Emails Reveal Bill Clinton Met With Vladimir Putin Just Before Uranium One Deal

If President Trump or anyone even remotely close to his presidency, including his best friend from 2nd grade that he hadn't seen in 40 years, sought to meet with key Russian nuclear officials, in Moscow, just months before the federal government approved a very controversial deal handing Vladimir Putin 20% of U.S. uranium reserves, despite an ongoing investigation into Russian fraud, bribery, extortion and money laundering, it would be the only story played on a 24 x 7 loop on CNN and MSNBC.
Ironically, that is exactly what new emails dug up by The Hill show that Bill Clinton did in June 2010, just months before the Uranium One deal was approved by a committee on which his wife, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sat. Oh, and did we mention that Bill's Clinton Foundation just happened to collect millions of dollars in bribes donations from Russian sources and Uranium One shareholders shortly after his Moscow meetings?
As you will recall, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), approved the Uranium One transaction in October 2010. According to new emails revealed by The Hill, just months before that approval, Bill Clinton sought permission from the State Department, run by his wife at the time, to meet Arkady Dvorkovich, a top aide to then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev and one of the highest-ranking government officials to serve on Rosatom’s board of supervisors, the company which was ultimately approved to purchase Uranium One.
As he prepared to collect a $500,000 payday in Moscow in 2010, Bill Clinton sought clearance from the State Department to meet with a key board director of the Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom — which at the time needed the Obama administration’s approval for a controversial uranium deal, government records show.
Arkady Dvorkovich, a top aide to then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev and one of the highest-ranking government officials to serve on Rosatom’s board of supervisors, was listed on a May 14, 2010, email as one of 15 Russians the former president wanted to meet during a late June 2010 trip, the documents show.
“In the context of a possible trip to Russia at the end of June, WJC is being asked to see the business/government folks below. Would State have concerns about WJC seeing any of these folks,” Clinton Foundation foreign policy adviser Amitabh Desai wrote the State Department on May 14, 2010, using the former president’s initials and forwarding the list of names to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s team.
While we apparently still don't know whether Bill Clinton was ultimately approved to hold those meetings, his team did confirm that he met with Vladimir Putin at his private residence.
The documents don’t indicate what decision the State Department finally made. But current and former aides to both Clintons told The Hill on Thursday the request to meet the various Russians came from other people, and the ex-president’s aides and State decided in the end not to hold any of the meetings with the Russians on the list.
Bill Clinton instead got together with Vladimir Putin at the Russian leader’s private homestead.
Meanwhile, The Hill revealed yet another facet to the story from a "close associate of Bill Clinton" who says that his trip to Russia may have been as much about helping family members “grow investments in their business with Russian oligarchs and other businesses," businesses in which we're sure Bill and Hillary just happened to have a stake, as it was about trading American uranium reserves for Clinton Foundation donations.
A close associate of Bill Clinton who was directly involved in the Moscow trip and spoke on condition of anonymity, described to The Hill the circumstances surrounding how Bill Clinton landed a $500,000 speaking gig in Russia and then came up with the list of Russians he wanted to meet.
The friend said Hillary Clinton had just returned in late March 2010 from an official trip to Moscow where she met with both Putin and Medvedev. The president’s speaker’s bureau had just received an offer from Renaissance Capital to pay the former president $500,000 for a single speech in Russia.
Documents show Bill Clinton’s personal lawyer on April 5, 2010, sent a conflict of interest review to the State Department asking for permission to give the speech in late June, and it was approved two days later.
The Clinton friend said the former president’s office then began assembling a list of requests to meet with Russian business and government executives whom he could meet on the trip. One of the goals of the trip was to try to help a Clinton family relative “grow investments in their business with Russian oligarchs and other businesses,” the friend told The Hill.
“It was one of the untold stories of the Russia trip. People have focused on Uranium One and the speaking fees, but opening up a business spigot for the family business was one only us insiders knew about,” the friend said.
