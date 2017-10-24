Democrats Distance Themselves From Hillary: "New" DNC Denies Knowledge Of Trump Dossier Funding

Oct 24, 2017 11:58 PM

Following the shocking (to some) revelations from WaPo with regard Hillary Clinton and the 'old' Democratic National Committee's financing of the infamous "Trump Dossier," the 'new' DNC has rushed out a press release denying any involvement as Democrats begin rapidly distancing themselves from this un-fake news.

In a brief statement from DNC Comms Director Xochitl Hinojosa,

"Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion-GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization."

Of course, the DNC then added - for good measure...

"But let's be clear, there is a serious federal investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, and the American public deserves to know what happened."

All of which is quite ironic following Perez' comments during the week:

“We have the most dangerous president in American history and one of the most reactionary Congresses in American history,” Democratic Chairman Tom Perez said during his speech.

 

Perez also labeled Trump an “existential threat” with no apparent worry that his words could be taken, along with those by Waters and other liberals in the media, as ammunition for a crazy leftist to once again attack Congress or even the White House.

And even more ironic in light of the increasing evidence and investigation surrounding Hillary Clinton's dealing with the Russians over Uranium One.

But back to the Hillary Clinton crisis of the night, Fox News' Brooke Singman noted:

As The 'New' DNC itself said: "the American people deserve to know what happened."

While it is unclear whether CNBC's John Harwood, or anyone on MSNBC, will touch this topic, The White House is already asking questions...

...which must mean "it's a vast right wing conspiracy."

Slippery Slope's picture
Slippery Slope Oct 25, 2017 12:02 AM

The Democrats are already toast.

MagicHandPuppet's picture
MagicHandPuppet Slippery Slope Oct 25, 2017 12:10 AM

Oh, I will sleep great tonight.  Thanks to the DNC shit-show of crazies and corrupt melt down.  Glorious!

jcaz's picture
jcaz MagicHandPuppet Oct 25, 2017 12:16 AM

Don't worry, Hill- this will buff right out......... BUWHAHAHAAAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ACP's picture
ACP bamawatson Oct 25, 2017 12:42 AM

>debunked

>baloney

>double negative, must be true

 

Both the DNC and the rino stooges are going down in flames, GLORIOUS!

$20 Flake goes to work for a Soros project.

Manthong's picture
Manthong ACP Oct 25, 2017 12:45 AM

 

I’m sorry for thinking this…..

But until I see Schumer suspended upside down by his testicles………..….

Oh, my bad……………

 

..but it probably would not hurt him because likely there is no feeling in his nether regions.

 

ACP's picture
ACP Manthong Oct 25, 2017 12:47 AM

The thing is, Trump is so transparent, eveyone knows who he is, what he's done, everybody knows all the dirt and everything about him, no secrecy whatsoever, and the more the globalists fight him, the more they lose.

How is this even possible?

It seems the truth really does set you free.

jimmy c korn's picture
jimmy c korn ACP Oct 25, 2017 1:04 AM

Donald likes to quote scripture. This would be a good tweet for him in the morning:

They set a net for my steps; my soul was bowed down. They dug a pit in my way, but they have fallen into it themselves.
(Psalms 57:6 ESV)

CuttingEdge's picture
CuttingEdge bamawatson Oct 25, 2017 1:49 AM

How long did it take the "new" DNC to distance itself from the "old" (crooked) one after the story broke?

About 5 seconds.

Methinks they were prepared in advance to drop HRC and DWS like two sacks of shit.

Notice the same genetic moral code as the Wankstain mob in Hollywood?

Hypocritical two-faced cunts one and all.

MisterMousePotato's picture
MisterMousePotato CuttingEdge Oct 25, 2017 2:06 AM

"Don't worry, Hill- this will buff right out ... ."

You mean like with a cloth or something?

Edit: Sorry. I forgot the laugh track: Ha, ha, ha, ha, ho, ho, ho.

HowdyDoody's picture
HowdyDoody MisterMousePotato Oct 25, 2017 4:07 AM

You have to use something strong - like BitchBleach.

nmewn's picture
nmewn HowdyDoody Oct 25, 2017 7:07 AM

Reichsfuhrer Perez doesn't seem to be sleeping very well these days does he? ;-)

SoDamnMad's picture
SoDamnMad CuttingEdge Oct 25, 2017 3:10 AM

Let's get "distancing" statements from Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Brazile. Quick before the subpenas rain down.

onewayticket2's picture
onewayticket2 CuttingEdge Oct 25, 2017 8:07 AM

of course.   why do you think they colluded against Bernie?   HRC's victory was REQUIRED to keep them all from risking the slammer.

