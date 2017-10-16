US Deploys Special Forces "Decapitation" Team To South Korea

Today, the South Korean and U.S. navies kicked off massive combined drills off the coast of the Korean peninsula amid heightened tensions, a training exercise which North Korea has warned may prompt another ballistic missile launch potentially to coincide with the launch of the Chinese 19th Party Congress on October 18. The two allies plan to continue the Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) through Friday in the East Sea and the Yellow Sea.
As reported over the weekend, the drill involves the U.S. 7th Fleet's aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers - the USS Stethem (DDG-63) and the USS Mustin (DDG-89). The carrier strike group will train with South Korean warships and other defense assets, such as the Sejong the Great Aegis ship and P-3 Orion anti-submarine aircraft in the East Sea.
And while details of the drill were well-known in advance, what was reported for the first time overnight from Yonhap is that a unit of U.S. special forces tasked with carrying out "decapitation" operations is also aboard a nuclear-powered submarine in the group, according to a defense source. So far, little else is known about why said decapitation team is on location, or whether it will be put into use, although it presence may explain Trump's "calm before the storm" comment that beffudled the media two weeks ago.
Among other assets mobilized for the joint drill are F-15K, FA-18 and A-10 fighter jets, as well as AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, Lynx and AW-159 Wild Cat naval choppers. The U.S. has also deployed a Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) plane to closely monitor the North's ground and naval forces.
Some more details about the drill from Yonhap:
The joint training is aimed at promoting "communications, interoperability and partnership in the (U.S.) 7th Fleet area of operations," the fleet said. It initially announced that the practice around the peninsula will end next Thursday but later corrected the date to Friday. Meanwhile, the U.S. has sent a B-1B Lancer strategic bomber, F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets and several other types of high-profile defense assets to the Seoul air show to open this week.
"Approximately 200 U.S. personnel are expected to participate in the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2017, scheduled from Oct. 17-22 at the Seoul K-16 airport," the 7th Air Force said.
Among the U.S. military aircraft to join the biennial event are the F-22 Raptor, B-1B Lancer, A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, C-130J Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, U-2 Dragon Lady and RQ-4 Global Hawk, it added. Also fielded will be the Air Force's fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A Lightning II, U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon and a U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook.
"This year's air show will feature demonstrations from U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska," the 7th Air Force said. More than 400 defense firms from 33 countries plan to participate in the ADEX to begin Tuesday.
As part of the drills, the US military said on Monday that it would practice evacuating noncombatant Americans out of South Korea in the event of war and other emergencies, the NYT reported. The evacuation drill, known as Courageous Channel, is aimed at preparing American “service members and their families to respond to a wide range of crisis management events such as noncombatant evacuation and natural or man-made disasters,” the United States military said in a statement.
The South Korean government of President Moon Jae-in has repeatedly warned that it opposes a military solution to the North Korean nuclear crisis because it could quickly escalate into a full-blown war in which Koreans would suffer the most, with some estimates predicting that over 2 million South Koreans could die in the North Korean retaliation.
Meanwhile, on Monday, North Korea accused the US of “pushing” the DPRK into making a hydrogen bomb, the head of North Korea’s delegation to the multinational Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting has said.
“Exactly the US have pushed the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] to become a possessor of the hydrogen bomb,” the deputy chairman of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, An Tong Chun, announced Monday. The North Korean official was speaking at the assembly of the world’s oldest international body of lawmakers in St. Petersburg, Russia. Parliamentarians from more than 160 nations are attending the IPU session.
The question now is whether North Korea will once again test said Hydrogen bomb and, if so, whether the crack "decapiation" team meant to take out North Korea's leadership will be put to use.
Not a matter of 'if' its a matter of 'when'.
When is the next new moon?
Dream On! Those carriers/warships are a sitting target for both China & Russia.
Well duh. They aren't going to act without the go-ahead from those two powers (or at least China).
This is just a little more pressure to provide some leverage in the ongoing negotiations.
Nothing happens.
What could possible go wrong? Sarc.
Probably nothing. And I doubt they'll bump into each other much out there.
Yeah Just a nuisance
.......... As long as nobody knows the about plan and it is a complete surprise…
..Moar F’n fake news designed to confuse and create fear.
We got yo numbers MoFos…..
A war on (NK) terror needs terrorists and CNN HD filmable action for a good msm flagship storyline! :)
Feb. 2018 winter olympics in SK? Other flags?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_Winter_Olympics
This would be a top secret decapitation team that's on the nuclear sub in the headline here? Ridiculous has no bounds.
Sorry, misunderstanding, i don't think such a terror job would be done by regular US military.
A SEALS decaption team would be there for a cleanup after the following chapter.
Or some other JSOC units we don't read about here.
the u.s. should withdraw from the korean peninsula in exchange for china assuming a protectorate over north korea and insuring no more nuclear tests. also north and south korea should work on reunification by word and deed.
this is a made up crisis instigated by the neocons and the mic.
When you're operating a ponzi scheme of global reserve currency magnitude, there can be no withdrawal .. ever.
That's their rationale for MORE wars.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/06/25/imperial-warmongering/
And I thought marijuana strains had so many cool names. G-13, Matanuska Thunderfuck... But look at all the cool weapon names we have.
A10 still in there. Gotta love that.
Oh, and here's NK: look what you made us do. You made us build a hydrogen bomb...
Bitch, that card is played out. America is all about "look what you made us do" WW1, 2, Korea(!), Nam, Iraq 1,2, Afghanistan, Syria, Just Cause in Panama (Just Cause we could). Oh the list goes on and on.
