Germany: Full Censorship Now Official

Authored by Judith Bergmann via The Gatestone Institute,
- Germany has made no secret of its desire to see its new law copied by the rest of the EU.
- When employees of social media companies are appointed as the state's private thought police and given the power to shape the form of current political and cultural discourse by deciding who shall be allowed to speak and what to say, and who shall be shut down, free speech becomes nothing more than a fairy tale. Or is that perhaps the point?
- Perhaps fighting "Islamophobia" is now a higher priority than fighting terrorism?
A new German law introducing state censorship on social media platforms came into effect on October 1, 2017. The new law requires social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, to censor their users on behalf of the German state. Social media companies are obliged to delete or block any online "criminal offenses" such as libel, slander, defamation or incitement, within 24 hours of receipt of a user complaint -- regardless of whether or the content is accurate or not. Social media companies receive seven days for more complicated cases. If they fail to do so, the German government can fine them up to 50 million euros for failing to comply with the law.
This state censorship makes free speech subject to the arbitrary decisions of corporate entities that are likely to censor more than absolutely necessary, rather than risk a crushing fine. When employees of social media companies are appointed as the state's private thought police and given the power to shape the form of current political and cultural discourse by deciding who shall be allowed to speak and what to say, and who shall be shut down, free speech becomes nothing more than a fairy tale. Or is that perhaps the point?
Meanwhile, the district court in Munich recently sentenced a German journalist, Michael Stürzenberger, to six months in jail for posting on his Facebook page a historical photo of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, shaking the hand of a senior Nazi official in Berlin in 1941. The prosecution accused Stürzenberger of "inciting hatred towards Islam" and "denigrating Islam" by publishing the photograph. The court found Stürzenberger guilty of "disseminating the propaganda of anti-constitutional organizations". While the mutual admiration that once existed between al-Husseini and German Nazis is an undisputed historical fact, now evidently history is being rewritten by German courts. Stürzenberger has appealed the verdict.
A German court recently sentenced journalist Michael Stürzenberger (pictured) to six months in jail for posting on his Facebook page a historical photo of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, shaking the hand of a Nazi official in Berlin, in 1941. The prosecution accused Stürzenberger of "inciting hatred towards Islam" and "denigrating Islam" by publishing the photograph. (Image Source: PI News video screenshot)
Germany has made no secret of its desire to see its new law copied by the rest of the EU, which already has a similar code of conduct for social media giants. The EU Justice Commissioner, Vera Jourova, recently said she might be willing to legislate in the future if the voluntary code of conduct does not produce the desired results. She said, however, that the voluntary code was working "relatively" well, with Facebook removing 66.5% of the material they had been notified was "hateful" between December and May this year. Twitter removed 37.4%, and YouTube took action on 66% of the notifications from users.
While purportedly concerned about online "hate speech," one EU organization, the EU Parliament, had no qualms about letting its premises be used to host a convicted Arab terrorist, Leila Khaled, from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) at a conference about "The Role of Women in the Palestinian Popular Struggle" in September. (The EU, the US, Canada, and Australia, have all designated the PFLP a terrorist organization). The conference was organized by, among others, the Spanish delegation of Izquierda Unida (United Left) as part of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left bloc in the European Parliament.
In the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May also said that she will tell internet firms to tackle extremist content:
"Industry needs to go further and faster in automating the detection and removal of terrorist content online... ultimately it is not just the terrorists themselves who we need to defeat. It is the extremist ideologies that fuel them. It is the ideologies that preach hatred, sow division and undermine our common humanity. We must be far more robust in identifying these ideologies and defeating them -- across all parts of our societies."
Prime Minister May keeps insisting that "these ideologies" are spread "across all parts of our societies" when in reality, virtually all terrorism is Islamic. Meanwhile, her own Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, has refused to ban the political wing of Hezbollah. Hezbollah's hate speech, apparently, is perfectly acceptable to the British authorities. So is that of South African Muslim cleric and hate preacher Ebrahim Bham, who was once an interpreter to the Taliban's head legal advisor. He was allowed to enter the UK to speak in the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, a government building, at the "Palestine Expo" a large Jew-hate event in London in July. Bham is known for quoting Nazi Propaganda Minister Goebbels and saying that all Jews and Christians are "agents of Satan". Meanwhile, a scholar such as Robert Spencer is banned from entering the UK, supposedly on the grounds that what he reports -- accurately -- is "Islamophobic".
