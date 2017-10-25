Here's How Much Your Obamacare Rates Are Going Up In 2018 (Hint: It's A Lot And It's All Trump's Fault)

A new study conducted by Avalere and released earlier today found that Obamacare rates will surge an average of 34% across the country in 2018. Of course, this is in addition to the 113% average premium increase from 2013 and 2017, which brings the total 5-year increase to a staggering 185%.
Meanwhile, and to our complete shock no less, Avalere would like for you to know that the rate increases are almost entirely due to the Trump administration's "failure to pay for cost-sharing reductions"...which is a completely reasonable guess if you're willing to ignore the fact that 2018 premium increases are roughly in-line with the 29% constantly annualized growth rates experienced over the past 4 years before Trump ever moved into the White House...but that's just math so who cares?
New analysis from Avalere finds that the 2018 exchange market will see silver premiums rise by an average of 34%. According to Avalere’s analysis of filings from Healthcare.gov states, exchange premiums for the most popular type of exchange plan (silver) will be 34% higher, on average, compared to last year.
“Plans are raising premiums in 2018 to account for market uncertainty and the federal government’s failure to pay for cost-sharing reductions,” said Caroline Pearson, senior vice president at Avalere. “These premium increases may allow insurers to remain in the market and enrollees in all regions to have access to coverage.”
Avalere experts attribute premium increases to a number of factors, including elimination of cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments, lower than anticipated enrollment in the marketplace, limited insurer participation, insufficient action by the government to reimburse plans that cover higher cost enrollees (e.g., via risk corridors), and general volatility around the policies governing the exchanges. The vast majority of exchange enrollees are subsidized and can avoid premium increases, if they select the lowest or second lowest cost silver plan in their region. However, some unsubsidized consumers who pay the full premium cost may choose not to enroll for 2018 due to premium increases.
Of course, not all residents are treated equally when it comes to premium hikes. So far, Iowa is winning the award for greatest percentage increase at 69%, with Wyoming, Utah and Virginia close behind.
On an absolute basis, Wyoming wins with the average 50 year old expected to drop nearly $1,200 per month (or roughly the cost of a mortgage) on health insurance premiums.
So what say you? Have we finally reached the tipping point where enough full-paying Obamacare customers will simply forego insurance that they can no longer afford and cause the whole system to come crashing down?
I haven't paid a dime for insurance in the past 5 years, or had any government funded insurance, or any insurance at all. And I get around 50% off any medical and dental care by paying cash...just because of the compliance bullshit my providers get to avoid, probably.
I consider it a $100,000 bonus ;-)
Stay healthy my friend. You must be a great craps player in Vegas.
Health and luck have nothing in common. What you eat and how you take care of your health is 99% of the game. Yes bad things happen and we all die but it is far from being a game of chance....
My employer "provided" health insurance plan, (about $1100 a month split between them and me) is going up 3% in premia, but the deductible and out of pocket max is DOUBLING.
The simple fact is that doctors are little more than witch doctors / shaman. You can get MUCH better and MUCH cheaper attention outside of the USA. Same with dental.
You can do much better if you stay away from doctors and learn to take care of yourself. Quacks are all the same, at home and abroad. Whether they charge a lot or not they all quack.
Obamacare was designed by big pharma Liz Fowler, VP from Wellpoint, to loot - don't blame Trump:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/dec/05/obamacare-fowler-l...
I've got a fix, create a futures contract for the 'metal plans'. Banks are experts at controlling futures prices.
in Germany we are forced to pay for insurance, but directly to the golddigging insurance companies, not the gummint. the gummint is just the enforcer and yes, they will take it directly out of your account.
the insurance companies should play no role at all in any insurance scheme and the gummint even less so.
it there is one area where people should resist and be non-compliant it is this.
eating well and exercising and avoiding poison intake is 90% of the game. docs are good at setting bones and sewing wounds and diagnostics and pain reduction but in areas of prevention and nutrition they are lost kittens.
eat organic, grow your own food
Yea but they have a great writing arm.
I have no insurance either. Never remember having any. I find all this very scary that people are being charged these ridiculous amounts and the poor bastards pay it. I don't even get dinged for not having insurance and I work full time. Won't buy my employers insurance either.
Can't be a baller paying all that money to the one percent.
Last tax year my tax man called me , said that the e file program wouldn't let him get past the checking of the box to proceed futher , he said he will have to do the manual paper filing instead , no fucking problem.
When something does happen, your net worth gets roasted like a big ol’ doobie in 6 mo time. Unless yer 7 figger NW. Then depending on the illness, surgeries, meds etc, might take 24 mo. to roast it all. 2 of the dudes I know who always loud & proud said paying for ins is for suckers who don’t eat right. They’re dying alone in a van down by the river(not together, I don’t think) but having amazing spouses, they hung around for almost 18 mos, so they weren’t alone the entire time. I hope you never need ins, I wouldnt wish that upon anyone. Something to consider. 1 guy skied, tennis, or racquet ball orgolfed 320 days a year & ate like an Olympic athlete. The other, top 1/4 of health & exercise. Find a good mistress to throw u on her ins brudda, get a little creative.