“We knew of some sort of transactions in which the Clintons received funds and Russia received approvals, and the question has always been how and if those two events are connected,” he said. “I think this provides further evidence the two may be connected.”
Of course, Hillary contends that this entire story is a "big nothing-burger" and that everyone should promptly return their focus to the $100,000 worth of Facebook ads that destroyed her campaign and the entire American democratic process...
Aides to the ex-president, Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation said Bill Clinton did not have any conversations about Rosatom or the Uranium One deal while in Russia, and that no one connected to the deal was involved in the trip. A spokesman for Secretary Clinton said Thursday the continued focus on the Uranium One deal smacked of partisan politics aimed at benefiting Donald Trump.
“At every turn this storyline has been debunked on the merits. Its roots are with a project shepherded by Steve Bannon, which should tell you all you need to know,” said Nick Merrill. “This latest iteration is simply more of the right doing Trump’s bidding for him to distract from his own Russia problems, which are real and a grave threat to our national security.” Current and former Clinton aides told The Hill that the list of proposed business executives the former president planned to meet raised some sensitivities after Bill Clinton’s speaker bureau got the invite for the lucrative speech.
...and we're confident CNN wholeheartedly agrees.
Nothing will happen. The Clintons are above the law because they have dirt on everyone in Washington DC. AG Jeff Sessions is weak and terrified of the Clintons.
*If Trump we're smart he would push to have the Clintons prosecuted. Doing that would lead to supermajority for Republicans and Trump's easy re-election.
Always accuse the other side of what you're doing
And you really have to search to hear anything about this little gem - Commodity Futures Modernization Act
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/paul-blumenthal/how-congress-rushed-a-bil...
How Congress Rushed a Bill that Helped Bring the Economy to Its Knees
....and don't start down-voting just because it's from HuffPo. Read it first., throw up, then down vote if you still want to. That grubby bastard Phil Gram has his fingerprints all over this ruinous bill, too. He is the main actor in this bill and of course, Gramm-Leech-Bliley, and therefore more responsible for the finacial crisis that has forever changed America than anyone else.
I prefer the colloquial name of Citibank Relief Act.
Don't even get me started about Bill meeting with Lowrenta in private on the tarmacduring Lowrenta's investigation of Hillary.
The crimes are so blatant it is no wonder voters are all turning away from the Establishment and voting for new people.
But it was approved, so it's all OK.
Fire Jeffrey Freaking Sessions and fire up the indictments!
Oh and bring lots of strong rope.
Back in real time, when Bill Clinton was helping to offshore and displace the US middle class through NAFTA and giving China Most Favored trading status, the so-called American press did not report on those economic issues with rigor, either, certainly not the TV media that dominated the public debate in those days. But good job on these articles from The Hill and Zerohedge. Impressive.
Most of our political class is too caught up in global wheelerdealing to be committed to a true Republic that serves the interests of American citizens first. The opinions of Swampians shift in the wind, according to how much foreign dough they might be able to access.
One example from The Hill article is Hillary’s promotion of Skolkovo, a Russian Silicon Valley. If she truly believed Russia was a dire threat, why would she promote this, but then, our economic and political elites — in general — have helped to make China into an economic and military powerhouse over the decades via offshoring, as the US middle class sank. The fortunes of the US economic/political elite concurrently rose.
What needs to be done is a general, anti-globalist reform, strictly outlawing all of these lucrative lobbying transactions, including the lobbying by multinational corporations and foreign business interests. The levers that control The Swamp need to be handed back to the voters.
That reform should also include an end to these “not-for-profit” foundations, set up with massive donations from foreign interests to benefit foreign charities. This serves as a Shadow Department of State, allowing elites to meddle in other countries or to make contacts for business purposes, using the clout gained in office.
The interests of American economic elites and the citizens of foreign countries often do not coincide with the best interests of American citizens. Some of the not-for-profit projects likely deliver straightforward charity, but there is no real way to oversee it from thousands of miles away. It could be used as a decoy all too easily.
Good thoughts. Back in real time, this boils down to just bust the trusts.
