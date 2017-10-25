Vegas Gunman's Brother Arrested For Child Porn; Laptop Hard Drive Missing

The story of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's family just keeps getting weirder.
The Los Angeles Times is reporting one of Paddock's estranged younger brothers, Bruce Paddock, has been detained in North Hollywood on suspicion of crimes related to child pornography. Paddock, 58, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
The LAPD said a man was detained in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard on suspicion of crimes related to child pornography. However the LAPD would not reveal the name of the man. The LAPD confirmed the investigation into Bruce Paddock predates the Las Vegas shooting and the two incidents are not connected.
Bruce Paddock
Police said they began investigating Paddock after "evidence was discovered" in a business he was squatting in after he was was evicted from the building.
Police added that Paddock "could not be located" for some time after the investigation began, as he was transient following his eviction. They released Paddock's mugshot "in case there may be victims of unreported incidents." His bail was set at $60,000.
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock
The Paddocks' father, Benjamin Paddock, was famously revealed to be a former bank robber and con man who once made the FBI's "most wanted" list. Paddock's family has mostly avoided the media, though his youngest brother, Eric, spoke out when reporters descended on his Florida home in the days following the shooting. Eric Paddock said he wasn't close with most of his brothers, but had once been involved in a lucrative real estate venture with Stephen. He said he was shocked to learn that his brother had been the shooter, and said his brother gave no indication that he might carry out such an atrocious act.
The 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a Las Vegas crowd of 20,000 people attending a country music festival on Oct. 1. Paddock killed 60 people, including himself, in the meticulously planned attack.
Meanwhile, police have repeatedly changed their timeline for the shooting, and MGM Resorts, the owner of the Mandalay Bay hotel, has taken efforts to stop more information about the timeline of events from leaking to the public, for fear it could face lawsuits from Paddock's victims.
Separately, as the search for a motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in US history appears to have hit a wall - and while the multiple changes in the timeline of events have raised questions about the effectiveness of the initial response - ABC News reports that the laptop computer recovered from Paddock’s room was missing its hard drive, depriving investigators of a potential key source of information into Paddock’s frame of mind at the time of the shooting.
Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device has not yet been recovered.
Investigators digging into Paddock’s background also learned he purchased software designed to erase files from a hard drive, but without the hard drive to examine, it is impossible to know if he ever used the software. Searches of Paddock’s car and homes turned up an arsenal of guns and explosive materials - but data gleaned from his computers has provided precious little for investigators to go on.
He is not the first mass shooter to destroy or hide digital clues, ABC noted.
- In 2007, Virginia Tech shooter Cho Seung Hui removed the hard drive of his computer and disposed of his cell phone shortly before the massacre. They were never recovered.
- The 2008 Northern Illinois shooter, Steven Kazmierczak, removed the SIM card from his phone and the hard drive from his laptop, and neither was recovered.
- In 2012, Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza removed the hard drive from his computer and smashed it with a hammer or screwdriver.
Paddock spent months assembling the arsenal in a way that didn’t attract the attention of authorities. Authorities are examining every aspect of Paddock’s life — from his family, friends and associates to his travel patterns, health and finances. A sudden deterioration in his finances has been ruled out as a motive, as one source told ABC that Paddock had settled debts he had with casinos shortly before the attack.
Other mass murders have left behind clues as to their motives - who can forget the unabomber’s manifesto? Paddock, however, left behind no such writings or evidence.
Shits getting weird again. You couldn't make a better "event" for conspiracy theorists (not a pejorative) to thrive on. What the hell. Seriously
LOL, reality is a conspiracy ;-)
Sounds like someone fell in with the ruling class of satanists, and has found themselves to be the next sacrifice.
The brother was probably gonna tell the truth about the FAKE shooting http://wp.me/P4OZ4v-2Mq - so they set him up.
Of course he was into child porn! Of course! They all were, anyone who disagrees! You too!
scott binsack is on it ---> https://vimeo.com/239768830
What about Stephen Paddock's nephew, David? He talks about meeting "his uncle" in Las Vegas in May. And perhaps Eric Paddock, the one who gave the interview to a pack of reporters, is the one that said Stephen has not seen or talked to his other family members for years, and that he, Eric, and their mother, were was the only ones Stephen stayed in contact with.
David Paddock is apparently a Furry. And he is really into it. He includes discussions on his Machinations log, link below. There were lots of photos on his Facebook page, including a photo of two hands, with the word "gun" stamped on each in red. One of David's Facebook buddies works at Lockheed Martin where Stephen used to work. The Facebook page is no longer available to view, but this guy took a video before it was marked private:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cjtrtf_QxO4
https://mobile.twitter.com/ellewoodsruns/status/916237765066465285
https://mobile.twitter.com/ellewoodsruns/status/915071829601009664
http://machinationlog.com/podcast/2015-12-12-midwest-furfest-2015-fur-in...