Why is CO not listed anywhere? Do they have a special little lube-less ass fucking in store for me and this article just does not want to give me fair warning? :)
Listed?
Sign in my doctor's office. Pay cash and receive 50% discount.
And how exactly are you avoiding the IRS penalty?
Checking the box that states "full year coverage" and possibly was mailing the returns in. If uncovered it will cost in penalties and interest.
Returns would not efile without a response of some sort until 2016 tax filing year due to a Trump executive order in January 2017 relaxing the requirements. Now the IRS has reversed it's interpretation of the EO.
CT is no longer a state? Good.
Not on the charts.....
Neither is ID.
My tipping point was two years ago.
I'm not sure how people can possibly afford to pay their premiums let alone the deductibles.
It must be "tradition".
Health Insurance.
The New Barbarous Relic.
Trust me, the insurance companies want to drop these exchange plans like the molten hot potatoes that they are, just burning all of their profits up instantly. My one provider in my state hemmorrages money on their exchange plan coverage, even with $1,000/mo premiums. These people are sicker and dumber than everyone else and they only use the most expensive forms of healthcare, the E.R., urgent care, or hospitals. People healthy enough or smart enough either have their insurance through their employer, are rish enough to where they have other means, or go without.
With 24% REAL unemployment and companies slashing older workers ther aren't any other opportunities for many people - I can't count how many people over 50 have gotten 'let go' just as they hit peak earning years. Pretty common at all levels. You get your own loans aid off, have a house pretty much paid for and are putting your own kids through college when you get laid off. Know peopel who've put in 20-30 years for a company and gotten nailed - replaced with younger and cheaper for no reason other than companies could.
A lot of these people are 'sicker' BECAUSE they don't have access to reasonable health insurance and go only when they can't put things off any longer.
The plan to deatroy what's left of the middle class is well under way. Just wait until the next market crash and all those 401K's and pension funds going to hell with no prospects of recovery.......
As far as insurance company profits go.......their CEO's are sure making a hell of a lot of money.... and btw, wasn't health care 'non-profit' for decades in mush of the country? Worked fine 50 years ago.
Why is this Trump's Fault? I stopped reading there. As I recall it was Pelosi who said that we will find out what's in Obamacare AFTER it was passed.
For her - treason - but she is now too decrepit to suffer much.
Her relatives are complicit. Take it all back and give them long prison time too.
Administrative costs for doctor paitent care
dont forget insurance, its worth every penny
Whats all the fuss about? I pay $70 a month for my premiums. Just had an annual physical and it didn't cost me a penny. Included a free flu shot.
You are a lucky person. Your premiums are below Medicare premium rates. Must be nice to be you. Now how about giving us all your other details for the policy you have, other than just premium cost.s
"You are a lucky person. Your premiums are below Medicare premium rates. Must be nice to be you."
Maybe he's a Congress critter.
No way. He said he paid $70. Those fucking pigs pay nothing.
Pssst, he's a liar.
Trump's fault? You mean all the suckers that thought Obamacare was going to take care of them really believed him? I'm sick and tired of "subsidizing" other people's health care. What did folks do before Obamacare? Giving the insurance companies money so they won't charge poor people as much (or anything), is bullshit. Look at the profits of these insurance/healthcare companies over the last four years -- they have been making a killing. I'm sorry if 20 million people will "lose" healthcare......we are always going to have a percentage of the Bell Curve that is incompetent at life. If you want better healthcare, work for a better company.
The RINO"S have held the power to change our healthcare system and they refused to follow through on their campaign promises. Trumps fault my arse...
WOW, I used to have health insurance that I paid for 100% from my own earnings with no government help. Obama and the democrats made my affordable plan that worked illegal and I have been without health insurance now for five years. Obamacare was designed to destroy private insurance and bring in one payer government run healthcare. Its working as designed. And the RINO's are in on the plan...
" Obamacare was designed to destroy private insurance and bring in one payer government run healthcare---while somehow preserving the profits of the insurers.
We went from $0 a month. To $225 a month in 3 short years. Try and Beat that % increase. Fuck you Obama you fucking filthy Kenyan.
I think my costs will stay the same $0.00.
You don't need health insurance,get rid of your insurance once the mandate goes, then check for effectivity and safety information to compare drugs, talk to your physician and take the cheapest, that simple, here is an example (https://www.rxrankings.com/datatable/default/chart/zzzECA#), better off choosing Altocor over Lipitor, if your physician advises.
Stop making big pharma rich! Most people don't need all that crap. Instead of looking for a cheap form of lipitor, get off your butt, exercise more, and eat healthier foods. Instead of a physician, go to a nutritionist. If you live and eat healthy, your medical costs will fall dramatically.
Our congress writes the laws they make the changes...
The straight up repeal couldn't get an up or down vote (same repeal they passed numerous times when Obama the Usurper was in office) because republicans are not as lockstep in doing good as the democrats are in doing evil. In fact that series of events has shown many republicans to be absolute crap.
Blame it on the Rhino's. They lied to the American people about killing it.
