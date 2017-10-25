New Narrative: Stolen NATO Docs And ‘Weaponized Internet Culture” Used To Spread Nationalism And Subvert Democracy

Content originally published at iBankCoin.com
Newsweek is out with a chilling new report detailing how far-right extremists used “leaked NATO and British Intelligence documents” to “spread white supremacism across the world,” according to the UK’s Institute for Strategic Dialogue.
Stalking innocent voters over internet message boards such as 4chan, the think tank says “far-right groups, targeting anxieties over immigration, terrorism and race” used “memetic warfare albums such as ‘normie memes,’ and psychological operations resources” to influence the 2016 U.S. election as well as the 2017 German election.
“Ahead of the AfD success in the German federal election—in which it secured 26 percent of the vote and marked the first time that far-right party has won seats in the German parliament since the Second World War—U.S. ‘alt-right’ activists spreads tips on messaging board 4chan.” -Newsweek
Note that after the establishment has spent nearly 18 months trying to tie Donald Trump to the Kremlin, the word “Russia” isn’t mentioned once in the article… continuing a pivot away from Russian Influence which started in late September.
Also absent from the ISD’s analysis on the rise of “nationalism” is the possibility that people around the world simply see what’s happening in Sweden – the “rape capital of Europe,” and don’t want to turn their countries into 3rd world caliphates.
Deep State of Mind
Perhaps relevant, not sure, but the ISD’s Head of Strategy, Farah Pandith, was a Bush and Obama appointee – and was the “Special Representative to Muslim Communities” for the latter administration – tasked with “emphasizing the President’s and the Secretary’s policy of creating new partnerships with Muslim communities around the world.”
In other words, Newsweek is relying on a study by the obviously biased and very liberal ISD for a new, ham-handed pivot away from “Russia did it” – coincidentally entering the public dialogue as revelations have emerged that Hillary Clinton, the Podesta Brothers, Paul Manafort, and the Obama Administration were as thick as thieves with Russian oligarchs – selling 20 percent of American uranium to the Kremlin after the Clinton Foundation received $145 million in suspicious donations.
To review: Racist nationalists around the world – NOT Russia – are using stolen NATO / UK intel documents to spread election-influencing racism over internet message boards – according to an institute whose executive leadership includes the Obama administration’s “Special Representative to Muslim Communities,” Farah Pandith
Follow on Twitter @ZeroPointNow § Subscribe to our YouTube channel
The Communists of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact blew this dog whistle regularly to silence or eliminate anyone who fell into disfavor.
The rotten log of globalism has been kicked over and the maggots are scurrying...next comes the flame thrower.....
Further thought - how come it is suggested nationalism is anti-democratic? Isn't it the move towards centralisation and globalism, with all it's unaccountability and totalitarian mein, that is un- or anti-democratic?
Goes to show the power of suggestion - in which case I suggest the Eurocrats, Zionists, globalists and all their evil ilk F-off!
" UK’s Institute for Strategic Dialogue" = Ministry of Propaganda
mamma well all go to hell.
I smell a Soto.
I don't need your leaked docs to know wtf is going on and I don't need to be a racist or a nationalist to try to wake up my fellow human beings from their slavery.
NO THE RISE OF NATIONALISM IS A LAST DITCH ATTEMPT TO SAVE DEMOCRACY FROM THE TYRANNY OF THOSE SPONSORING THE LIKES OF ISD, WHO ARE DOING ALL IN THEIR POWER TO TREAT US LIKE GOYIM!!!
"A rather puckish band of rapscallions.You wascawwy, wascawwy, KNOT-SEEZ!!!
Obama is a fucking traitor and did everything to infiltrate the government to destroy us.
These fucking clowns should be invited out to the street and settle their differences in a fist fight.
Civil War on the horizon.
The argument seems to be that some alleged stolen documents were reported on a site or sites were a only relatively few people go, and that somehow influenced or influences the masses away from the left? Let me guess, at the same time, the left were trying none of these tricks, didn't have the MSM that most people watch or listen to spouting their propaganda, and weren't/aren't (depending where you are in the Western world) using government resources to trumpet their cause?
Amazing how such notably non-specific documents could only find their way to allegedly far-right supporters.
Amazing how the left is immediately painted as having moral superiority over the right, when neither has much merit.
Laughable. Pathetic.
Whats both amusing and disturbing about this is that they view people as blank slate robots that have been hacked to change what they believe.
worse - the actual talking point being pushed today is for anyone NOT in agreement with the fascist progressive L G B T Q R Q/Q agenda, or who may have made a comment 20 years ago that could in any way today be construed to be "hate" speech, really Must go on a JOURNEY, to a re-education camp - for months and months (maybe never return)
seriously. - listen to the above link i just posted :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7J9J5FXdCs here again.
they've just sacked a MP over in UK for such bollocks.
