Democrats Distance Themselves From Hillary: "New" DNC Denies Knowledge Of Trump Dossier Funding

Following the shocking (to some) revelations from WaPo with regard Hillary Clinton and the 'old' Democratic National Committee's financing of the infamous "Trump Dossier," the 'new' DNC has rushed out a press release denying any involvement as Democrats begin rapidly distancing themselves from this un-fake news.

In a brief statement from DNC Comms Director Xochitl Hinojosa,

"Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion-GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization."

Of course, the DNC then added - for good measure...

"But let's be clear, there is a serious federal investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, and the American public deserves to know what happened."

All of which is quite ironic following Perez' comments during the week:

“We have the most dangerous president in American history and one of the most reactionary Congresses in American history,” Democratic Chairman Tom Perez said during his speech. Perez also labeled Trump an “existential threat” with no apparent worry that his words could be taken, along with those by Waters and other liberals in the media, as ammunition for a crazy leftist to once again attack Congress or even the White House.

And even more ironic in light of the increasing evidence and investigation surrounding Hillary Clinton's dealing with the Russians over Uranium One.

But back to the Hillary Clinton crisis of the night, Fox News' Brooke Singman noted:

Source familiar w/ House Intel mtg where #FusionGPS plead the Fifth:

"Now we know what they were trying to hide." — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 25, 2017

As The 'New' DNC itself said: "the American people deserve to know what happened."

While it is unclear whether CNBC's John Harwood, or anyone on MSNBC, will touch this topic, The White House is already asking questions...

The real Russia scandal? Clinton campaign paid for the fake Russia dossier, then lied about it & covered it up. https://t.co/kR8z2zsZ7Q — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 25, 2017

...which must mean "it's a vast right wing conspiracy."