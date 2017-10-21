Trump To Allow Release Of 3,000 Never Before Seen Documents On JFK Assassination

Following years of delays, President Trump announced on Twitter on Saturday morning that he will allow the release of more than 3,000 of classified documents from the FBI, CIA, and Justice Department on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The unexpected announcement means that a trove of previously unseen documents will be released by the National Archives by October 26.
“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” Trump tweeted.
Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017
In 1992, Congress mandated that all assassination documents be released within 25 years, unless the president asserts that doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations. The still-secret documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have been released previously, but with redactions, according to CBS. Trump's decision means that thousands of formerly classified documents related to Kennedy’s assassination will be unveiled next week in compliance with the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, which states that the federal government must release them by Oct. 26, 2017.
JFK scholars hope the new documents may provide insight into assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Mexico City weeks before the killing, during which he visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies. Oswald's stated reason for going was to get visas that would allow him to enter Cuba and the Soviet Union, according to the Warren Commission, the investigative body established by President Lyndon B. Johnson, but much about the trip remains unknown.
Among other protected information slated for release are details about the arrangements the U.S. entered into with the Mexican government that allowed it to have close surveillance of those and other embassies, said Tunheim, a federal judge in Minnesota. Jefferson Morley, a former Washington Post reporter who has written extensively about the Kennedy assassination papers, said the remaining documents might include files on senior CIA officers from the 1960s who likely knew details of the agency’s surveillance of Oswald in Mexico City.
“What’s in those files could tell us how those men did their jobs,” said Morley, who wrote a 2008 book on the agency’s Mexico City station chief. “Is there JFK material in there? Could be. There might be stuff on why we were interested in the Cuban consulate, how we surveilled the consulate, how we did our audio work, and how did we recruit spies there? We might understand much better why they were watching Oswald.”
Morley is also eager to read a never-before released transcript of testimony given by James Angleton, the CIA’s legendary chief of counterintelligence from 1954 to 1975, to senators in September 1975 investigating abuses committed by the intelligence community.
The files on Angleton and the other CIA officers are important because “these are not just major players in the agency’s history, they are major players in the Oswald story,” said Morley, who has a new book on Angleton, “The Ghost,” coming out Oct. 24. “Oswald didn’t come out of nowhere. Angelton was targeting him for intelligence purposes at the Cuban consulate in Mexico City.”
Not everyone is happy, however, and many experts fear that such a large release of secret JFK assassination documents will spur “a new generation of conspiracy theories.”
Additionally, Politico reported that Trump administration officials were concerned that some of the documents created in the 1990s contain information on recent U.S. intelligence programs and might not be released. Nonetheless, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that the White House is aiming “to ensure that the maximum amount of data can be released to the public" under the act.
Overnight, the WaPo confirmed, reporting that President Trump is being urged to withhold the last batch of government documents that could shed more light on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
A National Security Council official said in an interview that federal agencies are asking the president not to release an unknown number of files held by the National Archives and Records Administration related to Kennedy’s murder.
“There will be a request made to the President to withhold documents, absolutely no question about that,” said the NSC official, who agreed to be interviewed only on the condition of anonymity. “There are definitely files related to sources and methods that agencies are asking to withhold.”
The official declined to identify which agencies are asking Trump to keep some of the Kennedy files secret, saying only that the security council is coordinating the requests.
Meanwhile, as we reported last week, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone was urging Trump to release the files, and said in a recent interview he felt “optimistic” that Trump would make it happen. Stone claimed that the CIA is urging President Donald Trump to delay disclosing some of the files for another 25 years. “They must reflect badly on the CIA even though virtually everyone involved is long dead.”
Earlier this month, Roger Stone, the political consultant and Trump confidante, reported on his website, “Stone Cold Truth,” that CIA Director Mike Pompeo wants the president to delay the record release for another 25 years. Stone, who co-authored a best-selling book in 2013 called, “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” said in a Post interview that he opposes any delay.
“What is the government hiding?” he asked. “The issue now is transparency.”
Earlier this week, Stone told Alex Jones that he spoke to Trump himself and urged the president to release all the documents.
“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to make the case directly to the president of the United States by phone as to why I believe it is essential that he release the balance of the currently redacted and classified JFK assassination documents,” Stone said on Jones’s show. “A very good White House source — not the President — told me that the Central Intelligence Agency, specifically CIA director Mike Pompeo, has been lobbying the President furiously not to release these documents. Why? Because I believe they show that Oswald was trained, nurtured and put in place by the Central Intelligence Agency.”