The US does not want a unified Korea, especially one wth nukes, which is why they throw a wrench in the works when both sides get friendly. They need North Korea to jusitfy a large military presence in Japan, Okinawa, Guam and other spots. Things with North Korea really heated up with the election of the current president of SK a few months back who was putting out feelers to the north.
Agreed Never got the Hitler love. I cannot abide a loser .He was a microcosm of YT in general IMO .I am sick to death of losing.
A lot of what David Irving wrote was made up bullshit. Wouldn't trust anything he penned. Germany only conquered northern France and left the rest for their stooges of Vichy to administer. To take Gibralter Hitler would have to occupy the rest of France and work his way through Spain. Hitler could have taken Gibraltar but wouldn't be able to keep it as he didn't have the ships to compete with the Brits. Hitler was also busy in Greece and Yugoslavia which delayed his USSR invasion by 2 months. North Africa, Norway, Belgium, some Channel islands, Poland, the Baltics, Czechoslovakia, the Battle of the Atlantic, Hitler had a lot on his plate. Hitler really did have an admiration for the British people which is why he floated peace overtures to them more than once. Hitlers real target was the USSR with it's vast resources and "living room" for German expansion and trying to subdue Britain would have cost him dearly in men, equipment, and time.
If Kim Jong Un isn't wearing an ankle bracelet, how does the US expect to find him?
Odds are he has doubles running around. Good luck killing the real one. What the US is hoping, like it always does when they make the people suffer with sanctions, is that someone close to Kim will put a bullet in his head. Saddam had doubles and his private guard was from his own tribe so he was untouchable and I expect Kim will do the same.
Yes, the team will pack a half million rounds...maybe some Rambo saws that never run dry...
"Your Honour, I'd like to present to the court Exhibit 45,544,565 of US B***S**t"
It's all a kabuki theater, if they announce their moves in the press, it's to deceive. The parasitic elites need war. Nobody really believes their B Hollywood script. But they just need anough mouth breathers to get along with those BS stories.
They need war and war is what we get.
With the level of bullshit around US nowadays it could be anything.
Chaos magic.
Well, now that we have the super secret squirrel plan...
Time and date please?
Bueller?
A single DPRK nuke will take care of the team and the rest of the task force.
another nuke in the hold of a cargo ship or container would eliminate San Diego.
Everybody still gung ho?
I can't believe that this far down in the thread that no one has asked why we have a fucking "decapitation." team. If we really have special forces who do this, we are no better than any of the other barbarians out there.
Snowflake, every country in the world has a decapitation team. And we've used ours before. Remember JFK? Oh wait, that was one guy in a tall building all by himself. Nevermind.
After they perform their "decapitation" they better watch out.
Remember what happened to the SEALS who got to Bin Laden?
You mean supposedly got to Bin laden......dontcha? I spose they didnt want any of thoze honorable Seal Team guyz spillin the beans.....
Osama Bin Laden(aka col Tim Osman,on the See Eye Ayy payroll,see Zbigniew Brzezinski photos with him,see photos of talibans ' leaders at the White House)).
He was suffering from a rare genetic disease,Marfan syndrome,which affects the collagen system in the whole body and give them a special apppearance=very tall,with lax joints and it results in multiple organs involvement,including big arteries ,like the aorta,causing aneurysms(enlargements) and dysections.This is why he had kidney failure. They also have ,heart diseases,heart failure.He had ESKD(end stage kidney disease) and was on dialysis.People with Marfan's disease ,have a life expectancy of 40-46 ys.
People on dialysis usually live ,more or less,for 10 ys.Having the best conditions,as this leads to heart diseases,and infections.Many,many complications.You CAN NOT have dialysis on the run,in caves in Afghanistan.
You also,do not live too long with Marfan.OBL was 44 ys old when he died ,in Dec. 2001,and this was announced in many arab newspapers.
Ask any doctor if a person with Marfan's disease and ESKF can live in caves on the run for so long.
And the amazing part is that through whatever the occupation/ trade/work you and I help pay for it. The blood is on our hands. God will judge accordingly.
Sounds serious.
When you are the exceptional and indispensable nation, you get to have "decapitation teams."
Just to be clear. North Korea - or Russia - are not allowed to employ their own decapitation teams.
Very good point.
Since it is illegal under international law to "decapitate" another sovereign government (in other words, assassinate the president of another sovereign nation), having a "decapitation team" should also be regarded as illegal.
It just shows the level of piracy the US army has engaged in: it's nothing less than outrageous!!!
Sorry, but we've proven many times over that we are no better than the worst-behaving 'barbarian' that ever existed. At war for nearly every year of our country's existence.....ffs.
Everyone has multiple capitation teams.
I wonder if we will bury Kim Lil Fat Fuck at sea after they give him a thrid eye like they did with Osama Dindu Nuffin?
"Finally, one more chance to destroy Moose andt Squirrel!" -- Boris
Rap, either you're right and Tyler is CIA stooge or he'll get his publishing license revoked ala NBC
"And I doubt they'll bump into each other much out there."
Have you seen the US Navy's driving record in the last couple of years?
What do you do if somebody put a contract on your life? You can run & hide or you must fight murdering your enemies.
Kim has only one choice: he cannot run & hide, therefore, he must fight inflicting a catastrophic blow to the USA and its allies like Japan and S. Korea with many millions of Americans and Japanese being dead.
For the sake of American people, I hope Kim is not easily provoked.
He could fart in our general direction.
This will end so fine
ISIS openly killing people in Vegas but US GOvernment makes happy diversion near RUssian border
If by ISIS you mean a covert alliance of CIA, Mossad and Saudis, I agree.