Gold Spikes On Massive Volume After Trump's Fed Chair Comments

The Dollar index dropped and gold jumped as President Trump told reporters during a meeting with the prime minister of Singapore that he was "very very close" to a decision on who would be the next chair(person) of The Fed...
Jerome Powell continues to be the front-runner...
In a span of five minutes, 18,792 gold contracts, each representing 100 ounces of the metal, traded on the Comex at around 11:55 a.m. in New York - this represents around $2.4 billion notional of sudden buying-panic...
Pushing the precious metal above its 100DMA...
Yes! Jump you fuckers!!!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was...
don't worry, Gold will go back down to where the powers like it to be.
paper gold, yes. However, all of my ounces will remain just fine.
"currency" is control...don't expect they'll give it up willingly...
The stall and barter. Thats the best way to rid humanity of this madness.
Thump Was Warned ...
Tweet all U Wants... Butt Don't Ever Tweet About GOLD.
Any chance for a surprise Ron Paul Pick?
L-O-L. <as beverage spews from his nostrils>
That is my question, where is Ron Paul's name? You would think if Don is serious about draining the swamp Ron Paul would be the next head of the FED.
Maybe he'll surprise us with his pick.
He's sure to pick either Hew Lett Packard or E.P. Son.
And yet again, Atlas shrugged.
can u imagine? There's still $2.4Billion even available in suckers who think the paper price will respond organically to risk and volatility?
That would be EPIC...as big a shock as election night...fear would be in the air...thick as fog rolling in off SF bay
Like it matters... give me a break.. FED chair or not, if GOLD price needs to be low, it will be low..
and IBM is down almost 1% today and oddly the market is not..........its a thinker
they got their sythetic pop out of IBM last week. Moving on . . . . .
Only American citizens should be in control our money. No one should be unconstitutionally empowered to devalue, at their will, all the sweat, tears, blood and work we have done to honestly earn it. And, everything they have taken is STOLEN PROPERTY and fruit of the poisonous tree.
I agree with Henry T. Ford - there should "be a revolution before tomorrow morning" - if not this very second!!!
Meet the original charter members of United States Federal Reserve (Central) Bank and the biggest thieves of your money and mankind has ever witnessed. All of them are Rothchild and half of them are not even American.
Rothschild Bank of London, Warburg Bank of Hamburg, Rothschild Bank of Berlin, Lehman Brothers of New York*, Lazard Brothers of Paris, Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York*,Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy, Goldman, Sachs of New York, Warburg Bank of Amsterdam, Chase Manhattan Bank of New York
Aren't you curious why you don't know this?
Since American citizens aren't in control of the dollar, we'll just keep up buying that bitcoin until we are.
Party at the Jekyll Island Hunt Club!!!!!!!
wow, massive jump of $2! nice! now I am only down $450 per oz....
I hope it is someone who knows economics this time.
Problem with hope, its not a sound strategy.
"Hope is employed when control is lost"
dk
Ey, I used Hope when I campagned and I won:
- Hope
- Change
- Yes we can
Forgot the "Yes I can"
well he didnt finish the sentence ....
"Yes I can take it up the ass from Reggie for beautiful monkey luv when Michael is not around .... kenyan daddy like it dat way"
Frikken Muslicommie!
Hope is what people, who aren't willing to do anything, use to try and solve problems.
Hope makes nothing happen.
I agree and neither does voting.
How about change? Brother can you spare a dime!?
"Ain't got no change ..."
;)
Or can u spare a cig, I dont even smoke and get that one alot.
It's not so much knowing economics but doing them.....and for the right group.
meet the new boss..........................?
Same as the last FRN boss.
Not much chance in hell it'll be Yellen. Trump would lose too much of the kind of cred that got him elected and continues to support him if he did not fire her.
The pres works for the moneychangers. Not the other way around.
JANET IS YELLIN
Smellin' like Yellin
Pick me, pick me. Sorry that job has been eliminated. I didn’t want that job anyways.
Why do they still exist? Oh yea thats right. They exist to fund all the stupid.
On that note. Darwin effect would solve for stupid pretty fast without the fiat.
Is Jerome member of the tribe? couldnt find this info
If not, he's in for a painful procedure and a funny hat.
2 buck jump?
a jump would be $2000.
Waiting for a $25.00 jump in GDXJ in one day.
Gold jumps....to unchanged.
Gold has jumped the shark
Hell, the shark has jumped the shark ..
Oh, tell me how much it jumped, a dollar from 1280 to 1281?
from 1272
Why does it matter what the price is when dollars will be worthless?