And forget about those foreign voters and foreign interests : here there are. Those at home those mega corporations need to be dissolved down to the lowest common entrepreneurial lowest common denominator.
Stop all the trusts. Stop trusts for good by now.
Oh yes. Remember the old fashion days when there was a normal yield curve and bankers had to match asset and liability maturity dates to make a buck? That was not enough for everyone so Bill does everyone a favor and just get rids of Glass Stegall. Just allow the greedy bankers to speculate with deposits, who cares! Then let's get creative, with derivatives but pay no attention if the underlying asset is worthless! How I long for the good old days! Now, let's charge them to take their own money out of a fucking ATM. I would say bankers are stupid but really their just greedy! Are you aware of re hypothetication of 401k's. You are just a beneficiary of the trust. The above term means they can speculate with your life savings! Let's gamble boys and girls! I just wish I was making the bet instead of some motherfucker trader that thinks he has big balls!
Massive illegal alien voter registration in CA, MD, and elsewhere
Whiting out the normal bond haircut and writing in the word 'PAR' for the AIG bailout
Clearly criminal collusion between Israeli pro-war factions and the Clinton campaign
'Fuck the EU' and adding Ukraine to a long list of deliberately collapsed states
Soros and other globalist elite meddling in sovereign state affairs
Rampant domestic surveillance for political purposes against American citizens at home (4th Amendment violations)
The Awan brothers Espionage Crimes.
6) Paula Jones, Lewinski, Genn Flowers, and all the other #MeToo meows, come back to kick Hil-digger to/on the ground, with 6" stillettos, as in shoes.
The Clintons dreamed up Title VIE and D which funnels a ton of cash from the feds to the states for adoption and care of special needs children. The abuses are stunning.
https://www.ssa.gov/OP_Home/ssact/title04/0473A.htm
Uranium is plural for Uranus,
which has been thoroughly and utterly focked.
Can't forget about the secret server and the breaking of cellphones and bleachbitting of laptops
Uranium One deal and everything associated with it is the exact reason why Russiagate destroy Trump propaganda and the Mueller investigation exist. As Hillary said, "we will all hang from our nooses" (if Trump is elected) - they knew exactly what was coming down the pike. And here we sit.
But, but this is how the Russians influenced our election. The Russians got the Clintons to be greedy for "donations" and then knivered with the Russians to steal our uranium thus making them contemptible enough to throw the election to the opponent, Donald Trump. Or some shit like that.
They did not steal it. It was sold to them by American political elites for exponentially more commission that most salesmen will ever make, working their cans off over a lifetime. Our political elites are great salesmen, but they have quite an advantage going in, with their former, prominent offices serving as a massively valuable free lead list of foreign contacts with deep pockets.
Our political elites sold it, just like they sold our manufacturing base. Well, that was given to foreign countries during the Clinton Era and afterward, with the cheap foreign labor yielding a massive spiff payout to political elites.
Elites threw out some cake to a few of the losers here in America: a welfare state to benefit single mom citizens and legal / illegal immigrant parents with single, male breadwinners, working in the burgeoning, low-wage service sector that arose from the ruins of a once-strong manufacturing sector.
When citizens in the bottom 80% did not fall into those welfare / taxfare-coddled categories, they were simply screwed. This includes most childless, single citizens, most noncustodial, single parents and the single mothers who work low-wage jobs after their children are grown, when they, too, have only one, low, earned-only income stream to cover all bills.
At that point, the single moms can no longer work the Clinton / Gingrich welfare-reform minimum of 20 hours per week, staying below the income limit for welfare and getting their main household bills covered by welfare and child tax credits. They then find that a huge segment of the workforce revolves around mommas and immigrants who can accept low pay and part-time hours due to welfare and child tax credits and/or or unearned income from a spouse / child support.
For all of the global wheeler deals made by American political
elites, the American people got $5 off on a pair of jeans in a big-box store in an era where rent takes half (or more) of your pay, including in states with a [[[[[[per-capita]]]]]] income of $19k, where take-home pay for many is about $1,400 per month, with rent absorbing about $750 of that earned-only income.
