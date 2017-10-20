Bank Of America: "This Could Send The Nasdaq To 10,000"

Oct 20, 2017 9:24 PM

Last weekend, One River's CIO Eric Peters explained what he thought would be the nightmare scenario for the next Fed chair, who as we now know will either be Jerome Powell or John Taylor, or both (with an outside chance of Yellen remaining in her post). According to the hedge fund CIO, the "worst case scenario" is one in which despite an improving economy, yields simply refuse to go up, leading to the final asset bubble and Fed intervention that "pops" it:

if we don’t see a sustained cyclical jump in wages, then yields won’t go up. And if yields don’t go up, then the asset price ascent will accelerate,” continued the strategist. “Which will lead us into a 2018 that looks like what we had expected out of 2017; a war against inequality, a battle for Main Street at the expense of Wall Street, an Occupy Silicon Valley movement.” He paused, flipping through his calendar.  "Then you’ll have this nightmare for the next Federal Reserve chief, because they’ll have to pop a bubble.”

While Peters never names names in his pieces, the "strategist" in the weekend letter was BofA's Michael Hartnett, who several days after Peters penned the above, followed up with some thoughts of his own on precisely this topic, and in a note released this week, described what he believes is the "biggest market risk" for the market. Not surprisingly, it is precisely what Peters was referring to in the above excerpt.

Responding to the question of "What is the biggest market risk", Hartnett writes that "in our gut, it’s that the two most important investment trends of the past decade, central bank liquidity & technological disruption, ends in a bubble for tech stocks (Chart 7), & High Yield & EM bonds, the epicenters of the “scarce growth” & “scarce yield” themes.

As with Peters, for Hartnett it all comes down to one thing: inflation and higher yields, specifically among long-dated yields: 

Multi-year lows in unemployment, multi-year highs in consumer confidence, soaring global PMIs, soaring profits, a doubling of the oil price, fiscal stimulus…little wonder the world is short bonds in 2017.

 

And yet inflation & bond yields refuse to rise.

The reason is simple: in attempting to stimulate wage growth, and thus benign inflation, the Fed continues to target the symptom of a condition which it no longer has any control over. Remember: Deflation = Debt + Demographics + Disruption? Well, they're back. Quote Hartnett:

Aging Demographics and excess Debt remain structural impediments to higher inflation. But the biggest impediment is technology, and the potential for the labor market to be permanently disrupted, as AI and robotics crush wage expectations, particularly in the service sector.

For now the bond market still gives the Fed the benefit of the doubt, with 10Y yields occasionally pushing higher when the nearly extinct bond vigilantes make a surprise appearance, pushing rates up at least until the next deflationary scare emerges. But what happens if the bond vigilantes finally throw in the towel? Well, that's what unleashes the final bubble... and sends 30Y yields toward 2% and the Nasdaq  to 10,000.

Capitulation of bond bears would send 30-year Treasury yields toward 2%, the Nasdaq toward 10,000, and high yield & Emerging Market bond spreads 100bps tighter (all-time lows…241bps in the US, 179bps in Europe, 139bps in EM). The outperformance of “deflation” versus “inflation” could turn exponential (Chart 8).

And while the market may or may not have a major correction in the coming months (Hartnett also predicted last week that the next major market drop will take place between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day), the longer-term implications as this tension is finally resolved either way, most likely with the intervention of the Fed - whose next chair will have no choice but to burst the bubble - will define the market for the next generation, or as the BofA strategist puts it:

'“Icarus Unleashed” in coming quarters would then set-up 2018/2019 as a period of volatility, aggressive Fed tightening to pop bubbles, and more hostile War on Inequality & Occupy Silicon Valley politics, setting the stage for the end of the bull market as Icarus crashes back to earth.'


Yen Cross
Oct 20, 2017 9:27 PM

  Those clowns at BAC are total fucking lunatics! That is all I have to say about this article.

Oct 20, 2017 9:35 PM

Take a hike, hit the trail, piss off.

Oct 20, 2017 9:56 PM

We assume you eat shit. Now fuck off and die, fagwipe.

Oct 20, 2017 11:14 PM

I assume your 400% is really gonna fucken matter when the system hits a pinprick and breaks down. Like zh has been documenting the entire decade

Oct 21, 2017 4:30 AM

Oct 20, 2017 9:41 PM

I assume you have been bearish markets while they made 400 % increase

Oct 20, 2017 11:18 PM

Some of us losers know the indexes are programmed and those playing them are culpable tools in the formation of boombust - number - 3

Oct 21, 2017 12:26 AM

No sore losers, but you need to be able to adapt to the situation. Someone who’s always bullish or bearish misses out, and you need to be able to change directions quickly, and ahead of the curve.

I’ve done well with some equities, but there comes a time when it’s not about whether something will keep going up, it’s about how much it’ll go up vs the risk of it going down. Except for a couple of fangs I’m out. Upside doesn’t warrant the downside, and I’ve started to drink the cool aid that gold’s a better investment right now.

