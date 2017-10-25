"The Hoax Turned Around": Trump Responds To News Hillary Funded "Fake Dossier"

Responding to Tuesday's WaPo report that Hillary Clinton was the mystery financial source behind the "Russia Dossier", Trump blasted Hillary Clinton, calling the project a “disgrace” and claiming the tables have turned on Democrats over the “Russia hoax.”
"I understand they paid a tremendous amount of money and Hillary Clinton always denied it, the Democrats always denied it, and now only because it's going to come out in a court case they said "yes, they did it" and they’re embarrassed by it, but I think it’s a disgrace,” Trump told reporters, before heading to Texas for a briefing on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts and a Republican fundraiser. “It’s a very sad commentary on politics in this country.”
Trump: Clinton involvement with Russia dossier is a “disgrace” pic.twitter.com/PAy9mctSZ7
— Jack Posobiec ???????? (@JackPosobiec) October 25, 2017
Trump repeatedly said Wednesday that this information only came out because the court case would have revealed it. Amid a series of Russia-related controversies that have Democrats – at least for now – on defense, Trump suggested the allegations of Russia collusion with his campaign were a "hoax" and have boomeranged and are hurting Democrats.
“The whole Russia thing … this was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing the election,” Trump told reporters. “They lost it and they lost it very badly. And they didn’t know what to say, so they made up the whole Russia hoax.”
Trump added: “Now it’s turning out that the hoax is turned around, and you look at what’s happened with Russia and the uranium deal and the fake dossier, and it’s all turned around.”
Trump was referring not only to the dossier but the Obama administration’s 2010 approval of a Canadian mining company’s sale to a Russian firm that gave them partial control of U.S. uranium reserves. “I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done so underhanded with tremendous amounts of money being passed, I think that's Watergate modern age,” Trump said.
On Tuesday night, the Democratic National Committee distanced itself and washed its hands of the whole affair, stressing that the current leadership was not involved in the arrangement.
“Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization," DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. "But let’s be clear, there is a serious federal investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, and the American public deserves to know what happened.”
A spokesman for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who led the DNC at the time, told Fox News on Wednesday that, “She did not have any knowledge of this arrangement.”
What exactly Hillary Clinton knew is unclear. But Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement that, “I personally wasn’t aware of this during the campaign.” However, he said, “if I had gotten handed it last fall, I would have had no problem passing it along and urging reporters to look into it.”
The Washington Post also reported that while Elias and his law firm retained Fusion GPS in April 2016, the firm’s research before that was funded by an “unknown Republican client” during the GOP primary. Asked Wednesday if he knows who that was, Trump teased the media. “I think I would know but I won’t say,” he said. “I have one name in mind. … It will probably be revealed.”
Still dont see any investigation from that pussy Jeff Sessions though do we now.
I mean come on guys, theyre "good people who have been through enough" afterall!
Send Superwoman Hillary to Supermax!
Canon City here she comes!
I am calmed by visions of bill & hillary swinging from a lampost.
Alas, 'tis prolly not to be.
Between his multiple STDs kickcing into final stages & her parkenson's, binge drinking, blackouts - the end is near.
So, soon they will be up to their chins in molten brimstone, watching the NFL with thier lord & master satan. Satan has the full NFL ticket this year. He's very proud of obama's sons.
JEB!
Is it true Sessons dresses in a purple pants suit behind closed doors?
"I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done so underhanded with tremendous amounts of money being passed, I think that's Watergate modern age,” Trump said."
That is the right thing to say.
Talking to the Russians were the few things Trump was/is doing right.
Agree with Trump: Sad.
Oldie but a goodie written by yours truly before the election. Enjoy.
The Agency is Cancer. Why are we even waiting for them to kill another one of our people to act? There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.
Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
What people don't understand is, that the Russian PsyOp / False Narrative Script by the Deep State & Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath Hillary Clinton Globalist was the game plan all long.
Win, stolen or lost. They were going & are going "all in" with the PsyOp, Scripted False Narrative of Russia hacking the Elections / Russia / Putin / Trump Propaganda gone full retard via the Deep States Opeatives in the Presstitute Media.
Plausible Deniability is the name of the game. If the Deep State could of pulled off the False Narrative PsyOp of Russia influencing our Elections the Deep State could & will hack into Russia's National Elections next March. Call it pay back.
The Deep State's destabilization campaign in Ukraine especially Crimea was part of the ZioNeoConFascist Agenda to destabilize Russia during their upcoming elections.
Putin countered by expelling all Geroge Sorros NGO's from Russia. However, rest assured those destabilization cells are in place to ready to be activated come Russia's next election cycle.
The future meeting between the Two Super Powers will be Epic. The Diplomacy which will Prevail out of those meetings will be a fresh breath of air to the World.
And, final Death Blows to the Pure Evil Criminal Deep State Elite Compartmentalized Hierarchy.
@ NoDebt,
What about the Pure Evil War Criminal Crime of Torute under Bush / Cheany his Handler?
You read my posts.
What part of
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Don’t you understand?
I consider you astute.
It’s a Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath False Right / Left Paradigm of
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
At the highest Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Compartmentalized Levels of Global Corporate .Government around the World.
“The Big Club” has been exposed.
skankles the gonorrheaific STD sore upon America's ASS has been exposed - and her rapist husband and the entire dim tard klan ...
now to write some op-ed letters to all the city papers which dim-controlled editors currently hold sway and point them to the obvious truth - Shitlery is Cancer. and gangrenous.