Apparently there are little kids at the Furry Con
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=N6mkUuFMM0Y
http://machinationlog.com/podcast/2015-12-9-midwest-furfest-2015-dumb-qu...
both these guys got set up -- may be into it but set up -- the cover up is the total bullshit
The CIA has been busy this month.....
can we get a different picture of this patsey.
Vegas police saying nothing Speaks Volumes . . .
"Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock"
I'm getting tired of hearing this guy referred to as the "Las Vegas Shooter", when the only thing that connects him to this crime is, his dead body was found in a room that we aren't even 100% sure was the actual crime scene, given the relative lack of expended brass in the pictures we've seen. I guess 23 of "his" guns were found there too, but LVMPD/FBI hasn't even told us which of those guns, exactly, were used in the crime.
No fingerprints, no video, no witnesses, and no weapon(s) have been concretely connected to the actual shooting. Yet the media keeps pimping him out there as "the shooter".
no one is alleged anymore ... guilty on the scene ... no judge no jury
cokehead (see 1:22) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOoY_Hv6UyQ
Ohh boy!
Fake news, pardon me, fake false flag that keeps on giving.
OK…
Who the F are the .nv democrat managers of qwerky Clarkie County ????
…just questioning……………………………………..
RE-postbamawatson toady Oct 18, 2017 8:43 PM
paddock pizzagate pilot homobama WOW
begin at 5 min mark https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbIiUQstzrc
try this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjtrtf_QxO4 ---- freeze at 2:20 Paradise Ranch LLC; managing member ---Stephen Paddock
then go to 9:00 and follow Furry PEDO thread !
also:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BwwFvke_wDiWV2ZuN2RjVFFzbDA/view
JHF’nC..
If this thread has anywhere near truth
..youse guys (Lost Wages talk)…… your kids are screwed…….
Not mine… they are all somewhere around Cambodia, Singapore.. the Phlips……… wherever……………………………………………
Bruce and Stephen have identical scars above the outer corner of their left eye and identical deep skin creases down from left corner of their mouth - they really are identical twins. Have they ever been photographed or even seen together?
+100
Excellent observation. What are the odds of this?
This is getting too confusing. I'm gonna wait until the movie comes out.
> Have they ever been photographed or even seen together?
"... it soon dawned on me that this guy Eric matched the pictures we have been given of Stephen Paddock. It's the same guy, folks! I seeno difference between him and his alleged brother. They just took pictures of this guy, whoever he is, and posted him as his fake brother. That's why his eyes are closed in the main picture posted by the mainstream: they don't want you to notice he is the same guy as Eric Paddock."
Las Vegas Hoax
http://mileswmathis.com/lasveg.pdf
The NDAA of 2013 makes legal the creation and dissemination of propaganda for use on the domestic population.
Creation and dissemination.
Well these guys are surely clowns, and I can't prove if they are paid diversion, yet. You do not call the crime syndicate and ask them if they are involved with X. You also do not contact someone who is a suspect on facebook and let them know that you are on to them. These guys talk like valley girls, meaning that they are either gay or manga guys. We already knew that the planes were black ops weeks ago.
> You do not call the crime syndicate and ask them if they are involved with X
Try your congress critter - they're elected to represent you and have to tell you the truth.
what else could it be? jesus
No-one is allegedly ... there is the tell, right there.
The "authorities" have completely lost the narrative.
This was a blatant and very poorly planned False Flag / CIA terrorist attack.
They would have had slightly better credibility in the eyes of many blue-pilled Amerikans by allowing ISIS to take credit for the attack.
When the term "False Flag" becomes a common household expression, due to the proliferation of alternative theories on facebook, then any hope for the CIA to execute future "terrorist" attacks on the USSA will fully expose the US Government to the fury and rage of the Amerikan people.
"He is not the first mass shooter to destroy or hide digital clues, ABC noted."
Of course...all mass murderers with death wish or tendency to commit suicide always kill their hard drives first. That's Detective 101.
Paddock's brother talked too much, casting doubts on the official narrative. They can't have him roaming around.
On a separate news, Corey Feldman was arrested for marijuana possession a day after he publicly vowed to work to expose Hollywood pedophiles.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/corey-feldman-arrested-mariju...
he did this today https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8yhyvOGFRc
Comments are disabled by youtube. Could it be ... SATAN? YT has been squashing this online investigation from the beginning. I do not believe he is controlled opposition. Sounds legit.
