Bank Run Imminent: Catalan Separatists Urge Supporters To Pull Cash From ATMs On Friday Morning

As tensions escalate in Spain, Catalan Separatists are potentially about to do some real damage and hit Madrid where it really hurts.
In a tweeted message to their 270,000 followers, Assemblea Nacional urged supporters to pull cash from CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell branches between 8 am and 9am Friday to protest at their decision to shift their legal domiciles out of the region...
#BREAKING Civil society groups in Catalonia call for mass withdrawal of money from ATMs tomorrow at 8am to pressure Spanish government
— Catalan News (@catalannews) October 19, 2017
Demà, prioritàriament de 8 a 9 h, ves a un dels 5 principals bancs i retira la quantitat que vulguis en efectiu. Són els teus diners! pic.twitter.com/TqQUESFOZJ
— Assemblea Nacional (@assemblea) October 19, 2017
As the video begins...
"Go to 1 of the 5 main banks and take out as much cash as you want. Don't forget, it's your money".
Civil society organizations in Catalonia call for a mass withdrawal of money from bank ATMs on Friday at 8am in order to pressure the Spanish government. Organizers don't especify how much money should be taken out nor what to do with it.
The action targets the five main banks in Catalonia: Caixa Bank, Sabadell, Bankia, BBVA and Santander. Organizers call on clients of Caixa Bank and Sabadell to show their disagreement with the banks' recent decision to move their headquarters out of Catalonia due to the escalating political crisis between governments in Barcelona and Madrid.
This is the first "direct and peaceful" action organized by Crida per la Democràcia (Call for Democracy). This is an umbrella group which includes among others the two main pro-independence organizations in Catalonia: the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Òmnium Cultural.
The mass withdrawal is also aimed at condemning the imprisonment of ANC and Òmnium presidents, Jordi Sánchez and Jordi Cuixart, held in custody on sedition charges since Monday.
As a reminder, both Banco Sabadell and Caixabank - the two largest banks of the Catalan region - moved their corporate headquarters out of Catalonia (with the help of the Spanish government) shortly after the referendum.
And now it's time to find out just how solvent (and liquid) the strong Spanish banking system truly is.
The message has now been retweeted or liked over 7,000 times (and remember its past midnight in Spain).
We should do that here!
Won't work, they won't give you more than $5K, Fed is smart you sucker!
Too late... had to do it before the article 155...
All your cash are belong to us...
Already grabbed my cash in 2008. It was a Yuuuge hassle.
Jokes on them... I never get that high before I turn it into phyz.
How long before Juncker orders drone strike on whoever posted that tweet, you know to protect the democracy. Didn't he previously made clear that he doesnt want Catalonia to part ways? Serfs must pay for disobeying their lords. Hail EU!
Rob the Bank, but be courteous about it.
An historical note: the Borgia family were Catalan.
Nice try lefturds.
Most Spanish ATMs have a 600/day limit if you didn't specifically asked your bank to increase it.
And I believe the max you can increase to is 3000/day anyway.
GO INTO THE BRANCH GENIUS.
CLOSE THE ACCOUNT.
What is the 3rd Biggest Catalan Bank if Sabadell & Caixa are hellbent on abandoning the region?
pull it...
Don't be fooled into violence and war.
This article outlines roughly how people were fooled into the second world war:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
Seems like this didn't work out.
"Independencia!"
"¡Ok, entonces, retira todo tu dinero del banco y mata el sistema bancario de los opresores!"
"Oh, no importa, entonces."
Close the account and ask for a bank cheque, they have to cover it from bank capital.
Funny that.
My shoe boxes never fail to give me the exact amount of cash I deposited, no questions asked.
And they don't hit me with either fees or negative interest rates.
Never a queue either... the Mrs. doesn't know where they're hidden!!
Now if only those shoe boxes could preserve your purchasing power from one year to the next.
my thought too.
Shrinkage, it's not just a shoe box problem.
doh.....
Isn't he wonderful, audience? Lamingtons for EVERYONE, Darling!
The Catalonian separatist government is right-wing. Not left-wing. Dimwit.
true story.i'm in germany but same thing here. all over €urope the limit is $1K tops.