The British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) also recently stated that online "hate crimes" will be prosecuted "with the same robust and proactive approach used with offline offending". The decision to treat online offenses in the same way as offline offenses is expected to increase hate crime prosecutions, already at the highest recorded level ever. Prosecutors completed 15,442 hate crime cases in 2015-16.
Jews in Britain, who have experienced a dramatic increase in anti-Semitism over the past three years, are frequently on the receiving end of hate crimes. Nevertheless, their cases constitute less than a fraction of the statistics. In 2016/17, the CPS prosecuted 14,480 hate crimes. According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism:
"we have yet to see a single year in which more than a couple of dozen anti-Semitic hate crimes were prosecuted. So far in 2017, we are aware of... 21 prosecutions, in 2016 there were 20, and in 2015 there were just 12. So serious are the failures by the CPS to take action that we have had to privately prosecute alleged anti-Semites ourselves and challenge the CPS through judicial review, the first of which we won in March. Last year only 1.9% of hate crime against Jews was prosecuted, signaling to police forces that their effort in investigating hate crimes against Jews might be wasted, and sending the strong message to anti-Semites that they need not fear the law... Each year since 2014 has been a record-breaking year for anti-Semitic crime: between 2014 and 2016, anti-Semitic crime surged by 45%".
Almost one in three British Jews have apparently considered leaving Britain due to anti-Semitism in the past two years.
British authorities seem far more concerned with "Islamophobia" than with the increase in hate crimes against Jews. In fact, the police has teamed up with Transport for London authorities to encourage people to report hate crimes during "National Hate Crime Awareness Week", which runs from October 14-21. Transport for London and the Metropolitan Police will hold more than 200 community events to "reassure communities that London's public transport system is safe for everyone". The events are specifically targeted at Muslims; officers have visited the East London Mosque to encourage reporting hate crimes.
Last year, London mayor Sadiq Khan's Office for Policing and Crime (Mopac) announced it was spending £1,730,726 of taxpayer money policing speech online after applying for a grant from the Home Office. Meanwhile, Khan said that he does not have the funds to monitor the 200 jihadists estimated to be in London, out of the 400 jihadists who have so far returned to the capital from Syria and Iraq. (He also implicitly admitted that he does not know the whereabouts of the jihadists who have returned). When asked by the journalist Piers Morgan why the mayor could not have them monitored, Khan answered:
"Because the Met Police budget, roughly speaking, 15 percent, 20 percent is funded by me, the mayor. The rest comes from central government. If the Met Police is being shrunk and reduced, they've got to prioritize and use their resources in a sensible, savvy way."
When Morgan asked what could possibly be a bigger priority than, "people coming back from a Syrian battlefield with intent to harm British citizens", Khan did not answer. Perhaps because it is hard to admit in public that fighting "Islamophobia" is now a higher priority than fighting terrorism?
“Until they became conscious they will never rebel, and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious.”
"obliged to delete or block any online "criminal offenses" such as libel, slander, defamation or incitement, within 24 hours of receipt of a user complaint -- regardless of whether or the content is accurate or not."
In reality then it doesn't matter if the complaint is accurate or not.
You don't like someone, a competitor or company, complain and their post is deleted.
Exactly, it's just a corrupt tool of oppression used to crush dissent.
This corruption and rot is spreading, the UK and US are also after banning RT now, just in case their people start reading stuff outside of the corrupt narrative.
Just plain fucking evil.
Ironic...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/over-33000-israelis-have-taken-german-citi...
http://www.newsweek.com/more-american-jews-have-applied-reclaim-german-c...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/oct/30/uk-descendants-of-jewish-r...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/500-years-after-expulsion-jewish-american-...
I was going to visit the concentration camps but figured If I questioned "anything" I might get the cuffs slapped on me and get led off to a concentration camp. Strange that the sites that offer pretty honest technical objections/ differences to the common narrative cannot be found on the common search engines.
you've got it. People should complain when any politician or celebrity or anyone posts. The businesses will get the government back on line with their loss of advertising dollars hence lobbying money. Many Politicians supporing this lawwould be even more exposed as traitors to humankind
You have a lot of nerve to claim that these are Jews who are trying to silence the conncetion between Islam and Nazism.
These are the two forces in the world who have seeked out to destroy our people.
Why on earth should we be the ones to deny their historical collaboration!? How could that possibly serve our interests?
