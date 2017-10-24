Swedish Journalist Who Called Assange 'Criminal' Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault Of Girls As Young As 14

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com



A Swedish journalist who referred to Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange as a "criminal" over since-dropped rape allegations has been accused of rape and sexually assaulting several women - some as young as 14 years old.

Frederik Virtanen - who also hosts a talk show on Swedish TV, was called out during the #MeToo social media campaign created in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein Hollywood scandal.

Virtanen was first accused of raping Swedish feminist Cissi Wallin in 2006 when she was 21. Four years later, she said an "older man with power" had sexually assaulted her.

“I cannot be quiet anymore,” Wallin said in her Instagram post, adding that she should “have screamed his name long ago.”

After Wallin spoke up, Swdish author Camilla Läckberg voiced her support, claiming she had heard the same stories about Virtanen from "so many others."

“Cissi is not alone, I've heard from so many others about the same man. For years. Still silence," wrote Läckberg on Instagram.

Following Wallin and Läckberg's posts, several more accusers shared their own stories about Virtanen - claiming he sexually assaulted victims ranging in age from 14 - 19 years old.

Feminist Fridah Jönsson was one of those women, alleging Virtanen asked her to sleep with him when she was 14. Another two women claimed Virtanen raped or sexually assaulted them - one of them having been lured to the journalist's apartment for drinks when she was 16, and another alleged victim who said he tried to rape her when she was 19 in the southern Swedish city of Eskilstuna 17 years ago.

Keep up with the latest on accused Swedish rapist and giant hypocrite with the hashtag #virtanengate

From Cissi Wallin's Instagram (translated):

The mighty medieman who drugged and raping me 2006 named Fredrik Virtanen. I reported the 2011, only then could I dare. But have not managed or dared outa. Until now. No one has missed #HarveyWeinstein-gate. Many of you have probably seen what @lulucartersweden told me about #MartinTimell. It is the tip of the iceberg. A glimpse of the immense silence prevailing patriarchal culture. Men with power. How they are allowed to keep on. For years. How many women they can expose before they lose their nice positions? How can managers, colleagues and friends who know very well what has been going on/going on hold these as if his back?

I can't be quiet anymore. Should have shouted his name long ago. But he has had his agent call my managers etc and dub me crazy compulsive liar. The price, for not only my but lots of other women he also exposed his misogyny ... The price of our justice has been too high. But now there is no price anymore. I can see myself in the mirror if I didn't warn the other, even rescuing others from one of all these boundless men in our midst? No, I actually don't. And he'll counter with a lawsuit if he wants to. Select the judiciary to prioritize it, while complaints about men's sexual violence is put down on the conveyor belt, then displays the society his betrayal. Betrayal in not taking the stories seriously. To not even give us even a decent attempt to rehabilitated.

How many sexual assault men are there in the world? Well, I pull in all cases presented one to the dom in the light. And I do it as lots of so-called peers should have done long ago--acting. For my history is certainly not the only one. There is so much dirt, so very polished cowardice just to hack a bit in the iceberg. And most importantly-so very very clear signals that the overall value of white mighty men and their "reputation" more than women they decided to do what they want with. The big betrayal comes from there. From those who knew but nothing done ...//closed the comment field to support pga not enb saying that I run hatmobb/drive. My story, #metoo #womenspeakingup #hansskam #vågaberätta his #bryttystnaden crimes

