Democrats Distance Themselves From Hillary: "New" DNC Denies Knowledge Of Trump Dossier Funding

Following the shocking (to some) revelations from WaPo with regard Hillary Clinton and the 'old' Democratic National Committee's financing of the infamous "Trump Dossier," the 'new' DNC has rushed out a press release denying any involvement as Democrats begin rapidly distancing themselves from this un-fake news.
In a brief statement from DNC Comms Director Xochitl Hinojosa,
"Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion-GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization."
Of course, the DNC then added - for good measure...
"But let's be clear, there is a serious federal investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, and the American public deserves to know what happened."
All of which is quite ironic following Perez' comments during the week:
“We have the most dangerous president in American history and one of the most reactionary Congresses in American history,” Democratic Chairman Tom Perez said during his speech.
Perez also labeled Trump an “existential threat” with no apparent worry that his words could be taken, along with those by Waters and other liberals in the media, as ammunition for a crazy leftist to once again attack Congress or even the White House.
And even more ironic in light of the increasing evidence and investigation surrounding Hillary Clinton's dealing with the Russians over Uranium One.
But back to the Hillary Clinton crisis of the night, Fox News' Brooke Singman noted:
Former @HillaryClinton press secretary on #dossier : https://t.co/9kzuxIofyk
— Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 25, 2017
NEW: @DNC on @washingtonpost : "new leadership of DNC were not involved in decision-making regarding #FusionGPS" what about old? #dossier pic.twitter.com/gHftnFHF0x
— Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 25, 2017
Source familiar w/ House Intel mtg where #FusionGPS plead the Fifth:
"Now we know what they were trying to hide."
— Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 25, 2017
As The 'New' DNC itself said: "the American people deserve to know what happened."
While it is unclear whether CNBC's John Harwood, or anyone on MSNBC, will touch this topic, The White House is already asking questions...
The real Russia scandal? Clinton campaign paid for the fake Russia dossier, then lied about it & covered it up. https://t.co/kR8z2zsZ7Q
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 25, 2017
...which must mean "it's a vast right wing conspiracy."
The Democrats are already toast.
Oh, I will sleep great tonight. Thanks to the DNC shit-show of crazies and corrupt melt down. Glorious!
Don't worry, Hill- this will buff right out......... BUWHAHAHAAAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Both the DNC and the rino stooges are going down in flames, GLORIOUS!
$20 Flake goes to work for a Soros project.
I’m sorry for thinking this…..
But until I see Schumer suspended upside down by his testicles………..….
Oh, my bad……………
..but it probably would not hurt him because likely there is no feeling in his nether regions.
The thing is, Trump is so transparent, eveyone knows who he is, what he's done, everybody knows all the dirt and everything about him, no secrecy whatsoever, and the more the globalists fight him, the more they lose.
How is this even possible?
It seems the truth really does set you free.
Donald likes to quote scripture. This would be a good tweet for him in the morning:
They set a net for my steps; my soul was bowed down. They dug a pit in my way, but they have fallen into it themselves.
(Psalms 57:6 ESV)
How long did it take the "new" DNC to distance itself from the "old" (crooked) one after the story broke?
About 5 seconds.
Methinks they were prepared in advance to drop HRC and DWS like two sacks of shit.
Notice the same genetic moral code as the Wankstain mob in Hollywood?
Hypocritical two-faced cunts one and all.
"Don't worry, Hill- this will buff right out ... ."
You mean like with a cloth or something?
Edit: Sorry. I forgot the laugh track: Ha, ha, ha, ha, ho, ho, ho.
You have to use something strong - like BitchBleach.
Reichsfuhrer Perez doesn't seem to be sleeping very well these days does he? ;-)
Let's get "distancing" statements from Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Brazile. Quick before the subpenas rain down.
of course. why do you think they colluded against Bernie? HRC's victory was REQUIRED to keep them all from risking the slammer.
Methinks they were prepared in advance to drop HRC and DWS like two sacks of shit.
I don't think Hillary has ever seen the underside of a bus. Sounds like that might change.
The "new" DNC doesn't want old white women so this is a perfect excuse to dump her.
Again... EEeeewwwwww!!!
Moving along, WHY will Sessions not remove the gag order on the FBI informant who has the complete story on the FBI investigation and subsequent coverup?
Because he's stuck in the 1850s when gentlemen had duels.
The guy still lives in an era where people let bygones be bygones and people agree to let things go. He doesn't realize that the left is out for blood, and will not stop and not let bygones be bygones. He's also obviously in over his head and a pussy when it comes to confrontation.
Sessions is on thin ice if he doesnt do something about this.
