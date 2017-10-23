Clinton, Assange, And The War On Truth

Authored by John Pilger via Counterpunch.org,
On 16 October, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation aired an interview with Hillary Clinton: one of many to promote her score-settling book about why she was not elected President of the United States.
Wading through the Clinton book, What Happened, is an unpleasant experience, like a stomach upset. Smears and tears. Threats and enemies. “They” (voters) were brainwashed and herded against her by the odious Donald Trump in cahoots with sinister Slavs sent from the great darkness known as Russia, assisted by an Australian “nihilist”, Julian Assange.
In The New York Times, there was a striking photograph of a female reporter consoling Clinton, having just interviewed her. The lost leader was, above all, “absolutely a feminist”. The thousands of women’s lives this “feminist” destroyed while in government - Libya, Syria, Honduras - were of no interest.
In New York magazine, Rebecca Traister wrote that Clinton was finally “expressing some righteous anger”. It was even hard for her to smile: “so hard that the muscles in her face ache”. Surely, she concluded, “if we allowed women’s resentments the same bearing we allow men’s grudges, America would be forced to reckon with the fact that all these angry women might just have a point”.
Drivel such as this, trivialising women’s struggles, marks the media hagiographies of Hillary Clinton. Her political extremism and warmongering are of no consequence. Her problem, wrote Traister, was a “damaging infatuation with the email story”. The truth, in other words.
The leaked emails of Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, revealed a direct connection between Clinton and the foundation and funding of organised jihadism in the Middle East and Islamic State (IS). The ultimate source of most Islamic terrorism, Saudi Arabia, was central to her career.
One email, in 2014, sent by Clinton to Podesta soon after she stepped down as US Secretary of State, discloses that Islamic State is funded by the governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Clinton accepted huge donations from both governments for the Clinton Foundation.
As Secretary of State, she approved the world’s biggest ever arms sale to her benefactors in Saudi Arabia, worth more than $80 billion. Thanks to her, US arms sales to the world – for use in stricken countries like Yemen – doubled.
This was revealed by WikiLeaks and published by The New York Times. No one doubts the emails are authentic. The subsequent campaign to smear WikiLeaks and its editor-in-chief, Julian Assange, as “agents of Russia”, has grown into a spectacular fantasy known as “Russiagate”. The “plot” is said to have been signed off by Vladimir Putin himself. There is not a shred of evidence.
The ABC Australia interview with Clinton is an outstanding example of smear and censorship by omission. I would say it is a model.
“No one,” the interviewer, Sarah Ferguson, says to Clinton, “could fail to be moved by the pain on your face at that moment [of the inauguration of Trump] … Do you remember how visceral it was for you?”
Having established Clinton’s visceral suffering, Ferguson asks about “Russia’s role”.
CLINTON: I think Russia affected the perceptions and views of millions of voters, we now know. I think that their intention coming from the very top with Putin was to hurt me and to help Trump.
FERGUSON: How much of that was a personal vendetta by Vladimir Putin against you?
CLINTON: … I mean he wants to destabilise democracy. He wants to undermine America, he wants to go after the Atlantic Alliance and we consider Australia kind of a … an extension of that …
The opposite is true. It is Western armies that are massing on Russia’s border for the first time since the Russian Revolution 100 years ago.
FERGUSON: How much damage did [Julian Assange] do personally to you?
CLINTON: Well, I had a lot of history with him because I was Secretary of State when ah WikiLeaks published a lot of very sensitive ah information from our State Department and our Defence Department.
What Clinton fails to say – and her interviewer fails to remind her — is that in 2010, WikiLeaks revealed that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had ordered a secret intelligence campaign targeted at the United Nations leadership, including the Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon and the permanent Security Council representatives from China, Russia, France and the UK.
A classified directive, signed by Clinton, was issued to US diplomats in July 2009, demanding forensic technical details about the communications systems used by top UN officials, including passwords and personal encryption keys used in private and commercial networks.
This was known as Cablegate. It was lawless spying.
CLINTON: He [Assange] is very clearly a tool of Russian intelligence. And ah, he has done their bidding.
