repeated over and over is that you must take control of your income, and you must maintain an attitude that you are in control of your destiny, otherwise someone else will fill the void and control that destiny for you.
In particular, I liked the tale about the man who was determining whether he had the soul of a free man or slave. The other is about a rich dad giving his son a bag of gold and a text explaining how to build wealth, and he loses the gold but gains it back once he loses all and starts reading.
Meet today's elite. https://goo.gl/bFYusM
The debtor (the people) is slave to the lender (the money changers). Always.
The money changers' day is coming. Nothing lasts forever.
So let me ask ... what happens if next Monday if everyone repudiates their debt?
...Skynet is activated. (((shudder)))
How The Elite Dominate The World
Through the social contract call capitalism.
Capitalism core is to maximize personal gains at the expenses of others. Now try to run a family under these values. The family will self-destruct.
Humanity needs a new social contract if humanity is to survive. It cannot be capitalism.
“Capitalism is the theory that the worst people, acting from their worst motives, will somehow produce the most good”. – John Maynard Keynes
this article is so anti semite!!! Goys are cattle and shall tribute forever to the GOD chosen ones.
Wow, we got a good 6 comments in before the BI spammer!
What is income. The IRS has never defined the term.
Better to use terms like assets, wealth, etc. Your labor is an asset and private property. At least, it is supposed to be under the Laws of Nature and Nature's God.
yep
this is why schools don't teach young people personal finance management
Dave Ramsey has apparently started changing this. He has a high school program now, but it started just a few years ago so it will take a decade or so for the kids who took that class to grow up and put it into practice.
Dave Ramsey is a classical Keynesian. What will he say when the cards come tumbling down?
However, his primary theme is get out of debt. Great suggestion. The problem is we are debt slaves to the monetary system. Something Ramsey doesn't discuss.
He's really great on personal finance, but like you, I disagree with him on economic matters.
However, I think the stage we're in, is getting everyone first to a place where they resolve to stop living beyond their means. Move the culture from borrowing to saving, and then you will get a critical mass of people who will pay attention to their savings being devalued.
https://youtu.be/_uxq_lZWxVc
"Whether you wish to call them “the elite”, “the establishment” or “the globalists”, the truth is that most of us understand who they are."
They are (((Global-Lusts))), listing after everything of value, the globe over.
You think Blankfein was joking when he said they were doing Gods Work? Nope, the fake Jews really believe it is part of their mandate from God.
Their god is satan.
that's all well and good but really doesn't account for why all the contactual obligations lead back to the vatican. just sayin'.
"The yahweh-as-Creator myth is a yoke, like the bankers, that must be broken for Humanity to become its own Saviour (so to speak)."
The myth is that humanity can be its own savior. Maybe some special group of Jews think they should be humanities Lord and Savior, some special groups of gentiles think that we should all be our own Lord and Saviors, but God is still holy, and Jew or Gentile we are not. We can't be our own Saviors. To do that we would have to be righteous and then we would not need saving.
But now if you take the view of early Genesis that the Jewish people take, it may seem like myth. A Christian view of the text however, is shockingly in line with what we know about the natural universe, too bad churches don't teach it ....Early Genesis, the Revealed Cosmology https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XRLDYJB
Yes, they too have the power to make people rich or poor, or to let them live or die.
That's how Bankfine meant it.
"By getting all of the rest of us deep into debt"
Yes, good goy. Keep blaming everyone else for your issues - don't try to fix them, no! Just sit back and complain about your poor life decisions, and the world will fix itself.
Lending requires interest. It's called time preference - google it.
If you're smart, the only reason to go into debt is to profit from it.
One explanation I've heard is that interest is the rental fee for the money you borrow, much like how they used to charge you $5 a week on the old VHS tapes you rented from Blockbuster.
The difference is, the unpaid rental fee is also "rented," creating compound interest.
One unspoken rule of debt: the bigger the poseur you are, the more susceptible you are to the siren song of debt.
Never had a credit card.
Never held a mortgage.
Never took out a car loan or any other kind of loan except a student loan for 9 grand that I went bankrupt on (before it was no longer possible to do so).
Am not beholden to the ziobankers and their shills in any way.
"Neither a borrower nor a lender be."
The lenders, believe it or not, are just as screwed as the borrowers. Neither of them have any real peace of mind.
"Neither a borrower nor a lender be."
Are you my Dad?
He probably had 1 credit card for convenience sake while traveling but never any debt.
He and Mom raised 4 kids and put all through college on one middle-class income and wound up with about 1 million saved when he died 20 years ago. Pretty impressive and doable if people understand how money works, have some discipline and don't fall prey to "keeping up with the (stupid) Joneses."
Debt is theoretically less messy than war, but one can lead to the other. And vise versa.
Proverbial 'two peas in the pod'
A very interesting and worthwhile read:
The War between the Worlds Landowners
https://philosophyofmetrics.com/the-war-between-the-worlds-land-owners/
Meh... not a peep about a thorougly corrupt and defunct Congress.
Even with a "summary" that says
we need to start addressing the root causes of our problems.
Mr. Snyder, do you understand how the government was designed to work, or do you not care, or are you fine with a new arrangement?
Suck it up sheeple and get back to work! Gubmit wants your money.
Sadly, most Americans don’t even realize how much they are enriching those that are holding their mortgages. For example, if you have a 30 year mortgage on a $300,000 home at 3.92 percent, you will end up making total payments of $510,640.
No Mike,,, The sad part is the morons have no idea the bank didn't have the money to loan them. They just hit a couple of keys and presto!,,, money out of thin air.
Same shit with your Visa card. Conjure up fake money for free and charge you 19% to boot.
This whole damn corrupt banking system is Scam City.
I was so glad that we got a house that was equal to one year of our household income. People were telling me to go 3x because we could "afford it," but if we did that, we would still owe a lot of money on such a house, pay outrageous interest, and be at risk of going underwater on the next decline. I'd rather pay a single digit of interest over the life of a mortgage, and then never pay a mortgage again.
I was lucky to read early and learn from other wealthy people though books they wrote that "a big house is not an asset, a big house is a job, and a money pit.