Oct 20, 2017 11:24 PM

"This Could Send The Nasdaq To 10,000"

Good!

How about 20,000?

Nobody. The Federal Reserev schemed too much to get us here so they won't let it drop. 

Infinite debt.

Oct 20, 2017 11:59 PM

...so many of you are not incorporating the vix hinge binding ....or the circumstance in the power structures

vix was cannibalized, as impenetribly euphoric as it seems its at universal outer limit extremity, and the circle is tightening around the corrupt-protected-power that unexpectedly lost a year ago

Oct 20, 2017 9:29 PM

Just up, up, up!!! Nothing to see here!

Oct 20, 2017 9:34 PM

Oct 20, 2017 9:45 PM

to do that they would have to lie...but yea

Oct 20, 2017 9:51 PM

Are you bullish if you Sell Puts?

Oct 20, 2017 9:41 PM

Isn't that a line from one of the Stone's songs?  :-)

Oct 20, 2017 9:34 PM

So if it goes to 10k does that mean stocks are more valuable or the dollar is worth less?

Oct 20, 2017 11:04 PM

I think it would indicate the dollar is worthless.

Oct 20, 2017 9:45 PM

Icarus was just some unemployed guy ...with a wings...just flying around...on sunny day

Oct 20, 2017 11:23 PM

Icarus failed to read the manual.

Oct 20, 2017 9:39 PM

Wasn't a major correction predicted for Sept. 2017?? It always seems to be 6 months out....

Oct 20, 2017 9:43 PM

Oct 20, 2017 9:58 PM

schleppwave...a wave of fools, beggars and scroungers.

Oct 20, 2017 11:36 PM

That's why the forced-suppression programming of the vix is bigger than any market forces. Just! say! ing! Think about the logic. The squelching of vix is a high contingent of actual control coming from somewhere. That-somewhere is therefore powerful enough to fend off any market forces (sep correction). And we know vix wanted to be higher than 9 or low 10 (lol) many times intraday. so-the-entity-making-sure-vix-stays-absurdly-immobilized-must-have-a-"realreason"-for-doing-so

Oct 20, 2017 10:03 PM

October 12th 2009 
BTC - $.001
Dow Jones industrials - 9,985
Gold - $1,045

October 20th 2017
BTC - $6,088 up 6,088,000% 
Dow Jones Industrials - 23,328 up 233%
Gold - $1,280 up 22.5%

Oct 20, 2017 10:50 PM

Now go build yourself a time machine so your comment actually make sense.

Oct 20, 2017 10:12 PM

You can't spell bullish without bullshit.

Oct 21, 2017 12:08 AM

Uh... I think you have that backwards.

Oct 20, 2017 10:32 PM

Too much cocaine I believe they may take. Norman Vincent Peale for high hopes and positive thinking may be their answer but I don't believe it is so. This much false rich cannot be positive for the outcome. Once people begin to become afraid of losing the gain, the waterfall from the mountain of dept will burst. And nothing ever gets in the way of the fall.

 

Always fractionally sell. There will more than oportunity to BUY. 

Oct 20, 2017 10:39 PM

10% correction in the next year as usual and then onward with the speculation..

arcanebear Oct 20, 2017 10:58 PM

Who would ever want to buy into the traditional stock market when you can learn how to buy into ICO's

These Initial coin offerings are a brilliant way to opena . new decentralized business. 

 

Oct 20, 2017 11:03 PM

Next two weeks is historically bearish, next week could be interesting.

Oct 21, 2017 1:18 AM

WTF is so great about (supposed) record unemployment when the majority of recently employed workers are allowed less than 35 hrs a wk and are seeing minimum wage.

Am I the only one who has met a Walmart cashier who 7 years ago was an independant precision pipeline welding contractor?

Screw this bullshit.  The service sector is a lose lose industry.

Oct 21, 2017 1:44 AM

And never a mention that Labor Force Participation rates are at 1970s levels.... millions, perhaps 10s of millions that simply "do not count" in terms of the official inemployment rate.

Oct 21, 2017 1:47 AM

Wow since when is the S&P 500 a deflation asset ?

BoA has lost its mind. Keep discounting stocks against deflation bond yields makes no sense at all. In deflation there are no profits.

Oct 21, 2017 2:52 AM

This is all bullish

Oct 21, 2017 4:32 AM

coast1 hedgesofnight Oct 21, 2017 9:02 AM

why dont you shepwave people tell us what to invest in, or share a few thoughts so we can see if you are correct or not?  I never heard what shepwave said about gold and I read the comments all the time..In fact, I have never heard anything about shepwave from comments except that they are right all the time.. I have never read "shepwave is saying this or that"  I only read how great they are..It reminds me of a tv commercial playing over and over...anyway, just sayin