In Spain and france it is ILLEGAL to do a cash transaction over €1K
for your own protection naturally
coming to a slave farm near you
As this is destruction of liberty continues to get traction, freedom will catch a bid. In other words, places where freedom still reigns will draw freedom seeking capital, entrepreneurs etc. There are places. It's not something they want to over emphasis, because Why draw attention from the Death Star?
Amsterdam got started as a kind of freedom place a long time ago. Prpbably slipping lately like most if not all of the AngloZino world.
Good job Catalan, but close the accounts as mentioned already.
i drive around making deliveries and all i see is mostly sheep, dumb fuks and idiots.
now, i ask you one simple qurestion: do these fukheads represent freedom?
i'm thinking NOT! numbers aren't there. too far gone- snowflaked.
least common denominator stuff.
they are doing as they do with no critical think.
just observing...
SSM
Aut Caesar, aut nihil.
"An historical note: the Borgia family were Catalan"
were? you mean are. descendents still in Catalonia
(and Italy, France, UK, Germany, Poland)
"An historical note: the Borgia family were Catalan"
were? you mean are. descendents still in Catalonia
(and Italy, France, UK, Germany, Poland)
yes, they are all interbreed cousins, we know
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Wettin
note 2.
Catlan is still spoken in Catalunya, The Ibearic Islans and Sardinia.
The kingdom of Sardinia once stretched high into what is now Switzerland and Catalan was spoken in all of that area.
I live in a large city. Many times, when traveling overseas, I would head to a big branch wells fargo, and try to withdraw $20k in 100s. They have told me come back in 3-4 days 90% of the time. I end up having to go to 3-4 branches to get filled. Good luck trying to get your money if there is even the slightest hint of a run.
Totally not the point. Banks operate on a premise of security and safe keeping. If that paradigm is disrupted, banks are toast because even if they don't give you your money, they will not be getting any further deposits and their business is essentially over. Pulling as much cash out as possible every day will eventually crush any financial institution.
Then pull, and keep pulling people.
Very true. When people pull out their daily limit, daily, it would be like a fast acting Cancer to the banks.
Not any more. The gloves are off now, since 2007 they're not even pretending we have capitalism in the finance sector, or that banks have to have reserves. The CB can and will just step in and fund them if the bank is TBTF.
But, like they did in Greece, they will probably reduce the daily limit presently at €400. or €600. to some paltry sum. But nevertheless it is a reasonable protest which makes the banks and the government show their tyranny against the people.
Exactly.. if Catalonia can set up a paralell banking system to the Euro then the Euro is FUCKED.
yes..but oddly, the separatists do not want to separate from Brussels..just Madrid.
I don't get it.
last year I took 15k in cash (did not want to pay 25$ or so electronic transfer)- I walked with all the money in my cargopants pocket few block to anotehr bank where i opened a new account. Did not have any problems taking out that money - it coudl have been more I don't exactly rememebr - at least 15k. max 20k
I've recently had trouble cashing a $1400 check. Yes that's 14 hundred. Bank barely had enough. I cleaned them out.
A few years ago I walked in to the bank with a $234,000 cheque and asked for cash.... You should have seen the look on the tellers face.
Own the bank, then rob it.
The bond holders of GM and Chrysler should have served as a warning.
No one talks about that anymore. But the Rubicon crossing was when they changed the capital structure rules. More rules and laws will soon be broken when the next crash is upon us.
very true CD.
Rules are for the little people.
Reminds me of a fast-food commercial, "No rules, just right". WTF?
they changed the rules with the mf global bankruptcy too.
Next up: A general strike, followed by multiple failures to remit tax withholdings and other tax payments. The financial side of this can get messy fast, and Madrid doesn't hold as many cards as they think they do.
Yes but you can call in the credit
Sucks to be Bank Sabadell this morning. ;)
http://www.digitallook.com/equity/Banco_de_Sabadell
ditto IBEX 35 opening...
https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/IBEX:IND
If Catalan politico's bought the dip (thro nameless 3rd parties) - skills (and battle funds) to them.