On the contrary, it is those who seek to destroy the state of Israel who wish to silence these historical facts.
And one more thing: if Zuckerburg is behind this then he is a traitor to his own people, and not a very smart person on top of that. He is actually promoting the spread of the same cult who would gladly seperate his head from his body.
Why is there only one Facebook?
Why is there only one Google?
Why is there only one Twitter?
Why is there only one Youtube?
(Yes, smarty-pants, in this situation that really means four.)
Which is still an insignificantly low number. Four billion computers on the planet? There should be four billion Facebooks, Googles, Twitters and Youtubes.
And no I did not look up the 4 billion number. I just guessed. But I think we can all agree on what I really meant i.e. the total search engine / AV sharing / text sharing shit has no excuse for being diverted through such a tiny number of gate keepers. There's more than one way to skin this cat. What is stopping it?
In a few years there may be no Facebook. Most users, especialky the youth, have gotten bored with it and moved on to Instagram. Twitter and Youtube are already getting competition. The more they attempt to censor, the more people will look for alternatives. Gab, the competitor to Twitter, is growing rapidly, as is Vid.me, the new YouTube competitor. It will take some time to grow to a market threatening size, but it will happen. The market always fills a vacuum.
Problem with Vid.me is they seem to be a bit SJW types themselves.
There is an even better alternative that is built on peer-to-peer technology but it has one big problem - name that people easily forget.
When started writing the above paragraph, I could not remember its nane, but it just came back to me BitChute.com
Good. It's a start. But not as good a start as 100 million different Facebooks, Googles, Twitters and YouTubes appearing all together at roughly the same time. Still not even a handful of gatekeepers in any one instance.
You have a lot of nerve to claim that these are Jews who are trying to silence the conncetion between Islam and Nazism. straw man fallacy, I never said that.
These are the two forces in the world who have seeked out to destroy our people. false dilemma fallacy: you are pro-Zionism or anti-semite?
Why on earth should we be the ones to deny their historical collaboration!? How could that possibly serve our interests? On the contrary, it is those who seek to destroy the state of Israel who wish to silence these historical facts. red herring & non-sequitur
you just threw ONLY FALLACIES, hence you are just lying, are you using the HASBARA HANDBOOK ?
every link above is true, do you have the Kalergi Paneuropa books? have you read Kalergi?
Claiming that something is a falacy does not automatically make it so.
It is clearly in the best interest of Jews to publicize the fact that Muslims and Nazis have collaborated in the past to destroy our people, since it demonstrates that Muslims are in fact driven by Jew-hatred and a desire to commit genocide, and not by a benign wish for Palestinian statehood. Therefore claiming that Jews are somehow trying to stifle this historical fact is irrational.
Very much sequitur.
Now, that doesn't mean that it couldn't be "a Jew", such as Mark Zuckerberg. But in this case he is clearly acting against the interests of his people, and Jews in general can't be held accountable for his actions.
Oh, and one more thing: I don't buy your fake distinction between Jews living in Israel and outside of Israel.
Suppose someone hated Italian people, could he possibly defend himself by saying "I wish to destroy only those Italians living in Italy, but I'm perfectly fine with Italians living in the US, and therefore I'm not a racist". Would anyone take such a person seriously?
the HASBARA HANDBOOK does not work here honey.
we are talking about the destruction of the EU culture and the censorship of EU citizens critique against the rapefugee replacement
Well, I have been talking about the same thing.
And if you haven't noticed, I have been very critical of this crazy immigration policy, propagated by non-Jews such as Jean-claude Juncker, Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron and Stefan Lofven (the people who are actually in office in Europe, rather than nobodies such as Barbara Spectre).
In fact, I believe it is you who are diverting attention from the real topic, which is the EU's official immigration policy, towards imaginary conspiracy theories which are absurd on their face.
Some people say that these persons are in fact Jews.
Well, that demonstrates just how detached from reality they are.
Angela Merkel, for instance, is the daughter of a Lutheran priest, for Christ's sake.
She is the head of a party called "the Christian Democratic Union".
How can someone possibly think that she is a Jew is beyond me.
I personally believe that all those who attribute the downfall of Europe to Jews are just too uneasy about admitting that their own leaders have betrayed them, that they need to invent some mythical puppet-master to explain what is happening. In a way that is less frightening for them than to accept that this is the fault of their own elite.
Don't quit your day job. You're just plain bad at this.