Clinton offered no evidence to back up this serious accusation, nor did Ferguson challenge her.
CLINTON: You don’t see damaging negative information coming out about the Kremlin on WikiLeaks. You didn’t see any of that published.
This was false. WikiLeaks has published a massive number of documents on Russia – more than 800,000, most of them critical, many of them used in books and as evidence in court cases.
CLINTON: So I think Assange has become a kind of nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator.
FERGUSON: Lots of people, including in Australia, think that Assange is a martyr for free speech and freedom of information. How would you describe him? Well, you’ve just described him as a nihilist
CLINTON: Yeah, well, and a tool. I mean he’s a tool of Russian intelligence. And if he’s such a, you know, martyr of free speech, why doesn’t WikiLeaks ever publish anything coming out of Russia?
Again, Ferguson said nothing to challenge this or correct her.
CLINTON: There was a concerted operation between WikiLeaks and Russia and most likely people in the United States to weaponise that information, to make up stories … to help Trump.
FERGUSON: Now, along with some of those outlandish stories, there was information that was revealed about the Clinton Foundation that at least in some of the voters’ minds seemed to associate you ….
CLINTON: Yeah, but it was false!
FERGUSON: … with the peddling of information …
CLINTON: It was false! It was totally false! …..
FERGUSON: Do you understand how difficult it was for some voters to understand the amounts of money that the [Clinton] Foundation is raising, the confusion with the consultancy that was also raising money, getting gifts and travel and so on for Bill Clinton that even Chelsea had some issues with? …
CLINTON: Well you know, I’m sorry, Sarah, I mean I, I know the facts ….
The ABC interviewer lauded Clinton as “the icon of your generation”. She asked her nothing about the enormous sums she creamed off from Wall Street, such as the $675,000 she received for speaking at Goldman Sachs, one of the banks at the centre of the 2008 crash. Clinton’s greed deeply upset the kind of voters she abused as “deplorables”.
Clearly looking for a cheap headline in the Australian press, Ferguson asked her if Trump was “a clear and present danger to Australia” and got her predictable response.
This high-profile journalist made no mention of Clinton’s own “clear and present danger” to the people of Iran whom she once threatened to “obliterate totally”, and the 40,000 Libyans who died in the attack on Libya in 2011 that Clinton orchestrated. Flushed with excitement, the Secretary of State rejoiced at the gruesome murder of the Libyan leader, Colonel Gaddafi.
“Libya was Hillary Clinton’s war”, Julian Assange said in a filmed interview with me last year. “Barack Obama initially opposed it. Who was the person championing it? Hillary Clinton. That’s documented throughout her emails … there’s more than 1700 emails out of the 33,000 Hillary Clinton emails that we’ve published, just about Libya. It’s not that Libya has cheap oil. She perceived the removal of Gaddafi and the overthrow of the Libyan state — something that she would use in her run-up to the general election for President.
“So in late 2011 there is an internal document called the Libya Tick Tock that was produced for Hillary Clinton, and it’s the chronological description of how she was the central figure in the destruction of the Libyan state, which resulted in around 40,000 deaths within Libya; jihadists moved in, ISIS moved in, leading to the European refugee and migrant crisis.
“Not only did you have people fleeing Libya, people fleeing Syria, the destabilisation of other African countries as a result of arms flows, but the Libyan state itself was no longer able to control the movement of people through it.”
This – not Clinton’s “visceral” pain in losing to Trump nor the rest of the self-serving scuttlebutt in her ABC interview - was the story. Clinton shared responsibility for massively de-stabilising the Middle East, which led to the death, suffering and flight of thousands of women, men and children.
Ferguson raised not a word of it. Clinton repeatedly defamed Assange, who was neither defended nor offered a right of reply on his own country’s state broadcaster.
In a tweet from London, Assange cited the ABC’s own Code of Practice, which states: “Where allegations are made about a person or organisation, make reasonable efforts in the circumstances to provide a fair opportunity to respond.”
Following the ABC broadcast, Ferguson’s executive producer, Sally Neighbour, re-tweeted the following: “Assange is Putin’s bitch. We all know it!”