Stone said it wasn’t clear what Trump will do. “He did not tip off his current decision,” Stone told Jones. “We’re going to have to wait . . . but he was all ears. He took it all in . . . I think he’s going to do the right thing.” This morning it appears that Trump has decided to side with Stone over the arguments from the NSC and various other "covert" U.S. agencies.
… Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.
It looks like another Flip-Flop in the making.
I hope I’m wrong. ;-)
Looney
0-11
Three thousand documents will be released but the extra thousand that they really, REALLY don't want you to see will still be safely squirreled away.
""Subject to the receipt of further information,""
Yes , it won't happen...
With this, Thump just said no...
Swamp, Deeeeeeeep State ~
CIA pony fuckers to be BTFO.
Trump To Allow Release Of 3,000 Never Before Seen Documents On JFK Assassination
Please get Trump to Release 300,000 Never-Before-Seen Documents On WW2.
Below I have cut and pasted a small section of the article:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
Hitler was the same. Hitler was actually a Jew.
1) Hitler ordered the tanks to stop for 3 days near Dunkirk when only a short distance away. This allowed the entire British army and part of the French army to escape to Britain.
2) Hitler refused to take Gibraltar and turn the Mediterranean into a "German lake". There was nothing to stop the Germans from driving through Spain (their ally) and doing the job.
3) Hitler declared war on the United States.
4) Hitler refused to allow the tens of thousands of tons of weaponized nerve gas that the Germans had produced (at Dyhernfurth an der Oder) to be used. Over 500,000 artillery shells and about 100,000 bombs filled with nerve gas were found in their storage areas (mainly at Krappitz = Krapowice) at the end of the war.
5) Hitler refused to conquer Britain. After Dunkirk, Britain was totally defenseless.
6) Hitler refused to authorise the production of jet fighters. The Heinkel He 178 had its first successful flight in 1939, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler showed no interest in it. The fighter version, the Heinkel He 280, was successfully demonstrated on April 5, 1941, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler refused to put it into production. Hitler wasn't interested in a plane that could travel a couple of hundred miles per hour faster than the others. Same story with the Messerschmidt jets.
7) Jewish financiers gave billions to finance Hitler's rise to power.
8) Only the Nazi's attempted to kill Hitler. The Americans, British and Soviets made no attempt to kill Hitler. It is known that the British refused to allow a number of feasible assassination plans to proceed.
9) An article from "The Jewish World" tells us that Hitler, Goering and Himmler, all have close relatives living as religious Jews in Israel today. Namely,
Hitler's nephew's grandson,
Matthias Goering - great-nephew of Hermann Goering, and
Katrin Himmler - the great-niece of Heinreich Himmler.
http://ou.org.s3.amazonaws.com/pdf/ja/5766/summer66/11_17.pdf
10) In 1932 the Jewish genealogist Karl Friedrich von Frank published Hitler's family tree. It was pointed out (June 16, 1932, in the newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung) that the name Salomon, which came up repeatedly in Hitler's maternal line, was unlikely to be Aryan. On July 14, 1933, the newspaper Osterreichisches Abendblatt published photographs of graves of various Hitlers from Jewish cemeteries and mentioned a cookbook written in Hebrew by Rosalie Hitler. Also, a number of Jewish families, surnamed Hitler, officially applied to have their names changed due to Hitler's (supposed) antisemitism. [Hitler's Vienna by Brigitte Hamann]
Learn from the past to prevent war in the future.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
Trump is simply announcing that he is waiting for his generals and spooks to talk him out of releasing the JFK files. Who is going to tickle his ear about muh national security? Hope I'm wrong, but I expect him to cave.
I'm busy creating new conspiracy theories before its released.
Paul Craig Roberts tells us that the term "conspiracy theory" was created by CIA to thwart investigation into JFK assasination.
Ironic that release of documents to shed light on the conspiracy is now called conspiracy.
"many experts fear that such a large release of secret JFK assassination documents will spur “a new generation of conspiracy theories.”
So, the term "conspiracy theory" is an implanted memory that conjures up images of tinfoil hat nutters. But, the reality is that a bullet cannot do a 90 degree turn... the laws of physics are immutable.
There are conspiracy facts - if you do a logical and factual investigation, and come too close to the truth, you are branded as a conspiracy nutter. This then chills the investigation.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-02-23/1967-he-cia-created-phrase-cons...
Watch the Jimmy Files confession interviews on utube.
Important secret meetings have been never documented, the few compromising documents have been destroyed
the only things to come out will be:
more rabbit holes
more oopsies
more incompetence
but no smoking gun other than the one which
fired the magic bullet...... haha
------------------
anything or anyone that would have shown what really happened was destroyed
long long ago
It was not a grassy knoll or a book repository… it was a sewer grate with a perfect shot to punch the usurper back a couple of seconds after L. Bunghole J. dove to the floorboards................