I don't think it is fair to single out just Muslims and Nazis as being anti-Jewish: nearly everyone has had a go at it at some time or another. King John allegedly pulled out Jews' teeth to convince them to lend him money. If only that worked with my bank manager.
Now, Jeremy Clarkson (Top Gear presenter and all round buffoon) once wrote that he was bullied unmercifully at school, and when he complained to his mother, she told him that he must be doing something wrong. Perhaps it is time for the Jewish contingent to stop complaining about the endless hate, real or imagined, and actually ask where it comes from, and what you might be able to do to change it. Killing Palestinian children may not be helpful in this quest for peace and international brotherhood.
It's a thought, anyway.
How do you know we are "killing Palestinian children"?
Have you ever visited Israel and saw it with your own eyes, or have you just picked this up from Palestinian propaganda (aka "Palywood")?
Perhaps you have heard this on the MSM, the same one we all like to refer to as "fake news"?
Don't believe everything you are being told.
There is no policy of killing Palestinians for doing nothing. If it were so you wouldn't see their numbers rising.
Sure, every now and then some 17 y/o Palestinian who has been radicalised at his local Mosque picks up a knife and tries to murder Jews, and in this case they may get shot as they deserve to. But then the Palestinians media reports that "an innocent child" has been killed by the Israelis, not mentioning for a second why.
It's all lies.
"every now and then some 17 y/o Palestinian who has been radicalised at his local Mosque picks up a knife and tries to murder Jews, and in this case they may get shot as they deserve to."
you are doing great, just go on
Yes, a terrorist who picks up a knife and tries to murder people deserves to be shot and killed.
You would argue the same if he were doing it in Europe or America.
But somehow that's OK if the victims are Jews?
You are hypocrite, and the more you speak, the more obvious it becomes.
a terrorist who picks up a knife
we all have seen those videos of children in pijamas against fully armored military men...
but hey please go on, you are doing great!
You prove how nefariousness you are with your own hypothetical. 17 year old Palestinian kid picks up a KNIFE. Hmmm... Why can't he have a gun?
I mean, you arm ISIS in EU with military grade rifles. Fair is fair.
The phrase "hate-crime" is thrown around quite a lot in this article, so I went and had a look at the CPS website for a definition. It is hard to be clear, as most of their definitions have been removed, or never existed, but from what I can make out, a hate crime is a crime like any other, only when labelled as hate crime, you get an extra-hard kick in the nuts when they send you down, because you upset someone, and quite possibly offended them, whilst stealing, raping, murdering etc.
This would suggest that the disparity between what the Jewish people complaining about hate crime think is a crime, and what is actually a crime, must be quite wide. (Apologies for that last sentence; I'm not sure it is a clear as it could be). In other words, there are lots and lots of complaints made about crimes perceived to have been committed, but only 12-14 each year are ACTUAL ant-Jewish hate crimes, that can be prosecuted. Interesting....
Oh, and given that this is the Gatestone Institute writing, it's all a pile of propaganda tosh anyway.
It's beyond 'silly' or 'liberalism'.
It's suicide or treason.
It'll be up to the people in their respective countries to decide if their nations are worth preserving.
You don't change the minds of people by killing free speech.
All you do is bring tension to the coils
We are seeing something similar happen in Iceland. A media called Stundin has been publishing material related to the current prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson, in connection with his dealings with a fallen bank called Glitnir. His investment in Fund 9 and other adventures.
This did not go well with the Independence party oligarchs, who own the wast majority of the fishing industry, and have been very active in privatising all kinds of state assets.
This is how the Stundin front page looks like now, after a gag order. http://www.ruv.is/frett/glitnir-hofdar-stadfestingarmal-i-dag
fortunetely we still have Tyler and Zero. Eventually these evil doers will all hang in Germany again.
“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.”
Some places are worse than Germany - take Argentina for instance
Critics of the Argentine government’s strategies and rhetoric toward the Falkland islands have coined a new verb – malvinizar – to describe how the claim for and memory of the Malvinas is used simply to divert attention away from more serious domestic socio-economic challenges . Indeed, if all claims of uti possidetis juris were resolved, the world map politically might look profoundly different today!
Argentina and the usurpation of the Falklands excuse makes no sense, because these activities were normal in the 19th century.
Falkland Islands – The Usurpation (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/34838377/Falkland_Islands_The_Usurpation
Still, what will they ever do without their fairy-tale usurpation?
