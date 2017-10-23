Gold Spikes On Massive Volume After Trump's Fed Chair Comments

Oct 23, 2017 2:39 PM

The Dollar index dropped and gold jumped as President Trump told reporters during a meeting with the prime minister of Singapore that he was "very very close" to a decision on who would be the next chair(person) of The Fed...

Jerome Powell continues to be the front-runner...

In a span of five minutes, 18,792 gold contracts, each representing 100 ounces of the metal, traded on the Comex at around 11:55 a.m. in New York - this represents around $2.4 billion notional of sudden buying-panic...

 

Pushing the precious metal above its 100DMA...

LawsofPhysics Oct 23, 2017 12:27 PM

Raffie LawsofPhysics Oct 23, 2017 12:29 PM

don't worry, Gold will go back down to where the powers like it to be.

LawsofPhysics Raffie Oct 23, 2017 12:32 PM

paper gold, yes.  However, all of my ounces will remain just fine.

BullyBearish LawsofPhysics Oct 23, 2017 12:37 PM

"currency" is control...don't expect they'll give it up willingly...

VWAndy BullyBearish Oct 23, 2017 12:40 PM

 The stall and barter. Thats the best way to rid humanity of this madness.

BaBaBouy VWAndy Oct 23, 2017 1:19 PM

Thump Was Warned ...

Tweet all U Wants... Butt Don't Ever Tweet About GOLD.

rcintc BaBaBouy Oct 23, 2017 1:21 PM

Any chance for a surprise Ron Paul Pick?

Ron_Mexico rcintc Oct 23, 2017 1:53 PM

The Wizard rcintc Oct 23, 2017 2:46 PM

That is my question, where is Ron Paul's name? You would think if Don is serious about draining the swamp Ron Paul would be the next head of the FED.

Maybe he'll surprise us with his pick.

eclectic syncretist The Wizard Oct 23, 2017 3:25 PM

He's sure to pick either Hew Lett Packard or E.P. Son.

Squid-puppets a-go-go eclectic syncretist Oct 23, 2017 4:09 PM

can u imagine? There's still $2.4Billion even available in suckers who think the paper price will respond organically to risk and volatility?

thinkmoretalkless The Wizard Oct 23, 2017 6:53 PM

That would be EPIC...as big a shock as election night...fear would be in the air...thick as fog rolling in off SF bay

Max Hunter LawsofPhysics Oct 23, 2017 12:37 PM

Like it matters... give me a break.. FED chair or not, if GOLD price needs to be low, it will be low.. 

spastic_colon Max Hunter Oct 23, 2017 12:50 PM

and IBM is down almost 1% today and oddly the market is not..........its a thinker

Ron_Mexico spastic_colon Oct 23, 2017 1:52 PM

they got their sythetic pop out of IBM last week. Moving on . . . . .

nsurf9 LawsofPhysics Oct 23, 2017 1:07 PM

Only American citizens should be in control our money. No one should be unconstitutionally empowered to devalue, at their will, all the sweat, tears, blood and work we have done to honestly earn it. And, everything they have taken is STOLEN PROPERTY and fruit of the poisonous tree. 

 I agree with Henry T. Ford - there should "be a revolution before tomorrow morning" - if not this very second!!!

Meet the original charter members of United States Federal Reserve (Central) Bank and the biggest thieves of your money and mankind has ever witnessed. All of them are Rothchild and half of them are not even American.  

Rothschild Bank of London, Warburg Bank of Hamburg, Rothschild Bank of Berlin, Lehman Brothers of New York*, Lazard Brothers of Paris, Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York*,Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy, Goldman, Sachs of New York, Warburg Bank of Amsterdam, Chase Manhattan Bank of New York

Aren't you curious why you don't know this?

RabbitChow nsurf9 Oct 23, 2017 1:59 PM

Since American citizens aren't in control of the dollar, we'll just keep up buying that bitcoin until we are.

Nobodys Home nsurf9 Oct 23, 2017 3:10 PM

Party at the Jekyll Island Hunt Club!!!!!!!

abyssinian LawsofPhysics Oct 23, 2017 3:49 PM

wow, massive jump of $2!  nice! now I am only down $450 per oz.... 

Quinvarius Oct 23, 2017 12:27 PM

I hope it is someone who knows economics this time.

FreeShitter Quinvarius Oct 23, 2017 12:28 PM

Problem with hope, its not a sound strategy.

Max Hunter FreeShitter Oct 23, 2017 12:43 PM

"Hope is employed when control is lost"

Barry Madingo-Odongo Max Hunter Oct 23, 2017 12:47 PM

Ey, I used Hope when I campagned and I won:

- Hope

- Change

- Yes we can 

Scuba Steve knukles Oct 23, 2017 2:19 PM

well he didnt finish the sentence ....

"Yes I can take it up the ass from Reggie for beautiful monkey luv when Michael is not around .... kenyan daddy like it dat way"

0valueleft FreeShitter Oct 23, 2017 1:28 PM

Hope is what people, who aren't willing to do anything, use to try and solve problems.

Hope makes nothing happen.

FreeShitter 0valueleft Oct 23, 2017 2:56 PM

I agree and neither does voting.

Giant Meteor FreeShitter Oct 23, 2017 3:19 PM

How about change? Brother can you spare a dime!?

FreeShitter Giant Meteor Oct 23, 2017 3:33 PM

Or can u spare a cig, I dont even smoke and get that one alot.

U4 eee aaa Quinvarius Oct 23, 2017 2:02 PM

It's not so much knowing economics but doing them.....and for the right group.

spastic_colon Oct 23, 2017 12:27 PM

meet the new boss..........................?

eclectic syncretist FreeShitter Oct 23, 2017 12:36 PM

Not much chance in hell it'll be Yellen. Trump would lose too much of the kind of cred that got him elected and continues to support him if he did not fire her.

FreeShitter eclectic syncretist Oct 23, 2017 12:37 PM

The pres works for the moneychangers. Not the other way around.

Ben A Drill Oct 23, 2017 12:30 PM

Pick me, pick me. Sorry that job has been eliminated. I didn’t want that job anyways.

VWAndy Oct 23, 2017 12:33 PM

  Why do they still exist? Oh yea thats right. They exist to fund all the stupid.

  On that note. Darwin effect would solve for stupid pretty fast without the fiat.

mily Oct 23, 2017 12:34 PM

Is Jerome member of the tribe? couldnt find this info

E.F. Mutton mily Oct 23, 2017 12:39 PM

If not, he's in for a painful procedure and a funny hat.

syzygysus Oct 23, 2017 12:41 PM

2 buck jump?

 

a jump would be $2000.

Ben A Drill syzygysus Oct 23, 2017 12:45 PM

Waiting for a $25.00 jump in GDXJ in one day.

Giant Meteor U4 eee aaa Oct 23, 2017 3:21 PM

Hell, the shark has jumped the shark ..

Juliette Oct 23, 2017 12:53 PM

Oh, tell me how much it jumped, a dollar from 1280 to 1281?

 

Silver Savior Juliette Oct 23, 2017 1:25 PM

Why does it  matter what the price is when dollars will be worthless?