The slander, since deleted, was even used as a link to the ABC interview captioned ‘Assange is Putins (sic) b****. We all know it!’
In the years I have known Julian Assange, I have watched a vituperative personal campaign try to stop him and WikiLeaks. It has been a frontal assault on whistleblowing, on free speech and free journalism, all of which are now under sustained attack from governments and corporate internet controllers.
The first serious attacks on Assange came from the Guardian which, like a spurned lover, turned on its besieged former source, having hugely profited from WikiLeaks’ disclosures. With not a penny going to Assange or WikiLeaks, a Guardian book led to a lucrative Hollywood movie deal. Assange was portrayed as “callous” and a “damaged personality”.
It was as if a rampant jealousy could not accept that his remarkable achievements stood in marked contrast to that of his detractors in the “mainstream” media. It is like watching the guardians of the status quo, regardless of age, struggling to silence real dissent and prevent the emergence of the new and hopeful.
Today, Assange remains a political refugee from the war-making dark state of which Donald Trump is a caricature and Hillary Clinton the embodiment. His resilience and courage are astonishing. Unlike him, his tormentors are cowards.
Hillary is a woman?
She looka like a man!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prn-caOIJ9s
The wikileaks people do not speak Russian
Depends on the definition of “is”.
the GALL of the corrupt ignorant sow to speak of Truth as if she knew anything about it
Take away all the lies
Take away all the bullshit concerning Bubba and his shit....
Take away every fucking thing she did, is accused of, is guilty of....
Canks...at her root.....thinks that government..................is the answer for evvvvvvvvvvvvvvvverything.
That alone.........makes her a piece of shit.
NOW.............put back the other shit.............
No, in her heart she knows that government is the way she can take some of yours and give a chunk of it to herself without the risk of being sent to jail for what would otherwise be outright theft. All that "helping others" bullsh!t is precisely that ... bullsh!t. It's merely a cost of doing business.
No. It's the manifestation of a vile, evil demon sent by her Lord and Master, Satan, from Hell to torment the World.
And to think they are pushing Web Hubbell's kid to accept the CGI money to run where momma failed.
hmm seems like a fake comment designed to delegitimise the premise of the article- shame its a solid article written by pilger - not all ZH readers are like this drivel.
hmm seems like a fake comment designed to delegitimise the premise of the article- shame its a solid article written by pilger - not all ZH readers are like this drivel.
hmm seems like a fake comment designed to delegitimise the premise of the article- shame its a solid article written by pilger - not all ZH readers are like this drivel.
When Bill so adamantly stated "I did not have sex with that woman", he thought the question was about Cankles.
I cant wait for that bitch to get NAILED(gunned) to the wall!
#RememberSethRich
It's truly amazing that Assange hasn't been Arkancided.
The way this shit has gone, you could catch her with a gun in her hand in the embassy, having just fired it, and she would say it was not what she intended and get off.
Assange must have hired Fidel Castro's security team.
He's been holed up in an Embassy. One of the most secure locations you can think of. Likely the only reason he's still alive.
I am making a comment...just to say I would normally not comment on this shit.
It's hard to comment when they repeat the same BS time and time again. They have still not learned- that to publish anything from Russia, it would be in Russian. Assange (and others) must know what they publish - translators are expensive and robotranslations do not suffice.
Very hard to learn that there are different languages in this world.
<--I would spank Hillary if it was the only way we were allowed to punish her.
<--No matter how much I would like to see her punished, I just could not bring myself to touch her.
LOL! The lady posters on here come up with some great and also crazy shit.
Spanking Hillary? Shudder. I will have nightmares tonight.
She needs a lamppost and a rope.
…and strung up just high enough so that just the tips of her toes can reach the ground. Her screeching and cursing should then be filmed for posterity, continuing until her bones fall apart.
I'd grudge fuck her til she cried. Back up in here, Hill. beep, beep, beep
next subject...
I was watching Tucker Carlson earlier.
I didn't realize that the Clinton Foundation also has a Canadian Clinton Foundation, and was able to funnel huge amounts of donations through that entity
Additionally, invoices exist that show that the uranium ore from that deal,[ Uranium-One] was/were in fact, shipped through Cananda.