If only people would stop putting ideas into the heads of the sheeple.
these people all need to go to fucking jail. obama. the clintons. comey. mueller. rosenstein.
PRISON!!
"...Newsweek is relying on a study by the obviously biased and very liberal ISD for a new, ham-handed pivot away from “Russia did it”..."
Notice that Farah Pandith worked for POTUS 41, 43, and 44. What about 42? Did she quit during Clinton and then get re-hired, or is it just not being mentioned? Has the Clinton name become a dirty word?
About FiretrUCKING time !!
firetrucking?
what's that :)
good one to keep on reserve there!
now here's is a great blast from Richie Allen today on the pervasive PC push on corporate media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7J9J5FXdCs
definitely an important listen to in order to see the lengths that the Though Police will go to take down hetero white males from any position. Richie hits a home run on this broadcast.
Aah jeez...where to start?
First off, the AfD won 12.6 percent of the vote nationwide...much less than they should have imo.
Second, we had several "far-right" parties in parliament since the war...predominantly during the 50s.
Third: The AfD is not "far-right" by any non-delusional standards...its stances are basically the CDU from 20 years ago before Merkel got her grubby little hands on it and turned it into a second SPD with greenish sprinkles.
Aside from all that the article tries to peddle the same tired assertion that is repeated ad nauseum here: people stray away from our beloved progressive globalist dogma because they are mislead by evil right-wing nazi liars via the dangerous interwebs, and not because they wisen the fuck up because they have two brain cells left and can see what is happening around them.
Yeah, right.
But what did the stolen documents contain?
So it wasn't Russia. Now it is who, let me guess, 'Anonymous', it's like we all knew it would be coming. Eventually the whole Russia lie would collapse and now they need someone to blame for that lie, look, 'Anonymous', tricked us, they made us do it to ourselves, they made it look like Russia did it all but it was them all along.
So a bunch of computer geeks and nerds fucked over the CIA/NSA/FBI with memes, weaponised ideas ohh, yeah ideas are now weapons. Coming up with an idea is like firing a missile on a wedding party because, 'er', because we say so and if you disagree, you can expect a missile.
The US government is going to try to make a public statement about how stupid, gullible and foolish they are and what, I am sure they have not figured that one out yet. Beg the geeks and nerds to stop, arrest them all, pay them to work for the CIA/NSA/FBI or try to extort them into doing so, some time after the geeks and nerds of 'Anonymous' stop laughing at them long enough, to laugh at them some more.
But mate, how can you blame us, Russia did it. Not that the geeks and nerds would be loathe to take credit, I mean seriously fuck over the entire US three letter deep state and corporate shadow government and make them look like incompetant jack asses, who would not want to take credit for that ;D.
So it wasn't Russia. Now it is who, let me guess, 'Anonymous', it's like we all knew it would be coming. Eventually the whole Russia lie would collapse and now they need someone to blame for that lie, look, 'Anonymous', tricked us, they made us do it to ourselves, they made it look like Russia did it all but it was them all along.
So a bunch of computer geeks and nerds fucked over the CIA/NSA/FBI with memes, weaponised ideas ohh, yeah ideas are now weapons. Coming up with an idea is like firing a missile on a wedding party because, 'er', because we say so and if you disagree, you can expect a missile.
The US government is going to try to make a public statement about how stupid, gullible and foolish they are and what, I am sure they have not figured that one out yet. Beg the geeks and nerds to stop, arrest them all, pay them to work for the CIA/NSA/FBI or try to extort them into doing so, some time after the geeks and nerds of 'Anonymous' stop laughing at them long enough, to laugh at them some more.
But mate, how can you blame us, Russia did it. Not that the geeks and nerds would be loathe to take credit, I mean seriously fuck over the entire US three letter deep state and corporate shadow government and make them look like incompetant jack asses, who would not want to take credit for that ;D.
Don't underestimate the power of sound. Sound is a vibration and vibrations can move objects. The meaning of those sounds, or memes can bring down walls. Before the Berlin Wall fell, Bob Whitaker pushed the meme: "If Communism is so wonderful, why do they need a wall to keep people in and in the United States, we need a wall to keep people out."
The meaning of the word "Racist" was altered from a description to a Demoralization Term, used effectively by the Anti-White (((Trotsky))) to shame White Europeans who opposed Jewish Bolshevism and Communism. The term has been effective for 100 years, demoralizing any White person who wishes to secure an existence and a homeland for his own people. The word has been taken to such an extreme that it's now synonymous with any White person.