The other shoe just dropped on Manafort and it's not good news for the Dims... It appears that before becoming Trump's campaign manager, Manafort was also working with The Podesta Group on lobbying efforts for Russia and Ukraine... Oh what a wicked web of deceit...
And there it is. He's the informant. No wonder the money laundering story just broke about him.
Just fucking wow. Mueller is going to need a much bigger blanket to cover this mess up.
My most sincere hope is that there isn't enough sail cloth on the planet to cover this shit up.
Why hasn't Trump fired Sessions already?
The DOJ is discuusing it now. I dont think theres a way around it though because the precedent was already set in a previous case. Meaning the NDA is not binding in the event Congress wants to question him. They will, this time its real - Wapo has turned against her. We need make sure shes imprisoned for life.
Debunked baloney? Aren't those Hillary's words today? Besides being a pack of soulless degenerates is their even one among you "progressives" that has an original thought, or are you all just the mentally retarded parrots you appear to be ?
Just a day or two ago, I was pondering why people believe things that are not true, and then I realized that that was not the question. The mystery is why do people (the left, especially) believe things that they know to be false?
For instance (I have a half dozen examples), they believe in global warming, despite (or maybe because - I don't get it) the fact that Messrs. Mann and Hanson, et al., all have said, "We're lying to you, and here's the proof."
I find this strange.
Mark Twain said that Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.
For the left their politics is their religion. You don't question your religious dogma, you accept it whole heartedly on faith, no evidence will sway you, and you don't question your therefore infallable leaders, especially Pope Hillary.
Vince Foster elects to no comment.
right... AND WHERE IS THE PRESS? why are they not CAMPING OUT in front of HRC's house to get her on camera???
"My uncle has a bitchin' set of tools "
I just poured myself a glass of Johnnie Blue, me thinks we are in for a wild ride this week... time for some preemptive celebration!
What a pleasure to watch the DemonKrats,Hollyweirders, Swamp Globalists and endangered species DC Rinos compete to throw one another under the bus.
I notice M Damon's story is changing again . Chasin Porn in the No-Spine-Zone is keeping up with his accomplice Buttman B Affleck in predation and hypocrisy.
Federal government has NO legitimacy so long as Hillary and her accomplices remain free citizens.
Fucking clown show.
haha! One branch of the party down. One to go!
Tom Perez is full of shit. He's replacing all the Bernie supporters at the DNC with Hillary stooges and corporate lobbyists, people that were all well acquainted with the Clinton Corruption:
"I was dismayed by the recent news that the Democratic National Committee has ousted a number of long-time supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders from the DNC. In what looks like a purge of the progressive wing of the party, DNC chair Tom Perez has stripped several Bernie supporters of their “at-large” delegate status and leadership positions in the party.
Also removed were several party officials loyal to Congressman Keith Ellison, Bernie’s choice to lead the DNC, who accepted a DNC vice chair position earlier this year in the interests of party unity.
Perez replaced these progressives with veterans of Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign and with corporate lobbyists - a reminder of why last year I first decided to challenge Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who as DNC chair had reversed President Obama’s ban on corporate lobbyist donations to the DNC."
https://medium.com/@Tim_Canova/how-we-respond-to-the-dnc-purge-64c057035d12
Straight from a liberal rag's pages. Perez is a liar along with the rest of the Clinton-Obama crew.
the clinton machine is powerful, can't blame him. Question is, who will be the new head on the snake if HRC/WJC are cut off?
This is all a Jew op from the left and the right. It is sickening that people are not waking up to the Jewish run uniparty.
They have been doing this same kind of crap for decades and in my opinion it has only gotten worse under Obama. What did Obama know about this and was he complicit in the plan? You just wait and watch how Hillary will pull in Obama into this to try to save her butt. They are all guilty.
If the Dem's go supernova and Bannon succeeds in refining the GOP to something resembling a conservative, Consitutionally-based party, or at least begins that process, there could be hope for this county. But then there is the future of the financial markets and the impact that will have on the mood of the electorate. When that goes down, the Marxists must be kept at bay by hook or crook because you just know they're going to want .gov everything then. Smoke 'em if you got 'em. We live in interesting times which will soon become even more interestinger. Well, you know what I mean.
Sounds like a case for Inspector Baloney
Or inspector Clouseau of the FBI/DOJ.
It appears theres no more Cinton foundation appointments or grants being doled out..
All these pcs of shit lining up to get a wiff of the hilsters buttocks for a chance at the big-time have finally realized they've been hung out to dry..
Damaged goods hillary is being cut loose, somebody is ratting...
If only her soul-mate J McCain could face the same music.. sadly, it appears he will take the easy way out.