 

SWRichmond's picture
SWRichmond CuttingEdge Oct 25, 2017 8:08 AM

Methinks they were prepared in advance to drop HRC and DWS like two sacks of shit.

I don't think Hillary has ever seen the underside of a bus.  Sounds like that might change.

ACP's picture
ACP bamawatson Oct 25, 2017 2:34 AM

"stale urine"

So tell us, what's the difference between stale and fresh urine?

KrazyMax's picture
KrazyMax ACP Oct 25, 2017 3:42 AM

Having once worked at a NIDA drug testing lab, responsible for maunfacturing "spiked" (and tested) specimens, used to check the accuracy (quality control) of other NIDA drug testing labs, I can tell you that stale urine smells considerably worse than fresh urine!

Handful of Dust's picture
Handful of Dust KrazyMax Oct 25, 2017 5:59 AM

The "new" DNC doesn't want old white women so this is a perfect excuse to dump her.

ebear's picture
ebear KrazyMax Oct 25, 2017 6:33 AM

Again...  EEeeewwwwww!!!

philipat's picture
philipat Manthong Oct 25, 2017 12:51 AM

Moving along, WHY will Sessions not remove the gag order on the FBI informant who has the complete story on the FBI investigation and subsequent coverup?

ACP's picture
ACP philipat Oct 25, 2017 12:57 AM

Because he's stuck in the 1850s when gentlemen had duels.

The guy still lives in an era where people let bygones be bygones and people agree to let things go. He doesn't realize that the left is out for blood, and will not stop and not let bygones be bygones. He's also obviously in over his head and a pussy when it comes to confrontation.

 

Bay of Pigs's picture
Bay of Pigs philipat Oct 25, 2017 1:06 AM

Sessions is on thin ice if he doesnt do something about this.

Keyser's picture
Keyser Bay of Pigs Oct 25, 2017 1:10 AM

The other shoe just dropped on Manafort and it's not good news for the Dims... It appears that before becoming Trump's campaign manager, Manafort was also working with The Podesta Group on lobbying efforts for Russia and Ukraine... Oh what a wicked web of deceit... 

Bay of Pigs's picture
Bay of Pigs Keyser Oct 25, 2017 1:31 AM

And there it is. He's the informant. No wonder the money laundering story just broke about him.

Just fucking wow. Mueller is going to need a much bigger blanket to cover this mess up.

Overfed's picture
Overfed Bay of Pigs Oct 25, 2017 1:47 AM

My most sincere hope is that there isn't enough sail cloth on the planet to cover this shit up.

Ajax-1's picture
Ajax-1 Bay of Pigs Oct 25, 2017 2:32 AM

Why hasn't Trump fired Sessions already?

aurum4040's picture
aurum4040 philipat Oct 25, 2017 3:53 AM

The DOJ is discuusing it now. I dont think theres a way around it though because the precedent was already set in a previous case. Meaning the NDA is not binding in the event Congress wants to question him. They will, this time its real - Wapo has turned against her. We need make sure shes imprisoned for life.

wcole225's picture
wcole225 bamawatson Oct 25, 2017 1:36 AM

Debunked baloney? Aren't those Hillary's words today? Besides being a pack of soulless degenerates is their even one among you "progressives" that has an original thought, or are you all just the mentally retarded parrots you appear to be ?

MisterMousePotato's picture
MisterMousePotato wcole225 Oct 25, 2017 2:14 AM

Just a day or two ago, I was pondering why people believe things that are not true, and then I realized that that was not the question. The mystery is why do people (the left, especially) believe things that they know to be false?

For instance (I have a half dozen examples), they believe in global warming, despite (or maybe because - I don't get it) the fact that Messrs. Mann and Hanson, et al., all have said, "We're lying to you, and here's the proof."

I find this strange.

jimmy c korn's picture
jimmy c korn MisterMousePotato Oct 25, 2017 2:52 AM

Mark Twain said that Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.

Kidbuck's picture
Kidbuck MisterMousePotato Oct 25, 2017 5:47 AM

For the left their politics is their religion. You don't question your religious dogma, you accept it whole heartedly on faith, no evidence will sway you, and you don't question your therefore infallable leaders, especially Pope Hillary.

the artist's picture
the artist bamawatson Oct 25, 2017 5:16 AM

debunked
baloney

schlonged

cheech_wizard's picture
cheech_wizard jcaz Oct 25, 2017 12:28 AM

>this will buff right out

with a cloth?