Allen Dulles and GHW Bushwack 41 know the tell.
They will enjoy their skulls and bones together in hell.
Just who the F is Herbert Walker anywho ... ???
........snd why the F would a CVN carrier have the initials of a Union Bank Nazi financier on it?
GHWB...
GW....
F me .... go do some research.
jackie did it
Maybe this is why Dubya made a fool of himself the other day, condemning conspiracy theories in a perfect-storm of irony and hypocrisy. It makes more sense in this historical context than in reference to the present. Protecting Poppy, a preemptive strike on theories about what was actually on the Bushy Knoll. At least the government still has these documents, NASA "misplaced" everything from Apollo.
OK,…so I went out to shop for a few grocery items.
I was in the main lane to exit the mall…
Two chicatas in a car that costs way more than mine swerved in front of me…..
I hit the hooks
It was a great day until they ruined it ….. and ….
They feel entitled and that is why we should get rid of them.
Period… full stop…..
fUCKING bUMMER mAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NlJQJUUqR4
Remember folks, the documents have only been withheld to protect you.
hahahahahahahahhaaaahahahahah............
Very visual.
Did they give you the obligatory "fuck you faggot" ?
I have to say, for many months folks here have been saying that releasing JFK info is one of the key litmus tests for Trump.
Now he takes action and this entire thread is just whiny bitches.
Not one single 'yay' or 'atta boy'?
Get off your periods ladies. Cheer the fuck up. We have world peace, doubled economic growth, crying snowflakes AND JFK stuff.
" releasing JFK info is one of the key litmus tests for Trump."
What litmus tests? Any president fearing the same thing might happen to him should be fighting to have the info released ASAP.
See, thats the difference between us and all these uncivilized, half wit third world banana republics.
Instead of staging a coup with formal arrest & charges, followed by the perfunctory kangaroo court trial where the verdict has already been predetermined by those pulling the strings and then taking them out back and putting a hole in their head...we have "lone assassins"...its much more efficient!
Made even more efficient when one considers the killer of this "lone assassin" had little to zero motive to take out the accused, in this case Ruby taking out Oswald.
Or did he? ;-)
good point. in defense of the commentariat, A) the sorosbots are multiplying exponentially B) this tends to discourage the non-sorosbots C) it's a nice day outside.
still, dead on. you heard the man, ladies: cheer the fuck up
For (A), keep in mind that perception can often be controlled by the news. If you remember Trigglypuff going viral, pre-Internet you have never heard of such a person. Early Internet, you would not have cared. Only recently do people even care to report about outbursts like that.
The recent democratic socialist rant at Iowa State is another case. I've been there, and the article was substantially overblowing the matter. I knew a couple of those types and while they talk about such things behind closed doors or recently on Twitter, they will not say it to normal people one-on-one.
IMO, its time we take more advantage of the huge new technological advantages to get into a world where manufacturing and commerce is decentralized, and the beast gets kicked in the shins again.
Sorry Jim, the litmus test was failed the moment Trump Donned the Purple Tie and bombed Syria.
that could have been distraction. in fact he has done less war than bush or obama. it's got to be a long game if any because of precisely the current topic, the jfk assassination.
obviously this president and probably any president doesn't have control of the investigative, prosecutorial and clandestine agencies of government initially, if ever. they are, heavily armed, institutional forces of their own. it has to take much time and subtlety to bring about any change at all much less the radical change that trump has proposed and may even have meant.
I was totally agreeing with your comment until I reached "Get off your periods ladies." You could have well expressed yourself without using sexist statements.
Welcome to Fight Club. Gotta put on your waders around here.
lol...for StanleyTheManly, we have loaner waders sized miss petite all the way up to XXXL at the door, just ask the maitre de ;-)
Pfff.
the comment was addressed to weak men. as far as zh that is about as tame as it gets. save it for the real sexism; there's aplenty hereabouts.
your virtue-signaling...
it's pure, unadulterated faggotry.
Perhaps you'd be more comfortable sipping a nice Chardonnay and reading HuffPo?
Yes, we eagerly await black pieces of paper.
"Doubled economic growth" - not by his doing and it's a mirage anyway. Nothing important has changed in terms of policy, so we're still working within the same broken framework. Growth will vanish as soon as he eliminates any trade deals that have gutted our economy, because TPTB will drop the QE at that point to pin the blame on Trump.
"World peace" - Syrian rebels/terrorists are still bein armed and Yemen is still being split by UAE and Saudi Arabia, no?