The Clintons have tenticles growing out of every orifice of humanity.
Bill Clinton and his demented sidekick, are nothing more then " sanctioned grifters". The Clinton family personifies why the swamp needs to be drained.
So Justin is part of the crime family. NAFTA must be rewritten then.
To add to that, both sides of Australian politics have been royally shafting the tax paying public by funnelling over half a Billion dollars the way of the Clintons (and their various minions). Gillard (former PM) even landed a top job in exchange for almost $300Million of tax payers money. She should be tarred, feathered, hanged, drawn and quartered.
Here's a random article that has some of the info on what went on:
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2016/07/gillard/
The Clintstones are a fantastic barometer for gauging the level of corruption within the highest levels of politics. Since they can be relied upon to try and get away with as much crime as it is possible to commit, we can learn a great deal from just how much corruption is feasable. I am grateful for their contributions to our ongoing political enlightenment.
(Don't forget to vote for your favourite self interested charlatan, I'm sure they are worthy of your endorsement and equal to your sense of ethics and character.)
The insanity of government control was to extend in every area of our lives. The Clintons developed Title IV-E as a way to funnel federal fudns to the states to expand govenrment programs for DHS. Obama did it through Obamacare, and it involves the stealing of children through CPS.
http://educate-yourself.org/cn/hhsCeausescustyle17aug13.shtml
Angus Ferguson: You'll never be POTUS Hillary, and that makes most of us tear up with joy. Because you are the most corrupt, hideous demon-skank reptoid clone walking the planet today.
And those are her good points.
Satanic cu*t.
Lock her up.
String her up.
50 - 100 years from now when Shillary Clinton is all but forgotten, Julian Assange will be remembered as the key figure that restored integrity in journalism using modern technology. Assange did more in breaking the corporatist stranglehold on mass media than anybody, despite his personal flaws.
The Clinton money laundry, open 24-7
No tickee, no washy.
At this rate they'll soon be in direct competition with HSBC.
Can't wait for your next pic on this one WB
cunt
Interviews like this, especially with her, are set up way in advance. The questions are sent in advance and boundaries are agreed to as well. No unpleasant facts to befuddle the queen in her fantasy land reality.
Sounds like a presidential debate.
The sickening symbiosis between Clinton and her enabling media cronies is soooooo obvious.
Since this witch is a woman and has liberal "good intentions," she can do no wrong in the MSM's eyes. The horrible results of her policies are ignored; all is forgiven because she "means well" and virtue-signals with her rhetoric.
And never mind her self-absorbed entitlement and her massive financial corruption. And please excuse the masses of dead bodies in the middle east and elsewhere, along the millions of homeless refugees she has left in her wake.
She'll be going on Ellen for a month as a guest host to finish her American book tour.
Security provided by MGM.
ILLary will go down as the greatest Grifter in the history of the world...I'm curious why the Corporate news narrators continue to follow her slime trail.
You know how Weinstein's sexual harassment of women was an open secret that just kept going on and on because everyone was too afraid or dependent on his favors to stand up to him?
Same thing.
Something is going on in the background for Weinstein to be finally outed.
Either he committed the most horrible sin in Hollywood. Oh no not pedophila, that is okay. His movies stopped making money.
OR.....Hillary may finally get nailed. I doubt that will happen but Wienstein co and former Miramax were DNC and Clinton money laundering, probably procuring women and children. they also probably pressured starlets and actors to spew leftist crap if they wanted parts. We know Harvey used his bullying to help his wife's clothing line too.
I think he just stopped making money because the Hollywood model is broken and getting worse.
I do not watch their shit or TV. Based on what I can tell - the Netflix, Amazon serial TV shows are the only thing making much money including Game of Thorns and other crap.
Not bad Freddie.
But not knowing anything, I'd say he crossed the wrong bitch .
I give Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd some credit too. Ashley is a big lib but the two of them came out first. Vile Gwenyth Paltrow is now jumoing on the bandwagon way way too late. I think c**nts Meryl Streep and designer Donna Karan are still defending Harvey. Disgusting.
"Can't we just drone her, or something?"
I'm tired of this.