The Clinton Era welfare and Child-Tax-Credit queens, with their free rent, free EBT food, monthly cash assistance and $6,269 Child Tax Credits don’t sweat it because of all of that unearned income from taxpayers. And corrupt politicians keep doing their global deals, while adding select groups of citizens and noncitizens to throw welfare / child-tax-credit-welfare cake to
as a decoy.
In psychology it is called projection. However, psychological projection is more of a subconcious behavior pattern. Most of the time these persons, called politicians, assemble together and try to plan out the best way to blame an opposition side. The Clinton's are masters at it along with most of the persons they associate with in and out of government.
Either justice gets done to the Clinton crime syndicate, or this is just more evidence that our country is slipping and sliding further into lawless abyss.
Shame on ALL law enforcement agencies who turn a blind eye to this.
Just Us has been done.
"Shame on ALL law enforcement agencies who turn a blind eye to this."
They haven't turned a blind eye, they are part of the sell-out of America.
And Mueller is part of it. He will manufacture evidence or squeeze someone that has done something else wrong, to get Trump.
Welcome to American Politics. Built by the Mob, and financed by Russia.
The last peaceful chance, lingering now for nearly a year.
Everything hangs in the balance.
I just watched this video "Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick" It is simply amazing. It shows who has been controlling the narrative from WW1, the Nuremberg trials, the Kennedy assassination Watergate until today. If Trump is not part of the game, it would explain why he has been compromised and why people like the Clinton's get away with murder and the complete breakdown of the Justice system. This is a must see video. I'm surprised that it is even available to watch. The Kennedy Assassination planning, execution and cover up including the murder of many of the players is mind blowing. There is absolutely no hope of ever changing the evil that is controlling the narrative. We are Fucked.
https://youtu.be/U1Qt6a-vaNM
Never lose hope. I'm banking on a global economic collapse.
Well, if Trump’s justice department goes after this, the Dems will say that it is like a Banana Republic, with elected leaders prosecuting former elected leaders. That is why Sessions did not do it.
It is the role of a free press to cover serious things like this instead of sex scandals, no matter how high ratings climb when sex is the topic. All during the election season, most of them did not touch this topic and other serious topics, like the part-time / churn / temp / low-wage gig economy, as voters in a Republic were trying to make an informed decision. They certainly did not hammer it, night after night, like they did with silly comments about a comedian or behind-the-scenes, jocular comments at some Hollywood show.
ZH covered these grave economic issues, as did BB (during the election season, particularly). They also covered the [[[[real]]]] Russia scandal. Most did not, not much and not in-depth.
We have two big problems in America: 1) a money-grubbing MSM and 2) corrupt Repubocrats and Dempublicans.
For the most part, both groups like the globalist status quo. It benefits them and theirs economically.
That is why they aren’t demanding change to the whole, corrupt system of lobbying and foreign-interest peddling.
Most politicians — the Clintons included — are lawyers. A lot (if not all) of the crap they do is likely (and amazingly) legal, just like the incredible show of avarice incarnate that we see with CEOs who reap millions during collapses and breaches that cost consumers and taxpayers billions.
We are a nation of laws. HaHaHaHa.
The average citizen can be crushed by the law. Elites, including political elites, in this fake-feminist era of dual-earner, aristocratic power couples are as untouchable as their welfare/taxfare-aided, illegal-alien servants. They have set up a legal shadow system that would make the royals of Old Europe comfortable.
If The Swamp does not change the whole corrupt system, not just going after a few as a symbolic gesture, but putting in strong deterrents to prevent political elites from making bank when acting in America Last ways, the Republic has little hope of being kept.
Something will happen,but not in the way your thinking.
They will both tragically die in their sleep overnight.There aren't many other options left for the deep state.
Dead men/things tell no tales.
If putting shiny bracelets on the Clintons will burn the mother down, let's get it on. We have become complacent in our duty as citizens.