Cynicles II's picture
Cynicles II cheech_wizard Oct 25, 2017 1:33 AM

Vince Foster elects to no comment.

onewayticket2's picture
onewayticket2 Cynicles II Oct 25, 2017 8:10 AM

right... AND WHERE IS THE PRESS?  why are they not CAMPING OUT in front of HRC's house to get her on camera???

Mr Hankey's picture
Mr Hankey jcaz Oct 25, 2017 2:18 AM

"My uncle has a bitchin' set of tools "

vulcanraven's picture
vulcanraven MagicHandPuppet Oct 25, 2017 12:34 AM

I just poured myself a glass of Johnnie Blue, me thinks we are in for a wild ride this week... time for some preemptive celebration!

Cplus's picture
Cplus MagicHandPuppet Oct 25, 2017 1:31 AM

What a pleasure to watch the DemonKrats,Hollyweirders, Swamp Globalists and endangered species DC Rinos compete to throw one another under the bus.

 

I notice M Damon's story is changing again . Chasin Porn in the No-Spine-Zone is keeping up with his accomplice Buttman B Affleck in predation and hypocrisy.

Blue Steel 309's picture
Blue Steel 309 MagicHandPuppet Oct 25, 2017 5:52 AM

Federal government has NO legitimacy so long as Hillary and her accomplices remain free citizens.

veritas semper vinces's picture
veritas semper ... Slippery Slope Oct 25, 2017 12:55 AM

haha! One branch of the party down. One to go!

Not Too Important's picture
Not Too Important veritas semper vinces Oct 25, 2017 1:16 AM

Tom Perez is full of shit. He's replacing all the Bernie supporters at the DNC with Hillary stooges and corporate lobbyists, people that were all well acquainted with the Clinton Corruption:

"I was dismayed by the recent news that the Democratic National Committee has ousted a number of long-time supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders from the DNC. In what looks like a purge of the progressive wing of the party, DNC chair Tom Perez has stripped several Bernie supporters of their “at-large” delegate status and leadership positions in the party. 
 
Also removed were several party officials loyal to Congressman Keith Ellison, Bernie’s choice to lead the DNC, who accepted a DNC vice chair position earlier this year in the interests of party unity.
 
Perez replaced these progressives with veterans of Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign and with corporate lobbyists - a reminder of why last year I first decided to challenge Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who as DNC chair had reversed President Obama’s ban on corporate lobbyist donations to the DNC."

https://medium.com/@Tim_Canova/how-we-respond-to-the-dnc-purge-64c057035d12

Straight from a liberal rag's pages. Perez is a liar along with the rest of the Clinton-Obama crew.

onewayticket2's picture
onewayticket2 Not Too Important Oct 25, 2017 8:12 AM

the clinton machine is powerful, can't blame him.  Question is, who will be the new head on the snake if HRC/WJC are cut off?

Blue Steel 309's picture
Blue Steel 309 Slippery Slope Oct 25, 2017 2:35 AM

This is all a Jew op from the left and the right. It is sickening that people are not waking up to the Jewish run uniparty.

Everybodys All American's picture
Everybodys All ... Slippery Slope Oct 25, 2017 7:01 AM

They have been doing this same kind of crap for decades and in my opinion it has only gotten worse under Obama. What did Obama know about this and was he complicit in the plan? You just wait and watch how Hillary will pull in Obama into this to try to save her butt. They are all guilty.

consider me gone's picture
consider me gone Slippery Slope Oct 25, 2017 8:07 AM

If the Dem's go supernova and Bannon succeeds in refining the GOP to something resembling a conservative, Consitutionally-based party, or at least begins that process, there could be hope for this county. But then there is the future of the financial markets and the impact that will have on the mood of the electorate. When that goes down, the Marxists must be kept at bay by hook or crook because you just know they're going to want .gov everything then. Smoke 'em if you got 'em. We live in interesting times which will soon become even more interestinger. Well, you know what I mean.

williambanzai7's picture
williambanzai7 Oct 25, 2017 12:02 AM

Sounds like a case for Inspector Baloney

Throat-warbler Mangrove's picture
Throat-warbler ... williambanzai7 Oct 25, 2017 12:10 AM

Or inspector Clouseau of the FBI/DOJ.

Theta_Burn's picture
Theta_Burn williambanzai7 Oct 25, 2017 12:26 AM

It appears theres no more Cinton foundation appointments or grants being doled out..

All these pcs of shit lining up to get a wiff of the hilsters buttocks for a chance at the big-time have finally realized they've been hung out to dry..

Damaged goods hillary is being cut loose, somebody is ratting...

If only her soul-mate J McCain could face the same music.. sadly, it appears he will take the easy way out.