Got to hand it to him, the don, selected the exact right tone, and well chosen words on this, no crazy talk , or spiking the football in the end zone sort of thing. Right on point as, you say. Now, where this goes, nobody knows, although it is likely to wake up more than a few folks that have heretofore been leaning on the fence. A tipping point in it's own right.
And certainly, those "17 intelligence/security agencies" must surely agree !
Yeah that last part was / sarc
With a J. Edgar Hoover sex doll!
Did he wear the dress, or was it Raymond Burr...?
I don't think even Hitlery is beyond being offed by her own side if she threatens the whole edifice. Her illness(es) would make it appear relatively natural - unlike a shot in the dark like most of her other alleged victims.
The way the Libtards are going to be ok with this, is they just figure Mrs C'. Was just trying to save America from a Nazi dictator. Bless her for caring so much.
and they'll just play a few knockout games on unsuspecting people ;
then go out in their old clunker 70s shitwagons and run over some mailboxes to make the bulldykes happy
Oh something is happening. It's coming from Wray though. I also feel as though they are slow playing this. They are just letting everything come out slowly until America as a whole wakes the hell up and demands the traitors be dealt with...
Co-Sign...Trump and Jeff Sessions will play the Rook only when they wish to win the game. Until then ...we wait.
Don't give up on Jeff Sessions.
Oh something is happening. It's coming from Wray though. I also feel as though they are slow playing this. They are just letting everything come out slowly until America as a whole wakes the hell up and demands the traitors be dealt with...
A very good point....perhaps arresting them in February would have started a civil war.
WE ARE DEMANDING IT and Sessions is playing the see no evil, hear no evil BS!
I sure hope you are right. After all, this Uranium deal simply cannot be justified to the public. Anyone with a brain has to stop and say "What!? Sell 20% our our Uranium to the enemy?? That's insane."
Many things are hard for the average citizen to get their head around. This is not one of them. It is akin to the NFL allowing their players to dishonor the flag on National TV. The public related to that pretty fast.
Or just keeping it low key in order to allow it to fade away with nothing done.
majority dimtards still isolate themselves in protective progressive shielding which does not allow truth to come into contact - prima facie evidence: sfgate.com the most preposterous shitty site representing california - any and everything is used in a kindergarden=esque attempt to down Trumpers and somehow in their poisoned-logic "elevate" the dimtards.
now, when I moved to SF nearly 20 years ago I moved there because I thought there were "smart" people there. Let's see how this plays out in the 2018 elections.
Are the Bay Area people as dumb as their fakestream media portrays them as being?
i'd guess yes, as they have allowed every absurdity and every mugging on themselves to continue unabated. and they have allowed all sorts of injustice to occur, including the pre-selections of 20 years ago Gavin & Kamala to be the annointed dimtards to rise to DimHeaven to takeover Jerry & Pelosi.
so pathetic is the 2 party shitstem.
don't ever give allegiance to either one. Most sane repugs wised up after the 2nd Shrub selection; and the rest of the wise ones wised up after seeing what happened to Ron Paul.
we would have thought any wise Dims would have wised up after Shitlery's shitty SOS performance and Oblammo's performance - but ?....
it's NOT looking good for dimtards
6000+ paedos arrested stateside since inauguration,4000+ overseas,including at the G7 summit.
Just because you are uninformed about whats happening,Sessions is very busy elsewhere,destroying
the control system of the PTB.
The info is out there,not reported in MSM because they're shitting bricks,waiting for their turn.
6000+ arrested? Really? Prove it. Show me some links. I would love it to be true, but why haven't we seen stories about it, even here on ZH or Breitbart? Prove to me you're not full of shit. Link to a .gov site please.
Do the math ... Sessions obviously would not be where he is today, if he was such the pussy.
He obviously kept his [russian] powder dry by recusing himself from the non-investigation. Probably snared Rosenstein and Meuller and McCabe by “allowing” them to tamper with [duplicates of] evidence. He knew they were Directly involved with the uranium “heist.”
They HAD to force the Dems to open Pandora’ box ... Sessions knew exactly who did what and when back in 2016.
I hope your analysis is correct.
You can't beat the "it's Baloney" gambit. Check Mate, Hillary
the news cycle is fast and furious -- i can only track about 2 or 3 conspiracies at a time -- after that i go numb and just take fukital
the clinical term is "outrage fatigue".
we all have it to some extent these days.
The clinical term is "Clinton Outrage Fatigue"- Bill invented it, and both of them have utilized it.
This is how they've always operated- heaping more bullshit onto the system until the words "What does it matter anymore?" are uttered.
We watched Barry engage it for 8 years- we got numb to it. They've counted on it.
No longer gonna play.
The 'colloquial' became simply: 'Bimbo Fatigue'...
Up arrow just because of your handle. LOL
"Fukital". I like that!
The Democrats lost the election because Hillary Clinton was their candidate.
and the Falklands?
Hillary Clinton should be president of the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.
and Alcatraz.
That's the most upvotes I've ever seen for britbob...spot on mate!
Cell Block C
She could be, hopefully will be, President of the escape committee (failed) of the nastiest penal colony you can think of.
Isn't she still married to the nastiest penal colony?
Hillary Clinton should be nothing more that Bill's trophy wife.
thats it?
Trump can now just shrug and let the corrupt commie clowns circle the drain.
His name was Seth Rich
IS!!!!!
you guppy.
Suddenly 95% of the DNC is Sergeant Schultz. Fucking hilarious.
RINO Repubrobates are right there with them. Corker and Flake are perfect examples of people waking up to the neocon establishment. Other neocons are taking notice.