We push back against Anti-Whites with Pro-White memes and watch them run from the term as Whites did to the term 'racist'. For example, they call us racist, we say:
"You're just Anti-White"
"You're just saying that because I'm White. Anti-Racist is just a code for Anti-White"
"Diversity is just a code for Anti-White."
"Diversity = White Genocide"
"Weaponized Internet Culture"
(used to spread White Nationalism & subvert Anti-White Degeneracy)
To Combat Weaponized Anti-White Memes & Policies... Guilty as charged.
Are we succeeding. Yes.
-Frontierland
Dept of Memetics, 2016 Meme War Veteran
Thank you for your service. Hail victory!
They are all members of the largest secret society on the planet.
Truth is an unfairly powerful weapon against the deep state. What was wrong with blind faith?
Something of a yawner. Since FDR started labeling his political opponents as dangerous right wingers, practically Nazis, it's been this way.
They never get tired of it. It's never really worked very well. Progressives are still the only people ever to have used nuclear weapons to skin other people's children and never met an Asian rice farmer that they didn't want to napalm, so, who's the Nazi?
Ouch. But yeah.. so true. not long ago I hosted a prominent Vietnamese physician in my home. He was from peasant people who believed in animist religions. He told me that the American invaders wiped out his family. I reminded myself this was done in my name as an American... such a terrible feeling but helped me remember why I marched and opposed Johnson and Nixon back in the day.
Mrs Boattrash predicted this, verbatim, 3 years ago.
Mmm-kay, what you're saying is that the threat of a worldwide Islamist caliphate, and the destruction of EU countries from the cancer of being overrun by migrants, aren't an alt-right hoax or unsupported conspiracy theory--these beliefs are in fact documented by western governments in secret papers stolen from NATO.
And telling us this helps your pro-migrant cause how???
Apparently because knowing the truth begets racism. Just like they bury all the studies that show minor differences in intelligence, athletic ability, susceptibility to disease, and so on between the races and genders. We can't all be equal if we aren't identical.
Yeah, minor differences. Like lions and tigers have minor differences.
They evolved separately on different continents over millennia, they look different, behave differently, but they're all part of the same race: the Cat Race.
Taxonomically speaking, different species.
Everything said above applies to the extant hominidae, but they're just minor differences, goy. No difference between your house cat and a tiger. I'm sure sure your children will be safe either way.
"Racist nationalists around the world – NOT Russia – are using stolen NATO / UK intel documents to spread election-influencing racism over internet message boards..."
Anyone seen Steve Bannon around? Is he who the are worried about?
Association Fallacy, aka "Guilt by Association""
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_fallacy
Newspeak is part of the same campaign used to smear the alt-right in Charlottesville. This time the target is alt-media. Guilt by association with 'extremism' and flavor-of-the-week 'white nationalism' bogeyman. The obvious goal for this psyop is draconian control of the internet to shut down any dissenting speech.
What a bullshit.
there's certainly a war on for our minds... be they left or right
Da Goyim Know.
Amren, borther
The 2018 election started last fall. The losers get institutionalized by the winners.
Memes?
Ya mean to say that Nazis hacked the election with really funny jokes?
What they are saying is, hackers stole our propaganda tools and used them against us.
In the Meme War, on the Field of Memes, the Anti-Whites are loosing hard.
Glorious.
Hell,yeah,you didn't know those wascawwy, wascawwy Knot-seez were,above all known for their absolutely side-splitting sense of humor?
Relevant Monty Python sketch:
"The Funniest Joke in the World"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdWGlJrG6sQ
amazing how far the LEFTie zealots can push a lie to be a ' proven fact . Even Goebbels couldnt believe this drivel.
This is starting to sound like Scientology
We know its a lie because NATO culdn't produce anything useful to anyone!
They produced a lot of lucrative work for building contractors.
Funny how this article, which I'm going to say was written by a faggot, fails to mention that the organization in question was founded by a ...
wait for it...
ZIONIST JEW.
But no ordinary Zio Jew, a real super jew who though 'British' was honored with burial on the Mount of Olives
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Weidenfeld,_Baron_Weidenfeld
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_for_Strategic_Dialogue
So once again, Jewish hypocrisy has it that Whites are racist for wishing to not become minorities in their own homelands (where Zionist Jews live as a hostile pro immigration elite) but Jews whose ancestors lived in Poland for 1000 years can bulldoze the homes of Arabized natives of Occupied Palestine because its the 'Jewish Homeland' and JEW "blood and soil" is sacred... even in the summer when said Jews might prefer to stay at their house in the Hamptons or the South of France.
Read and share, friends:
http://mondoweiss.net/2017/08/supremacy-zionist-exception/
Imagine my shock this got no mention from this contributor.
http://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Spectre
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2013/01/14/the-jewish-origins-of-mu...
Filthy Electronic InFanToilet scum, bow down to your betters.