They are sickening. Next up: 9/11 and the whole shit house falls into the swamp.
Cute rant, Linda, but you left out expanding SFs role in Syria, prepping hajis to fight Assad while helping ISIS escape and regroup.
Oh, and eating the shit from Netanyahu's arse on Iran.
http://greencrowasthecrowflies.blogspot.com/2017/10/the-united-states-is...
https://www.darkmoon.me/2017/trump-shoots-the-us-in-the-foot-over-iran/
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/10/donald-trump-...
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.ca/2017/10/americas-predictable-betrayal-o...
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/politics/eager-kill-iran-deal-tru...
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/10/15/how-netanyahu-pulls-trumps-strings/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/donald-trumps-likudist-campaign-against-ir...
http://en.alalam.ir/news/3097846/why-do-media-keep-saying--iran-has-a-nu...
**and puts a US base (of sorts) in Ashkenazistan**
https://astutenews.com/2017/09/22/a-new-provocation-us-establishes-first...
Gee, how long before 'Hezbollah' or 'Iran' or perhaps 'Assad' manage to kill some of those proud American patriots defending America by being in Israel, requiring another war, long sought by Zionist Jewry and its global useful idiots, that will just happen to boost an unpopular, incompetent president's standing with the judeocorporate mainstream media and millions of low IQ voters?
In short: go fuck yourself, faggot.
Trump is going to do Israel's bidding - and no price in American blood or treasure will be too high to help ensure a second term.
Jackie was so scared that she felt she needed to leave her own country, saying “they’re killing Kennedy’s.” It is terrible that she felt that way. Think about it. No First Lady has ever done a better renovation job on the White House. Jackie Kennedy was a talented person.
Spent her last days on Marthas Vineyard, protected by Greek guards with full auto weapons.
She used to stop by the local heath food store.
It's not a big deal. I've seen them. The cigarette man did it.
And the Buffalo Bills will never win the Super Bowl as long as he’s around.
best i've seen: http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/everything-rich-man-trick/
yes through the sewer opening, paved over soon after, probably a young mafioso on the make, had to be in good condition and ambitious to make it through the long fetid tunnel and back out. probably killed soon afterward.
the thing about the official story on jfk that is so screwy is if the cia and fbi are all over lee harvey, as they must be if he is going back and forth to the ussr, marrying a russian woman, going to mexico and the cuban and russian embassies, how does he slip away and climb to the book depository to kill jfk? that is if the agencies don't want the president dead (of course they do but they can't say that or the sheeple will become restive).
kind of reminds me of how they had some of the 9-11 hijackers under surveillance but they still . . . .
if trump is not a fraud, this data dump could work against the disloyal deep state. big if.
I say the news blames Russia no matter what the docs say.
They've had plenty of time to create enough of a phony paper trail to cement the "Oswald as a lone shooter" theory as fact ... no need to drag this out any more.
Trump is high risk for assassination by various deep actors. Why would he not want these to be unsealed?
Math explains everything. The chance of 18 witnesses out of a pool of 1400 witnesses to die within a year from unatural deaths are calculated using poisson's distribution to be 1 out of 1.56 quadrillion.
It Simply amounts to zero chance for that to happen. Hence, conspiracy.
https://richardcharnin.wordpress.com/2011/04/08/a-probability-analysis-o...
He was the last chance of many to get the head shot. He did it from a sewer grate.
No, sorry, don't believe them.
Learn the true identities of the three Dealey Plaza tramps first. We know they were involved.
Know who they were? Charles Harrelson, Richard Montoya (Charles Rogers), and Chauncey Holt.
Hunt and Sturgis were major on-the-ground coordinators, likely overseen by one HW Bush.
Top of the chain probably involved Dulles and Rockefeller.
The 3 tramps were also there & involved, for sure. However, Files is the one that did the final shot from the grassy knoll. There is no debating that anymore. All known evidence supports his claim & his story is waaaay too detailed to be made up. It's also corroborated by numerous witnesses etc.
People need to let go of the sewer grate narrative as well as all other phony narratives.
There were at least 3 teams, each team of 3 or more members;
Each team would not have known of the existence of the others.
Each team would come form a diffrent background, or backstory, each with a different 'motive'; Mob(Files, Rosselli, Nicoletti) , Cuban(Cuban guerillas & Frank Sturgis etc.), and (likely) the 'lone wolf' setup team, or?(Malcolm Wallace was on this team).
If any one of the teams were to get exposed at the time, then the narrative would become whichever backstory that team had & they would be thrown under the bus & hung out to dry, with full damage containment limited to the members of that team.
David Atlee Phillips was the main CIA event organizer. He was above Hunt and Sturgis.