More Real-Estate Insanity: Owner Asking $800,000 For Burned-Out San Francisco Home

A ‘fixer upper’ is a charitable term for what this is.
In a story that exposes just how obscenely overvalued San Francisco’s housing market has become, Business Insider reports that one motivated real estate agent in San Francisco is seeking a buyer for a home in the tony Bernal Heights neighborhood that was completely gutted in a fire last year, and needs to be demolished and completely rebuilt – a project that would likely run into the millions of dollars.
The asking price? A not-unreasonable $800,000. And that’s a bargain, according to real estate agent Jim Laufenberger, who is seeking a buyer for the home at 121 Grant Street, because in all likelihood, the paucity of new housing stock in the city means it will likely sell for more – not less – than the ask.
121 Grant Street, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the desirable Bernal Heights neighborhood, hit the market in late October. The home was "completely gutted" in a fire in 2016, and the new owners will need to demolish what's left, according to realtor Jim Laufenberg.
"I suspect it will sell for more than what I'm asking," Laufenberg told Business Insider, adding that the seller listed the property below market value to incite interest in the first few weeks.
The price tag attached to the 1,700-square-foot lot shows the extent of the housing bubble in San Francisco, where tech workers create demand faster than the city can build new housing.
While rebuilding the home would be a massive hassle, Laufenberger suggested that 121 Grant Street's location just north of Cortland Street — a main drag populated by small markets, cafes, restaurants, and nail salons — would make it worth the effort.
Bernal Heights, like the rest of San Francisco, has seen housing prices soar to unprecedented heights driven by demand from well-compensated tech employees.
As we’ve reported previously, the lack of affordable housing is affecting the local economy in profound ways. Data from California’s Employment Development Department show the Bay Area lost nearly 5,000 jobs in September – its worst month for employment since 2010, and the second straight month that jobs disappeared from a region that was formerly an engine of labor market growth.
"It's the location, it's the land, it's the opportunity to build," Laufenberg said.
As Axios noted, jobs are disappearing not for want of work, but because employers are finding it hard to fill positions due to limited housing and sky-high prices. Housing prices in the city are so out of whack, that a couple earning nearly $140,000 a year (more than double the median income for American families) qualifies for affordable housing.
“The economy in the Bay Area has pushed up against the physical limits of a lack of housing and a lack of places for workers to live,” Jeffrey Michael, director of the Stockton-based Center for Business and Policy Research at University of the Pacific, told the San Jose Mercury News.
Workers who can't find or afford housing close to their offices are pushed out of the area, and many of them don't want to bother with long commutes. "Housing is the chain on the dog that is chasing a squirrel," economist Christopher Thornberg told the Merc. "Once that chain runs out, it yanks the dog back."
Elon Musk, who recently laid off some 700 employees at Tesla’s Fremont factory in hopes of replacing them with cheaper contract labor, won’t be happy to hear this.
It's called a "tear-down" Tyler.
Lots of people buy homes with the intent of demolishing them and building something new on the land.
Enjoy the working with the California environmental protection agency for disposing of this hazmat site, dumbass.
It's called Land Value.
He's not selling a 'burned out home', he's selling the lot under it.
But that lot isn’t his. The lot belongs to the county. #propertytax
Real estate in cities is about buying the land, there just happens to be a house on top of it.
It’s probably a good investment, with interest rates going nowhere in the foreseeable future if it’s a good location it’s a good buy. The condition of the house is irrelevant if you’re planning on tearing it down.
LOL, they'll probably get more than $800,000 in this Federal Reserve created bubblized housing market.
Let the fools spend their money.
We have a real estate crash to get to, ya know, and we're wasting time.
What's so unreasonable about this? It's close to cafes and nail solons ffs!!!
Kind of makes me miss the San Fran earthquake that burned the city down. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1906_San_Francisco_earthquake
Just looking forward to the next big one. Here's a list of earthquakes for you Califoria fucks.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_earthquakes_in_California
There's more fucking nail salons than Starbucks in SF.
Almost makes you think that might be fronts for some other -- NAH, no -- couldn't be.
What's funny is it's totally unnecessary. First, zoning laws prohibit developers from creating tons more supply of housing by building taller buildings.
Second, and even worse, 10 miles south of that house there are hundreds of square miles of unused land adding no value to anyone. A land area twice the size of San Francisco. Land forced to remain fallow by government as "Open Space Preserve."
To government, preserving open space for random squirrels and birds is more important than people. And having that land not in the middle of nowhere mind you but immediately inside one of the most populated urban areas in the country.
I can only imagine the painful and costly personal sacrifices millions of people in the Bay Area make in their health care, education, and quality of life daily to afford housing prices grossly inflated by government whim artificially constraining supply.
exactly why texas RE will never do this -- there's always ALWAYS more land to expand
The Government reserved that land for the bums.
SF real estate got too hot, again.