Jew think they are lying to us? Tell me it isnt true!
Repeat the lie long enough.....
Witness narrative contradicts official narrative. Child porn found on witnesses computer. Witness loses credibility. Not weird at all now, is it?
Take your pick:
1. Evil polices all in on it, do anything to adhere to their evil plans.
2. Innocent polices think they are looking at real evidence. Evidence was planted by "innocent" polices IT* who was advised by naughty higher-up (i.e. he can lose his job plus more if he refuses) who thinks he was doing the right thing "becoz you do whatever it takes to catch the terrrrsts so it duznt happen again!!!"
3. I'm sure I could think up several more if I could be bothered.
Disclaimer: I live on the other side of the world and know nothing.
Partial Undisclaimer: I do know that several strangers have better access to my computer than I do: Windows, AntiVirus, Web Browser software, Advertisers, spyware, to name a few ... Who knows what is on their computer after "updates"? Hell, who knows what is on their computer straight out of the box? Or it might be encrypted. Or the police "decrypter" might just be old case files... Who's gonna believe your side? ...
*"Innocent" Polices IT - who may soon quietly die of natural causes in completely non-suspicious circumstances ... or maybe gets charged after someone "finds" child-porn on their computer ...
Bonus Points: After years of innocent people being wrongfully convicted with naughty things on their computer, all perversions are legallized and the world descends into a dark, satanic chaos ... errr, descends into a even more darker, satanic-er chaos than what it already is. Lucifer and his league laugh as the world mightily suffers.
Bonus Bonus Points: Gotta get the plausible deniability happening before the Pizza Gate trials kick into gear. Errr, but it is a bit harder to manufacture "hardware" evidence as opposed to software evidence. So we've still got that.
Right on, but the way this is going there would have to be at least a million people arrested for planted CP, who happen to come from from well established family members with connections I was truly gambling with my life years ago when I started getting into politics in relation to money. Now I just want closure for my lost time, which means death to these freaks. If I die? At least you learned something.
This version of The Matrix has a lot of glitches in it.
Mandalay Bay Hotel valet ,who parked the suspected Las Vegas shooting gunman's car,and whose testimony contradicted the official story,was shot dead in a "robbery".
Getting rid os real witnesses.
This tells you waht you need to know about this last FF.
No vid of his face in hotel, alive or dead.
No autopsy, DNA or dental records released
'Suicide' shot under chin would remove teeth & face.
People who read about computer security learn that it is undoubtedly quite easy for hackers or police hackers to do anything they want with a "target's" machine. Install kiddie porn? EASY!
Therefor it should NOT be illegal to have kiddie porn on one's computer. The agents don't even have to break into your home to install it.
The kiddie porn possession laws need to be abolished. Period.
Of course, the people who MAKE kiddie porn should rot in prison with hard time.
(I call these fake "active shooter" performances "counterfeit crises".)
Yep. Need to find the manufacturers. As I said above, 99.99999% of the population has no control over what is on their computer or any way to find out. You think your hard drive is empty? But you don't KNOW that. Few people know how to simply read the ones and zeroes to make sure. Windows does whatever-it likes with your computer, as does Anti-Virus software and updates, web-browsers, ads ... and we can't even check what was there from manufacture. We lost control of our computers a long time ago.
No distinction for computer-generated images either. It's all illegal.
These laws were designed to frame and gain leverage and make people talk.
The only pic they have is of him, already dead, being propped up at the bar like he's having a totally unconsious good time.
Four chan re "can we get a different picture of this patsey"? :
No, it was the only photo ever taken of him, EVER. That's why these people go crazy. No-one ever took their photo, except once when they made that crazy-looking face. Even security cameras can't take their photo.
they must think we are stupid -- or just dont fucking care and are sending a message
Fuckin A, yeah man
"LAPD said a man was detained in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard"
Laurel Canyon is a notorious CIA hangaout. It's where they infested pop music with the MK Ultra virus in the 60's & 70's
I lived there. Mostly actors, wannabees and potheads. You are talking about the building jared leto now owns, right??
And the Top Secret motion picture production facility at the to of the hill. Officially USAF, the twin of CIA, born from the same National Defense Act on 09/18/1947.
Birthplace of "The Doors", a jiffy pop rock band with a complete portfolio of music ad lyrics, with front man, Jim Morrison, the son of Admiral Morrison, the Fleet Commander for the Gulf of Tonkin incident.
Co inky dink.
Connected to Laurel Canyon is connected to CIA.
Follow the prescription drugs.
There is nothing else to go on.
No snuff films
https://youtu.be/zF_MlhXAjiE